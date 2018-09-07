Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval. With India already 3-1 down in the series, this Test only offers Virat Kohli and Co some consolation at best, but India would like to end the tour on a high with a win. Stick around for the Live updates from The Oval as the fifth Test is not far away

This has been a year of big summers. When India landed in South Africa early January, it was built up as the clash of the world’s top two Test nations. When they landed here in England, it was billed as an uphill battle against the world’s number one ranked Test side. Read Chetan Narula's preview of the Oval Test here .

If India are to win the final Test then the openers need to improve significantly. Prithvi Shaw could be considered for that role at The Oval keeping in mind the Australian series that will be played later this year. Here are some numbers from Umang Pabari ahead of the Oval Test.

Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket for England in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday. Here is the England XI for Oval Test.

Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.

Lots to play for still... given how India have been talking about how score-line isn't fair. Well, they never are and that's why teams work hard to turn them in favour. Will India turn this a bit in their favour at 3-2 or will history be forced to say that they were outplayed 4-1?

Ten weeks on tour and finally we are at the last game. A bit disappointing that the series has already been decided though.

Pitch has a decent covering of grass. Both the captains will be tempted to ask opposition to bat first and see what the seam and swing bowling can do for them, says Sanjay Manjrekar at picth report.

Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.

Anyway, this is the way things are. India have a habit of making weird team selections and then they complain about scorelines. It is tough to feel sympathy for them.

Early news... Hanuma Vihari making a shock debut today. Well, it was pretty predictable after seeing two days of practice but it is still immersed in shock value. We haven't seen enough of him to say he is all-rounder material (averages 4 overs in every FC game) and if he is just playing as a middle-order option, what about Karun Nair? Where should he go and bang his head? On some wall at the London Tower?

Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja takes his place in Playing XI. Hardik Pandya makes way for Hanuma Vihari.

England unchanged but India have two changes... Ravindra Jadeja in for R Ashwin who has aggravated his injury, while Vihari makes his debut ahead of Hardik Pandya. Make sense of that last one, if you can.

England have won the toss and elected to bat. Fifth toss win in a row for Joe Root and if you have to wonder, stop wondering about scorelines and wonder what might have been with tosses. Like Kohli said though, it is an uncontrollable.

And here we are. Alastair Cook has walked out to bat with Keaton Jennings. The last Test for Cook, bot his last innings but this time around the feeling will surely be different.

Bumrah begins over the wicket, Cook on strike and the first ball shapes away from the left-handed batsman. He squares him up on the second and third ball. The fourth ball goes way outside the leg stump and Pant has his first full stretch dive of the day. Good warm-up. England off the mark as Bumrah bowls one more wide off the leg stump which Pant could not collect properly.

Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.

India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.

India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.

The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.

Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.

The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.

For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

