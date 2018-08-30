Two boundaries in the over. Hardik wouldn't mind the first boundary as Buttler drove for it but the second one was a poor delivery. Surely, he can do better than that. Eight in the over. England have reached the 50-run mark.

Shami continues. Clips the second ball through midwicket for a couple. Stokes is walking down the pitch to counter the swing perhaps. Shami cuts him into half on the final ball and the ball wobbles away from Pant, who dives but fails to collect the ball. England get a bye.

Bumrah returns for a short burst. Beats Stokes on the outside edge on the third ball. A maiden from 'Boom'. Meanwhile, some friendly banter going around currently. Kohli is yelling that the match is being played in England and not India... you'd think otherwise if you just look at the scorecard.

A missed chance in the over. Buttler was trying to leave a length ball but under edged it at the last moment. Pant sensed that Buttler will leave it and stood up to collect it. But the under edge came late and Pant's reaction wasn't enough to gobble the catch. Was tough but will go down as a dropped catch. Pant had dropped Buttler in the last match too. Three in the over.

Another tight over from Bumrah. He has bowled 10 in the morning. Conceded 21 and took two wickets. Fantastic stuff from a player, who is only five Tests old.

Relentless.... absolutely relentless pace bowling that. England had no clue. How many times in the last two-three decades have we seen the Indian top order similar fate? This Indian attack is giving it back and English batsmen have no idea how to play this brilliant seam bowling. That over from Shami was nearly unplayable, and Buttler just about survived. England 57/4 at lunch.

It goes without saying that it was India's session thanks to the early threatening spells from Ishant and Bumrah.

Lunch, Day 1 : England won the toss and must have expected to be 70/1 at Lunch. But look where they find themselves. India wanted to bat first too but they wouldn't be too disappointed with the situation right now. With four wickets down, England are already in a defensive mode. The irony is two of their best attacking batsmen are at the crease. However, both of them have weathered the storm beautifully and stitched a promising stand.

Right! Back after lunch. England would look to continue the rebuilding process with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes at the crease.

FOUR ! Edgy.....Full on middle and leg, swings away late. Buttler looks to flick but gets an outside edge through gully.

A teasing over from Shami. He concentrated on bowling outswingers. All of them in fact. The first four were a tad away from the Buttler who left it alone. Shami finally made him play off the fifth and induced an outside edge which flew through the vacant gully region for a four. The next one was on off and Buttler defended it to the off side. 4 runs off the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack now. Spin for the first time.

FOUR! Arm ball from Ashwin but it's on the shorter side. Stokes punches it away through mid on.

It was turning out to be a good over until the last ball. Ashwin didn't get much spin but bowled it full on and outside off. Stokes used his feet on one of the deliveries and defended it to mid off. But then Ashwin tried to do something different off the last one, bowled an arm ball but it was too short and Stokes punched it away for a four. Four runs off the over.

Brilliant bowling from Shami. He kept bowling that outswinger, enticed Buttler who couldn't resist and went for a drive on the up. He was done in by the away movement and got an outside edge. Kohli at third slip pouched a good reflex catch. It travelled really fast.

OUT! Shami strikes after lunch. It's the big one. Buttler departs

A very good over from Shami. He pitched it up off the first delivery but Buttler drove him through mid off to run all four. The next one was a teasing outswinger which was left alone. And then came another full outswinger, Buttler went for the drive and found himself walking back to pavilion. The first ball to Moeen Ali was a bouncer. Clever. The next two balls, he made Moeen Play. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.

Ishant replaces Ashwin who is taken off after just one over.

And the procession continues after lunch... Buttler has been sent back. England five down now. No respite for their batsmen. Moeen Ali who scored a double hundred last week is now at the crease.

Good tight over from Ishant. he angled the ball across the batsman and further took it away. He generated decent seam movement. Stokes was cautious and left five deliveries alone. Ishant then came from round the wicket and beat Stokes off the last ball. A maiden. Looks like the round the wicket angle is the best for Ishant against left-handers.

Shami started off spraying the first one down the leg side, Pant made half a stop as Moeen missed his flick. They ran through for a bye. Shami then corrected his line and bowled a couple outside off which weren't flirted with. Stokes then took a single off the penultimate ball before Shami beat Moeen's outside edge with a beauty. Shami erred in lines a couple of times in that over.

A disciplined over. Ishant came from round the wicket and made Stokes play every ball. He tried to take the ball away from Stokes but the England all-rounder was solid in his defense for the first five balls. Off the last, Ishant, induced an outside edge which fell short of the slip cordon.

FOUR! Nicely timed. A touch full on middle and leg, Stokes flicks it away through mid-wicket. Poor fielding helps him get a boundary. Bumrah, the fielder, is straightaway moved away from the position.

FOUR BYES ! It's wide outside off, very wide. Stokes is not bothered, Pant's full stretched dive is of no use. It races away to the 3rd man fence.

