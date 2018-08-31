FOUR! Anderson draws Kohli into the drive and Kohli only edges the outswinger, but as it has been this summer, the ball evades the cordon and runs down to third man fence. Brings up the 6000 Test runs for the Indian captain!

After 22 overs,India 72/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) After a couple of dots, Pujara presses forward and taps it on the offside for a single. Anderson v Kohli resumes. Jimmy finds the right length and lines to Kohli with the curve going away. Kohli feels for it off and edges the second ball he faces.

After 23 overs,India 73/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) Short ball from Curran to Pujara and he pulls it to backward square leg for a single. Kept it all along the ground. Only a single off it.

FOUR! Short in length, wide outside off and Pujara pounces on it. Pujara cuts it past square.

After 24 overs,India 79/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) Pujara has surely increased his scoring rate after the first 30 balls off his innings. Punished the poor delivery from Anderson to point and then staying compact to defend the inswinger from Anderson that trickles on the onside for a couple

Most runs by an Asian captain in a Test series played in SENA countries:

FOUR! Kohli looks to drive a wide delivery outside off. Plays away from his body and was in the air for sometime. Bairstow positioned at an unconventional backward point was interested in it.

After 25 overs,India 86/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) A boundary off the first ball of the over followed by a single to fine leg. Pujara earns a couple through extra cover as India take seven runs off Curran's over.

FOUR! Another pristine cover drive from Virat Kohli and another boundary. Didn't overhit it. Covered Anderson's swing and driven firmly through covers.

After 26 overs,India 91/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Boundary off the first ball of Anderson's over as Kohli looks to get on top off the bowler. He shuffles across his wickets as Anderson slips one down the leg side. Kohli wasn't happy with himself as he missed the opportunity to flick the ball away. Anderson brings a couple of deliveries into Kohli. Kohli with uncertain defence first up and then an inside edge gives him a run off the final ball.

After 27 overs,India 92/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Surprise, surprise...Root has given the ball to out of form opener Keaton Jennings. Let us see what he can do with his military medium. Jos Buttler is upto the stumps under the lid, with two slips waiting. He gets one to jag back in and raps Kohli on the pads, there is an enquiry from the England players but the ball seemed to be sliding down. Kohli was tempted to chase a short and extremely wide delivery but decided against it. Single off the final delivery to square leg.

After 28 overs,India 95/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 23) Cries of catch off the first ball as the England players that thereKohli got an inside edge onto his pads when he tried to flick it through mid wicket. Replays confirm there was no wood there. Anderson's misfield and an awful overthrow off the same delivery allows Kohli to add two more runs. Kohli works the googly for a single.

After 29 overs,India 98/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Jennings continues. Three slips in place. Looks like Ben Stokes won't be bowling anytime soon. Unlikely in the first session of Day 2. Jennings to finding some movement. Pujara rocks back and punches it through cover for a couple off the final ball off the over. Three minutes left for lunch. England looking to slip in two overs.

After 30 overs,India 100/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Few tossed up deliveries from Rashid. Kohli is not falling for it. Even a floating full toss is simply tapped on the offside for a single. The ball scoots from outside off, Pujara was lining to play the cut, but seeing the ball not rise he just left it go. The ball hit Buttler's boot. Pujara to retain strike with a single through covers off the last ball.

Moeen Ali into the attack. Will bowl his first over, that will be the last over of the first session

After 31 overs,India 100/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Ali's first over costs 0. Partnership between Pujara and Kohli worth 50. India's score 100. Nice round figure to wrap the first session of play. Ali starts off well with some turn on offer. A slip and short leg was placed for Pujara. Leg slip is added after the first few balls. Ali hits the rough outside off, but Pujara is alert enough to defend it safely.

Lunch, Day 2 Pretty interesting session of play. Broad with the wickets of the Indian openers.KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan once again couldn't convert their starts. However, Pujara as always was solid in the middle. Virat Kohli has been confident so far. India added 81 to their overnight score on Day 2 morning in the 27 overs of play that we had. No signs of Ben Stokes with the ball. We had few overs of spin towards the end of the session with Rashid and Moeen bowling the final over the session. Jennings to rolled his arm with his dibby dobbly for a couple of overs. Join us at 6:10 pm IST for the afternoon session.

Most times involved in 50-plus stands in this series so far:

100 up for India at the stroke of lunch. They won't mind those two wickets, it has been a sedate start and exactly like the one India wanted. Only 146 runs more adrift and with England getting two spinners into the attack in the first session, it bodes well further for this Indian innings. England are sinking in this match, slowly but surely.

