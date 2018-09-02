OUT! Just like on Day 3 when Shami had two wickets off two balls that were spread across morning and afternoon session. Shami gets Stuart Broad edging first ball of Day 4. If he gets to bowl another over in this innings, he will be on hat-trick again. Outside off on length, Broad prods out gets an edge to keeper, as simple as it gets.Whay a start for India!

After 92 overs,England 260/9 ( Sam Curran 37 , ) Shami seems to be enjoying bowling between intervals doesn't he. Had the final say on Day 3 and had the first on the fourth day. James Anderson walks in as the last man. Can Curran take England past 250?

Yes, this is getting over today.

And just as I type this... before everyone has settled in... Mohammed Shami has got Stuart Broad first ball of the day.

The only way is an Indian batting collapse. But wait... England need to get over the finish line, or pushed across.

Day 4 at the Ageas Bowl comes with the question mark... will this be over today?

After 93 overs,England 261/9 ( Sam Curran 38, J Anderson 0) No problems for Curran as Ashwin bowls over the wicket to the left-hander. After rotating the strike with a single on the onside, Anderson keeps two deliveries out from Ashwin.

After 94 overs,England 264/9 ( Sam Curran 40, J Anderson 1) The single is made easily available for Curran and he takes it off the first ball of Shami's over denying him the hat-trick. Three slips, short leg and leg gully for Anderson. Shami tries rattling him with some short stuff. An alert Anderson keeps out a couple and then is able to turn it off his ribs to fine leg for his first run. Curran returned him the strike for the last ball, which Anderson work it to deep mid wicket but they don't take the single.

FOUR! Right up there for Curran to bring the straight bat down and smother the ball down. Not a good delivery from Ashwin. Four more to Curran and England.

After 95 overs,England 269/9 ( Sam Curran 45, J Anderson 1) Curran drives Ashwin to the straight boundary. Ashwin continues over the wicket to Curran, limiting the runs seems to be their priority. Curran forces off his back foot on the off side for a single giving Anderson to play the last delivery, which is wide outside off from Ashwin and he leaves it well alone

After 96 overs,England 270/9 ( Sam Curran 46, J Anderson 1) Applause from the crowd as Anderson blocks out the two deliveries he had to face from Shami in that over. Curran doing well here, takes the single of the fourth ball and moves to 46.

After 96.1 overs,England 271 all out OUT! And a grim end for Sam Curran, he has been run out trying to gain the strike back for his team. Ashwin came in round the stumps and and dropped in short angling into Curran, who missed the pull but the ball deflected off his thighs past slips. Curran was desperate to get back for the second run which was never there, urged Anderson to run for it. Ishant's throw from third man is very good, so is Pant's take who removes the bails quickly. Curran cannot make it despite the dive. England's innings comes to a close at 271. India will need 245 in the fourth innings to win the fourth Test and square off the series

Shami has been fantastic in this Test. Didn't have much to show for it in the first innings, but this second innings has been all him. But wait, another development here.... England are bowled out and quickly. There is a needless run out again, coming back for two, Curran fails to make the ground. Didn't need to go for two there, albeit was he thinking of quick runs? Good throw from Ishant Sharma, and that's ten wickets done. The equation now... India need 245 runs to win and draw level in this series.

England could add 11 runs to their overnight score setting India 245 to win the Test. Shami ends with 4 wickets, while Curran misses out on a second half-century in the Test by four runs. However, in a larger scheme of things, India will be satisfied of restricting England under 250, but will know that 245 can be a tricky chase. Join us for it as we return after a short break.

But now it is about the target. 245 is another iffy target like 194 in Birmingham. So many ifs and buts, good start, contributions, yada yada... bottomline is India have been batting well off late, certainly better than England never mind that first innings' middle-order collapse. Can they do it? India at present are a confident side. And with someone like Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in the dressing room, there is no shortage of confidence there.

So England lost 11/2 in 4.2 overs this morning. Tells a story of their batting in this Test, and of grit from India's pacers and fielders. Don't recall a moment when India let their intensity down in the field.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul walk out to the middle. First task will be to see off Anderson and Broad's spell with the new ball. They did start off well in the previous test with two 60-run partnerships, India will be hoping for the same here. James Anderson is ready, he will start round the wicket to the left-hander.

Dhawan shoulders arms to a ball that nips in and is hit around his knees: big appeal that is denied by the onfield umpire and England don't take the review. Good decision that as the ball was never in line of the stumps. Dhawan leaves the remaining deliveries, not a lot of swing there, but just enough for Anderson.

Stuart Broad begins with an inswinger to Rahul, takes couple away. Rahul still a little circumspect, but leaves the rest of the over. Maiden.

