A maiden from Bumrah, who is bowling from around the wicket to Stokes. An angle which Ishant likes but will refrain from bowling because of the warnings.

FOUR! Shami angles it in and Root flicks it through square leg for a boundary; his sixth.

The over starts with a boundary. Root is aware that India are trying to traip him LBW with the inswinger. Has been not only aware but confident enough to attack the loose balls. Gets a couple on the third ball. The over ends with three dots.

Bumrah surprises Stokes with a bouncer and the latter defends it awkwardly. Tries to walk down the pitch on the fourth ball and flick but gets beaten by pace and gets pinged on the pad. A muted appeal from India but nothing from the umpire. Another maiden.

Shami is bowling beautifully at the moment. Swings back the second delivery ever so late and the ball whizzes past Root's outside edge. Concedes a single on the fourth and ends with two dots.

As expected, Bumrah bowls three deliveries into Root. Even slips in a yorker which Root plays out safely. The first ball outside off is tapped towards point for a single. Is that out? Rahane thinks so. A length ball from Bumrah. The ball rises as Stokes tries to defend it. But Pant and Kohli think there was no edge. Hell, Bumrah thinks the same and replays confirm that there was not bat involved.

Right Kohli's had enough of Shami. Ishant is into the attack. Bowls four consecutive dots to Root. But overdoes the inswinging delivery on the penultimate delivery and Root clips it away to fine leg. Single taken.

Double change for India. Ashwin comes into the attack. As Benaud would say: he would try and hit that rough patch. And so he does. A slip, short leg and leg slip are in place. Bowls it short and Root tucks it to fine leg to hand Stokes the strike. Stokes punched that through midwicket for three. The over ends with a couple after Root edges one past the diving slip fielder.

Ishant bowls from over the wicket to Stokes (not out of choice though). An angle he would prefer given how threatening Ishant is from the other angle. Gives three runs and finishes the over with a peach. Root almost edges it to Pant.

A video comparison showed that Ashwin's action is slightly different when compared to the first Test. Lot less use of body at Southampton. Perhaps it has got something to do with the hip strain that was troubling him during third Test. But bowls a much better over here. A testing maiden over.

Consecutive maidens for India. Stokes has been a different player in the last two Tests. Has consumed 35 balls for his 7. Meanwhile, Root is a hit away from 50. England lead by 90 runs and it's time for drinks.

After Shami's twin-breaks, Stokes and Root have redone a bit of damage. Talk in the press box is that England need 170-180 to take this game into day four. As funny as that sounds, that's not their objective. Talk is also that 250 will be tough to chase in the fourth innings. So ideally, they are targeting 260-280. Means, Root has to double his score atleast.

Back after drinks. The players are hydrated but the wickets continue to elude Ashwin.

FOUR! Stokes walks down the track to this length ball and punches it down the ground.

OUT! What a silly way to get dismissed when you are in complete control. Stokes punches it to Shami at mid on and calls Root across. Shami charges towards the ball and hurls a throw at the striker's end and connects. Root senses that he is short of the crease and starts walking towards the pavilion almost immediately. Replays confirm the same.

Whoa... Root is run out for the second time in this series. Shami with a direct throw from mid on and Root is run out going for a tight single. Turning point... massive for the game and England's hopes of getting a good total on the board. Start from scratch again.

A wicket out of nowhere for India. That was a bonus. Now Shami has played a role in the last three wickets. The pressure will be on Stokes now...

Jos Buttler is the new man in. Ashwin from over the wicket to Stokes. Pitches one on the rough and the ball turns away to beat Stokes on the outside edge.

FOUR! Ishant angles it into Buttler, who get squared up and edges it. The ball though falls short of Kohli at second slip and rolls away to the fence.

The lead has crossed the 100-run mark after the 7-run over. Buttler is not shying away from playing shots although one was an edged boundary. Collects three too with a sublime flick through midwicket.

Ashwin is bowling well now. A wicket seems around the corner. He has started to exploit that rough more.

FOUR ! Shami bowls it with the angle on the middle stump. Buttler shuffles slightly and flicks it through midwicket.

Stokes has lasted 58 balls. Buttler has played 12 balls. But the thing is both of them have scored 12 runs. Stokes or Cook? Who is batting at the centre?

Buttler almost lobs a return catch to Ashwin. He tries to drive a looped up delivery but it takes the leading edge. Falls well short of Ashwin. A terrific ball but the next delivery kind of explains why Ashwin hasn't got a wicket. He had induced a false shot from Buttler after looping one up. The next ball? A dart on the leg stump. That not only released the pressure but also gave Buttler a single... Trying too many things is Ashwin.