Shami is keeping Rishabh Pant busy. He bowled a lovely outswinger first up, Moeen left it alone close to his body. It swerved away late and Pant somehow managed to adjust and got the take. Shami then sprayed one wide and Pant had to dive and make the stop. He then sprayed one so wide that it was out of the reach of everyone and sped away to the third man fence and Pant's full length dive went in vain. Amidst all this, Moeen guided one through slip cordon for three, Stokes flicked one for four and got an outside edge which fell short of gully. 11 runs off the over.

A tight over from Ishant. He came from round the wicket, angled it in and then looked to take it away from Moeen. The trick almost worked as Moeen got an outside edge but it fell short of the slip cordon. A maiden but the umpire has had a word with Ishant about running on the danger area on the followthrough.

The commentator says that the umpire has warned Ishant once for running on danger area.

Another very good over from Shami. Pant is doing a good job behind the stumps keeping against the late movement. Shami beat Stokes with a beauty, that moved away. Stokes then walked down the track and thumped one straight back, Shami did well to stop it but in the process hurt his hand. One run off the over and Shami is off the field being attended to by the physio.

A couple of singles in the over. Ishant concentrated on bowling it on good and slightly back of good length. Stokes looks confident out in the middle and leaving them well.

Shami is back on the field and straight on to bowl.

Good length delivery outside off, from round the wicket, angling in. Stokes stays in his crease and looks to work it to the leg side but misses. They all go up in a huge appeal and the umpire, after a slight ponder, lifts a finger. Stokes opts for a review but replays show all three reds. A huge wicket for India. England in deep trouble at 86/6.

OUT! Shami strikes again. Stokes is back in the hut.

Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian fielder to take 200 catches in international cricket after Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar.

A successful over for India. Shami is bowling with great rhythm. He beat Moeen off the first ball with a beauty and then sent back Stokes off the fourth. Two runs and a wicket off it. He is getting decent movement off the track.

Ishant erred in length off the third ball and Curran drove it through covers for a couple. Ishant shuffled to over the wicket after the fourth ball. Overall, it was a decent over. 2 runs off it.

Shami is bowling beautifully. Mixing it up nicely. A couple beat the outside edge and one comes back in to fly tantalisingly close of the off stump. A maiden. Shami is ramping up good pace and is getting it to zip off the surface.

Some runs for England in that over. Curran drove one through covers for three and then Moeen got a thickish outside edge through slip cordon for another three. Pandya didn't get his lengths right in that over. He had started off with a loosener, a short one outside off, Curran mistimed his cut to point. 6 runs off the over.

In his previous FC match against Yorkshire, Moeen Ali smashed a double ton and took eight wickets. Can he help England to post a respectable total?

FOUR! Streaky. Moeen looks to defend but gets an outside edge along the ground through the slip cordon, off Shami.

The 100 is up for England but Moeen is living a bit dangerously. A couple of outside edges in that over. Both through slip cordon. One fetched two and one four. He is playing them with soft hands but still, hanging the bat out is very risky with the Indian bowlers getting good movement off the pitch. 6 runs off the over.

FOUR ! Cracked away. Short and wide. Curran thumps it through point, off Pandya.

FOUR! 2 in 2! It's full on off, Curran stays in his crease and drives it straight back past the bowler, Pandya.

FOUR ! 3rd in the over. To add insult to injury, Pandya oversteps. It's wide outside off, Curran cracks it through backward point.

Pitch report : "Nice cool sort of day here. Forecast for next four-five days, no major rain. This is a pitch, where you are amazed by the look of the pitch. It looks flawless. Nothing to suggest double pace, patches. There's light grass that might come to play after four days. This looks like a proper Test-match pitch. For the first hour, they'll tackle seamers. India would want to bat first," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We would've batted first as well. Best pitch of the series so far. Will look forward to the first 25 overs with the ball. The key now is to work harder than we did at Nottingham," says Kohli, who announces an unchanged XI for the first time as Test captain!

"Looks a good pitch, and hopefully we can take advantage," says Joe Root, who has a broad smile on his face. England, who announced their team last evening, bring in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope .

OUT! Uh-oh, what have you done Keaton Jennings? A terrible leave. Bumrah brings the ball in and Jennings played for the outswinger. Gets rapped on the pad and the umpire raises the finger without any hesitation.

OUT! Ishant strikes on the very first ball, the ball pitching on good length and it shapes in to strike Root on the front pad, that looked plumb from the outset, Root went upstairs but the decision will hurt him. He is gone. Also, this is Ishant's 250th Test wicket. Root lbw b Ishant 4(14)

OUT! And Bairstow has perished. What a delivery from Bumrah, it shapes away after pitching on the off-stump line, enough to take the edge of batsman's bat. Pant collects it safely. B airstow c Pant b Bumrah 6(16)

OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Alastair Cook, who looked quite good while his stay lasted. A short of a length delivery, Cook tries to cut it late and edges it. Kohli pouches it. A good catch as the ball was dying on him.

Latest updates: Shami is bowling beautifully. Mixing it up nicely. A couple beat the outside edge and one comes back in to fly tantalisingly close of the off stump. A maiden. Shami is ramping up good pace and is getting it to zip off the surface.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS