FOUR! Bowls the inswinger to Cook. The same delivery which he bowled to Jennings. Wasn't in control though as Cook tickles it fine.

Bumrah concedes a legbye on the first ball. Cook sees out the rest of the over. Bumrah tried to bowl the Jennings' wicket delivery to Cook but wasn't in control. Four off the over.

OUT! Ishant strikes on the very first ball, the ball pitching on good length and it shapes in to strike Root on the front pad, that looked plumb from the outset, Root went upstairs but the decision will hurt him. He is gone. Also, this is Ishant's 250th Test wicket. Root lbw b Ishant 4(14)

Root is gone. Lasted another three overs... lbw again and Ishant has got the wicket, not a no ball this time. What an opening spell this has been for India's pacers.... England batsmen have no clue, absolute none. Bairstow walks in with a broken finger. Everything dependent on Cook here.

Ishant has struck for India and this wicket was always coming. Root was not moving his feet too well this morning and the result is out. England, on back foot, they have lost two wickets and now on strike is Bairstow, who has a sore hand. We might soon Shami in action, targeting the weak link Bairstow here with some short stuff.

FOUR! Bumrah pitches it full from round the wicket, who squeezes it between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. It might appear dangerous on reading but it was a safe shot from the left-handed batsman.

Bumrah to continue. He takes the ball away from Cook from over the wicket and then on the next ball, asks for a short leg and charges in from round the wicket. A bit of mind games here but he should not lose focus and err in line and length. He went in a little fullish to try and trap the batsman but failed and got hit for a boundary.

Ishant Sharma continues and he begins with short stuff straight away as Bairstow is on strike. There is a short leg in place as well. Bairstow is looking confused in the middle, unsure of how to deal with the situation - Bowler in red hot form, his fingers not completely healed. The ball missed his stumps on a number of occasions and thankfully for him, it also missed the edge of the bat.

Bumrah comes in again. He is bowling a superb spell here. Testing both the batsmen and a word of appreciation here for Rishabh Pant as well, who has been flying here and there and collecting the ball safely. Tough period of play here for him but he continues to impress with the wicket-keeping gloves.

Ishant continues. He continues to trouble the batsmen. Cook is somehow surviving in the middle but good for England if he stays there. He needs runs under the belt and if he gets going, it will boost the English batting line-up.

First hour of play belongs to India. What hostile spells, terrific bowling, the kind that makes you want to lose tosses every time. The ball did a little too much in that first hour, perhaps taking into account the freshness of pitch. Challenge for India is to sustain it from here on.

OUT! And Bairstow has perished. What a delivery from Bumrah, it shapes away after pitching on the off-stump line, enough to take the edge of batsman's bat. Pant collects it safely. B airstow c Pant b Bumrah 6(16)

Bumrah continues after drinks. And Kohli stuck with him even after drinks break because he could smell one more wicket here and BANG! he has got one. It would also be interesting to see who bowls as the first change. Hardik or Shami?

Unplayable... Bumrah has knocked over England's top order with the exception of Cook. That angle he generates makes it unplayable for right handers and Bairstow has just edged it behind. When you see such bowling, you don't mind that Umesh Yadav is sitting on the bench. Think that debate is over.

Alright, Hardik has come into the attack straightaway after Bairstow's departure. This would have relieved Cook for sure, who was looking susceptible against Ishant. There are two left-handers now in the middle and Kohli, hence, would be tempted to give another go to Bumrah.

Shami was all ready to bowl but Kohli asked Bumrah whether he fancies another. He nodded and there was bowling another fantastic over to Cook. Almost disturbed Cook's furniture on the third ball but luck was with Cook. A maiden over.

FOUR! Wrong length. Hardik overpitches on leg and Stokes flicks it through wide mid on.

A nothing ball from Hardik to start the over as he concedes a first-ball boundary but recovers well in the rest of the over. That was the only scoring shot in the over.

OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Alastair Cook, who looked quite good while his stay lasted. A short of a length delivery, Cook tries to cut it late and edges it. Kohli pouches it. A good catch as the ball was dying on him.

36/4... Pandya with the breakthrough and a low catch for Virat Kohli at third slip. Cook is gone after his longest stay at the crease in this series. Deep deep trouble for England. Deep!

Shami steams in to bowl his first ball. Stokes inside edges it onto his pads. Collects a brace on the fourth ball to cover. Two in the over.

Well, well... Hardik has a wicket in his third over. England are in a spot of bother. The responsibility to pull the team out of trouble, like the last match, is once again on Stokes-Buttler.

Shouts for caught behind on the third ball. Indian players thought they had Stokes caught down the leg side but no bat was involved. Two came in the over.

FOUR! Hardik bowls an outswinger, outside off, Buttler leans forward and drives it through cover.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Buttler. Bowls a shortish ball on the pads and Buttler clips it away to the square leg fence.

Two boundaries in the over. Hardik wouldn't mind the first boundary as Buttler drove for it but the second one was a poor delivery. Surely, he can do better than that. Eight in the over. England have reached the 50-run mark.

Shami continues. Clips the second ball through midwicket for a couple. Stokes is walking down the pitch to counter the swing perhaps. Shami cuts him into half on the final ball and the ball wobbles away from Pant, who dives but fails to collect the ball. England get a bye.

Bumrah returns for a short burst. Beats Stokes on the outside edge on the third ball. A maiden from 'Boom'. Meanwhile, some friendly banter going around currently. Kohli is yelling that the match is being played in England and not India... you'd think otherwise if you just look at the scorecard.

A missed chance in the over. Buttler was trying to leave a length ball but under edged it at the last moment. Pant sensed that Buttler will leave it and stood up to collect it. But the under edge came late and Pant's reaction wasn't enough to gobble the catch. Was tough but will go down as a dropped catch. Pant had dropped Buttler in the last match too. Three in the over.

Another tight over from Bumrah. He has bowled 10 in the morning. Conceded 21 and took two wickets. Fantastic stuff from a player, who is only five Tests old.

Relentless.... absolutely relentless pace bowling that. England had no clue. How many times in the last two-three decades have we seen the Indian top order similar fate? This Indian attack is giving it back and English batsmen have no idea how to play this brilliant seam bowling. That over from Shami was nearly unplayable, and Buttler just about survived. England 57/4 at lunch.

It goes without saying that it was India's session thanks to the early threatening spells from Ishant and Bumrah.

Lunch, Day 1 : England won the toss and must have expected to be 70/1 at Lunch. But look where they find themselves. India wanted to bat first too but they wouldn't be too disappointed with the situation right now. With four wickets down, England are already in a defensive mode. The irony is two of their best attacking batsmen are at the crease. However, both of them have weathered the storm beautifully and stitched a promising stand.

Pitch report : "Nice cool sort of day here. Forecast for next four-five days, no major rain. This is a pitch, where you are amazed by the look of the pitch. It looks flawless. Nothing to suggest double pace, patches. There's light grass that might come to play after four days. This looks like a proper Test-match pitch. For the first hour, they'll tackle seamers. India would want to bat first," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We would've batted first as well. Best pitch of the series so far. Will look forward to the first 25 overs with the ball. The key now is to work harder than we did at Nottingham," says Kohli, who announces an unchanged XI for the first time as Test captain!

"Looks a good pitch, and hopefully we can take advantage," says Joe Root, who has a broad smile on his face. England, who announced their team last evening, bring in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope .

OUT! Uh-oh, what have you done Keaton Jennings? A terrible leave. Bumrah brings the ball in and Jennings played for the outswinger. Gets rapped on the pad and the umpire raises the finger without any hesitation.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS