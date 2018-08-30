FOUR ! Cracked away. Short and wide. Curran thumps it through point, off Pandya.

FOUR! 2 in 2! It's full on off, Curran stays in his crease and drives it straight back past the bowler, Pandya.

FOUR ! 3rd in the over. To add insult to injury, Pandya oversteps. It's wide outside off, Curran cracks it through backward point.

That over released the pressure valve a little bit for England. Pandya didn't get his lengths right, like his last over and Curran cracked three fours. 15 off the over. A big one for England.

FOUR! Nicely done. Moeen stands tall and punches it through cover-point, off Bumrah.

A few drives on the up and this has been England's best passage of play on day one. Sam Curran looking the most comfortable of all English batsmen today, just as Moeen smacks a four off Bumrah. As good as India have bowled - and they have been tremendous - we will have to wait and see how England bowl here. Rest assured, they will be bowling at some stage today.

A couple of really good deliveries in that over. Bumrah too ramping up good pace and getting it to move off the surface. The first one is slightly back of length but comes back in sharply, Moeen offers a brave leave. Bumrah ends the over with a beauty that beats Moeen all ends up. In between Moeen plays a lovely drive on the up through cover-point. 4 runs off the over.

Ashwin varied it well in that over. A couple of fast swingers coupled with tossed up off-spinners. He didn't get much spin. Two singles off the over.

Bumrah getting some late swing. He beats Moeen with a beauty and keeps Pant busy who makes a good stop. A maiden. India need a wicket here. This partnership is starting to frustrate them a bit.

Ashwin is bowling a bit quicker. But his slower deliveries have turned. He loops it up nicely off the second ball, Curran is sucked into the flight and he gets a slight outside edge to the off side. Ashwin tried a swinger too in that over. A maiden.

Bumrah went short to Moeen off the first ball and was pulled away to fine leg for a single. He then bowled one on Moeen's pads and was tucked away for a single. Bumrah then finally gets it right off the last two balls as he beats Moeen with a couple of brilliant outswingers. 2 singles off the over.

Again, Ashwin getting it to turn a bit when he is flighting them. He did bowl a couple of swingers in that over. Moeen looked to drive one but got an inside edge to the leg side. A decent probing over from Ashwin. One run off it.

SIX! Short from Bumrah, Moeen goes for the pull but gets a top edge over fine leg. A risky shot with fine leg in place.

Moeen hit a six in that over but Bumrah won't mind it too much. It was off the top edge and over the years Moeen has struggled against the short delivery so, it's good for the Indians that he is going for them, there is always a chance. Bumrah ends with a cracking outswinger. 7 runs off the over. Every now and then he keeps beating the outside edge.

Good probing over from Ashwin. Curran drove one uppishly but it fell well short of the mid off fielder. A maiden.

Bumrah didn't get his lines right in that over. He dragged it down the leg side on a couple of occasions. Curran and Moeen have done a good job here. They have left well and have been cautious.

Two singles off the Ashwin over. He didn't get much turn and was a touch on the shorter side which gave the batsmen time to tuck it away to the leg side.

Shami back on, to bowl the last over before tea...

Sam Curran has faced more balls in this series than Alastair Cook (203) and Keaton Jennings (205).

The 50-stand is up but there was a heart in mouth moment for Curran off the first ball. He pushed it to mid off and set off for a single, there was a slight hesitation and then Moeen got into his way. Ashwin was slow in rushing forward from mid off and Curran had to dive in as Ashwin missed his direct hit. Shami then bowled a very full delivery which swung in late and Curran does well to jam it to the leg side. 4 singles off the over.

Fifty up for Curran and Ali... they have built on the 'best passage of play' for England. The hosts will now start dreaming, as much as the pitch allows them. India haven't done anything different, just some calm batting at the moment. Again, we have to hold judgment until they have bowled once as well.

That's tea on day 1 : A mixed session for both the teams, but England will be a bit happier. They lost Buttler and Stokes but then Curran and Moeen got together and did a very good rebuilding job. The Indian bowlers bowled well but there were patches where they let the pressure drift away, like that over from Pandya where he conceded three fours to Curran. Overall, it was an intriguing session, 82 runs scored and 2 wickets lost in that session.