All the runs that Shami conceded in the over were due to stump line deliveries. Easy for batsmen to tuck it through the leg side. Four in the over.

Another four-run over. Ashwin's wait for a wicket continues. Is it time to give him a break and introduce Bumrah?

Shami has bowled marvellously today. His rhythm, line and length, everything is on point. Looks a complete pacer when this happens. Now waiting for some reverse to get going. Rahane and Rahul are hard at work on the ball.

Shami has troubled Buttler by beating him on the outside edge. Repeats that in this over but the thing is his deliveries on the pads are allowing the batsmen to score easy singles. Two of them in this over.

"One more before Tea, Ash" shouts Pant. But no, nothing. 'Ash' is giving his all but a resolute Stokes has been playing him carefully.

But would KP be happy looking at England's score?

This is turning out exactly like the first session. England lost two wickets but had Root and Jennings at the centre. This time around they have Stokes and Buttler. Shami though struck in the final over before Lunch and removed Jennings. Can someone else do that for India here?

Ashwin to bowl his final over before Tea. A single came off it. He has bowled 21 overs now and remains wicketless. Meanwhile, England have reached the 150-run mark and lead by 123 runs.

Bumrah to finish the session. Can he end it on a good note for India? The most interesting part of that over was a fan trying to get Dhawan sign an autograph on his shoe of all things. Shikhar obliges. But Bumrah fails to end the session with a wicket.

Another interesting session coming our way shortly. England lead by 125 at Tea.

Tea, Day 3: This match is moving at a snail's pace largely due to Stokes' innings. He is deadbatting everything that's coming his way. Buttler has looked positive but remained uncertain in the corridor of uncertainty.

Game of cat and mouse continues. England would have been a bit ahead but for that Root run-out. It not only pegged them back but also needed a rebuild, which is not easy given India's sharp bowling. The match still hangs in balance, with England only ahead by 120-odd. The last session, like yesterday, could be vital.

The highest target successfully chased by India in the fourth innings of a Test in England is 173 which they did at The Oval in 1971.

Ravi Ashwin will commence the last session of Day 3.

Time for the final session of play to get underway. This will be a long session with 36 overs left in the day. Do not move from your seats as this might well be the most pivotal period of play.

After 59 overs,England 153/5 ( Ben Stokes 21 , Jos Buttler (W) 22) Ashwin operating round the stumps with a slip and silly point to Stokes. The left-hander continues to defend stoically after he gets a single with a thick outside edge past first slip. Short leg for Buttler but Ashwin ends the over with a dot down the leg side.

After 60 overs,England 154/5 ( Ben Stokes 22 , Jos Buttler (W) 22) Bumrah squares Ben Stokes up with Bumrah's delivery straightening off length. Stokes gets to the other end. Buttler blocks the rest of the over.

After 61 overs,England 156/5 ( Ben Stokes 23 , Jos Buttler (W) 23) Couple of flat deliveries to start with from Ashwin. Stokes and Buttler exchange singles. Then Ashwin sticks to over the stumps to Stokes, he bowls slower through the air for the remainder of the over.

After 62 overs,England 158/5 ( Ben Stokes 24 , Jos Buttler (W) 24) Bumrah starts off with a dipping full delivery to Buttler drawing the batsman to play the flick off his leg and bringing the short mid wicket fielder into play. Smart change up from the bowler. Buttler keeps it along the ground. Buttler takes one run after dabbing to point. Stokes gives Bumrah the charge and the bowler drops it short, which Ben doesn't fiddle with. He again advances down the track and works it off his hips to long leg for a single of the final ball.

After 63 overs,England 160/5 ( Ben Stokes 26 , Jos Buttler (W) 24) Ashwin continues. After five dots that were safely played out by Stokes, he whips off his back foot through mid wicket for a brace. Stokes has batted for 100 balls in this innings for his 26 runs. He has an added responsiblity as a batsman in this match. He must make his stay count.

FOUR! Slanted a little way too much by Bumrah. Buttler with a little shuffle across his stumps is able to glide it down to fine leg fence with ease.

After 64 overs,England 165/5 ( Ben Stokes 26 , Jos Buttler (W) 29) The one delivery sprayed down the legside went for four. While Buttler was stood firm in his defence for the rest of the over taking a single off the last ball.

Ashwin bowls an almost perfect off break that was flighted enough to draw the right hander forward. The line is outside off and lands around the rough and turns and 'almost' goes through the gap between bat and pad. Ashwin cannot repeat it, allowing Butller to get to the other end. Stokes stonewalls.

