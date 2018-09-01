Ishant Sharma has dismissed Cook 11 times while Ashwin has dismissed him nine times in Tests. He is under pressure, so it's important for India to get him early as he can be dangerous later on.

After 11 overs, England 21/0 (Cook 9, Jennings 12) Cook clips it behind square for a single off the first ball. Bumrah changes his angle back to over the stumps after Jennings sliced a delivery from round the wicket to the boundary. Barring one delivery that had some spunk and whizzed past Jennings' outside edge, the batsman had no problem playing it out.

After 12 overs, England 24/0 (Cook 12, Jennings 12) Ishant with his round the wicket angle and getting the Duke's move away after slanting it in will always create some doubts and problems for the two left-handers. He opened up Cook, who was lining to whip it through mid wicket, but the late movement saw him only get a leading edge, luckily for him it stayed along the ground. Couple of crisp shots from Cook earns him three runs.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it full delivery that was slanted across the left hander and it kept going on with the arm. Cook fanceies the idea of driving it and ends up paying the price. KL Rahul at second slip clings on to the catch on third attempt. India have the first breakthrough and one more low score for England's senior opener. A Cook c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 12(39)

FOUR! Not the most convincing way to get off the mark. Bumrah had Moeen in two minds there. He had the itch for the feel but halfway through the shot retracted, only yo get some bat while he was withdrawing from the shot. The ball bounces ahead of the first slip and KL Rahul trying to dive and collect it, deflects it past Pujara at first slip as the ball runs down to the boundary.

It hasn't moved around much this morning, but Bumrah works an angle across Cook and he has edged it. Rahul with a juggling catch, tenth catch for him in this series, most by an Indian fielder since Rahul (Dravid) in 2002. Lot of chatter about Cook in this series and especially in the build up to this match. Cook now averages 15.57 in four Tests this series. You can imagine the noise after this cheap dismissal, and he will be fighting for his career at the Oval, presumably.

No Indian fielder has taken more catches than KL Rahul (10) in a Test series in England now. Dravid also took 10 catches in a Test series played in 2002.

After 13 overs,England 28/1 ( Keaton Jennings 12 , Moeen Ali 4) Excellent over that from Jasprit Bumrah. After having Cook edging, he welcomed Moeen Ali with a corker, that nipped back in and got it through Moeen's defences. Went just over the stumps. Moeen Ali's unconvincing boundary takes England into lead.

Moeen Ali at number three is not really an inspiration from the 2001 Test against Australia where VVS Laxman was sent up. Yes, Moeen did bat well lower down the order in the first innings, but it's more like England trying to solve a problem. They want Joe Root to bat at number four, and there is no one else who bats at three but Moeen, who did score a double hundred batting at this spot last week.

Ishant is officially warned for running in the restricted area on the pitch. Jennings plays out a maiden from Ishant.

FOUR! Moeen Ali brings down his bat more in defence rather than a stroke he wanted to play. Soft hands and the bat was angled a touch, taking the ball past the cordon and into the third man boundary.

After 15 overs,England 33/1 ( Keaton Jennings 12 , Moeen Ali 9) Bumrah in midst of fine spell here. Maintaining probing lines and asking questions, especially to the new man. With a single off the final ball, Moeen Ali will retain strike.

OUT! Moeen Ali gone. England's ploy doesn't bear its fruit. Ishant with the wicket but courtesy a terrific catch by KL Rahul at second slip. Boy! He has been incredible in slips. Dives to his left and gets his fingers underneath the ball to grasp a smart low catch, which was almost dying on to him. Bruce Oxenford deems it out i.e. the soft signal and there is clearly no evidence as to why the TV umpire reverse the decision. Ishant getting the ball to curve away, leaving the left-hander was always a threat and Moeen Ali gets his bat out rather than leaving it. India on top!

Rahul with 11 catches in this series now.

Another superb catch for Rahul... fingers under the ball at second slip and that's out. 33/2 for England, which is a lead of six runs. The experiment hasn't worked but now all the more reason for Root to play a crucial knock here.

Ishant getting the ball to straighten caused a lot of trouble to Cook and Jennings first up, he persisted round the stumps and had Moeen edging, but it was KL'S catch that rightly grabbed the headlines. England captain Joe Root comes in at four. Ishant returns to over the wicket. A wicket maiden.

After 17 overs,England 34/2 ( Keaton Jennings 13 , Joe Root (C) 0) Jennings rotates the strike with a single to mid off. Joe Root, who takes his time marking his guard has his opposite number Virat Kohli for company right beside him. Lot of chatter there from the Indian captain. With India's tail up, Virat is not going to leave any stone unturned in mentally rattling Root.

Most catches by fielders for India in a Test series:

After 18 overs,England 36/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 1) Ishant Sharma continues. Jennings pulls it off his ribs to fine leg for a single. Root prods forward and taps it to cover for his first run. Ishant has been warned for the second time as he runs on the pitch in his follow through. Marginal, one would say, but Oxenford has alerted the bowler and the Indian captain. Ishant moves to over the wicket to finish his over. Drinks.

After 19 overs,England 38/2 ( Keaton Jennings 14 , Joe Root (C) 3) During the drinks break, few Indian players along with Kohli and Ishant had a good look at the rough created outside right-hander's off stump by Ishant Sharma. Ashwin gets to spin one sharply from around that area. Slow-mo camera enables us to see a good puff of dust from where the ball pitched. It had Root in some trouble. Out of nowhere Root decides to go for a big slog sweep, maybe that's his way to counter the uncertainty caused by the turn on the previous ball. He inside edges onto his pad for no run.

FOUR! Jennings glances it off his hips to fine leg boundary as Bumrah misses his lines there.

After 20 overs,England 42/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 3) Bumrah holding it back of a length and slanting it across Jennings, setting Jennings up for the one that he brings back in. Bumrah did attempt it, but sprayed it on his hips that was flicked for four.

After 21 overs,England 45/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 6) Root guides it through point for a couple off the first ball and then presses forward to push it for a single to slightly deep cover point. Ashwin changes the angle for the left-hander. With a short leg, slip and gully in place. Jennings gets forward nicely and defends the first delivery he faces, sweeps the next for no run and blocks the final two deliveries.

Jennings has looked ugly at times but he is really digging deep here. Runs haven't come quickly for him and that is understandable. He is trying to stay at the wicket for the moment, or atleast this session and perhaps build thereafter. India have kept a tight leash on things as well, so you cannot blame the batsmen either.

NOT OUT! Bumrah with a sharp inslanter has Root in a bit of bother. Played well outside the line of the ball and the dismissal of first innings flashes. This time the height was in question and despite a review from Kohli, the decision remains not out.

That's on Bumrah... poor choice to ask the captain for DRS. Review lost for India. Ball sailing over stumps. On replay, even Virat was very excited. Someone had to tell him though, but who?

FOUR! Cracking shot from Joe Root. Leans forward and drives it firmly through cover point for a delightful boundary.

After 22 overs,England 51/2 ( Keaton Jennings 18 , Joe Root (C) 12) Root ends an eventful over with a superb square drive for a boundary. Bumrah's slinging angle will always be a good option against Joe Root, early in his innings.

FOUR! Jennings, who has been calm and a solid at one end, unfurls a reverse sweep to take everyone by surprise. Went crontrolled shot, played from just outside the line of off stump.

FOUR! Ahh! Now the conventional sweep. Hit firmly and there was no need for the batsman to run there. Four, the moment it went off the blade. Went down on his knee and swept from middle and off stump

Some surprisingly shots from Jennings that earned him couple of boundaries, but also cost him his wicket. After back-to-back boundaries, Jennings went for another sweep, but found the top edge that time. Went high but well beyond the short fine leg fielder. Ten runs off Ashwin's over.

After 24 overs,England 66/2 ( Keaton Jennings 28 , Joe Root (C) 13) Bumrah's bouncers sails over the leaping Pant and into the boundary. Tight lines from Bumrah as Root takes a single to mid on making it five runs off it.

FOUR! Very nicely done by Joe Root. The ball flighted on middle and leg and was turning down so deploying the sweep was a safe shot. Root executed it nicely getting four runs behind square.

There’s an appeal for LBW, as Root comes forward looking to work it away on the leg side, but the impact was outside the line of off stump. A boundary and five dots in Ashwin's over.

After 26 overs,England 71/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 17) Shami too starts off round the wickets to the left-hander and switches to over the wicket for Root. Couple of dots to start with and then Jennings takes one run to point. Two slips for Root as he plays and misses a delivery.

After 27 overs,England 71/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 17) Much better from Ravi Ashwin. He starts with a one that is pushed through and follows it with a tossed up delivery that spins quite a bit and went past Jennings' outside edge. Maiden.

FOUR! Root waits on a wide delivery that was slightly back of a length and gently pasts the ball on it head to get it fine off the backward point fielder. Well controlled and well executed shot.

After 28 overs,England 75/2 ( Keaton Jennings 29 , Joe Root (C) 21) The field is slightly spread with a slightly deep backward point in place, Shami keeps bowling wide of off inviting the cut from Root. He did find the fielder earlier in the over, but the next time Shami bowled, he cleverly played it into the gap.

