First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 30, 2018
OMA Vs MAL
Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 5 Aug 30, 2018
HK Vs SIN
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
AFG in IRE Aug 31, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 01, 2018
OMA vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test in Southampton, Day 1: Ashwin removes Moeen

Date: Thursday, 30 August, 2018 21:18 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

174/7
Overs
62.4
R/R
2.79
Fours
15
Sixes
2
Extras
19
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran Batting 41 92 4 0
Adil Rashid Batting 3 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 15 3 35 2
Ishant Sharma 13.4 6 18 1

  • After 62 overs,England 172/7 ( Sam Curran 40 , Adil Rashid 2)

    Ashwin to Curran. Sees out the first four balls and punches the fifth ball through cover for a single and Rashid works around the final ball to square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 61 overs,England 171/7 ( Sam Curran 39 , Adil Rashid 2)

    Ishant continues. Sam takes a single on the first ball. Adil flicks the fifth ball with complete control to fine leg. Dhawan cuts it off and saves two runs for his team. Three in the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Gone a bit darker here at the Rose Bowl... lights on. It was quite bright earlier in the day, with partly blue skies. Wonder if it will aid in more movement under lights.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 60 overs,England 168/7 ( Sam Curran 38 , Adil Rashid 0)

    Moeen loses his patience and Ashwin gets his first wicket. All the Indian bowlers have one wicket each in the innings. A huge appeal on the fourth ball as Curran leaves one alone and is rapped on the pad but the umpire is not interested. One single in the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Only Virat Kohli (440), Jonny Bairstow (212) and Jos Buttler (191) now have scored more runs than Sam Curran in this series. He averages 55.00 with the bat so far.

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Ashwin with the breakthrough... Moeen Ali with a slog sweep. Shocking shot selection really, no need to go for it. And a mighty great catch from Bumrah. India have a leg in the door again now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! R Ashwin breaks the Moeen-Curran stand. A shot out of frustration from Moeen Ali. Moeen goes for a slog sweep against a tossed up delivery, outside off but top edges it. Bumrah gets under it and pouches a fine catch. 

    Moeen Ali c Bumrah b Ashwin 40(85)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 59 overs,England 167/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 37)

    Different pacer. But the same story for Pant. Ishant replaces Shami. After conceding two of the first five balls, Ishant strays down the leg side and well out of Pant's reach. Four byes once again... 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 58 overs,England 161/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 35)

    Curran is facing all the Ashwin deliveries rather confidently. Respects the good balls but doesn't think twice before pouncing on the bad ones. Maured knock so far. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shortish and wide. Curran goes back and smacks it through backward point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 57 overs,England 156/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 30)

    Pant has kept well in the last two Tests but no way he could've stopped those four byes. Shami bowls it down the leg side side. Pant dives but the ball flies past him. Four byes will be against his name but only a long stop could've stopped it from reaching the fence. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Last session of the day, and India need to start this well. It won't look good if they reduced England to 86-6 and did not bowl them out. The bowlers haven't made too many errors, but this partnership will soon get irritating. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 56 overs,England 152/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 30)

    Ashwin seems to be in rhythm at the moment. Has offered flight and managed to deceive both the batsmen. Raps Curran on the pad on the fourth ball. But the umpire says not out. Kohli takes a chance and reviews it but umpire's call saves Sam Curran. A maiden.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 55 overs,England 152/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 30)

    A snorter of a delivery from Shami. Bowls a length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty and beats Curran with sheer pace and bounce. Curran retains the strike with a single on the final ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 54 overs,England 151/6 ( Moeen Ali 40 , Sam Curran 29)

    Ashwin tempts the batsmen on the first three balls. Moeen accepts the offer on the fourth one and slams a six. Good attacking shot under pressure. He looks really comfortable at the centre. Even left the ball alone comfortably. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Moeen Ali dances down the track to this looped up delivery and tonks it over long on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 53 overs,England 144/6 ( Moeen Ali 34 , Sam Curran 28)

    Shami with a stump to stump line in his first over in the last session has conceded 2 singles and a brace. Moeen and Curran have grown in confidence as the innings progressed and look untroubled at the moment. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami to bowl from the other end.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 52 overs,England 140/6 ( Moeen Ali 31 , Sam Curran 27)

    A short leg and a slip is in place. Ashwin tosses it up first up and Moeen offers front foot defence. Follows it up with a shortish ball, Moeen punches it through mid on. Single taken. Tries the arm ball that swings in, Curran deadbats it. Loops two deliveries outside off, Curran blocks both. Bowls the final delivery quicker through air, same approach from Curran.

    Full Scorecard

  • Right, we are in for a lengthy final session. India have bowled only 51 overs, which means we are nine overs behind the over rate. Nonetheless, India's aim would be to bowl out the lower batsmen quickly. Can they do that? Let's find out. 

