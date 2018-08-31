After 8 overs,India 37/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , C Pujara 0) Stuart Broad gets his man! KL Rahul's trouble with the ball comes back in late continues. Crucial wicket from England's perspective as Rahul was looking comfortable against Anderson in the short stay he was out in the middle. Another promising start that didn't materialise for KL. Pujara comes and plays out the remainder off the over. A wicket maiden for Broad.

Ball hits front pad roll, just feather touch picked up on DRS and that is your first point of impact. Late decision from Dharamsena, and probably understandable now. Rahul is gone lbw, fourth over of the morning. Broad strikes!

After 9 overs,India 39/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , C Pujara 0) Anderson keeps making the ball talk and Dhawan has look a little circumspect against him. He gets an inside edge that was a little too close to his wickets. He steals a brace. Anderson draws him forward off the following delivery, it was the one that went away. Dhawan wanted a single to cover off the final ball but was sent back by Pujara.

After 10 overs,India 39/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , C Pujara 0) Pujara gloves a short ball on the leg side but it lands safely. He was in a slightly uncomfortable position there and then wears a good delivery in the vicinity of his personal space. Another excellent maiden from Broad.

After 11 overs,India 42/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Jimmy Anderson continues. Pujara gets off the mark with a clip off his pads for a couple off the 12th ball off his innings, after Dhawan takes a single down to fine leg off the first ball. Anderson finds the edge off the last ball of the over, but his soft grip ensures the ball doesn't carry to second slip.

FOUR! Poor from Broad. Full on the pads and Dhawan brings his wrists into play flicking it fine behind square leg boundary.

After 12 overs,India 46/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) After couple of maidens. Broad bowls his first delivery to Dhawan and he gets a leading edge that pops up but falls safely to the right of Broad. The ball was angled into the left-hander and Dhawan was aiming to work it on the onside but the movement that broad gets was little too much, hence the leading edge. After couple of leaves. Broad slides one down and Buttler is made to dive behind the stumps. Dhawan whips it to square leg for a boundary. The only runs off the over.

After 13 overs,India 46/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Curran straightaway with his natural movement into the right hander. Pujara is not going to go for any unecessary strokes as he leaves and defends his first over as he keeps waiting for the bad delivery. None in Curran's first over. It's a maiden. India trail by exactly 200 .

Great decision from Dharamsena. On naked eye looked as if Dhawan had edged it, given how weirdly he played it. But bat clipped pad and the ball didn't get close to edge. Not easy being an umpire, but needs to be commended when a good decision comes through. Broad has troubled the batsmen today. Anderson not so much. Slow and steady for India.

NOT OUT! Shikhar Dhawan survives. England review Dharmasena's decision for a catch in the slips, but there clear gap between bat and ball. Dhawan again look to work the ball that goes away on the legside. He isn't liking the one that is angled in from round the wicket and goes away after pitching. The ball comes off the thigh pad and goes to first slip. Dharmasena made a good decision. England lose their review.

After 14 overs,India 46/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Another maiden from Broad with the last delivery attracting a lot of interest. Dhawan carries on, surviving an England review. I say it again, it was an excellent decision from umpire Dharmasena.

After 15 overs,India 46/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Two out of two maidens for the young Sam Curran. Pujara will leave, defend and block all day. India have been stuck on 46 for some time now.

After 16 overs,India 48/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Broad starts off with a superb delivery that went just past the off stump. Dhawan shimmies down the wicket and shoulders arm to a wide delivery outside off. He has a chuckle, Broad stands and stares. Dhawan drives it firmly for a brace off the fourth ball, the only runs in the over.

Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 35.00 in this series so far is the second highest for him in a series played outside Asia. His highest average in a Test series played outside Asia is 53.75 (in New Zealand, 2014).

After 17 overs,India 50/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3) Pujara waited for the delivery bowled on his pads. Curran dropped it slightly short,allowing Pujara to wait on it and tap it on the onside for a single. Dhawan takes a single off the ball bowled on his pads to deep square leg. Fifty runs on the board for India. Drinks.

