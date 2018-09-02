FOUR! This time Dhawan has middled it off his pads, whipping through mid wicket for a boundary.

Virat Kohli's batting average of 54.73 in the fourth innings of a Test - the highest among Asian batsmen. (Min 500 runs scored)

OUT! Anderson on fire! Was right in the channel of the off stump, Dhawan gets forward to defend it with a closing the face of the bat ends up getting a thick outside edge and Ben Stokes takes a fine catch in gully. S Dhawan c B Stokes b J Anderson 17(29)

India's average runs per wicket in the fourth innings of a Test of 18.11 in the last three years - the lowest among all the teams. Moreover, they have lost three wickets inside 10 overs today.

After 9 overs,India 23/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 0 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Another successful over for Jimmy Anderson. Dhawan's defence was again in question, getting a thick edge to Stokes. India in a tough spot here. Almost now or never for Ajinkya Rahane. Can the vice-captain stand up and support his skipper? Broad and Anderson are right on top, will be a very interesting passage of play.

If India lose this, and it looks very possible right now, I would like to see Prithvi Shaw open in the Oval Test. Let's see what the kid has got.

And another... hard hands from Dhawan, edges it to slip and no drops today (yet!). Anderson is on fire and has turned up big time in conditions where he is often criticised of going off the boil. Not here. India in all sorts of trouble. Let it be said here that Dhawan has really tried hard in these last two Tests but he just isn't cut for these conditions. It is not easy to change your style (playing with hard hands an example) this late in your career as late as you might watch the ball.

After 10 overs,India 25/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Rahane with a giant stride forward pushes it on the off side for a single. Kohli to gets off the mark with one to extra cover, there is a direct hit at Rahane's end, but the batsman was safely home.

Kohli comfortably plays out Anderson's over for a maiden. More than half hour of play remaining before Lunch. If England seamers get one more, it will be huuuugggeee.

After 12 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) Rahane and Kohli positively come forward and nudge four singles in the over. Not a lot of swing on offer for Broad. India are 216 runs away.

After 13 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) A forward short leg and slip in place for Moeen Ali. A short mid wicket, who is pretty straight, is positioned as well. Kohli's big stride saves him as Moeen gets one to turn into Kohli's pads. Maiden over to begin with.

After 14 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) A knee strapped Stokes begins with a barrage of short deliveries to Rahane, gets one to rap on his fingers. Beats Rahane with a superb delivery that holds its line after it was slanted in. He starts off with a maiden as well.

Ben Stokes into the attack with Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. This is the key battle though. Rahane hasn't yet found a way when Stokes gets his seam movement going.

Moeen Ali into the attack with Virat Kohli at the crease. England's main spin threat versus the world's best batsman against spin.

After 15 overs,India 31/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) The yawning gap on the off side between point and mid off allows to drive it to deep extra cover for a single. Calls of 'Catch' as Moeen gets one to rip, no leg gully in place, so India can take a leg bye. An extra catching man at silly point is brought for Kohli for the final ball. The Indian captain is able to keep it out with ease.

Rahane waits for the angled in delivery flicking it to deep square leg for three. Kohli gets behind the line of the short ball on off, hops and steers it past point for one. Rahane gets another single in the same area. Kohli tucks the final delivery to fine leg and returns for a comfortable second run.

NOT OUT! Kohli survives England's review. India can breathe. Moeen gets one to turn big from the rough, hits Kohli’s pad and it looked close very close.England review and lose it on the account of a spike on UltraEdge. The bat hit the pad at the same time and Joe Root isn't happy when it is given not out. Questionable decision from Joe Wilson.

Sensible batting by two of India's seasoned players. Playing the situation well and bringing a sense of calm in the Indian camp. Just as I complete saying that, Mooen gets one to rip and almost has Kohli trapped in front. The more and more you look at the replay, the more and more it doesn’t look like it hit the bat. TV umpire Joel Wilson made a rather quick decision there. England have only one review left.

After 18 overs,India 42/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 9) Sam Curran comes onto bowl. So only a short spell for Ben Stokes. Curran begins with a maiden.

After 19 overs,India 45/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 12) Mooen consistently hitting the lengths outside the off stump, where the rough is. Rahane and Kohli trying their best lunging forward and defending it. Three runs come off the over. Few minutes left before Lunch is taken.

NOT OUT! TV umpire Joel Wilson may enjoy the luxury of sitting in AC room, but he has a field day already. India review successfully after Rahane was given out by on field umpire Bruce Oxenford. Curran darted the ball in and Rahane missed it. The impact was well outside

After 20 overs,India 46/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) Rahane takes a single of the final over of the morning session, which means they now need less than 200 runs. Six wickets and 57 runs in the session.

Lunch, Day 4 Yes, again, it is still neck and neck. Tantalising poised. India did well to wrap up England's innings rather quickly but didn't carry the advantage as they began their second innings. England's new ball bowlers did extremely well to remove India's top three, but since then Kohli and Rahane have batted with a lot of calm and sensibilty. Still have a lot of work to do. Another enticing session with lot of drama and action, a review against Kohli will be the biggest talking point going into the Lunch interval. We will be back at 6:10 pm.

We are back after Lunch. Moeen Ali continues with two short legs.

A quiet start from Moeen. He does what is expected of him. Bowls it in the rough and concedes one run.