Root-Jennings partnership is now 50. Probably the best passage of play for England's top order since... Birmingham really. Been a long time coming and they need more of this. These are good conditions for batting and India are responsible for their own collapse yesterday.

After 29 overs,England 77/2 ( Keaton Jennings 30 , Joe Root (C) 21) Ashwin threatening Root with hitting the rough patches on a regular basis. Another loud LBW appeal from the Indians, but the impact was again outside the line of off. Hawk-Eye suggested the ball would have turned so much that it would have missed the off stump and the impact would have been Umpire's call.

FOUR! Straight and full from Shami. Root plants his front foot to the pitch of the ball, taking it on the half-volley and punching it past the bowler, was always going to be four runs then.

After 30 overs,England 83/2 ( Keaton Jennings 31 , Joe Root (C) 26) Indian bowlers v Root is becoming an interesting battle here. And as we head towards the end of the session, it is becoming all the more gripping. Shami gets one to dart back in sharply that cuts the English skipper, followed by a leg before shout and the ball again seemed to be going over the stumps. Kohli and Shami did think for a second or two regarding a referral.

After 31 overs,England 87/2 ( Keaton Jennings 32 , Joe Root (C) 29) Root has looked good while playing strokes on offside. He got forward and again with an open face off the bat slices it past backward point for three. Good running from Root and Jennings. Ashwin started over the wicket to Jennings, who is happy pad the deliveries pitching outside the line of leg stump. We will have one more over before Lunch.

FOUR! Jennings gets the angled bat down along with pad as his second line of defence. The ball runs down to third man boundary.

OUT! And again there is a wicket as the session was coming to a close. Shami from round the stumps pitches it outside off angling into the left-hander. The ball skidded its way into Jennings' pads. Stayed a low as well and looked plumb. The ball sneaked under the bat and into the pads. What a time for India to strike. Jennings did review it, but was no good. Kohli is ecstatic as always. Jennings did well to hang around for his 36. This match is well open! K Jennings lbw b Shami 36(87)

Lunch, Day 3 England's top three back in the pavilion with just over 90 runs on the board, which effectively reads 65 for 3. The pitch has something for everyone in it. Joe Root has looked beautiful when runs have flown off his bat and he has even been undone several times be it against spin or pace. Match wide open do join us on the other side of the break

England's top three back in the pavilion with just over 90 runs on the board, which effectively reads 65 for 3. The pitch has something for everyone in it. Joe Root has looked beautiful when runs have flown off his bat and he has even been undone several times be it against spin or pace. Match wide open do join us on the other side of the break.

Day 2 report: Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara produced a magnificent unbeaten 132 to help India post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, England were 6/0 in their second dig and trailing by 21 runs with openers Alastair Cook (batting 2) and Keaton Jennings (batting 4) at the crease.

For the tourists, R. Ashwin (0/1), who opened the bowling, and Jasprit Bumrah (0/5) bowled a couple of overs each.

Replying to England's 246 in the first essay, India started the day at 19/0 but after pacer Stuart Broad (3/63) removed the openers K.L. Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) in quick succession, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (46) and lay the foundation.

Pujara then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively, surviving a middle-order collapse during tea and ensuring he held one end up.

For England, recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/63.

Pujara took 257 balls to reach 132 and his innings was laced with 16 boundaries.

India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England.

But a dogged Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead.

The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen back over his head for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Dhawan had added 18 runs to the overnight score before Broad trapped Rahul to draw first blood for the hosts.

Soon after, Dhawan failed to control his instincts and offered a thick edge off a Broad delivery to be caught by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Kohli and Pujara then steadied the ship from 37/2 to 100 with no further damage, stitching together a 63-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Kohli, in the process, also became the quickest Indian to enter the elite club of batsmen notching 6,000 Test runs.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar had achieved the landmark in 117 innings, while the 29-year-old Kohli took two innings less to get to the feat.

In the second session, the hosts bounced back taking three wickets to reduce India to 181/5 at tea.

Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Pujara and Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a solid partnership that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran (1/41) got the back of the India skipper, caught by Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (1/23) then struck with the wicket of Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen.

In the final session, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4) and Ashwin (1) fell to Moeen who was on a roll before Ishant got going with Pujara. The tall pacer was also dismissed by Moeen to complete his five-wicket haul with Broad accounting for Bumrah.

Brief scores: England 246 & 6/0 (Alastair Cook batting 2, Keaton Jennings batting 4; India 273 all out (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46, Moeen Ali 5/63, Stuart Broad 3/63). India lead by 21 runs.