Moeen and Sam are at the centre. Ashwin to bowl the first over of the final session.

Right, we are in for a lengthy final session. India have bowled only 51 overs, which means we are nine overs behind the over rate. Nonetheless, India's aim would be to bowl out the lower batsmen quickly. Can they do that? Let's find out.

A short leg and a slip is in place. Ashwin tosses it up first up and Moeen offers front foot defence. Follows it up with a shortish ball, Moeen punches it through mid on. Single taken. Tries the arm ball that swings in, Curran deadbats it. Loops two deliveries outside off, Curran blocks both. Bowls the final delivery quicker through air, same approach from Curran.

Shami with a stump to stump line in his first over in the last session has conceded 2 singles and a brace. Moeen and Curran have grown in confidence as the innings progressed and look untroubled at the moment.

SIX! Moeen Ali dances down the track to this looped up delivery and tonks it over long on.

Ashwin tempts the batsmen on the first three balls. Moeen accepts the offer on the fourth one and slams a six. Good attacking shot under pressure. He looks really comfortable at the centre. Even left the ball alone comfortably.

A snorter of a delivery from Shami. Bowls a length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty and beats Curran with sheer pace and bounce. Curran retains the strike with a single on the final ball.

Ashwin seems to be in rhythm at the moment. Has offered flight and managed to deceive both the batsmen. Raps Curran on the pad on the fourth ball. But the umpire says not out. Kohli takes a chance and reviews it but umpire's call saves Sam Curran. A maiden.

Last session of the day, and India need to start this well. It won't look good if they reduced England to 86-6 and did not bowl them out. The bowlers haven't made too many errors, but this partnership will soon get irritating.

Pant has kept well in the last two Tests but no way he could've stopped those four byes. Shami bowls it down the leg side side. Pant dives but the ball flies past him. Four byes will be against his name but only a long stop could've stopped it from reaching the fence.

FOUR! Shortish and wide. Curran goes back and smacks it through backward point.

Curran is facing all the Ashwin deliveries rather confidently. Respects the good balls but doesn't think twice before pouncing on the bad ones. Maured knock so far. Five off the over.

Different pacer. But the same story for Pant. Ishant replaces Shami. After conceding two of the first five balls, Ishant strays down the leg side and well out of Pant's reach. Four byes once again...

OUT! R Ashwin breaks the Moeen-Curran stand. A shot out of frustration from Moeen Ali. Moeen goes for a slog sweep against a tossed up delivery, outside off but top edges it. Bumrah gets under it and pouches a fine catch.

Ashwin with the breakthrough... Moeen Ali with a slog sweep. Shocking shot selection really, no need to go for it. And a mighty great catch from Bumrah. India have a leg in the door again now.

Only Virat Kohli (440), Jonny Bairstow (212) and Jos Buttler (191) now have scored more runs than Sam Curran in this series. He averages 55.00 with the bat so far.

Moeen loses his patience and Ashwin gets his first wicket. All the Indian bowlers have one wicket each in the innings. A huge appeal on the fourth ball as Curran leaves one alone and is rapped on the pad but the umpire is not interested. One single in the over.

Gone a bit darker here at the Rose Bowl... lights on. It was quite bright earlier in the day, with partly blue skies. Wonder if it will aid in more movement under lights.

Ishant continues. Sam takes a single on the first ball. Adil flicks the fifth ball with complete control to fine leg. Dhawan cuts it off and saves two runs for his team. Three in the over.

Ashwin to Curran. Sees out the first four balls and punches the fifth ball through cover for a single and Rashid works around the final ball to square leg.

Pitch report : "Nice cool sort of day here. Forecast for next four-five days, no major rain. This is a pitch, where you are amazed by the look of the pitch. It looks flawless. Nothing to suggest double pace, patches. There's light grass that might come to play after four days. This looks like a proper Test-match pitch. For the first hour, they'll tackle seamers. India would want to bat first," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We would've batted first as well. Best pitch of the series so far. Will look forward to the first 25 overs with the ball. The key now is to work harder than we did at Nottingham," says Kohli, who announces an unchanged XI for the first time as Test captain!

