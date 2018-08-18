First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
AFG in Ireland Aug 22, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test in Nottingham, Day 1: Rahane departs after feisty 81

Date: Saturday, 18 August, 2018 21:38 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

258/4
Overs
70.2
R/R
3.68
Fours
37
Sixes
0
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 88 131 11 0
Hardik Pandya Batting 4 11 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 17 6 41 0
Stuart Broad 17.2 5 54 1

  • After 69 overs,India 253/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Hardik Pandya 4)

    Broad continues. Kohli gets off the strike on the first ball with a single to cover. Pandya opens his account with a boundary. Five come in the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hardik Pandya in this Test series so far:

    11, 26, 22, 31.

    He has got the start in each innings of this series.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too straight from Broad. Pandya moves slightly across and plays the on drive to perfection. Off the mark with a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 68 overs,India 248/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 82 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    As expected, Anderson comes back into the attack. And as luck would have it, Kohli will face him. A boundary comes off the third ball followed by a double and single. Hardik Pandya, facing his first delivery, shoulders his arms to an outside off ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back of a length ball from Anderson and outside off, Kohli opens his bat face and punches it through point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • James Anderson replaces Chris Woakes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 67 overs,India 241/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , )

    Broad finally gives England the much needed breakthrough. A sigh of relief for Joe Root and Co. They must build on this opening though. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Broad seems to have gone off the boil... this could be the last over of his spell. Clouds about, lights are on but Kohli-Rahane looking to plunder as many runs as possible... England won't mind giving Anderson a spell here. 
    Scratch that... Rahane is gone... Broad cannot believe it... nobody else can either... England have their slip catching problems but Cook has pulled off a one-handed blinder here... England have broken through and a sheer moment of magic has brought the wicket for them.... brilliant catch. Rahane playing one too many shots? 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! What a grab from Alastair Cook. 'Purely instinctive, almost magical.' Rahane goes to drive this Stuart Broad length ball but edges it and Cook sticks out his left hand to pouch an extraordinary catch. Rahane falls for a well made 81. 

    Rahane c Cook b Broad 81(131) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 66 overs,India 236/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 74 , Ajinkya Rahane 77)

    17 off the over. Three boundaries, one three and two singles. Time to remove Woakes from the attack? Also, the 150-run stand is up. Both the batsmen are batting in their 70s now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • This is the fifth 150-plus stand between Kohli and Rahane in Tests - the joint third most among Indian pairs. The record for the most is held by Dravid-Tendulkar (9).

    Full Scorecard

  • The 150-run stand is up between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane... 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Woakes offers width to Rahane, who pounces on it and hammers it through point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wow. Woakes bowls it marginally ahead of a good length, Kohli lunges forward and drives it down the ground. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another short delivery, around leg. Rahane pulls it, although with not full control, to the fine leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 65 overs,India 219/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , Ajinkya Rahane 68)

    The Indian duo has looked very comfortable post-Tea as well. Ominous signs these for England. They need someone to break this partnership... 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and around leg. Kohli moves across and helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 64 overs,India 214/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Ajinkya Rahane 68)

    Woakes hasn't troubled the Indian batsmen at all in this spell. Maybe, Root would like to reintroduce Anderson? 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs scored by Indian captains outside India in Tests:
     
    1694 - VIRAT KOHLI* (And counting)
    1693 - Sourav Ganguly 
    1591 - MS Dhoni 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 63 overs,India 212/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 60 , Ajinkya Rahane 67)

    Broad keeps one on Kohli's pads and the Indian captain flicks it away with total control. Pope, though, hares across from deep square leg and cuts it off. Saves two runs for his side. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Cracking shot from Rahane in that over... another cut symbolising his confidence... Kohli has dropped his strike-rate a tad and is digging in deep against Broad who continues to trouble the batsmen. Rahane meanwhile has taken over the mantle to score more runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 62 overs,India 210/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Ajinkya Rahane 67)

    England have been guilty of bowling slightly short today. Once again, Woakes goes short and Rahane punishes him with a boundary. Four off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Woakes bowls a rubbish delivery. Width on offer and the length was short as well. Rahane stands firm and slaps it over the cover-point region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 61 overs,India 206/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Ajinkya Rahane 63)

    A fantastic over from Stuart Broad. He angled the second ball in and the ball jagged away off the seam, beating Kohli on the outside edge. Does the same on the final ball. Moves it away after bowling it in the corridor of uncertainty. Maiden.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 60 overs,India 206/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Ajinkya Rahane 63)

    12 off the last two overs. England seem to be desperate for that wicket in the first hour of this session. The plan is correct but they should be aiming to keeping the run flow in check as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kohli plays it late. Opens the bat face and steers it past the third slip. Anderson gives it a chase from third man, even stops the ball. But his body was in contact with the ropes at the same time. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane just completed 3,000 Test runs with that boundary off Broad.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 59 overs,India 200/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Ajinkya Rahane 62)

