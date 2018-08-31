Another over passes by and Rishabh Pant still remains on zero.

OUT! A second-ball six on debut. A 29-ball duck in the second Test. Test cricket is cruel, isn't it? Moeen loops it around middle and Pant tries to defend but misses. Pant has been trapped LBW.

Tea, Day 2: Was that a no ball? Was it not? Should the first slip have been fine? Why did Stokes bowl so late? What was Rishabh Pant doing? A lot of questions in the second session but one thing is clear. The match is wide open now thanks to a terrific session for England. India scored 81 runs but England snared three wickets as well...

Players make their way out in the middle for the final session of play. Hardik Pandya joins Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Moeen to complete his over.

FOUR! Full outside off from Moeen and before the ball could spin into Pandya, he shuffles across, gets to the pitch off the ball and sweeps it in front of square, in fact the ball goes through mid wicket for a boundary

After 57 overs,India 185/5 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 70 , Hardik Pandya 4) After Pant's wicket, which turned to be the final ball of the session. Pandya comes out to bat and gets off the mark with a strong sweep shot through mid wicket. India's first target would be to get to England's 246 without losing a wicket

After 58 overs,India 188/5 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 73 , Hardik Pandya 4) No real movement for Anderson. Pujara rocks back and cuts behind point as the deep point comes around to keep it down to two. Another single of the final ball off the over will ensure Puajra takes strike for the next over.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is sucked into the plan. A short mid wicket was placed just for this and Pandya sees a flighted off spinner outside off and he looks to whip it through mid wicket. Doesn't get it along the carpet and skipper Root takes a good catch. India struggling. England on top. Pandya will be kicking himself here. H Pandya c J Root b M Ali 4 (5)

After 59 overs,India 191/6 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 75 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) India wobbling here. England are maintaining the pressure, in fact it would be fair to say they have the upper hand now. Sure Ashwin, the new man in, is more than a decent batsman, but suddenly the trail of 55 runs looking big.

After 60 overs,India 194/6 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 77 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) Quiet over from Anderson. Three singles, including a bye down the leg side as he tried a short ball to Ravi Ashwin. Buttler unable to collect it cleanly. India 52 runs away.

OUT! Horrendous dismissal here! Ashwin commits harakiri here. He attempted an extravagant reverse sweep, gets an underedge back onto his stumps. This is not good, none of the batsmen have provided suppport to Pujara. Some questionable shot selection from Pandya and now Ashwin. R Ashwin b Moeen Ali 1 (7)

OUT! Bowled'em! This spell from Moeen Ali has turned the game massively! Shami plays inside the line of the ball. He went back in his crease to defend the ball, the ball didn't turn as much as he expected, didn't cover the line as the ball canons into the top of off stump. India in deep, deep trouble. M Shami b Moeen Ali 0 (1)

After 61 overs,India 195/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 78 , ) Mo magic for England! Ali will be on a hat-trick when he begins his next over, that is if the next two wickets do not fall in the following six balls. He has taken 4 wickets already. Inspirational stuff here aided by some absolutely horrible shots played by the visitors. India 51 runs away. England need two wickets.

After 62 overs,India 195/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 78 , Ishant Sharma 0) Anderson goes round the stumps to Pujara with the field spread in the deep. Lot of boundary riders deep on the onside as Anderson looks to rattle Pujara with the short stuff asking him to pull or hook. Pujara denies a single off the second ball and is unable to turn the strike over off the final two deliveries with Anderson going back to over the wicket. Maiden.

Two slips, leg gully, silly point and forward short leg all men waiting to pounce on anything as Moeen Ali aims for his second hat-trick in Test cricket.

FOUR! Ishant Sharma gets across and sweeps it along the ground. that's how it is done! Keeps it along the ground, he plays it fine as well, giving no chance for the square leg fielder to cut it off.

After 63 overs,India 199/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 78 , Ishant Sharma 4) Ishant gets off the mark with a boundary as he is crowded with a lot of close in fielders. (Two slips, leg gully, silly point and forward short leg) Ishant negates the hat-trick with solid block and does so for the rest of the over as well, besides a sweep for boundary.

After 64 overs,India 202/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 81 , Ishant Sharma 4) Pujara ramps the short ball over the slips and to the right of the third man. Calls for two straightaway and gets it easily as well. Brings the 200 up for India and turns the strike over off the penultimate delivery with nudge to square leg. Ishant leaves final ball as Anderson tries to bluff Ishant with a bouncer that was nowhere close to the batsman.

