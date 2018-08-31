- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs SIN - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs NEP - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs HK - Sep 1st, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs OMA - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs MAL - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs SIN - Sep 2nd, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs SIN - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs OMA - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs HK - Sep 4th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bhima Koregaon probe LIVE updates: Rona Wilson authored letter on Rajiv Gandhi-like ploy to assassinate Modi, says Pune Police
-
Stree movie review: Raj Kummar Rao & Co are a hoot, Shraddha Kapoor is nicely intimidating in an unusual horror flick
-
India, Pakistan attend SCO military exercises: New Delhi must continue to separate politics from multilateral interests
-
NTR's son Nandamuri Harikrishna's demise marks an end of resistance to Chandrababu Naidu's control over TDP
-
Chanda Kochhar back on ICICI Securities board: Bank clearly loves its CEO, but should've waited for probes to be over before yet another thumbs up
-
LIVE Asian Gamaes 2018 Day 13 Updates: सेलिंग में भारत को एक सिल्वर और दो ब्रॉन्ज, फाइनल में वीमंस स्क्वॉश टीम
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आर्टिकल 35ए पर सुनवाई जनवरी 2019 तक के लिए टली
-
लालू यादव की बहू ऐश्वर्या राय के चुनाव लड़ने पर लग सकता है ग्रहण! क्या है उम्र का राज?
-
IRCTC घोटाला: तेजस्वी यादव और राबड़ी देवी के साथ सभी आरोपियों को मिली जमानत
-
एक्टिविस्ट्स की गिरफ्तारी: कांग्रेस का दोमुंहा व्यवहार और मीडिया का वामपंथी शोरगुल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! There is the inslanter from Stuart Broad that has troubled KL Rahul in this series. Rapped on the pads and huge shout to which Umpire Kumar Dharmasena adjudges out after some thought. Didn't look like there was any bat involved there. The ball was pitched on length outside off and jagged in going past the inside of Rahul's willow and hitting around the knee roll. Rahul does review it, but the ball would have crashed into the middle stump as per the ball tracking and the pitching was never in question. England have an early breakthrough on second day.
KL Rahul lbw S Broad 19 (24)
Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).
Ball hits front pad roll, just feather touch picked up on DRS and that is your first point of impact. Late decision from Dharamsena, and probably understandable now. Rahul is gone lbw, fourth over of the morning. Broad strikes!
After 8 overs,India 37/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , C Pujara 0)
Stuart Broad gets his man! KL Rahul's trouble with the ball comes back in late continues. Crucial wicket from England's perspective as Rahul was looking comfortable against Anderson in the short stay he was out in the middle. Another promising start that didn't materialise for KL. Pujara comes and plays out the remainder off the over. A wicket maiden for Broad.
OUT! There is the inslanter from Stuart Broad that has troubled KL Rahul in this series. Rapped on the pads and huge shout to which Umpire Kumar Dharmasena adjudges out after some thought. Didn't look like there was any bat involved there. The ball was pitched on length outside off and jagged in going past the inside of Rahul's willow and hitting around the knee roll. Rahul does review it, but the ball would have crashed into the middle stump as per the ball tracking and the pitching was never in question. England have an early breakthrough on second day.
KL Rahul lbw S Broad 19 (24)
After 7 overs,India 37/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , KL Rahul 19)
Seven runs coming off Anderson's over. Rahul looking confident in the middle especially after that pristine back foot punch for boundary. he has been getting starts in this series, but needs to kick on to get a big one.
FOUR! Nice! Wasn't too short by Anderson, but Rahul makes great use of the depth of the crease to rock back and punch it through covers for a boundary.
After 6 overs,India 30/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , KL Rahul 12)
Broad starts off with an inswinger from Rahul that the batsman gets an inside edge onto the pad. He is able to turn the strike over to Dhawan, who cover drives for four as Broad goes round the stumps. Broad continues to get some movement against the angle from the left-hander, but nothing too threatening.
FOUR! Too full from Broad and Dhawan is positive in forward press and then caresses a drive through covers for four runs.
Stuart Broad will bowl from the other end.
After 5 overs,India 25/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , KL Rahul 11)
Few runs in the first over of the day for Shikhar Dhawan and India. Anderson keeps angling the ball across the left-hander and Dhawan till he gets a boundary to third man. Jimmy brings one back in but is a touch back of a length giving Dhawan to stay back in crease and work it for a couple on the legside.
FOUR! Full delivery, slanted across by Anderson and Dhawan gets forward and opens the face of the bat a touch, not very convincing, but the ball remained along the ground and went past the slip cordon into third man boundary.
Play begins on Day 2
Bright and sunny day in Southampton as Shikhar Dhawan along with KL Rahul walk out to the centre. James Anderson is ready with the ball.
Our corespondent Gaurav Joshi along with BBC commentator Ankur Desai previews second day's play of the fourth Test. You can watch it here.
Warm and sunny day... warmer than the cold weekend this has been in Southampton.
Harbhajan Singh in the lift to the media centre said that there won't be much swing today... looks a good day for India to bat out England from the Test. Hellos from day 2 in Southampton!
Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).
Watch: Our man Gaurav Joshi preview day 2 live from Rose Bowl!
They need to desperately get it RIGHT!
The drive to improve!
"You can't wicket 5-6 wickets every session (sic)," said Bumrah, who took two crucial wickets in the morning session to trigger a collapse. Read more about what Bumrah said here.
Of late, India’s four-men pace attack has been likend to one of the most feared predators in the wild — the pack. The characteristic of a pack is its relentless pursuit and snipping of larger, fleeing prey. Here is Vedam Jaishankar's piece on how Indian bowling has become a dangerous outfit in cricketing world.
This Test series has come to life after India's win in the 3rd Test. And they seemed to have carried forward the momentum in Southampton. The bowling unit has stepped up on the big stage and delivered. The pacers have been brilliant and they have bowled with great accuracy and precision. England were bowled out for 246 on the first day. The Indian openers had a tricky session to survive and they did, ending at 19/0 at stumps on day 1. India trail by 227 runs and they would be looking for a strong start this morning.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Southampton. Play starts at 3.30 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
Latest Updates: Stuart Broad gets his man! KL Rahul's trouble with the ball comes back in late continues. Crucial wicket from England's perspective as Rahul was looking comfortable against Anderson in the short stay he was out in the middle. Another promising start that didn't materialise for KL. Pujara comes and plays out the remainder off the over. A wicket maiden for Broad.
Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.
With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.
The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.
Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.
One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.
The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.
Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.
But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.
India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.
The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.
Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.
Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.
The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.
Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2018