    Six come in the over. India have kept the pressure on England since the start of the final session... The 200-run mark is up.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Streaky boundary. Rahane goes for the drive but only manages to edge it past the slip cordon. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 58 overs,India 194/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 57)

    Woakes to bowl from the other end. Kohli taps this towards point and calls Rahane across, who responds early as they complete the single easily. Fantastic effort on the final delivery. Woakes bowls it short and wide as Rahane goes hard at the cut. Anderson times his jump to perfection, gets his hands to it but fails to pouch it. Saves a boundary nonetheless. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    Dropped... England's chance has come and gone... Rahane is growing in confidence with each ball, and that cut shot was an example of it... but straight to Anderson at backward point who cannot hold on. Costly miss? Only time will tell, but first clear cut opportunity that this pair has given... first chance for England in almost three hours... 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 57 overs,India 193/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 57)

    Stuart Broad starts on a poor note. Concedes a boundary on his first ball but doesn't give a run on the next five balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Good start for India. Broad pitches it up, Rahane leans forward and drives it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Welcome back for the final session. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are at the centre. Stuart Broad to bowl the first over of the final session. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    India's session out and out... perhaps the first time we can say this since the Birmingham Test. But it feels like they are not out of the woods just yet. There is not much batting - in terms of form or reputation - to come after these two, so they must dig deeper. It is not to say that bowlers have had nothing, but this is the two batsmen's best chance to score hundreds here. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    For the first time in this Test series, a wicket didn't fall in a session. Absolute class batting from Kohli-Rahane!
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Tea, Day 1

    India's session with 107 runs for the loss of no wicket. The two senior most batsmen in the Indian team taking responsibility as they went to score their respective half-centuries and put India in a very good position. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 56 overs,India 189/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 53)

    Woakes bowls the final over off the second session. Rahane tucks one down the leg side for a single. Woakes gets the line wrong for the penultimate delivery, spraying way down the legside. A diving Jonny Bairstow isn't able to save four runs, despite getting a hand to it. Kohli and Rahane punch fists as they leave the field unscathed. First session in this series were India were batting and no wickets fell.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 55 overs,India 184/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 52)

    After pulling the first ball that went to backward square leg fielder on the bounce. Rahane sways out of his way, takes a short ball on the body, but doesn't go for any other shot that had an element of risk in it. Given there are only couple of overs remaining before Tea, that was very responsible from Rahane. Rahane takes the single off the fifth ball with a push to point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 54 overs,India 183/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 51)

    After five dots, a single off the full toss from Woakes off the last ball. Woakes bowled it full and straight. Rahane drives it hard down the ground. Woakes is only able to half-stop it. In the over Rahane as he been in the innings able to defend it solidly.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane's century stands in Tests:
     
    with Virat Kohli - 6
    with all other players - 8 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most century stands for India in this decade in SENA countries in Tests:
     
    3 - Virat Kohli/Ajinkya Rahane*
    1 - 18 other pairs

    Full Scorecard

  • After 53 overs,India 182/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50)

    A deep square, square leg, forward short leg, mid wicket in position. Not too difficult to guess what  Stokes' length were in the over. Kohli chased one, but missed the pull. Kohli was looking to go on top of a climbing delivery, lucky to not have edged it. After five bumpers, the last ball is called wide, because it was the second ball over the head of the batsmen, brings the 100-run stand for the fourth wicket. Field comes in for the final ball as Stokes completes the over with a short of length delivery that Kohli gets behind and sets off for a quick single but Rahane denies it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bowling change: Stokes replaces Anderson

    Full Scorecard

  • After 52 overs,India 181/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50)

    The boundary off the first ball from Rahane to reach his 13th Test half-century. He has been really solid today. Five dots from Woakes follow.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane scores a fifty after 13 innings in Tests. The last time he scored a fifty-plus score in a Test innings was against Sri Lanka last year at Colombo (SSC).

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Trent Bridge

    First fifty for Rahane in 14 innings since his hundred at Colombo last summer... it's been coming a long time and it has to be a big one. He has done all the hard work and needs to make it count and not throw it away. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! A stylish shot over cover point from Rahane to raise his half-century! Little bit of width outside off, was back of a length and Rahane goes up and over. Fine innings from India's vice captain.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 51 overs,India 177/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 46)

    Sixth maiden for James Anderson in the fifteen overs he has bowled so far.  Kohli plays out the over with much comfort. The ball isn't swinging over seaming around to create any real problems.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest updates: Broad continues. Kohli gets off the strike on the first ball with a single to cover. Pandya opens his account with a boundary. Five come in the over.

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

Joe Root and Virat Kohli with the Pataudi Trophy. AP

Joe Root and Virat Kohli with the Pataudi Trophy. AP

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad – who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018

Tags : #3rd Test #Cricket #Cricket Score #England #England vs India #England vs India 2018 #Ind vs Eng #Ind vs Eng live score #India #India vs England #India vs England 2018 #India vs England live #India vs England live Score #Joe Root #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all