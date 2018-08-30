Hello and welcome to the Firstpost's coverage of the fourth Test between England and India to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India won the third Test by 203 runs to make a comeback in the series.

India have played in Southampton on two other occasions here – ODIs in 2007 and 2011 – and lost both. In summation then, England have beaten India on all three occasions – across formats – whenever the two sides have played at this ground. Read more of Chetan Narula's mind in his preview of fourth Test between England and India.

Hello from a bright and sunny morning at The Ageas Bowl. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XnYm2oj8ef

Woakes experienced a recurrence of tightness in his right quad and missed training on Tuesday.

Player of the Match in the first Test, Curran, has been recalled after he lost his place for the third Test to accommodate all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The home team has included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope will miss the penultimate Test of the series.

England announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India starting on Thursday at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Hellos from the Rose Bowl... this is the fourth Test!

Virat Kohli has changed his side in each of the 38 Tests he has led India in, and on pre-match day, he said there is no reason to change things around. So, will India's streak come to an end where it all began?

In 2014, after India took a 1-0 lead at Lord's, they came to Southampton and found a flat, spin-friendly track. Out went Stuart Binny, and in came Rohit Sharma, and in doing that MS Dhoni started a run of 45 matches where India changed their playing eleven for every game since.

Gaurav Joshi previews the first day of the Southampton Test with Sunandan Lele.

It might just be the thumbs up this squad needs in term of confidence that irrespective of change in conditions from Nottingham to Southampton we have an unchanged line-up. India go in with renewed vigour at the end stretch of a long tour, which is the most important factor from the third Test win. Can they make it 2-2 here?

So far, India haven't given any signals that they will be making changes. Hardik Pandya is the first to mark his run up. Shami, Ishant and Bumrah are all warming up. Ashwin is bowling too. Jadeja was bowling a while back but not since the team huddle. Pant, Pujara, Rahul, Virat and Rahane taking catching practice. This looks like an unchanged eleven.

Pitch report : "Nice cool sort of day here. Forecast for next four-five days, no major rain. This is a pitch, where you are amazed by the look of the pitch. It looks flawless. Nothing to suggest double pace, patches. There's light grass that might come to play after four days. This looks like a proper Test-match pitch. For the first hour, they'll tackle seamers. India would want to bat first," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We would've batted first as well. Best pitch of the series so far. Will look forward to the first 25 overs with the ball. The key now is to work harder than we did at Nottingham," says Kohli, who announces an unchanged XI for the first time as Test captain!

"Looks a good pitch, and hopefully we can take advantage," says Joe Root, who has a broad smile on his face. England, who announced their team last evening, bring in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope .

But.... more importantly... India have named an unchanged side for the first time in 46 Tests. Virat Kohli has an unchanged side for the first time in 39 Tests as captain. The streak that started in Southampton 2014 has ended in Southampton 2018. Isn't this dramatic in its own way?

England won the toss and opted to bat. Was expected that whoever wins the toss will do so, after both captains spoke of spin being a crucial factor in the last two days.

Out walk Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook. Virat Kohli tosses the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah.

Starts with a fourth stump line, Cook looks to play inside the line. Easy take for Pant. The second ball is way out of Cook's reach. He offers no shot. On the pads is the third delivery and Cook tucks it to fine leg for a single. Three slips and a gully for Jennings. Jennings leaves one safely but pokes at the next one halfheartedly. Could've easily edged it. Another leave on the final ball.. One off the over.

Ishant Sharma to bowl from the other end. Will start from around the wicket.

A testing over from Ishant Sharma. As always, that angle from the round the wicket kept Cook on the toes, who gets beaten on the outside edge on the third ball. A maiden first up from him.

OUT! Uh-oh, what have you done Keaton Jennings? A terrible leave. Bumrah brings the ball in and Jennings played for the outswinger. Gets rapped on the pad and the umpire raises the finger without any hesitation.

First blow for England... Bumrah gets Jennings. Not sure what the batsman was trying to do there. Wanted to leave but the ball was not angled across enough. One of the very weird lbw dismissals you will see. India won't mind though. Terrific start.

The ball that straightens after pitching gets Bumrah another wicket. Jennings' terrible form continues. Root comes to the crease and gets off the mark on the final ball with a brace.

Cook has been playing the patient game so far against Ishant and understandably so. He has been Ishant's bunny so far in the series. He would want that to discontinue. Another maiden over.

Root was a goner at 2... in the fifth over of the innings.. England would have been 4/2. But it's a no ball. Bumrah should be disappointed but happy at the same time. He has the hosts in all sort of trouble at the moment.

Bumrah has dismissed Root. Plumb. The umpire hadn't given it but India review it successfully. It was a no ball. Can you imagine? Bumrah's no balls have proven to be expensive for India in the past and it is happening in this series as well. Three off the over.

FOUR! First attacking shot from Cook against Ishant. Accepts the 'driving offer' from Ishant and scores his first boundary to backward point.

Apart from the deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty, Ishant surprised Cook with a yorker. Cook managed to keep that out. Scores a boundary off the fifth ball; his first. Four in the over.

FOUR! Bowls the inswinger to Cook. The same delivery which he bowled to Jennings. Wasn't in control though as Cook tickles it fine.

Bumrah concedes a legbye on the first ball. Cook sees out the rest of the over. Bumrah tried to bowl the Jennings' wicket delivery to Cook but wasn't in control. Four off the over.

OUT! Ishant strikes on the very first ball, the ball pitching on good length and it shapes in to strike Root on the front pad, that looked plumb from the outset, Root went upstairs but the decision will hurt him. He is gone. Also, this is Ishant's 250th Test wicket. Root lbw b Ishant 4(14)

Root is gone. Lasted another three overs... lbw again and Ishant has got the wicket, not a no ball this time. What an opening spell this has been for India's pacers.... England batsmen have no clue, absolute none. Bairstow walks in with a broken finger. Everything dependent on Cook here.

Ishant has struck for India and this wicket was always coming. Root was not moving his feet too well this morning and the result is out. England, on back foot, they have lost two wickets and now on strike is Bairstow, who has a sore hand. We might soon Shami in action, targeting the weak link Bairstow here with some short stuff.

FOUR! Bumrah pitches it full from round the wicket, who squeezes it between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. It might appear dangerous on reading but it was a safe shot from the left-handed batsman.

Bumrah to continue. He takes the ball away from Cook from over the wicket and then on the next ball, asks for a short leg and charges in from round the wicket. A bit of mind games here but he should not lose focus and err in line and length. He went in a little fullish to try and trap the batsman but failed and got hit for a boundary.

Ishant Sharma continues and he begins with short stuff straight away as Bairstow is on strike. There is a short leg in place as well. Bairstow is looking confused in the middle, unsure of how to deal with the situation - Bowler in red hot form, his fingers not completely healed. The ball missed his stumps on a number of occasions and thankfully for him, it also missed the edge of the bat.

Bumrah comes in again. He is bowling a superb spell here. Testing both the batsmen and a word of appreciation here for Rishabh Pant as well, who has been flying here and there and collecting the ball safely. Tough period of play here for him but he continues to impress with the wicket-keeping gloves.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS