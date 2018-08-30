Different pacer. But the same story for Pant. Ishant replaces Shami. After conceding two of the first five balls, Ishant strays down the leg side and well out of Pant's reach. Four byes once again...

Ashwin with the breakthrough... Moeen Ali with a slog sweep. Shocking shot selection really, no need to go for it. And a mighty great catch from Bumrah. India have a leg in the door again now.

Only Virat Kohli (440), Jonny Bairstow (212) and Jos Buttler (191) now have scored more runs than Sam Curran in this series. He averages 55.00 with the bat so far.

Moeen loses his patience and Ashwin gets his first wicket. All the Indian bowlers have one wicket each in the innings. A huge appeal on the fourth ball as Curran leaves one alone and is rapped on the pad but the umpire is not interested. One single in the over.

Gone a bit darker here at the Rose Bowl... lights on. It was quite bright earlier in the day, with partly blue skies. Wonder if it will aid in more movement under lights.

Ishant continues. Sam takes a single on the first ball. Adil flicks the fifth ball with complete control to fine leg. Dhawan cuts it off and saves two runs for his team. Three in the over.

Ashwin to Curran. Sees out the first four balls and punches the fifth ball through cover for a single and Rashid works around the final ball to square leg.

Ishant allows two runs in his 14th over. Could be his last for the time being. Maybe India would want to bring back Bumrah or Hardik for a spell.

As expected Bumrah returns to the attack. Bowls a delivery that bounces awkwardly and hits the shoulder of Rashid's bat. He calls for a single which is completed. One in the over.

Ishant did get rid of Adil Rashid but a review would've saved the latter. Replays showed it was missing leg. Broad is the new man in. Gets off the mark with a single. Meanwhile, Curran is 8 away from a 50.

Viewing on replay first thought was that it was too down leg and DRS confirmed that. But England have no reviews left to play with. Ishant gets Rashid LBW. There are still 25 overs left in the day. India's over-rate has been poor to say the least.

The story of Pant and the leg side byes continue. Nothing he can do to stop them. Nothing he can do to stop them from going against his name. Bumrah tries to bowl a yorker but goes the wrong line and the ball races away to the fence.

FOUR! Cracking shot. Too full and outside off, Curran doesn't think twice before throwing the kitchen sink at it. The ball races away to the cover fence.

Pant. Leg side deliveries. Four byes. Repeat. 22 byes in the match now. A boundary too. Curran is one hit away from his 50 now. England six away from 200.

Three or more Indian pacers taking two or more wickets in a same Test innings most times in away Tests in a year:

Bumrah continues. Could be the last over before drinks and he bowls a maiden. Time for drinks.

Well, well... Curran has upped the ante. The message in the drink break seems to be: go after them. 12 off the over.

Six. Fifty for Curran. 200 up for England. It isn't to say India have lost their grip on the game, but England now have a fighting chance and it is all down to grit shown by this young man. What a knock so far, and richly deserved applause from everyone at the Rose Bowl. We have a game on our hands.

Hardik Pandya returns and the runs continue to flow in the next over. England clearly are trying to take advantage of the tired Indian bowlers. 11 come in the over (four legbyes).

A lovely passage of play for England this. They are scoring runs quickly and India have lost a review as well. Broad is rapped on the pad and India review. But replays show that the impact was outside off. India lose a review. The final ball? Broad edges one and it goes in between Pant and Rahane. It races away to the fence as well.

Players scoring at least two fifties in a Test series batting at No.8 or lower and having an age 21 or less:

The 50-run stand is up between Curran and Broad. Lower-order batsmen continue to score runs against India. Seven off the over. Pandya meanwhile is having a horrific day with the ball. He may have dismissed Cook but has leaked 51 runs in 8 overs...

And just like 50-partnership for Curran and Broad. Even at 86-6 you think they will get one partnership. However, accounting for that, since the score crossed 150, these have been bonus runs for England.

This is now no longer an irritating wag of the tail. This is getting worrisome for India even though conditions are getting easier for batting.

Shami comes back into the attack with Curran attacking the spinner. Concedes only three runs but this partnership is now becoming frustrating for India.

FOUR! Whattay shot. Width on offer and Curran slaps it away to backward point.

Broad faced only two balls in the over. One was a thick edge and the second proved to be his wicket. The batsmen are batting like it's a limited-overs game at the moment and Bumrah is your ideal bowler in such situations. Gets rid of Broad. Nine come in the over.

FOUR! Slower ball from Shami and on the stumps. Curran waits for it and hammers it down the ground.

Sam Curran is the only England player to be involved in three 50-plus stands in this series so far. Don't forget that this is only his third Test of the series.

Four dots, a boundary and a single. That's how it's going to be now. Curran will face four balls and then Curran gives Anderson a ball or two to see out the over.

A maiden from Bumrah. He is the only limited-overs specialist in this Test bowling line-up. Given the current situation that India find themselves in, he is their best bet to get that final wicket. Though he didn't manage to get the 10th wicket. He has managed to keep Anderson on strike for the next over.

