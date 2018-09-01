After 18 overs,England 36/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 1) Ishant Sharma continues. Jennings pulls it off his ribs to fine leg for a single. Root prods forward and taps it to cover for his first run. Ishant has been warned for the second time as he runs on the pitch in his follow through. Marginal, one would say, but Oxenford has alerted the bowler and the Indian captain. Ishant moves to over the wicket to finish his over. Drinks.

After 19 overs,England 38/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 3) During the drinks break, few Indian players along with Kohli and Ishant had a good look at the rough created outside right-hander's off stump by Ishant Sharma. Ashwin gets to spin one sharply from around that area. Slow-mo camera enables us to see a good puff of dust from where the ball pitched. It had Root in some trouble. Out of nowhere Root decides to go for a big slog sweep, maybe that's his way to counter the uncertainty caused by the turn on the previous ball. He inside edges onto his pad for no run.

FOUR! Jennings glances it off his hips to fine leg boundary as Bumrah misses his lines there.

After 20 overs,England 42/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 3) Bumrah holding it back of a length and slanting it across Jennings, setting Jennings up for the one that he brings back in. Bumrah did attempt it, but sprayed it on his hips that was flicked for four.

After 21 overs,England 45/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 6) Root guides it through point for a couple off the first ball and then presses forward to push it for a single to slightly deep cover point. Ashwin changes the angle for the left-hander. With a short leg, slip and gully in place. Jennings gets forward nicely and defends the first delivery he faces, sweeps the next for no run and blocks the final two deliveries.

Jennings has looked ugly at times but he is really digging deep here. Runs haven't come quickly for him and that is understandable. He is trying to stay at the wicket for the moment, or atleast this session and perhaps build thereafter. India have kept a tight leash on things as well, so you cannot blame the batsmen either.

NOT OUT! Bumrah with a sharp inslanter has Root in a bit of bother. Played well outside the line of the ball and the dismissal of first innings flashes. This time the height was in question and despite a review from Kohli, the decision remains not out.

That's on Bumrah... poor choice to ask the captain for DRS. Review lost for India. Ball sailing over stumps. On replay, even Virat was very excited. Someone had to tell him though, but who?

FOUR! Cracking shot from Joe Root. Leans forward and drives it firmly through cover point for a delightful boundary.

After 22 overs,England 51/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 12) Root ends an eventful over with a superb square drive for a boundary. Bumrah's slinging angle will always be a good option against Joe Root, early in his innings.

FOUR! Jennings, who has been calm and a solid at one end, unfurls a reverse sweep to take everyone by surprise. Went crontrolled shot, played from just outside the line of off stump.

FOUR! Ahh! Now the conventional sweep. Hit firmly and there was no need for the batsman to run there. Four, the moment it went off the blade. Went down on his knee and swept from middle and off stump

Some surprisingly shots from Jennings that earned him couple of boundaries, but also cost him his wicket. After back-to-back boundaries, Jennings went for another sweep, but found the top edge that time. Went high but well beyond the short fine leg fielder. Ten runs off Ashwin's over.

After 24 overs,England 66/2 ( Keaton Jennings 28 , Joe Root (C) 13) Bumrah's bouncers sails over the leaping Pant and into the boundary. Tight lines from Bumrah as Root takes a single to mid on making it five runs off it.

FOUR! Very nicely done by Joe Root. The ball flighted on middle and leg and was turning down so deploying the sweep was a safe shot. Root executed it nicely getting four runs behind square.

There’s an appeal for LBW, as Root comes forward looking to work it away on the leg side, but the impact was outside the line of off stump. A boundary and five dots in Ashwin's over.

After 26 overs,England 71/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 17) Shami too starts off round the wickets to the left-hander and switches to over the wicket for Root. Couple of dots to start with and then Jennings takes one run to point. Two slips for Root as he plays and misses a delivery.

After 27 overs,England 71/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 17) Much better from Ravi Ashwin. He starts with a one that is pushed through and follows it with a tossed up delivery that spins quite a bit and went past Jennings' outside edge. Maiden.

FOUR! Root waits on a wide delivery that was slightly back of a length and gently pasts the ball on it head to get it fine off the backward point fielder. Well controlled and well executed shot.

After 28 overs,England 75/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 21) The field is slightly spread with a slightly deep backward point in place, Shami keeps bowling wide of off inviting the cut from Root. He did find the fielder earlier in the over, but the next time Shami bowled, he cleverly played it into the gap.