After 65 overs,India 207/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 83 , Ishant Sharma 7) Pujara skips down the wicket and drives it to mid off and hares for a quick single off the second ball. Ishant, too, uses his feet to Moeen Ali, charging down the pitch and lofting it over mid off, the ball doesn't have the legs to go to the boundary, but enough for three. Ishant is batting very confidently ashe urges Pujara for a single off the fourth ball when he pulls it to deep square leg. Ishant defends the final two balls.

After 66 overs,India 208/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 84 , Ishant Sharma 7) Ishant wanted the single off the first ball as Pujara pulls it off his hips to long leg. The senior partner sends him back. Couple of more pulls yeilds no run. They exchange ends as Pujara hooks to Moeen Ali at long leg off the fifth ball. Anderson asks for three slips and a silly point for the final delivery, bowls back of good length around off stump that Ishant survives comfortably.

FOUR! Waited on that one Pujara. Knew exactly what he was, where the fielder was as he tapped the ball on its head to run it down to third man fence.

After 67 overs,India 213/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 89 , Ishant Sharma 7) Sharp turn from Moeen Ali as Pujara aimed to cut but had to retract from the shot looking at the spin. He gets the boundary off the next ball with a late tap through third man. He again turns the strike off the fifth ball and Ishant once again defends the final ball. Mo changed his angle of the final delivery with a leg gully in position.

After 68 overs,India 216/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 90 , Ishant Sharma 9) Pujara takes the single off the first ball with a single to mid on. Ishant bends down and plays the sweep effectively takes a couple. There is a leg before shout but the impact was outside the line. Ishant gets an under edge to a googly, but is safe. Pujara into the 90s.

FOUR! Pujara advances down the track and whips it over mid wicket for a boundary. Takes the aerial route and gets the boundary. He moves to 94.

Pujara was unable to get the ball away in the first half off Moeen's over, but he gets the boundary that he wanted, but cannot find the single off the final deliveries.Pujara was searching for partners and he has found one in a resilient Ishant Sharma, they are trickling down England's first innings score. They are 36 runs away.

After 70 overs,India 222/8 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 95 , Ishant Sharma 10) Singles off the first two balls by Ishant and then Pujara. Ishant was looking for an adventorous shot as he jumped out of his crease, he picked the googly late and got the bat down in time to block the delivery. He could have looked awfully silly there.

OUT! Bat-pad and the forward short leg fielder clings on to the catch on second attempt. Moeen Ali has a fifer! Dream return to Test cricket for him! Ishant's resilience comes to an end. He isn't happy with the decision, but he has no reviews left for him Ishant c Cook b Moeen Ali 14(27)

After 71 overs,India 227/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 96 , ) Pujara didn't take a single off the penultimate delivery and the next ball Ishant falls. He must be aware of it and perhaps will play on his mind as well. India still 19 runs away. Pujara four away from a personal milestone. England need one wicket.

After 72 overs,India 228/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 97 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Pujara pulls the first ball to long on but doesn't take the single. He is searching for the boundary but doesn't get it. Scampers for a single off the final ball, like his life dependent on it.

CENTURY! Cheteshwar Pujara has a Test century in England. The hardwork, toil and the sweat brings success to one of the nicest Test players going around. It has taken some time for him to get a ton in England, but he does on a day when others failed to make it count or threw their wickets. Very important knock for the team as well on the personal front. He has played so much red ball cricket in England, finally been rewarded.

With a well executed sweep, Pujara takes a brace and moves to 99. He uses his feet and goes straight down the ground over the bowler's head but the ball didn't time it well to carry all the way. He denied the third run, but completes his 18th century.

Most hundreds in Test cricket batting at No 3 since Cheteshwar Pujara's debut:

Most 5-fors by spinners against India outside Asia in Tests:

After 74 overs,India 235/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 101 , Jasprit Bumrah 3) Bumrah works the ball behind square off the second ball and Pujara stretches himself to scamper back for the third run. He is dragging India towards England's 246.

FOUR! Down the pitch comes Pujara and takes the ball before it turns and flicks it over the mid wicket. Bounces a few times before going over the ropes.

After 75 overs,India 241/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 106 , Jasprit Bumrah 4) The final wicket partnership now frustrating England. They swarm Bumrah with fielders, but India's number 11 blocks it out. India trail only by 5. Drinks.

