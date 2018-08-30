Hello and welcome to the Firstpost's coverage of the fourth Test between England and India to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. India won the third Test by 203 runs to make a comeback in the series.

India have played in Southampton on two other occasions here – ODIs in 2007 and 2011 – and lost both. In summation then, England have beaten India on all three occasions – across formats – whenever the two sides have played at this ground. Read more of Chetan Narula's mind in his preview of fourth Test between England and India.

Woakes experienced a recurrence of tightness in his right quad and missed training on Tuesday.

Player of the Match in the first Test, Curran, has been recalled after he lost his place for the third Test to accommodate all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The home team has included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope will miss the penultimate Test of the series.

England announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India starting on Thursday at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli has changed his side in each of the 38 Tests he has led India in, and on pre-match day, he said there is no reason to change things around. So, will India's streak come to an end where it all began?

In 2014, after India took a 1-0 lead at Lord's, they came to Southampton and found a flat, spin-friendly track. Out went Stuart Binny, and in came Rohit Sharma, and in doing that MS Dhoni started a run of 45 matches where India changed their playing eleven for every game since.

Gaurav Joshi previews the first day of the Southampton Test with Sunandan Lele.

It might just be the thumbs up this squad needs in term of confidence that irrespective of change in conditions from Nottingham to Southampton we have an unchanged line-up. India go in with renewed vigour at the end stretch of a long tour, which is the most important factor from the third Test win. Can they make it 2-2 here?

So far, India haven't given any signals that they will be making changes. Hardik Pandya is the first to mark his run up. Shami, Ishant and Bumrah are all warming up. Ashwin is bowling too. Jadeja was bowling a while back but not since the team huddle. Pant, Pujara, Rahul, Virat and Rahane taking catching practice. This looks like an unchanged eleven.



Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