FOUR! Dhawan gets a boundary to thrid man. Brings down the angled bat guiding it past the slips.

After 3 overs,India 4/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 4 , KL Rahul 0) A slightly streaky boundary from Dhawan to get going and also getting India off the mark in their second innings. Another stifeld appeal from England as Anderson tries to bring it against the angle, just didn't straighten enough. Would have missed the leg stump.

OUT! Bowled! Stuart Broad draws first blood, was the inswinger that might have stayed low, Rahul gets a bottom edge onto his stumps. He is dismissed for a zero. Unfortunate there KL, but it is what it is. His string of poor run in England continues. England have an early breakthrough KL Rahul b S Broad 0 (7)

FOUR! Dhawan picks it off his pads and whips it through mid wicket for a boundary

Gone. Toe edge off the bat for Rahul and onto the stumps... horrific start for India. Stuart Broad needs three more wickets to equal Kapil Dev. Never mind that, India are 4/1. You wonder if that incoming delivery would have had Rahul in trouble nevertheless. He is starting to have a problem.

After 4 overs,India 9/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1) Rahul must be ruing his luck in the dressing room when and if he sees the replay. Pujara gets a thick inside edge on the leg side for his first run. Dhawan takes advantage of a poor delivery on leg stump by Broad

After 5 overs,India 12/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3) Big leg before shout against Shikhar Dhawan as Anderson continues to fancy the ploy of straightening the ball from round the stumps and trap Dhawan. The left hander has been trying to work off his pads and missed it couple of times in a span of two overs. Root speaks to the Buttler and Anderson before electing not to send it upstairs. Couple of singles to end the over.

After 6 overs,India 14/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Cheteshwar Pujara 5) Quiet over there from Broad as Che has begun watchfully. Clips behind square on leg side to take a brace to end the over.

OUT! Jimmy Anderson's inswinger does Pujara. Very good delivery that to take the ball past Pujara's bat. Pujara though he had cover as he hung his bat out in hope rather than being assured of defending it, ends up playing outside the line and the ball hits on back thigh. After a discussion with Dhawan, he takes the review and it is two reds and a yellow, still means he is out cause on field umpire Dharmasena had ruled it out. India pegged back and how!

Massive moment.... Incoming delivery gets Pujara. He used DRS and is out lbw on umpire's call. Dharamsena got it right, it's crashing into the bails and that's a goner. Anderson does the trick. Hasn't got the away movement going in this Test, but he brings one back in from back of length. That is starting to trouble Indian batsmen. 17-2... ooh boy!

Dhawan is beaten by an Anderson special outside off stump early in the over. He jams out to third man with angled bat.Jonny Bairstow prevents the ball crossing the fence and saves a run for his side.Anderson pins Pujara in his crease and gets the first innings centurion for 5. England bowlers making most of the new ball. Virat Kohli has massive task ahead of himself.

After 8 overs,India 18/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Broad gets one to zip past Dhawan's outside edge. Few cries for caught behind. Dhawan takes a single to third man bringing Kohli on strike, he gets forward and defends his first ball solidly.

FOUR! This time Dhawan has middled it off his pads, whipping through mid wicket for a boundary.

Virat Kohli's batting average of 54.73 in the fourth innings of a Test - the highest among Asian batsmen. (Min 500 runs scored)

OUT! Anderson on fire! Was right in the channel of the off stump, Dhawan gets forward to defend it with a closing the face of the bat ends up getting a thick outside edge and Ben Stokes takes a fine catch in gully. S Dhawan c B Stokes b J Anderson 17(29)

India's average runs per wicket in the fourth innings of a Test of 18.11 in the last three years - the lowest among all the teams. Moreover, they have lost three wickets inside 10 overs today.

After 9 overs,India 23/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 0 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Another successful over for Jimmy Anderson. Dhawan's defence was again in question, getting a thick edge to Stokes. India in a tough spot here. Almost now or never for Ajinkya Rahane. Can the vice-captain stand up and support his skipper? Broad and Anderson are right on top, will be a very interesting passage of play.

If India lose this, and it looks very possible right now, I would like to see Prithvi Shaw open in the Oval Test. Let's see what the kid has got.

And another... hard hands from Dhawan, edges it to slip and no drops today (yet!). Anderson is on fire and has turned up big time in conditions where he is often criticised of going off the boil. Not here. India in all sorts of trouble. Let it be said here that Dhawan has really tried hard in these last two Tests but he just isn't cut for these conditions. It is not easy to change your style (playing with hard hands an example) this late in your career as late as you might watch the ball.

