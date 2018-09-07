Alright, Shami is into the attack, round the wicket to Moeen. The plan seems to be to draw the batsmen's feet forward. Moeen has played almost fifty deliveries but he is still not looking too convincing in his shots and Shami knows that. That last-ball boundary however would do tons of goods to Moeen's confidence.

Jadeja is back into the attack and as always has completed the over in a jiffy. He does not give batsman too much to think between the balls and that is an advantage if you can finish your over so quickly. Will be interesting to see how Moeen Ali plays him as Jadeja was off the minute Ali came to bat.

Shami continues. And now Moeen Ali is looking confident. He flicks the first ball through the mid-wicket for a double and runs. The way he played the shot reflects his growing confidence. The late swing from Shami is troubling batsmen less and Pant more.

Jadeja continues. This time he is giving more flight bowling to Cook. The plan should be ask the batsman to play the shots. Cook's definitely looking for his fifty and that might push him to become more defensive. The loopy delivers are nothing but a loop to make him play those shots.

Shami runs in from round the wicket. He is testing the batsmen with those outswingers and also Pant. The young keeper is having a difficult time behind the wickets, not that he is not collecting the balls well but has to be really active and move here and there to collect them thanks to the late swing.

Drinks over and Jadeja to continue. England have not looked the best in the second session so far yet Indians have not been able to get the most out of this situation. They have allowed the batsmen to settle in. There is a leg slip and short mid-wicket in place for Cook and he played last two deliveries of the over in the same direction. Jadeja is bowling with a plan and has looked like a bowler who might strike for India here.

Shami continues. He is bowling well to Moeen and he continues to be beaten. On the penultimate ball, the ball rose surprisingly and came in to Moeen Ali. It not just beat Moeen Ali but also the keeper Pant. Shami deserves a wicket here and needs to get a long go.

FOUR! Poor ball from Jadeja, short and outside the off stump, as Cook rocks on back foot and punches it through the covers for a boundary.

Jadeja continues. Has been hit for a four on the third ball of the over and Cook nears to another gritty fifty. This is a fine knock from the left-handed batsman.

Some tight bowling from India after lunch. Cook and Ali have only added 26 runs. Well that's the other thing to do when you are not getting wickets. By right both batsmen should be back in the hut.

- Third most runs by a batsman against India in Tests (2258)

- Second most runs by a visiting batsman in India in Tests (1235)

Also, FIFTY for Alastair Cook, his 57th over all and just to let you know, he is not done yet.

Shami continues. He is on song at the moment. Don't know how those beautiful inswingers are missing the edge. He is winning the battle here against the batsmen but is unable to get rid of them.

Jadeja carries on. This is a frustrating phase for India. It is not that they are bowling badly. The bowling has been on the mark yet the wickets are hard to come by. Jadeja finishes the over without giving a run as Cook continues to play his typical game.

This is the first fifty by an opener in this series (after 30 completed innings) and it has come from Cook's bat who is playing his last Test.

Standing ovation for Cook. Every one standing and applauding. Real crowd favourite and of course India did him a favour... Ominous signs!

Shami continues. He has been consistently troubling both the batsmen in the center. Putting in a lot of effort but to no avail. Patience is the key and while the wickets are not coming, we can see the effort from Shami.

FOUR! Jadeja from round the wicket, bowls the off spin, full in length, Cook drives it through mid-on, Dhawan chases but cannot chase it well.

Jadeja continues. The over was going good if not for the beautiful on drive from Cook. The out-going England legend looks set for a long haul here. He could not have asked for a better moment to get to his 33rd Test ton.

Shami continues. The plan to push Moeen Ali at number 3 seems to be working for England. The only criticism for England this morning would be their run-scoring rate. They have been too slow today. Apart from that they have looked good. Not to forget, the Indian slip cordon have helped their cause big time.

Jadeja continues but before bowling the over, he had a discussion with captain Kohli and then Rahul was placed at forward short leg. On the next ball, Jadeja bowls a half-tracker that fortunately for him did not go for a boundary. But he makes a good comeback after that lousy delivery. Not runs in the next five balls but it does not bother England. There is a strong leg-side field, with a short mid-wicket, leg slip and forward short leg. So many men for that one wicket.

Pant behind the wicket is facing the ire of a Shami, who should have got two wickets by now. The ball is teasing Moeen Ali. He has managed to save the edge so far. All said and done, this is a superb spell of bowling from Shami, who has been running out of luck.

Jadeja continues. With the same field. Leg slip, short leg and short midwicket. India building the pressure well here.

Shami continues, Phew, it is tiring to see this man work so hard for a wicket.

Shami is back and back to begin his struggle for the wicket. After a lull in the start of the second session, this is a stiff contest between ball and bat.

FOUR! Very, very bad delivery from Jadeja. There is a leg slip, short mid-wicket, forward short leg yet he bowls a short tracker outside the off stump, Cook rocks back and powers it through the covers for a boundary.

Jadeja continues. Cook continues to evade Jadeja's plan. Jadeja himself has allowed relief every now and then to the batsman by bowling some half trackers.

And moments before TEA, Ishant Sharma comes into the attack.

Ishant Sharma into the attack now. This should be a short spell from the lanky bowler. Tea is not far away. If England manage to go without losing a wicket here, they would be pretty happy. India bowled way better in this session and yet have not been able to pick a wicket, which will demoralise the unit.

Jadeja continues. He gets no break. Pant has not looked comfortable keeping against him, has dropped almost everything on the leg side. If a catching chance comes soon, he better be ready.

As we head to Tea with England safely placed at 123/1, the broadcasters show the two dropped chances. Both Cook and Ali, who got the reprieve are still at the crease. Wonder what would have been the state of the match had those catches taken cleanly. Well, you cannot do too much about it. Those chances are gone and the ones which might come in the next session should be grabbed. As far as the afternoon session is concerned, it goes to England.

Brace yourself for another attritional session. Cook is at the centre. So is Moeen. Here comes Bumrah with the ball...

FOUR! On the pads bowls Bumrah and Moeen flicks it away in front of square.

A decent start for either teams in the third session. Bumrah bowled a few good ball outside the off stumps, but erred on the final ball and Moeen flicked it away for a boundary.

Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.

Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.

Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.

Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.

OUT! And Jadeja strikes, comes in from round the wicket and fires it in to Jennings, who tries to play it through the mid-wicket but the ball jumps on him and then flies to Rahul at leg slip. Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23(75)

England will go back feeling happy. Had that one wicket not gone, the hosts would have been very comfortable.

And that's LUNCH.In the second spell, Bumrah is looking better, bowling good line and length. Moeen is still struggling to move his feet.

DROPPED! Big, big mistake this is, Rahane drops Cook at slips. The ball takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to Rahane, who spills it.

DROPPED! And Kohli drops it now, this time it is Moeen Ali who gets the reprieve.

Also, FIFTY for Alastair Cook, his 57th over all and just to let you know, he is not done yet.

Shami continues. He is on song at the moment. Don't know how those beautiful inswingers are missing the edge. He is winning the battle here against the batsmen but is unable to get rid of them.

Latest updates: A decent start for either teams in the third session. Bumrah bowled a few good ball outside the off stumps, but erred on the final ball and Moeen flicked it away for a boundary.

Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.

India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.

India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.

The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.

Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.

The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.

For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

With inputs from IANS