Broad to bowl from the other end. This too are batting with intent - the word that this Indian camp loves. So much so that India risk a single on the final ball. Anderson fails to collect the ball cleanly. A direct hit would have been close.

FOUR ! 50 up for India. Too full from Moeen. Kohli opens the bat face and drives it to the vacant cover fence.

India have breached the 50-run mark. Both Kohli and Rahane are batting on 15 at the moment. England though are a wicket away from sending shock waves into that Indian dressing room...

Decent point from Nasser about the Kohli lbw. His first reaction is to check whether he's been hit in line - not to glance at his bat, as players often do when they know they've nicked it. Not that this proves anything conclusively. But it's another element in the mix.

It will be discussed and dissected for a long time

FOUR! Poor line from Broad. Goes down the leg side and Rahane tickles it fine.

Broad angles one into Rahane and goes past his inside edge. England appeal in unison. But once the appeal is turned down they don't go for the review. Rightly so as the replays suggest, the ball was nowhere near Rahane's bat or gloves.

Well, well... is Kohli out? England are confident. They go for a review after Kohli is rapped on the pad by a ball stays low. Dharmasena said no almost immediately. And replays show that Kohli was struck outside the off stump line. England have lost both their reviews in the 25th over...

Kohli punches one confidently through cover and collects three. That was the only scoring shot in a decent over from Broad.

Moeen overpitches one and Kohli drives it off the front foot to sweeper cover and collects one. Moeen keeps trying to get Rahane out with a bat pad catch but Jinx sees out the five balls carefully.

Couple close shouts immediately after lunch and India have managed to see them through. Moeen Ali has bowled a couple rippers to Kohli though. More importantly though, England don't have any DRS referrals left so they need to rely completely on umpire's discretion from here onwards.

A maiden from Broad. He mixed the stump to stump lines with a sixth stump line. Kohli showed patience when the ball was outside off and played on the stumps, tried to milk singles unsuccessfully.

An LBW appeal for England when Rahane tried to sweep from outside off stump and missed. Very very optimistic. Are England feeling the pressure or have they forgot how the LBW rule works? Nonetheless, Moeen changes his plans goes round the wicket. Bowls two balls and goes over the wicket again. Can you tell me who is in ascendancy again?

Adil Rashid is into the attack. Will that release some pressure off the Indian batsmen? Starts with four deliveries outside off, Kohli leaves them alone. TWo more optimistic LBW calls follow on the last two balls. The second one looked much close but think it was sliding down the leg side.

The more Moeen bowls, the more one realises how much India missed Ashwin's wickets. He is creating half chances almost every over. Three come in this over.

FOUR! Short and around leg from Rashid, Kohli rocks back and pulls it through midwicket.

The 50-run stand comes up between Kohli and Rahane. More than the runs, it is the duration of their stay that will give these confidence. It hasn't been easy but they have survived and found ways to score runs. Five in the over.

50-up for Kohli-Rahane. Couple spanking drives from Kohli and he is starting to look at pace, finally contending with the turn and lateral movement. It is now a matter of how long can these persist with this partnership. Needs to be a long one this if India have had to any chance!

Maiden over from Moeen Ali. His third. India need 173 to win.

Well, what do we have? Adil Rashid has too bowled a maiden. England are maintaining the pressure from both the ends.

A couple of singles in the over but Moeen continues to keep the Indian batsmen on their toes. Gripping contest this.

Adil Rashid has a deep cover and deep midwicket with England aiming to get wickets. At first instance, you would think why? But Adil bowls a long hop and follows it up with a full toss outside off and then you understand it. Two came off the shortish delivery while a single came off the full toss. Five in the over.

Moeen turns one in sharply and Kohli flicks it with the turn towards fine leg. Bairstow hares across from deep midwicket and saves a run for his team. Three off the over.

OUT! Just like on Day 3 when Shami had two wickets off two balls that were spread across morning and afternoon session. Shami gets Stuart Broad edging first ball of Day 4. If he gets to bowl another over in this innings, he will be on hat-trick again. Outside off on length, Broad prods out gets an edge to keeper, as simple as it gets.Whay a start for India!

After 96.1 overs,England 271 all out OUT! And a grim end for Sam Curran, he has been run out trying to gain the strike back for his team. Ashwin came in round the stumps and and dropped in short angling into Curran, who missed the pull but the ball deflected off his thighs past slips. Curran was desperate to get back for the second run which was never there, urged Anderson to run for it. Ishant's throw from third man is very good, so is Pant's take who removes the bails quickly. Curran cannot make it despite the dive. England's innings comes to a close at 271. India will need 245 in the fourth innings to win the fourth Test and square off the series

OUT! Bowled! Stuart Broad draws first blood, was the inswinger that might have stayed low, Rahul gets a bottom edge onto his stumps. He is dismissed for a zero. Unfortunate there KL, but it is what it is. His string of poor run in England continues. England have an early breakthrough KL Rahul b S Broad 0 (7)

Report, Day 3: Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an even poised fourth Test.

Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition.

Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30, 110 balls) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curan (37 batting, 67 balls).

How quickly India get Curran out tomorrow will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. The match is expected to end tomorrow if weather permits.

This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket.

He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries.

In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).

His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs.

Buttler however continued to defy the Indian bowlers in company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs.

Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before.

Curran however batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries.

Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday.

A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease before tea.

Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break.

However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end.

Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen.

It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again.

The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on.

Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over.

This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble.

While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

With inputs from PTI