    Moeen and Sam are at the centre. Ashwin to bowl the first over of the final session. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Fifty up for Curran and Ali... they have built on the 'best passage of play' for England. The hosts will now start dreaming, as much as the pitch allows them. India haven't done anything different, just some calm batting at the moment. Again, we have to hold judgment until they have bowled once as well. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Fifty up for Curran and Ali... they have built on the 'best passage of play' for England. The hosts will now start dreaming, as much as the pitch allows them. India haven't done anything different, just some calm batting at the moment. Again, we have to hold judgment until they have bowled once as well. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • That's tea on day 1: A mixed session for both the teams, but England will be a bit happier. They lost Buttler and Stokes but then Curran and Moeen got together and did a very good rebuilding job. The Indian bowlers bowled well but there were patches where they let the pressure drift away, like that over from Pandya where he conceded three fours to Curran. Overall, it was an intriguing session, 82 runs scored and 2 wickets lost in that session.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    Fifty up for Curran and Ali... they have built on the 'best passage of play' for England. The hosts will now start dreaming, as much as the pitch allows them. India haven't done anything different, just some calm batting at the moment. Again, we have to hold judgment until they have bowled once as well. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 51 overs,England 139/6 ( Moeen Ali 30 , Sam Curran 27)

    The 50-stand is up but there was a heart in mouth moment for Curran off the first ball. He pushed it to mid off and set off for a single, there was a slight hesitation and then Moeen got into his way. Ashwin was slow in rushing forward from mid off and Curran had to dive in as Ashwin missed his direct hit. Shami then bowled a very full delivery which swung in late and Curran does well to jam it to the leg side. 4 singles off the over.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sam Curran has faced more balls in this series than Alastair Cook (203) and Keaton Jennings (205). 
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami back on, to bowl the last over before tea...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,England 135/6 ( Moeen Ali 28 , Sam Curran 25)

    Two singles off the Ashwin over. He didn't get much turn and was a touch on the shorter side which gave the batsmen time to tuck it away to the leg side.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,England 133/6 ( Moeen Ali 27 , Sam Curran 24)

    Bumrah didn't get his lines right in that over. He dragged it down the leg side on a couple of occasions. Curran and Moeen have done a good job here. They have left well and have been cautious.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,England 132/6 ( Moeen Ali 26 , Sam Curran 24)

    Good probing over from Ashwin. Curran drove one uppishly but it fell well short of the mid off fielder. A maiden.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,England 132/6 ( Moeen Ali 26 , Sam Curran 24)

    Moeen hit a six in that over but Bumrah won't mind it too much. It was off the top edge and over the years Moeen has struggled against the short delivery so, it's good for the Indians that he is going for them, there is always a chance. Bumrah ends with a cracking outswinger. 7 runs off the over. Every now and then he keeps beating the outside edge.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short from Bumrah, Moeen goes for the pull but gets a top edge over fine leg. A risky shot with fine leg in place.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah continues....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,England 125/6 ( Moeen Ali 20 , Sam Curran 23)

    Again, Ashwin getting it to turn a bit when he is flighting them. He did bowl a couple of swingers in that over. Moeen looked to drive one but got an inside edge to the leg side. A decent probing over from Ashwin. One run off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,England 124/6 ( Moeen Ali 20 , Sam Curran 22)

    Bumrah went short to Moeen off the first ball and was pulled away to fine leg for a single. He then bowled one on Moeen's pads and was tucked away for a single. Bumrah then finally gets it right off the last two balls as he beats Moeen with a couple of brilliant outswingers. 2 singles off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah continues....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,England 122/6 ( Moeen Ali 19 , Sam Curran 21)

    Ashwin is bowling a bit quicker. But his slower deliveries have turned. He loops it up nicely off the second ball, Curran is sucked into the flight and he gets a slight outside edge to the off side. Ashwin tried a swinger too in that over. A maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,England 122/6 ( Moeen Ali 19 , Sam Curran 21)

    Bumrah getting some late swing. He beats Moeen with a beauty and keeps Pant busy who makes a good stop. A maiden. India need a wicket here. This partnership is starting to frustrate them a bit.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah continues....

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,England 122/6 ( Moeen Ali 19 , Sam Curran 21)

    Ashwin varied it well in that over. A couple of fast swingers coupled with tossed up off-spinners. He didn't get much spin. Two singles off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,England 120/6 ( Moeen Ali 18 , Sam Curran 20)

    A couple of really good deliveries in that over. Bumrah too ramping up good pace and getting it to move off the surface. The first one is slightly back of length but comes back in sharply, Moeen offers a brave leave. Bumrah ends the over with a beauty that beats Moeen all ends up. In between Moeen plays a lovely drive on the up through cover-point. 4 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Rose Bowl

    A few drives on the up and this has been England's best passage of play on day one. Sam Curran looking the most comfortable of all English batsmen today, just as Moeen smacks a four off Bumrah. As good as India have bowled - and they have been tremendous - we will have to wait and see how England bowl here. Rest assured, they will be bowling at some stage today. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Nicely done. Moeen stands tall and punches it through cover-point, off Bumrah.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah into the attack now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,England 116/6 ( Moeen Ali 14 , Sam Curran 20)

    That over released the pressure valve a little bit for England. Pandya didn't get his lengths right, like his last over and Curran cracked three fours. 15 off the over. A big one for England.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! 3rd in the over. To add insult to injury, Pandya oversteps. It's wide outside off, Curran cracks it through backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! 2 in 2! It's full on off, Curran stays in his crease and drives it straight back past the bowler, Pandya.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cracked away. Short and wide. Curran thumps it through point, off Pandya.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest updates: Ishant continues. Sam takes a single on the first ball. Adil flicks the fifth ball with complete control to fine leg. Dhawan cuts it off and saves two runs for his team. Three in the over.

 

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Alastair Cook #Cricket Score #England vs India 2018 #Ind vs Eng #Ind vs Eng live score #India vs England #India vs England 2018 #India vs England live updates #Joe Root #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Shikhar Dhawan #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all