Root-Jennings partnership is now 50. Probably the best passage of play for England's top order since... Birmingham really. Been a long time coming and they need more of this. These are good conditions for batting and India are responsible for their own collapse yesterday.

After 29 overs,England 77/2 ( Keaton Jennings 30 , Joe Root (C) 21) Ashwin threatening Root with hitting the rough patches on a regular basis. Another loud LBW appeal from the Indians, but the impact was again outside the line of off. Hawk-Eye suggested the ball would have turned so much that it would have missed the off stump and the impact would have been Umpire's call.

FOUR! Straight and full from Shami. Root plants his front foot to the pitch of the ball, taking it on the half-volley and punching it past the bowler, was always going to be four runs then.

After 30 overs,England 83/2 ( Keaton Jennings 31 , Joe Root (C) 26) Indian bowlers v Root is becoming an interesting battle here. And as we head towards the end of the session, it is becoming all the more gripping. Shami gets one to dart back in sharply that cuts the English skipper, followed by a leg before shout and the ball again seemed to be going over the stumps. Kohli and Shami did think for a second or two regarding a referral.

After 31 overs,England 87/2 ( Keaton Jennings 32 , Joe Root (C) 29) Root has looked good while playing strokes on offside. He got forward and again with an open face off the bat slices it past backward point for three. Good running from Root and Jennings. Ashwin started over the wicket to Jennings, who is happy pad the deliveries pitching outside the line of leg stump. We will have one more over before Lunch.

FOUR! Jennings gets the angled bat down along with pad as his second line of defence. The ball runs down to third man boundary.

OUT! And again there is a wicket as the session was coming to a close. Shami from round the stumps pitches it outside off angling into the left-hander. The ball skidded its way into Jennings' pads. Stayed a low as well and looked plumb. The ball sneaked under the bat and into the pads. What a time for India to strike. Jennings did review it, but was no good. Kohli is ecstatic as always. Jennings did well to hang around for his 36. This match is well open! K Jennings lbw b Shami 36(87)

Lunch, Day 3 England's top three back in the pavilion with just over 90 runs on the board, which effectively reads 65 for 3. The pitch has something for everyone in it. Joe Root has looked beautiful when runs have flown off his bat and he has even been undone several times be it against spin or pace. Match wide open do join us on the other side of the break

The players are on the field. Shami will finish his over.

OUT! What a start to the session. They say Shami takes time to get into rhythm. Not this time around. Bowls a lovely inswinger and goes through Bairstow's defence. The leg stump goes for a walk and Shami is on a hat-trick.

What an over from Mohammed Shami. Was excellent at either side of the break. Two wickets in two balls and suddenly Indian fielders have found their voice.

Bumrah comes into the attack from the other end. A huge LBW shout on the first ball but the umpire is unmoved. India don't review and replays show it would have been nothing but a waste of time as it was umpire's call on hitting. A single in the over.

FOUR! Hattrick averted. Full and swinging outside off, Root prods forward and defends it with soft hands. The ball runs through slip cordon. Rahul gives it a chase but to no avail.

Two balls on either side of this lunch break, and Shami has completely undone England's hard work here. Jennings first and then Bairstow first ball next. You have to wonder if Bairstow should even be playing . Fit enough is not fit. There is a difference mentally even when you play local club cricket if your finger is injured. This is Test cricket. What makes it more glaring that they have dropped Olliver Pope and also left out James Vince, who scored 210-odd runs at this ground last week.

Shami tries to get his hattrick with an away swinger but Root dabs it to the backward point fence. Gets off the strike on the second ball with a single. The over ends with another single after Stokes inside edges one on the fifth ball.

A maiden from Bumrah, who is bowling from around the wicket to Stokes. An angle which Ishant likes but will refrain from bowling because of the warnings.

FOUR! Shami angles it in and Root flicks it through square leg for a boundary; his sixth.

The over starts with a boundary. Root is aware that India are trying to traip him LBW with the inswinger. Has been not only aware but confident enough to attack the loose balls. Gets a couple on the third ball. The over ends with three dots.

Bumrah surprises Stokes with a bouncer and the latter defends it awkwardly. Tries to walk down the pitch on the fourth ball and flick but gets beaten by pace and gets pinged on the pad. A muted appeal from India but nothing from the umpire. Another maiden.

Shami is bowling beautifully at the moment. Swings back the second delivery ever so late and the ball whizzes past Root's outside edge. Concedes a single on the fourth and ends with two dots.

