FOUR! Too full and too straight. Kohli just punches it down the ground.

A probing over from Broad. Bowled a poor delivery as well which was sent to the long on fence but almost had Kohli caught behind on two occasions. He has been England's best bowler today.

FOUR! Unlucky for Moeen Ali. He induced a genuine edge off Kohli but the ball went between Buttler and the first slip.

Moeen Ali almost had Kohli but the ball goes between the keeper and first slip. Concedes 10 off the over.

Broad to Kohli. Shuffles across and clips it through square leg for a couple. Takes another run on the fifth ball with a good looking drive to sweeper cover. Three in the over.

Moeen Ali was the joint second highest wicket-taker during India's last tour of England in 2014 with 19 wickets.

Kohli once again takes a stride forward and drives one to sweeper cover for a single. Pujara opens the bat face late and dabs one past the first slip. Stokes gives it a chase and India collect three.

FOUR! Curran from round the wicket pitches it up. Pujara lunges forward and drills it between cover and mid off.

A huge appeal on the first ball as Curran pinged Pujara in front. The umpire said no largely because there were two sounds. One would be forgiven to assume that there was an inside edge but replays showed there wasn't. Maybe height was the issue. Pujara finishes the over with a boundary though.

Moeen Ali threatens to get Kohli out once again. Beats him on the outside edge. Three singles in the over.

OUT! Huge wicket for England. Sam Curran continues to shine. A needless shot from Kohli, if I may, he pushes at a wide delivery and edges. Cook gobbles it up sharply.

FIFTY! Pujara gets to the milestone with a single and off his 100th ball. A typical Pujara innings...

Kohli is gone. Huge wicket for England that. Left-arm pacer's angle has worked. Draws Kohli into the drive and he has edged it... on replay, it could be seen that Kohli made an expansive shuffle, taking a couple steps towards the ball, almost following it. Curran with the breakthrough. England will want another one quickly here as India's mainstay of batting this series is gone. In a way, these are unchartered waters for India.

A 20-year old is single-handedly keeping England in the game. Kohli was offering chances throughout his chances and England finally held onto one. That catch will give Cook some confidence. Rahane is the new man in as Pujara completes his fifty. India trail by 100.

The sun is out. Pujara is set. Good batting conditions, you would think? Nay. Stokes has induced an edge on the first ball of his spell. It falls short of a diving Buttler and Cook. To make matters worse, it runs away for a boundary. Would be interesting to see how long Stokes will bowl given that he has some issues with his left knee. India have reached the 150-run mark.

Curran continues then. India take a single on every odd ball. 1, 3 and 5.

An extra life for Rahane already. He pushes at a Stokes delivery and nicks it. Root, at second slip, dives to his right, gets his hand to hit but fails to pouch it. Meanwhile, Stokes bowls another no ball - a huge one that. The over ends with five dots and it's time for drinks.

Around this time (46th over onwards), Moeen Ali and Sam Curran built that solid stand that propelled England to 246. India have similiar conditions to build on. 1 off the over.

FOUR! Stokes oversteps. The umpire doesn't notice and Rahane doesn't mind. Gets forward to this half-volley and drills it through cover.

Rahane has struggled throughout the series against Ben Stokes. Not a surprise that he was struggling here as well, as the ball is doing something off the seam. Inch perfect no ball it was, unless you magnify it, looked an improper delivery to the naked eye. But the line belongs to the third umpire nowadays, and Rahane is out lbw. India need a partnership, and now!

OUT! A brillaint inswinger from Stokes, who has troubled Rahane in the past, raps him in front once again. The umpire raises the finger without any hesitation. And Rahane reviews. Maybe because it swung too much. But there is a twist in the tale. Stokes is very close to being over the line. And Joel Wilson, the third umpire, decides it's a clean delivery. Three reds and Rahane has to depart for 11.

A brave umpiring call from Joel Wilson and Stokes gets his man once again. Two wickets in relatively quick time for England.

A wide in Curran's 12th over. And a bye as well. Stokes is pushing for the wickets from the other end while Curran is looking to dry up the runs.

Pant is the new man in. We have another Stokes no ball... The boundary ball in the previous over was also a no ball but wasn't spotted by the umpire. And the debate about Rahane's wicket will continue throughout the Test.

