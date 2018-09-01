Hello and welcome to the coverage of day three of the fourth Test between England and India in Southampton. Play starts at 3.30 PM IST. Follow this space of live scores and updates.

Well, we start off with some important news: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2018 to be held in the UAE has been announced. And the BIG news is that regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.

We get back to Test cricket now. Day two proved to be another intriguing day. It's been a Test of fightbacks. At first, England bounced back from 86/6 to post 246 and then Cheteshwar Pujara bailed India out with a brilliant unbeaten 132 to give India a 27-run lead. The Test is nicely poised at the moment and we can expect another cracker of a day!

Just arrived at the Ageas Bowl for day three, a pivotal one for the match, the series and quite possibly some careers, too. Should be fascinating #ENGvIND

"Pujara who had made a 50 in a winning cause on a very difficult pitch at Johannesburg earlier in the year once again showed that he had the tenacity and capacity to pull the team out of trouble."

Our man Gaurav Joshi previews day three with senior cricket journalist Sunandan Lele live from Rose Bowl.

Pitch report: Pitch looks dry, and the rough for the right-handers has become more pronounced. Still a decent batting pitch, but has something for both pacers and spinners.

"After Trent Bridge, he had stated that he always played the ball on merit and didn't like to think too much. At Southampton, he deviated from that theory and came crashing down to earth. He will learn and his dormant innings will only assist him in becoming better batsmen in the future."

We are about to get underway on day 3: It's a bright sunny day. Cook and Jennings stride out to the middle. The Indian players are already on the field. Cook is on strike and Ashwin will start off proceedings.

Spin straightaway for Ashwin in that over. He tosses the second one up outside off, Cook goes for a forward defense but it turns away viciously and beats his outside edge comfortably. Cook then tucks one to the leg side to get off the mark for the day. The last one too turns away sharply but Ashwin has drifted it far too wide. Jennings ponders a forward defense but then lets it through to the keeper. One run off the over.

Ishant Sharma will bowl from the other end.

A tight over from Ishant. He got his lines right and kept it round and about in the corridor of uncertainty from round the wicket. The umpire still has some concerns with Ishant's landing and was checking it after the fourth delivery. A maiden. Ishant didn't get much movement though.

Ashwin did get some turn in that over. He is looking a touch threatening for the left-handers. Jennings drove one through the overs for a couple to get off the mark for the day. Ashwin then squared him up with one that turned away from a length area and beat his outside edge. A stifled appeal for an LBW is turned down. Looked like missing off. 7 runs off the over.

FOUR! Nicely placed! On middle and leg from Ishant, Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and it races away.

A good over from Ishant. He strayed in line off the second ball, it was a slight error but Cook made sure he punished him with a four. Ishant not getting much movement.

Decent over from Ashwin. But didn't trouble the batsmen much there. There were variations - A quicker one and a carrom ball but they were dealt with cautiously. One single off the over.

England need a similar performance to that of Pujara, and one of their top order batsmen needs to score a career-marker hundred if they are to score a challenging total in the third innings and present a target.

A special hundred from Cheteshwar Pujara, and an old fallible approach against Moeen Ali brought this Test alive on day two.

After 10 overs, England 16/0 (Cook 8, Jennings 8) Ishant Sharma continues from round the wicket. Maintaining tight lines outside off and he is even getting the ball to straighten after pitching. Jennings is able to leave and defend with calm. Turns the strike with a single to midwicket, Cook, too jumps on the backfoot and plays off his thighs to fine leg for a single off the last ball.

FOUR! A thick outside edge off the backfoot from Jennings to get it wide of the cordon for a boundary to third man. Was more of a dab rather than a genuine edge.

Ishant Sharma has dismissed Cook 11 times while Ashwin has dismissed him nine times in Tests. He is under pressure, so it's important for India to get him early as he can be dangerous later on.

After 11 overs, England 21/0 (Cook 9, Jennings 12) Cook clips it behind square for a single off the first ball. Bumrah changes his angle back to over the stumps after Jennings sliced a delivery from round the wicket to the boundary. Barring one delivery that had some spunk and whizzed past Jennings' outside edge, the batsman had no problem playing it out.

After 12 overs, England 24/0 (Cook 12, Jennings 12) Ishant with his round the wicket angle and getting the Duke's move away after slanting it in will always create some doubts and problems for the two left-handers. He opened up Cook, who was lining to whip it through mid wicket, but the late movement saw him only get a leading edge, luckily for him it stayed along the ground. Couple of crisp shots from Cook earns him three runs.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it full delivery that was slanted across the left hander and it kept going on with the arm. Cook fanceies the idea of driving it and ends up paying the price. KL Rahul at second slip clings on to the catch on third attempt. India have the first breakthrough and one more low score for England's senior opener. A Cook c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 12(39)

FOUR! Not the most convincing way to get off the mark. Bumrah had Moeen in two minds there. He had the itch for the feel but halfway through the shot retracted, only yo get some bat while he was withdrawing from the shot. The ball bounces ahead of the first slip and KL Rahul trying to dive and collect it, deflects it past Pujara at first slip as the ball runs down to the boundary.

It hasn't moved around much this morning, but Bumrah works an angle across Cook and he has edged it. Rahul with a juggling catch, tenth catch for him in this series, most by an Indian fielder since Rahul (Dravid) in 2002. Lot of chatter about Cook in this series and especially in the build up to this match. Cook now averages 15.57 in four Tests this series. You can imagine the noise after this cheap dismissal, and he will be fighting for his career at the Oval, presumably.

No Indian fielder has taken more catches than KL Rahul (10) in a Test series in England now. Dravid also took 10 catches in a Test series played in 2002.