FOUR! Slaps with a lot of force through covers, beats the fielder and collects a boundary.

After 76 overs,India 245/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 110 , Jasprit Bumrah 4) Curran goes round the stumps and though Pujara nails couple pulls to deep backward square leg and deep mid wicket. He is unable to get any runs. He lacks the speed of a Kohli between the wickets. Neither has the power to clear the boundary, but what he offers is something different, something rare in modern times. He gets a boundary after thumping it through covers. Curran goes over the wicket for the final ball and slides it down the leg side. Pujara is unable to get bat on ball.

This was Pujara's fifth century against England in Tests - most for him against an opposition in Tests, eclipsing four against Sri Lanka.

After 77 overs,India 245/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 110 , Jasprit Bumrah 4) Broad tried the short ball, bowled a probing line but didn't make Bumrah play. He angles the final delivery on stumps that Bumrah glances it to fine leg, but they do not take a run. India one run away from England's first innings score.

After 78 overs,India 251/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 113 , Jasprit Bumrah 5) Pujara pulls it wide of long on and runs two taking India ahead by a run. The players up in the balcony applauds. Kohli is as always animated. Curran changes his angle and slants one across, well it was way to wide. Dharmasena calls it wide. Again way outside off stump and Pujara reaches out for it, can't get there. Wide called again. Pujara tucks the fifth ball to fine leg for a run. Bumrah clips the full ball to backward square leg and they have run a single. India lead by 5. The second new ball will be available after two overs.

After 79 overs,India 257/9 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 116 , Jasprit Bumrah 6) Bumrah gets to the other end with an inside edge. India ain't complaining. Root can only laugh. Broad slips one down the leg side as Pujara is unable to flick it. Buttler does get a hand to half stop it, Curran runs around and flicks it back into play just before the ball was about to crawl towards the boundary fencing. They run two byes. Pujara flicks it behind square for a couple. Pujara takes the single off the fifth ball with a pull to long leg. Bumrah defends the last ball. India lead by 11.

FOUR! Pujara skips down the wicket and goes air borne straight. Clears Joe Root at slightly deep mid off. He is unable to cut it off.

Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).

OUT! There is the inslanter from Stuart Broad that has troubled KL Rahul in this series. Rapped on the pads and huge shout to which Umpire Kumar Dharmasena adjudges out after some thought. Didn't look like there was any bat involved there. The ball was pitched on length outside off and jagged in going past the inside of Rahul's willow and hitting around the knee roll. Rahul does review it, but the ball would have crashed into the middle stump as per the ball tracking and the pitching was never in question. England have an early breakthrough on second day. KL Rahul lbw S Broad 19 (24)

OUT! Dhawan edges and Broad has another wicket! Buttler takes a good diving catch. Dhawan never looked comfortable with the ball that was slanted in and moved afterwards. Broad persisted with the line, was a little full compared to the deliveries bowled earlier in the spell and Dhawan could not resist the temptation of having a feel off it. Prods forward, pushes at it, gets the edge to Buttler and is on his way. Broad has sent back both the India openers. S Dhawan c J Buttler b S Broad 23(53)

OUT! Huge wicket for England. Sam Curran continues to shine. A needless shot from Kohli, if I may, he pushes at a wide delivery and edges. Cook gobbles it up sharply.

FIFTY! Pujara gets to the milestone with a single and off his 100th ball. A typical Pujara innings...

OUT! A brillaint inswinger from Stokes, who has troubled Rahane in the past, raps him in front once again. The umpire raises the finger without any hesitation. And Rahane reviews. Maybe because it swung too much. But there is a twist in the tale. Stokes is very close to being over the line. And Joel Wilson, the third umpire, decides it's a clean delivery. Three reds and Rahane has to depart for 11.

Latest Updates: Pujara pulls it wide of long on and runs two taking India ahead by a run. The players up in the balcony applauds. Kohli is as always animated. Curran changes his angle and slants one across, well it was way to wide. Dharmasena calls it wide. Again way outside off stump and Pujara reaches out for it, can't get there. Wide called again. Pujara tucks the fifth ball to fine leg for a run. Bumrah clips the full ball to backward square leg and they have run a single. India lead by 5. The second new ball will be available after two overs.

Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.

The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.

Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.

One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.

Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.

But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.

India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.

The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.

Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.

The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1

With inputs from IANS