A very important second session this for India. If India manage to see through it without losing too many wickets, England will start feeling the heat. Right then, Pujara and Kohi are at the centre. Broad to steam in for another spell.

A decent start to the session for India. Though the only run they scored in the over was a risky single. Given the history of running between the wickets between both Pujara and Kohli, that would be the last thing India want. Pujara though made his ground comfortably in the end.

Modern day cricket pundits and teams have become so caught up in batsmen displaying ‘positive intent and scoring quickly’ but where has that got anyone? Look at the value that Pujara gives this Indian team! I’m afraid such qualities aren’t easy to find anymore #rock #testcricket

Nick Compton all praise for the rarity that players like Pujara offer

Moeen Ali to bowl from the other end. He has been brought in to exploit the rough patches outside the off stump and he does that well. But Pujara and Kohli play him out carefully. Two singles in the over.

FOUR! Pujara plays it intentionally over the slip cordon. Short of a length from Broad and Pujara slashes it hard over the slip fielders.

FOUR ! Short. Width. Room. Pujara accepts the gift and cuts it in front of square on the off side.

As every bowler likes to, even Stuart Broad responds to the boundary ball with a peach of a delivery. Angles it into Pujara and beats him on the outside edge as the ball straightens after pitching. Bowls the inswinger but Pujara covers the off stump with his back leg and leaves it alone. Good leave. Terrific concentration. Ends the over with another boundary.

Moeen continues and the runs follow. That's going to be thing against spin against India. Wickets might come but the batsmen will not refrain from milking singles. Three of those came in this over.

FOUR! Too full and too straight. Kohli just punches it down the ground.

A probing over from Broad. Bowled a poor delivery as well which was sent to the long on fence but almost had Kohli caught behind on two occasions. He has been England's best bowler today.

FOUR! Unlucky for Moeen Ali. He induced a genuine edge off Kohli but the ball went between Buttler and the first slip.

Moeen Ali almost had Kohli but the ball goes between the keeper and first slip. Concedes 10 off the over.

Broad to Kohli. Shuffles across and clips it through square leg for a couple. Takes another run on the fifth ball with a good looking drive to sweeper cover. Three in the over.

Moeen Ali was the joint second highest wicket-taker during India's last tour of England in 2014 with 19 wickets.

Kohli once again takes a stride forward and drives one to sweeper cover for a single. Pujara opens the bat face late and dabs one past the first slip. Stokes gives it a chase and India collect three.

FOUR! Curran from round the wicket pitches it up. Pujara lunges forward and drills it between cover and mid off.

A huge appeal on the first ball as Curran pinged Pujara in front. The umpire said no largely because there were two sounds. One would be forgiven to assume that there was an inside edge but replays showed there wasn't. Maybe height was the issue. Pujara finishes the over with a boundary though.

Moeen Ali threatens to get Kohli out once again. Beats him on the outside edge. Three singles in the over.

OUT! Huge wicket for England. Sam Curran continues to shine. A needless shot from Kohli, if I may, he pushes at a wide delivery and edges. Cook gobbles it up sharply.

FIFTY! Pujara gets to the milestone with a single and off his 100th ball. A typical Pujara innings...

Kohli is gone. Huge wicket for England that. Left-arm pacer's angle has worked. Draws Kohli into the drive and he has edged it... on replay, it could be seen that Kohli made an expansive shuffle, taking a couple steps towards the ball, almost following it. Curran with the breakthrough. England will want another one quickly here as India's mainstay of batting this series is gone. In a way, these are unchartered waters for India.

A 20-year old is single-handedly keeping England in the game. Kohli was offering chances throughout his chances and England finally held onto one. That catch will give Cook some confidence. Rahane is the new man in as Pujara completes his fifty. India trail by 100.

The sun is out. Pujara is set. Good batting conditions, you would think? Nay. Stokes has induced an edge on the first ball of his spell. It falls short of a diving Buttler and Cook. To make matters worse, it runs away for a boundary. Would be interesting to see how long Stokes will bowl given that he has some issues with his left knee. India have reached the 150-run mark.

Curran continues then. India take a single on every odd ball. 1, 3 and 5.

An extra life for Rahane already. He pushes at a Stokes delivery and nicks it. Root, at second slip, dives to his right, gets his hand to hit but fails to pouch it. Meanwhile, Stokes bowls another no ball - a huge one that. The over ends with five dots and it's time for drinks.

Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).

FIFTY! Pujara gets to the milestone with a single and off his 100th ball. A typical Pujara innings...

Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.

The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.

Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.

One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.

Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.

But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.

India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.

The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.

Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.

The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1