OUT! Dhawan edges and Broad has another wicket! Buttler takes a good diving catch. Dhawan never looked comfortable with the ball that was slanted in and moved afterwards. Broad persisted with the line, was a little full compared to the deliveries bowled earlier in the spell and Dhawan could not resist the temptation of having a feel off it. Prods forward, pushes at it, gets the edge to Buttler and is on his way. Broad has sent back both the India openers. S Dhawan c J Buttler b S Broad 23(53)

Edged and taken... Dhawan is gone. Broad's nagging line has done the trick. Coming round the wicket he has created that away angle to the left hander again and again, finally getting his reward. After a good start, India have now lost 2 wickets for just 13 runs. Virat at the crease now and you feel that this Indian innings has reached a pivotal stage.

After 18 overs,India 50/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 3 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Props to Joe Root to persisting with Stuart Broad, giving him an extended spell and his bowler has delivered for him. Keeps the bowling the ball that leaves the left hander from round the stumps and sucks Dhawan into playing a false stroke. India have lost their openers with just a little over hour's play on Day 2. Virat Kohli with a solid defensive block off his first ball.

FOUR! Wide and full outside off stump Pujara with the bat face open to steer it through cover point for a boundary. Top shot!

After 19 overs,India 56/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Pujara had 3 off his first 30 balls and now since Kohli has walked in, he has hit his first boundary and collected six runs off six balls. Interesting. Earned a couple with a clip on the legisde and a boundary to point boundary.

FOUR! Ravishing cover drive from Virat Kohli to get off the mark! Can watch it all day! Length outside off stump and VK simply lines himself and drives it through the covers. A Virat Kohli-cover drive is gaining the reputation of a Sachin Tendulkar-straight drive.

FOUR! Up and over the slip cordon from Pujara. Was a little wide and short outside off and Pujara goes after it. Slightly uncharacteristic from him

After 20 overs,India 67/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Runs in Broad's eighth over off the morning. Couple of boundaries – one each for Kohli and Pujara – as India collect 11 runs off it.

Concentrated effort from Dhawan in the last two Tests to play late and slow things down. Faced 65 balls in Nottingham for his 35 in first innings, strike-rate in 50s, below his career rate of 67. Today too, faced 53 balls for his 23, strike-rate 43. It is almost as if he is trying to change things to become an all-weather opener for India. Trouble is this patient approach goes against two decades of his natural attacking intent. Interesting personal battle for him, but we will wait to see the end product.

After 21 overs,India 67/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Curran continues with three slips in place for Kohli. Curran maintains tight lines with Kohli pressing forward and leaving or defending. Tries to squeeze the final ball on the offside, finds the point fielder. Maiden. Kohli will have to wait a little longer to get his 6000th Test run.

FOUR! Anderson draws Kohli into the drive and Kohli only edges the outswinger, but as it has been this summer, the ball evades the cordon and runs down to third man fence. Brings up the 6000 Test runs for the Indian captain!

After 22 overs,India 72/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) After a couple of dots, Pujara presses forward and taps it on the offside for a single. Anderson v Kohli resumes. Jimmy finds the right length and lines to Kohli with the curve going away. Kohli feels for it off and edges the second ball he faces.

After 23 overs,India 73/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) Short ball from Curran to Pujara and he pulls it to backward square leg for a single. Kept it all along the ground. Only a single off it.

FOUR! Short in length, wide outside off and Pujara pounces on it. Pujara cuts it past square.

After 24 overs,India 79/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) Pujara has surely increased his scoring rate after the first 30 balls off his innings. Punished the poor delivery from Anderson to point and then staying compact to defend the inswinger from Anderson that trickles on the onside for a couple

Most runs by an Asian captain in a Test series played in SENA countries:

FOUR! Kohli looks to drive a wide delivery outside off. Plays away from his body and was in the air for sometime. Bairstow positioned at an unconventional backward point was interested in it.

