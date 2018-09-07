Bumrah continues. He is bowling good outswingers to left-handed Jennings but he is failing to bring the ball in to him. With Jennings feet movement still not up to the mark, if he manages to sneak one into his pads and may be beat them, India can draw first blood.

Ishant continues. He is slowly and steadily finding the right line. He looked to push the openers on the back foot. Good over from India's point of view yet wickets are the order of the day.

Bumrah continues. And continues with the same line to Jennings, taking it away from the left-handed batsman. Jennings is comfortably leaving all of them but not leaving any opportunity to score runs on.

Ishant continues from round the wicket to Jennings. The ball is not doing too much and this line of attack is not working as well. About time, there is a bowling change as Ishant and Bumrah have failed to much with the new ball.

FOUR! Bad ball, outside the off stump line, Cook rocks on back foot and in typical fashion, cuts it for a boundary.

FOUR! Short ball and Cook goes again on back foot, and hits it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

No of times Cook has been dismissed by Ishant Sharma in Test cricket:

Jasprit Bumrah continues. And this should be his last over of the spell. He has given two easy boundaries and that too to retirement man Cook, who is looking dangerous with every shot he is playing.

No bowling change yet. Kohli has trust on Ishant. The fifth ball of the over hits Jennings on the helmet and he instantly checks the helmet. There is a chance that he might get another over here.

Bumrah continues and he changes his line and comes from round the wicket. There was a close runout chance on the last ball as Jennings tried to take a close run tapping the ball at backward point. Cook made it on time at strikers' end but it looked very close

Reminder: No opener from either side has scored a fifty in this series yet. Today can be that day as the conditions are good for batting.

Sedate start for England as early movement has disappeared. This is the most solid England openers have been in this series. Of course the pitch looks different and conditions are different too. Jennings does get hit on the helmet and seems to be fine.

Ishant continues. He is bowling a good length but the batsmen have been easily defending and leaving. England openers have played the first hour pretty well, evading the fall of any wicket. Kohli will have to put his thinking cap on now to get the first breakthrough.

FOUR! Bumrah comes in from round the wicket and shoots the ball on the hips of Jennings, who flicks it off his hips to fine leg boundary.

Bumrah to continue from round the wicket and Jennings easily defended the first ball. The second ball was a peach, shaping away, just a little from Jennings. There was late swing as well. The good over was ruined by the bad last ball as it fetched England a boundary.

First bowling change and it is the debutant Hanuma Vihari who comes into the attack.

Hanuma Vihari into the attack now from round the wicket to Cook. Smooth action, is not giving too much flight into the ball, bowling wicket to wicket, looks like the first over of a debutant, who does not want to do anything silly in the first over of his international career.

And there's a full toss in his first over in Test cricket.

Vihari in the 14th over. This is the Indian team management telling us "We know better than you. You know nothing, so shut up!"

FOUR! Ball takes the edge of Cook's bat and runs away for four from the wide of slip cordon.

Mohammed Shami into the attack. And he has been hit for a boundary on the very first ball. Shami would have not mind it too much.

This is already England openers longest stay on the wicket together in-terms of overs.

No of 50-plus opening stands in this series so far:

FOUR! Jadeja fires in one from round the wicket and Jennings reverse-sweeps to get a boundary to third-man.

Jadeja into the attack and there was a huge appeal on the very first ball as he bowled from round the wicket to Cook. There was a slip, leg slip and short leg at place for Jennings. But Jennings played really well to get a boundary off the last ball.

Shami continues and he comes round the wicket to bowl. Shami too is bowling the same line to both the openers as Bumrah and Ishant. The only thing is that he has more pace and can swing the ball into the batsmen a little more than them. But there is no sign of any threat as such from him.

Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.

Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.

Shami continues attacking from the same line. Openers have looked unfussed. They have gone about their job with an unpertubed mind and an easy approach. For Indians, there was a huge LBW appeal on the last ball of the over but it was more to keep the morale up. Umpire saw the edge on to the pads and denied.

Jadeja continues and yet again there is a huge LBW appeal made by Indians as Cook sweeps. No short leg this time and makes no sense and Jadeja is coming round the wicket to Cook. The angle that he is creating, a short leg should be there. If not to catch it, then create some pressure.

Fifty partnership for Cook and Jennings. First proper start for England this series. India's attack has lacked bite so far, especially after that first spell where the ball jagged a bit. This will be hard work for India and with the series done, it won't get easier any time soon. Watch out for shoulders dropping if Cook settles down to make this a memorable last Test.

Shami continues. With about half-an-hour of play remaining in this session, England would be hoping to go back with no wickets loss. It will be a huge disappointment for India. They have come into this Test without Ashwin, who is struggling for full fitness and Vihari cannot be trusted enough to take wickets for them. Shami and Jadeja need to pick at least a wicket here to make things a little balanced.

31* is now Cook's highest score in this Test series. Can he score his first fifty of the series in his last international match?

Jadeja continues and he is sticking to round the wicket. Jennings has taken 72 balls to score his 23 runs. He is obviously the slower man among the two batsmen and England won't mind that. He is trying to play some shots now and almost one flew up in the air but fortunately there was no one to clainm it. Guess, Jennings better go slow and steady.

Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.

Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.

Jennings has taken 72 balls to score his 23 runs. He is obviously the slower man among the two batsmen and England won't mind that. He is trying to play some shots now and almost one flew up in the air but fortunately there was no one to claim it. Guess, Jennings better go slow and steady.

Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.

India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.

India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.

The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.

Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.

The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.

For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

With inputs from IANS