After 10 overs,India 25/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Rahane with a giant stride forward pushes it on the off side for a single. Kohli to gets off the mark with one to extra cover, there is a direct hit at Rahane's end, but the batsman was safely home.

Kohli comfortably plays out Anderson's over for a maiden. More than half hour of play remaining before Lunch. If England seamers get one more, it will be huuuugggeee.

After 12 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) Rahane and Kohli positively come forward and nudge four singles in the over. Not a lot of swing on offer for Broad. India are 216 runs away.

After 13 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) A forward short leg and slip in place for Moeen Ali. A short mid wicket, who is pretty straight, is positioned as well. Kohli's big stride saves him as Moeen gets one to turn into Kohli's pads. Maiden over to begin with.

After 14 overs,India 29/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) A knee strapped Stokes begins with a barrage of short deliveries to Rahane, gets one to rap on his fingers. Beats Rahane with a superb delivery that holds its line after it was slanted in. He starts off with a maiden as well.

Ben Stokes into the attack with Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. This is the key battle though. Rahane hasn't yet found a way when Stokes gets his seam movement going.

Moeen Ali into the attack with Virat Kohli at the crease. England's main spin threat versus the world's best batsman against spin.

After 15 overs,India 31/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 4) The yawning gap on the off side between point and mid off allows to drive it to deep extra cover for a single. Calls of 'Catch' as Moeen gets one to rip, no leg gully in place, so India can take a leg bye. An extra catching man at silly point is brought for Kohli for the final ball. The Indian captain is able to keep it out with ease.

Rahane waits for the angled in delivery flicking it to deep square leg for three. Kohli gets behind the line of the short ball on off, hops and steers it past point for one. Rahane gets another single in the same area. Kohli tucks the final delivery to fine leg and returns for a comfortable second run.

NOT OUT! Kohli survives England's review. India can breathe. Moeen gets one to turn big from the rough, hits Kohli’s pad and it looked close very close.England review and lose it on the account of a spike on UltraEdge. The bat hit the pad at the same time and Joe Root isn't happy when it is given not out. Questionable decision from Joe Wilson.

Sensible batting by two of India's seasoned players. Playing the situation well and bringing a sense of calm in the Indian camp. Just as I complete saying that, Mooen gets one to rip and almost has Kohli trapped in front. The more and more you look at the replay, the more and more it doesn’t look like it hit the bat. TV umpire Joel Wilson made a rather quick decision there. England have only one review left.

After 18 overs,India 42/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 9) Sam Curran comes onto bowl. So only a short spell for Ben Stokes. Curran begins with a maiden.

After 19 overs,India 45/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 12) Mooen consistently hitting the lengths outside the off stump, where the rough is. Rahane and Kohli trying their best lunging forward and defending it. Three runs come off the over. Few minutes left before Lunch is taken.

Report, Day 3: Jos Buttler once again proved to be a thorn in India's flesh as his gutsy knock of 69 enabled the hosts to put up a fighting 260 for 8 in their second innings on the third day of an even poised fourth Test.

Overall, England now have a competitive lead of 233 runs and it could be a tricky chase for the Indian line-up especially with the track being two paced where handling Stuart Broad could prove to be a difficult proposition.

Buttler received good support from the stodgy Ben Stokes (30, 110 balls) adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket and 55 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-improving Sam Curan (37 batting, 67 balls).

How quickly India get Curran out tomorrow will decide the quantum of runs that India would need to chase. The match is expected to end tomorrow if weather permits.

This was Buttler's ninth Test fifty and he showed a lot of application even though he was troubled by the initial spell from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

He survived a good spell of reverse swing from Shami and was ready to cut down on the shots square of the wicket.

He only played the deliveries on the drivable length as his 122-ball innings had seven boundaries.

In fact, England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner couldn't use the footmarks created by the trio of Mohammed Shami (3/53), Ishant Sharma (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/51 in 19 overs).

His only success was Stokes, who has been showing his defensive traits in this series with some dogged resistance. He was finally out caught in the slips to Ajinkya Rahane after a stand that lasted for 22 overs.

Buttler however continued to defy the Indian bowlers in company of Curran as they also consumed nearly 17 overs.

Finally, it was the second new ball that did the trick as Ishant angled one into Buttler to trap him leg before.

Curran however batted in a positive fashion hitting Bumrah for a couple of boundaries.

Earlier, India maintained upper hand during the first two sessions on Saturday.

A well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease before tea.

Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch, Mohammed Shami (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed Jonny Bairstow (0) off the very first ball post break.

However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the skipper didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end.

Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen.

It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again.

The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on.

Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over.

This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble.

While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

With inputs from PTI