After 13 overs,England 28/1 ( Keaton Jennings 12 , Moeen Ali 4) Excellent over that from Jasprit Bumrah. After having Cook edging, he welcomed Moeen Ali with a corker, that nipped back in and got it through Moeen's defences. Went just over the stumps. Moeen Ali's unconvincing boundary takes England into lead.

Moeen Ali at number three is not really an inspiration from the 2001 Test against Australia where VVS Laxman was sent up. Yes, Moeen did bat well lower down the order in the first innings, but it's more like England trying to solve a problem. They want Joe Root to bat at number four, and there is no one else who bats at three but Moeen, who did score a double hundred batting at this spot last week.

Ishant is officially warned for running in the restricted area on the pitch. Jennings plays out a maiden from Ishant.

FOUR! Moeen Ali brings down his bat more in defence rather than a stroke he wanted to play. Soft hands and the bat was angled a touch, taking the ball past the cordon and into the third man boundary.

After 15 overs,England 33/1 ( Keaton Jennings 12 , Moeen Ali 9) Bumrah in midst of fine spell here. Maintaining probing lines and asking questions, especially to the new man. With a single off the final ball, Moeen Ali will retain strike.

OUT! Moeen Ali gone. England's ploy doesn't bear its fruit. Ishant with the wicket but courtesy a terrific catch by KL Rahul at second slip. Boy! He has been incredible in slips. Dives to his left and gets his fingers underneath the ball to grasp a smart low catch, which was almost dying on to him. Bruce Oxenford deems it out i.e. the soft signal and there is clearly no evidence as to why the TV umpire reverse the decision. Ishant getting the ball to curve away, leaving the left-hander was always a threat and Moeen Ali gets his bat out rather than leaving it. India on top!

Rahul with 11 catches in this series now.

Another superb catch for Rahul... fingers under the ball at second slip and that's out. 33/2 for England, which is a lead of six runs. The experiment hasn't worked but now all the more reason for Root to play a crucial knock here.

Ishant getting the ball to straighten caused a lot of trouble to Cook and Jennings first up, he persisted round the stumps and had Moeen edging, but it was KL'S catch that rightly grabbed the headlines. England captain Joe Root comes in at four. Ishant returns to over the wicket. A wicket maiden.

After 17 overs,England 34/2 ( Keaton Jennings 13 , Joe Root (C) 0) Jennings rotates the strike with a single to mid off. Joe Root, who takes his time marking his guard has his opposite number Virat Kohli for company right beside him. Lot of chatter there from the Indian captain. With India's tail up, Virat is not going to leave any stone unturned in mentally rattling Root.

Most catches by fielders for India in a Test series:

After 18 overs,England 36/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 1) Ishant Sharma continues. Jennings pulls it off his ribs to fine leg for a single. Root prods forward and taps it to cover for his first run. Ishant has been warned for the second time as he runs on the pitch in his follow through. Marginal, one would say, but Oxenford has alerted the bowler and the Indian captain. Ishant moves to over the wicket to finish his over. Drinks.

After 19 overs,England 38/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 3) During the drinks break, few Indian players along with Kohli and Ishant had a good look at the rough created outside right-hander's off stump by Ishant Sharma. Ashwin gets to spin one sharply from around that area. Slow-mo camera enables us to see a good puff of dust from where the ball pitched. It had Root in some trouble. Out of nowhere Root decides to go for a big slog sweep, maybe that's his way to counter the uncertainty caused by the turn on the previous ball. He inside edges onto his pad for no run.

FOUR! Jennings glances it off his hips to fine leg boundary as Bumrah misses his lines there.

Day 2 report: Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a magnificent unbeaten 132 to help India post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, England were 6/0 in their second dig and trailing by 21 runs with openers Alastair Cook (batting 2) and Keaton Jennings (batting 4) at the crease.

For the tourists, R. Ashwin (0/1), who opened the bowling, and Jasprit Bumrah (0/5) bowled a couple of overs each.

Replying to England's 246 in the first essay, India started the day at 19/0 but after pacer Stuart Broad (3/63) removed the openers K.L. Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) in quick succession, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (46) and lay the foundation.

Pujara then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively, surviving a middle-order collapse during tea and ensuring he held one end up.

For England, recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/63.

Pujara took 257 balls to reach 132 and his innings was laced with 16 boundaries.

India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England.

But a dogged Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead.

The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen back over his head for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Dhawan had added 18 runs to the overnight score before Broad trapped Rahul to draw first blood for the hosts.

Soon after, Dhawan failed to control his instincts and offered a thick edge off a Broad delivery to be caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Kohli and Pujara then steadied the ship from 37/2 to 100 with no further damage, stitching together a 63-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, in the process, also became the quickest Indian to enter the elite club of batsmen notching 6,000 Test runs.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the landmark in 117 innings, while the 29-year-old Kohli took two innings less to get to the feat.

In the second session, the hosts bounced back taking three wickets to reduce India to 181/5 at tea.

Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Pujara and Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a solid partnership that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran (1/41) got the back of the India skipper, caught by Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (1/23) then struck with the wicket of Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen.

In the final session, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4) and Ashwin (1) fell to Moeen who was on a roll before Ishant got going with Pujara. The tall pacer was also dismissed by Moeen to complete his five-wicket haul with Broad accounting for Bumrah.

Brief scores: England 246 & 6/0 (Alastair Cook batting 2, Keaton Jennings batting 4; India 273 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46, Moeen Ali 5/63, Stuart Broad 3/63). India lead by 21 runs.

With inputs from IANS