As expected, Bumrah bowls three deliveries into Root. Even slips in a yorker which Root plays out safely. The first ball outside off is tapped towards point for a single. Is that out? Rahane thinks so. A length ball from Bumrah. The ball rises as Stokes tries to defend it. But Pant and Kohli think there was no edge. Hell, Bumrah thinks the same and replays confirm that there was not bat involved.

Right Kohli's had enough of Shami. Ishant is into the attack. Bowls four consecutive dots to Root. But overdoes the inswinging delivery on the penultimate delivery and Root clips it away to fine leg. Single taken.

Double change for India. Ashwin comes into the attack. As Benaud would say: he would try and hit that rough patch. And so he does. A slip, short leg and leg slip are in place. Bowls it short and Root tucks it to fine leg to hand Stokes the strike. Stokes punched that through midwicket for three. The over ends with a couple after Root edges one past the diving slip fielder.

Ishant bowls from over the wicket to Stokes (not out of choice though). An angle he would prefer given how threatening Ishant is from the other angle. Gives three runs and finishes the over with a peach. Root almost edges it to Pant.

A video comparison showed that Ashwin's action is slightly different when compared to the first Test. Lot less use of body at Southampton. Perhaps it has got something to do with the hip strain that was troubling him during third Test. But bowls a much better over here. A testing maiden over.

Consecutive maidens for India. Stokes has been a different player in the last two Tests. Has consumed 35 balls for his 7. Meanwhile, Root is a hit away from 50. England lead by 90 runs and it's time for drinks.

After Shami's twin-breaks, Stokes and Root have redone a bit of damage. Talk in the press box is that England need 170-180 to take this game into day four. As funny as that sounds, that's not their objective. Talk is also that 250 will be tough to chase in the fourth innings. So ideally, they are targeting 260-280. Means, Root has to double his score atleast.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it full delivery that was slanted across the left hander and it kept going on with the arm. Cook fanceies the idea of driving it and ends up paying the price. KL Rahul at second slip clings on to the catch on third attempt. India have the first breakthrough and one more low score for England's senior opener. A Cook c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 12(39)

OUT! Moeen Ali gone. England's ploy doesn't bear its fruit. Ishant with the wicket but courtesy a terrific catch by KL Rahul at second slip. Boy! He has been incredible in slips. Dives to his left and gets his fingers underneath the ball to grasp a smart low catch, which was almost dying on to him. Bruce Oxenford deems it out i.e. the soft signal and there is clearly no evidence as to why the TV umpire reverse the decision. Ishant getting the ball to curve away, leaving the left-hander was always a threat and Moeen Ali gets his bat out rather than leaving it. India on top!

Day 2 report: Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a magnificent unbeaten 132 to help India post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, England were 6/0 in their second dig and trailing by 21 runs with openers Alastair Cook (batting 2) and Keaton Jennings (batting 4) at the crease.

For the tourists, R. Ashwin (0/1), who opened the bowling, and Jasprit Bumrah (0/5) bowled a couple of overs each.

Replying to England's 246 in the first essay, India started the day at 19/0 but after pacer Stuart Broad (3/63) removed the openers K.L. Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) in quick succession, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (46) and lay the foundation.

Pujara then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively, surviving a middle-order collapse during tea and ensuring he held one end up.

For England, recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/63.

Pujara took 257 balls to reach 132 and his innings was laced with 16 boundaries.

India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England.

But a dogged Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead.

The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen back over his head for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Dhawan had added 18 runs to the overnight score before Broad trapped Rahul to draw first blood for the hosts.

Soon after, Dhawan failed to control his instincts and offered a thick edge off a Broad delivery to be caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Kohli and Pujara then steadied the ship from 37/2 to 100 with no further damage, stitching together a 63-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, in the process, also became the quickest Indian to enter the elite club of batsmen notching 6,000 Test runs.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the landmark in 117 innings, while the 29-year-old Kohli took two innings less to get to the feat.

In the second session, the hosts bounced back taking three wickets to reduce India to 181/5 at tea.

Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Pujara and Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a solid partnership that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran (1/41) got the back of the India skipper, caught by Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (1/23) then struck with the wicket of Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen.

In the final session, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4) and Ashwin (1) fell to Moeen who was on a roll before Ishant got going with Pujara. The tall pacer was also dismissed by Moeen to complete his five-wicket haul with Broad accounting for Bumrah.

Brief scores: England 246 & 6/0 (Alastair Cook batting 2, Keaton Jennings batting 4; India 273 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46, Moeen Ali 5/63, Stuart Broad 3/63). India lead by 21 runs.

With inputs from IANS