After 65 overs,England 166/5 ( Ben Stokes 26 , Jos Buttler (W) 30) There is still some time before the second new ball is available for the Indian bowlers, making Ashwin's overs all the more important from India's perspective.

After 66 overs,England 169/5 ( Ben Stokes 26 , Jos Buttler (W) 33) Buttler clips it behind square for a couple to start Pandya's first over. He turns the strike off the next ball. Strange lapse of concentration as Stokes attempts a cut with little feet movement. Loose stroke that. He plays and misses. Pandya follows it up with a very good delivery that goes past his outside edge.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it full delivery that was slanted across the left hander and it kept going on with the arm. Cook fanceies the idea of driving it and ends up paying the price. KL Rahul at second slip clings on to the catch on third attempt. India have the first breakthrough and one more low score for England's senior opener. A Cook c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 12(39)

OUT! Moeen Ali gone. England's ploy doesn't bear its fruit. Ishant with the wicket but courtesy a terrific catch by KL Rahul at second slip. Boy! He has been incredible in slips. Dives to his left and gets his fingers underneath the ball to grasp a smart low catch, which was almost dying on to him. Bruce Oxenford deems it out i.e. the soft signal and there is clearly no evidence as to why the TV umpire reverse the decision. Ishant getting the ball to curve away, leaving the left-hander was always a threat and Moeen Ali gets his bat out rather than leaving it. India on top!

OUT! And again there is a wicket as the session was coming to a close. Shami from round the stumps pitches it outside off angling into the left-hander. The ball skidded its way into Jennings' pads. Stayed a low as well and looked plumb. The ball sneaked under the bat and into the pads. What a time for India to strike. Jennings did review it, but was no good. Kohli is ecstatic as always. Jennings did well to hang around for his 36. This match is well open! K Jennings lbw b Shami 36(87)

OUT! What a start to the session. They say Shami takes time to get into rhythm. Not this time around. Bowls a lovely inswinger and goes through Bairstow's defence. The leg stump goes for a walk and Shami is on a hat-trick.

OUT! What a silly way to get dismissed when you are in complete control. Stokes punches it to Shami at mid on and calls Root across. Shami charges towards the ball and hurls a throw at the striker's end and connects. Root senses that he is short of the crease and starts walking towards the pavilion almost immediately. Replays confirm the same.

Latest Updates: Buttler clips it behind square for a couple to start Pandya's first over. He turns the strike off the next ball. Strange lapse of concentration as Stokes attempts a cut with little feet movement. Loose stroke that. He plays and misses. Pandya follows it up with a very good delivery that goes past his outside edge.

Day 2 report: Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a magnificent unbeaten 132 to help India post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, England were 6/0 in their second dig and trailing by 21 runs with openers Alastair Cook (batting 2) and Keaton Jennings (batting 4) at the crease.

For the tourists, R. Ashwin (0/1), who opened the bowling, and Jasprit Bumrah (0/5) bowled a couple of overs each.

Replying to England's 246 in the first essay, India started the day at 19/0 but after pacer Stuart Broad (3/63) removed the openers K.L. Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) in quick succession, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (46) and lay the foundation.

Pujara then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively, surviving a middle-order collapse during tea and ensuring he held one end up.

For England, recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/63.

Pujara took 257 balls to reach 132 and his innings was laced with 16 boundaries.

India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England.

But a dogged Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead.

The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen back over his head for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Dhawan had added 18 runs to the overnight score before Broad trapped Rahul to draw first blood for the hosts.

Soon after, Dhawan failed to control his instincts and offered a thick edge off a Broad delivery to be caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Kohli and Pujara then steadied the ship from 37/2 to 100 with no further damage, stitching together a 63-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, in the process, also became the quickest Indian to enter the elite club of batsmen notching 6,000 Test runs.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the landmark in 117 innings, while the 29-year-old Kohli took two innings less to get to the feat.

In the second session, the hosts bounced back taking three wickets to reduce India to 181/5 at tea.

Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Pujara and Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a solid partnership that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran (1/41) got the back of the India skipper, caught by Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (1/23) then struck with the wicket of Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen.

In the final session, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4) and Ashwin (1) fell to Moeen who was on a roll before Ishant got going with Pujara. The tall pacer was also dismissed by Moeen to complete his five-wicket haul with Broad accounting for Bumrah.

Brief scores: England 246 & 6/0 (Alastair Cook batting 2, Keaton Jennings batting 4; India 273 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46, Moeen Ali 5/63, Stuart Broad 3/63). India lead by 21 runs.

With inputs from IANS