Anderson returns for a burst. Keeps tight in his comeback over. One off it. Nasser Hussain has just informed on air that HawkEye is down for some reason which means DRS is not available for now...

Pujara cops a blow on the helmet while trying to attempt a pull. But he doesn't connect. The physio is out at the centre. And after a brief delay and a change in helmet, he looks fine to continue.

Anderson to Pant. The southpaw has started his innings relatively quietly. Has played 15 balls and is yet to get off the mark.

Stokes to bowl his 6th over. There were doubts whehter he will be able to bowl or not and he has already bowled six overs on the trot which raises the question: Why wasn't he given the ball earlier?

In Ripley's believe it or not episode today, we have Rishabh Pant. The southpaw has faced 22 balls and hasn't opened his account yet.

FOUR! Too full and swinging in, Pujara goes forward and drills it through cover.

FOUR! Stokes bowls the wrong line. On the pads and Pujara just tickles it fine.

Sometimes, Pujara takes ages to score a single run and here he has scored 9 runs in four balls.

Another over passes by and Rishabh Pant still remains on zero.

OUT! A second-ball six on debut. A 29-ball duck in the second Test. Test cricket is cruel, isn't it? Moeen loops it around middle and Pant tries to defend but misses. Pant has been trapped LBW.

Tea, Day 2: Was that a no ball? Was it not? Should the first slip have been fine? Why did Stokes bowl so late? What was Rishabh Pant doing? A lot of questions in the second session but one thing is clear. The match is wide open now thanks to a terrific session for England. India scored 81 runs but England snared three wickets as well...

Players make their way out in the middle for the final session of play. Hardik Pandya joins Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Moeen to complete his over.

FOUR! Full outside off from Moeen and before the ball could spin into Pandya, he shuffles across, gets to the pitch off the ball and sweeps it in front of square, in fact the ball goes through mid wicket for a boundary

After 57 overs,India 185/5 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 70 , Hardik Pandya 4) After Pant's wicket, which turned to be the final ball of the session. Pandya comes out to bat and gets off the mark with a strong sweep shot through mid wicket. India's first target would be to get to England's 246 without losing a wicket

James Anderson to bowl from the other end

After 58 overs,India 188/5 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 73 , Hardik Pandya 4) No real movement for Anderson. Pujara rocks back and cuts behind point as the deep point comes around to keep it down to two. Another single of the final ball off the over will ensure Puajra takes strike for the next over.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is sucked into the plan. A short mid wicket was placed just for this and Pandya sees a flighted off spinner outside off and he looks to whip it through mid wicket. Doesn't get it along the carpet and skipper Root takes a good catch. India struggling. England on top. Pandya will be kicking himself here. H Pandya c J Root b M Ali 4 (5)

After 59 overs,India 191/6 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 75 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) India wobbling here. England are maintaining the pressure, in fact it would be fair to say they have the upper hand now. Sure Ashwin, the new man in, is more than a decent batsman, but suddenly the trail of 55 runs looking big.

After 60 overs,India 194/6 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 77 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) Quiet over from Anderson. Three singles, including a bye down the leg side as he tried a short ball to Ravi Ashwin. Buttler unable to collect it cleanly. India 52 runs away.

OUT! Horrendous dismissal here! Ashwin commits harakiri here. He attempted an extravagant reverse sweep, gets an underedge back onto his stumps. This is not good, none of the batsmen have provided suppport to Pujara. Some questionable shot selection from Pandya and now Ashwin. R Ashwin b Moeen Ali 1 (7)

OUT! Bowled'em! This spell from Moeen Ali has turned the game massively! Shami plays inside the line of the ball. He went back in his crease to defend the ball, the ball didn't turn as much as he expected, didn't cover the line as the ball canons into the top of off stump. India in deep, deep trouble. M Shami b Moeen Ali 0 (1)

Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).

Latest Updates: Quiet over from Anderson. Three singles, including a bye down the leg side as he tried a short ball to Ravi Ashwin. Buttler unable to collect it cleanly. India 52 runs away.

Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.

The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.

Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.

One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.

Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.

But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.

India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.

The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.

Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.

The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1

