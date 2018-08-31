Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England in Southampton. Play starts at 3.30 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

This Test series has come to life after India's win in the 3rd Test. And they seemed to have carried forward the momentum in Southampton. The bowling unit has stepped up on the big stage and delivered. The pacers have been brilliant and they have bowled with great accuracy and precision. England were bowled out for 246 on the first day. The Indian openers had a tricky session to survive and they did, ending at 19/0 at stumps on day 1. India trail by 227 runs and they would be looking for a strong start this morning.

Of late, India’s four-men pace attack has been likend to one of the most feared predators in the wild — the pack. The characteristic of a pack is its relentless pursuit and snipping of larger, fleeing prey. Here is Vedam Jaishankar's piece on how Indian bowling has become a dangerous outfit in cricketing world.

"You can't wicket 5-6 wickets every session (sic)," said Bumrah, who took two crucial wickets in the morning session to trigger a collapse. Read more about what Bumrah said here .

Sanjay Manjrekar at the pitch report: There are a couple of divots which will assist movement if the pacers hit the pitch hard. There are some rough areas outside the right-handers off stumps as well. (Something Moeen Ali can exploit).

Harbhajan Singh in the lift to the media centre said that there won't be much swing today... looks a good day for India to bat out England from the Test. Hellos from day 2 in Southampton!

Warm and sunny day... warmer than the cold weekend this has been in Southampton.

Our corespondent Gaurav Joshi along with BBC commentator Ankur Desai previews second day's play of the fourth Test. You can watch it here .

Till tea time yesterday, all talk was how Indian pacers dominated England. Indeed, it was one of those rare showings for India overseas when they are seemingly unstoppable. Yet, Sam Curran made sure that there is still balance in the game. India did concede a few more runs than they would have liked, and it is too early to say what that figure really is. But 246 gives England a fighting chance in this Test. If they can restrict India to 300, they will still be in the game as batting fourth here won't be easy.

Play begins on Day 2 Bright and sunny day in Southampton as Shikhar Dhawan along with KL Rahul walk out to the centre. James Anderson is ready with the ball.

FOUR! Full delivery, slanted across by Anderson and Dhawan gets forward and opens the face of the bat a touch, not very convincing, but the ball remained along the ground and went past the slip cordon into third man boundary.

General consensus yesterday evening was that England didn't look up for it in the first four overs. Didn't want to keep India on the field for a fifth over, went slow and didn't attack enough. Today, that has to change from the get go. Anderson and Broad didn't bowl good lengths in the first innings at Nottingham. England cannot afford a repeat here.

After 5 overs,India 25/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , KL Rahul 11) Few runs in the first over of the day for Shikhar Dhawan and India. Anderson keeps angling the ball across the left-hander and Dhawan till he gets a boundary to third man. Jimmy brings one back in but is a touch back of a length giving Dhawan to stay back in crease and work it for a couple on the legside.

FOUR! Too full from Broad and Dhawan is positive in forward press and then caresses a drive through covers for four runs.

After 6 overs,India 30/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , KL Rahul 12) Broad starts off with an inswinger from Rahul that the batsman gets an inside edge onto the pad. He is able to turn the strike over to Dhawan, who cover drives for four as Broad goes round the stumps. Broad continues to get some movement against the angle from the left-hander, but nothing too threatening.

FOUR! Nice! Wasn't too short by Anderson, but Rahul makes great use of the depth of the crease to rock back and punch it through covers for a boundary.

After 7 overs,India 37/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , KL Rahul 19) Seven runs coming off Anderson's over. Rahul looking confident in the middle especially after that pristine back foot punch for boundary. he has been getting starts in this series, but needs to kick on to get a big one.

OUT! There is the inslanter from Stuart Broad that has troubled KL Rahul in this series. Rapped on the pads and huge shout to which Umpire Kumar Dharmasena adjudges out after some thought. Didn't look like there was any bat involved there. The ball was pitched on length outside off and jagged in going past the inside of Rahul's willow and hitting around the knee roll. Rahul does review it, but the ball would have crashed into the middle stump as per the ball tracking and the pitching was never in question. England have an early breakthrough on second day. KL Rahul lbw S Broad 19 (24)

After 8 overs,India 37/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , C Pujara 0) Stuart Broad gets his man! KL Rahul's trouble with the ball comes back in late continues. Crucial wicket from England's perspective as Rahul was looking comfortable against Anderson in the short stay he was out in the middle. Another promising start that didn't materialise for KL. Pujara comes and plays out the remainder off the over. A wicket maiden for Broad.

Ball hits front pad roll, just feather touch picked up on DRS and that is your first point of impact. Late decision from Dharamsena, and probably understandable now. Rahul is gone lbw, fourth over of the morning. Broad strikes!

Day 1 report: India dominated the opening day of the fourth Test match as the visitors first bowled out England just a few overs before stumps and then scored 19/0 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

With India trailing by 227 runs, openers Lokesh Rahul (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) remained unbeaten.

The day started with Indian pacers wrecking England's top order, taking four quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 57/4 at lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/21), Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets even as Mohammed Shami, coming in as the second change bowler, constantly kept asking questions to the vulnerable English pair.

Electing to bat on a track with a tinge of live grass, England's opening woes continued to haunt them as Keaton Jennings was trapped plumb in front by an excellent incoming delivery from Bumrah, for a duck in the third over of the innings.

One over later, Bumrah almost sent packing English skipper Joe Root (4) when he was on two before the Decision Review System (DRS) came to the latter's rescue. Root was trapped plumb in front but television replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

The England captain, however, failed to take advantage of the reprieve as Ishant swung it big into the England captain to trap him lbw.

Reduced to 15/2, England's hopes were pinned on former skipper Alastair Cook (17) and Jonny Bairstow (6), playing as a specialist batsman after injuring his finger.

But Bumrah scuttled such ambitions by scalping Bairstow, caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the 13th over before first-change bowler Hardik ended Cook's 55-ball resistance, thanks to a brilliant low catch at the third slip by Virat Kohli.

India could have had Buttler too, but Pant missed a tough one. Together with Stokes, Buttler managed to see off the initial scare from the Indian pace attack before heading for lunch undivided.

The second session saw Indian pacers continue their domination, taking two more wickets in the second session to reduce England to 139-6.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 57/4, Stokes and Buttler played out the initial few overs cautiously before Buttler started opening up only to bring his downfall, caught by Virat Kohli off Shami.

Reduced to 86/6, the left-handed pair of Moeen and Sam steered the ship to safety, as they played the Indian pacers with extreme caution and did not allow premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dominate.

The final session saw Moeen and Curran stabilising the hosts innings, forging a crucial 81-run partnership. After Moeen's wicket no other batter supported Curran, and as a result the hosts were bundled out for 246 just before the end of play.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each.

Brief scores: England first innings: 246 all out (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3/46) against India: 19/0 (Lokesh Rahul 11) at stumps on Day 1

With inputs from IANS