"Looks a good pitch, and hopefully we can take advantage," says Joe Root, who has a broad smile on his face. England, who announced their team last evening, bring in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali in place of Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope .

OUT! Uh-oh, what have you done Keaton Jennings? A terrible leave. Bumrah brings the ball in and Jennings played for the outswinger. Gets rapped on the pad and the umpire raises the finger without any hesitation.

OUT! Ishant strikes on the very first ball, the ball pitching on good length and it shapes in to strike Root on the front pad, that looked plumb from the outset, Root went upstairs but the decision will hurt him. He is gone. Also, this is Ishant's 250th Test wicket. Root lbw b Ishant 4(14)

OUT! And Bairstow has perished. What a delivery from Bumrah, it shapes away after pitching on the off-stump line, enough to take the edge of batsman's bat. Pant collects it safely. B airstow c Pant b Bumrah 6(16)

OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Alastair Cook, who looked quite good while his stay lasted. A short of a length delivery, Cook tries to cut it late and edges it. Kohli pouches it. A good catch as the ball was dying on him.

It goes without saying that it was India's session thanks to the early threatening spells from Ishant and Bumrah.

Lunch, Day 1 : England won the toss and must have expected to be 70/1 at Lunch. But look where they find themselves. India wanted to bat first too but they wouldn't be too disappointed with the situation right now. With four wickets down, England are already in a defensive mode. The irony is two of their best attacking batsmen are at the crease. However, both of them have weathered the storm beautifully and stitched a promising stand.

Brilliant bowling from Shami. He kept bowling that outswinger, enticed Buttler who couldn't resist and went for a drive on the up. He was done in by the away movement and got an outside edge. Kohli at third slip pouched a good reflex catch. It travelled really fast.

OUT! Shami strikes after lunch. It's the big one. Buttler departs

Good length delivery outside off, from round the wicket, angling in. Stokes stays in his crease and looks to work it to the leg side but misses. They all go up in a huge appeal and the umpire, after a slight ponder, lifts a finger. Stokes opts for a review but replays show all three reds. A huge wicket for India. England in deep trouble at 86/6.

OUT! Shami strikes again. Stokes is back in the hut.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win at Nottingham, India will be aiming to level the five-match rubber when they take on England in the fourth cricket Test starting at the Rose Bowl Ground here from Thursday.

After a narrow 31-run loss in the first Test at Edgbaston, the visitors suffered an innings defeat at Lord's and were on the verge of losing the series. However, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team bounced back in the third Test to register an emphatic 203-run victory, keeping the series alive.

Kohli's side still trail 1-2 in the series and will be eyeing to replicate their previous show to level the series before going to the decider.

On Thursday, the Indian skipper is most likely expected to stick with the winning combination.

Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 81 and 72 runs respectively in the third Test and both will need to repeat their performance here.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

In the bowling department, the visitors would in all likelihood opt for three pacers, keeping in mind the green-top laid out for the fourth Test.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami returned a handful from the third Test, with Bumrah's fifer ripping through the English batting order in the second essay.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to recover from his injury and will shoulder the responsibility as the lone spinner in the side, and in case of a forced change, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is already warming the bench for the first three Tests.

On the other hand, England will hope their misfiring opening combination of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to give them a decent start.

England's batting so far, has revolved around the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Buttler and injured stumper Jonny Bairstow, who is expected to play as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test.

Batsman James Vince was called up to the England squad as cover for Bairstow, but there are growing calls for his inclusion into the playing eleven nevertheless.

The bowling unit will once again be on expected lines with the star pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the attack that comprises all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

It will be interesting to see whether England will persist with leg-spinner Adil Rashid or bring in an additional batsman and part-time spinner in Moeen Ali to bolster their batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (WK), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

With inputs from IANS