After 25 overs,India 86/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) A boundary off the first ball of the over followed by a single to fine leg. Pujara earns a couple through extra cover as India take seven runs off Curran's over.

FOUR! Another pristine cover drive from Virat Kohli and another boundary. Didn't overhit it. Covered Anderson's swing and driven firmly through covers.

After 26 overs,India 91/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Boundary off the first ball of Anderson's over as Kohli looks to get on top off the bowler. He shuffles across his wickets as Anderson slips one down the leg side. Kohli wasn't happy with himself as he missed the opportunity to flick the ball away. Anderson brings a couple of deliveries into Kohli. Kohli with uncertain defence first up and then an inside edge gives him a run off the final ball.

After 27 overs,India 92/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Surprise, surprise...Root has given the ball to out of form opener Keaton Jennings. Let us see what he can do with his military medium. Jos Buttler is upto the stumps under the lid, with two slips waiting. He gets one to jag back in and raps Kohli on the pads, there is an enquiry from the England players but the ball seemed to be sliding down. Kohli was tempted to chase a short and extremely wide delivery but decided against it. Single off the final delivery to square leg.

After 28 overs,India 95/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 23) Cries of catch off the first ball as the England players that thereKohli got an inside edge onto his pads when he tried to flick it through mid wicket. Replays confirm there was no wood there. Anderson's misfield and an awful overthrow off the same delivery allows Kohli to add two more runs. Kohli works the googly for a single.

After 29 overs,India 98/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Jennings continues. Three slips in place. Looks like Ben Stokes won't be bowling anytime soon. Unlikely in the first session of Day 2. Jennings to finding some movement. Pujara rocks back and punches it through cover for a couple off the final ball off the over. Three minutes left for lunch. England looking to slip in two overs.

After 30 overs,India 100/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Few tossed up deliveries from Rashid. Kohli is not falling for it. Even a floating full toss is simply tapped on the offside for a single. The ball scoots from outside off, Pujara was lining to play the cut, but seeing the ball not rise he just left it go. The ball hit Buttler's boot. Pujara to retain strike with a single through covers off the last ball.

Moeen Ali into the attack. Will bowl his first over, that will be the last over of the first session

After 31 overs,India 100/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Ali's first over costs 0. Partnership between Pujara and Kohli worth 50. India's score 100. Nice round figure to wrap the first session of play. Ali starts off well with some turn on offer. A slip and short leg was placed for Pujara. Leg slip is added after the first few balls. Ali hits the rough outside off, but Pujara is alert enough to defend it safely.

Lunch, Day 2 Pretty interesting session of play. Broad with the wickets of the Indian openers.KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan once again couldn't convert their starts. However, Pujara as always was solid in the middle. Virat Kohli has been confident so far. India added 81 to their overnight score on Day 2 morning in the 27 overs of play that we had. No signs of Ben Stokes with the ball. We had few overs of spin towards the end of the session with Rashid and Moeen bowling the final over the session. Jennings to rolled his arm with his dibby dobbly for a couple of overs. Join us at 6:10 pm IST for the afternoon session.

Most times involved in 50-plus stands in this series so far:

100 up for India at the stroke of lunch. They won't mind those two wickets, it has been a sedate start and exactly like the one India wanted. Only 146 runs more adrift and with England getting two spinners into the attack in the first session, it bodes well further for this Indian innings. England are sinking in this match, slowly but surely.

Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).

OUT! There is the inslanter from Stuart Broad that has troubled KL Rahul in this series. Rapped on the pads and huge shout to which Umpire Kumar Dharmasena adjudges out after some thought. Didn't look like there was any bat involved there. The ball was pitched on length outside off and jagged in going past the inside of Rahul's willow and hitting around the knee roll. Rahul does review it, but the ball would have crashed into the middle stump as per the ball tracking and the pitching was never in question. England have an early breakthrough on second day. KL Rahul lbw S Broad 19 (24)

Latest Updates: Lunch, Day 2

Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.

The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.

Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.

One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.

Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.

But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.

India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.

The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.

Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.

The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1

With inputs from IANS