246 though isn't a daunting task given the pitch and the conditions.

England have been bowled out for 246. There are two ways you can look at this. From the toss perspective, this is a brilliant effort from India. But remember they had England at 86/6 at one stage so this is some recovery from the hosts.

Bowled him. Pacers tried but got stick, especially Pandya and finally Ashwin does the job. Curran gone for 78, that's precisely how many extra runs India have conceded to England after 86-6. 80-odd too many runs. 246 is a fighting total, if the ball continues to move like this. We will find out soon. 11 overs remaining, or about 15 minutes of play.

Dhawan and Rahul have sauntered out to the centre. James Anderson to open the attack.

This is the first time that five different Indian bowlers have taken 10-plus wickets each in the same Test series. (Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya)

Four slips for Anderson against Dhawan. Five deliveries outside off. Goes round the wicket and makes Dhawan play one. He does albeit safely to point. A maiden.

An eventful over from Broad. It had the LBW appeal which was too high. A wide delivery. Was an attempted cross seam delivery but Broad loses his control and sprays it wide. It was followed by a thick outside edge past the slips. Three runs taken. India are away.

Only once before today, India conceded 20-plus byes in an away Test in an innings. That Test was played against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 1997.

Another testing over from Anderson. Rahul though pushed the fifth ball through cover for three. So far he has done all the scoring for India.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only other player than Virat Kohli to be involved in four 50-plus stands in this series so far.

Pitch report : "Nice cool sort of day here. Forecast for next four-five days, no major rain. This is a pitch, where you are amazed by the look of the pitch. It looks flawless. Nothing to suggest double pace, patches. There's light grass that might come to play after four days. This looks like a proper Test-match pitch. For the first hour, they'll tackle seamers. India would want to bat first," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We would've batted first as well. Best pitch of the series so far. Will look forward to the first 25 overs with the ball. The key now is to work harder than we did at Nottingham," says Kohli, who announces an unchanged XI for the first time as Test captain!

"Looks a good pitch, and hopefully we can take advantage," says Joe Root, who has a broad smile on his face. England, who announced their team last evening, bring in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope .

OUT! Uh-oh, what have you done Keaton Jennings? A terrible leave. Bumrah brings the ball in and Jennings played for the outswinger. Gets rapped on the pad and the umpire raises the finger without any hesitation.

OUT! Ishant strikes on the very first ball, the ball pitching on good length and it shapes in to strike Root on the front pad, that looked plumb from the outset, Root went upstairs but the decision will hurt him. He is gone. Also, this is Ishant's 250th Test wicket. Root lbw b Ishant 4(14)

OUT! And Bairstow has perished. What a delivery from Bumrah, it shapes away after pitching on the off-stump line, enough to take the edge of batsman's bat. Pant collects it safely. B airstow c Pant b Bumrah 6(16)

OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Alastair Cook, who looked quite good while his stay lasted. A short of a length delivery, Cook tries to cut it late and edges it. Kohli pouches it. A good catch as the ball was dying on him.

It goes without saying that it was India's session thanks to the early threatening spells from Ishant and Bumrah.

Lunch, Day 1 : England won the toss and must have expected to be 70/1 at Lunch. But look where they find themselves. India wanted to bat first too but they wouldn't be too disappointed with the situation right now. With four wickets down, England are already in a defensive mode. The irony is two of their best attacking batsmen are at the crease. However, both of them have weathered the storm beautifully and stitched a promising stand.

Brilliant bowling from Shami. He kept bowling that outswinger, enticed Buttler who couldn't resist and went for a drive on the up. He was done in by the away movement and got an outside edge. Kohli at third slip pouched a good reflex catch. It travelled really fast.

OUT! Shami strikes after lunch. It's the big one. Buttler departs

Good length delivery outside off, from round the wicket, angling in. Stokes stays in his crease and looks to work it to the leg side but misses. They all go up in a huge appeal and the umpire, after a slight ponder, lifts a finger. Stokes opts for a review but replays show all three reds. A huge wicket for India. England in deep trouble at 86/6.

OUT! Shami strikes again. Stokes is back in the hut.

OUT! R Ashwin breaks the Moeen-Curran stand. A shot out of frustration from Moeen Ali. Moeen goes for a slog sweep against a tossed up delivery, outside off but top edges it. Bumrah gets under it and pouches a fine catch.

OUT! Ishant Sharma collects his second wicket. Bowls the inswinger to Rashid, who misses it completely. The ball crashes onto his pad and the umpire raises his finger. England don't have any reviews.

What a way to get to his second fifty. Sam Curran reaches there with a massive six over cow corner.

OUT! Broad has lost his wicket ball after changing his bat. Bumrah beats Broad with pace and traps him LBW.

OUT! Bowled' em. Curran tries to smack one across the line and misses it completely. The ball crashes onto his stumps. He is dismissed for 78.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS