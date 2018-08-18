After 51 overs,India 177/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 46) Sixth maiden for James Anderson in the fifteen overs he has bowled so far. Kohli plays out the over with much comfort. The ball isn't swinging over seaming around to create any real problems.

FIFTY! A stylish shot over cover point from Rahane to raise his half-century! Little bit of width outside off, was back of a length and Rahane goes up and over. Fine innings from India's vice captain.

First fifty for Rahane in 14 innings since his hundred at Colombo last summer... it's been coming a long time and it has to be a big one. He has done all the hard work and needs to make it count and not throw it away.

Ajinkya Rahane scores a fifty after 13 innings in Tests. The last time he scored a fifty-plus score in a Test innings was against Sri Lanka last year at Colombo (SSC).

After 52 overs,India 181/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50) The boundary off the first ball from Rahane to reach his 13th Test half-century. He has been really solid today. Five dots from Woakes follow.

After 53 overs,India 182/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50) A deep square, square leg, forward short leg, mid wicket in position. Not too difficult to guess what Stokes' length were in the over. Kohli chased one, but missed the pull. Kohli was looking to go on top of a climbing delivery, lucky to not have edged it. After five bumpers, the last ball is called wide, because it was the second ball over the head of the batsmen, brings the 100-run stand for the fourth wicket. Field comes in for the final ball as Stokes completes the over with a short of length delivery that Kohli gets behind and sets off for a quick single but Rahane denies it.

Most century stands for India in this decade in SENA countries in Tests:

After 54 overs,India 183/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 51) After five dots, a single off the full toss from Woakes off the last ball. Woakes bowled it full and straight. Rahane drives it hard down the ground. Woakes is only able to half-stop it. In the over Rahane as he been in the innings able to defend it solidly.

After 55 overs,India 184/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 52) After pulling the first ball that went to backward square leg fielder on the bounce. Rahane sways out of his way, takes a short ball on the body, but doesn't go for any other shot that had an element of risk in it. Given there are only couple of overs remaining before Tea, that was very responsible from Rahane. Rahane takes the single off the fifth ball with a push to point.

After 56 overs,India 189/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 53) Woakes bowls the final over off the second session. Rahane tucks one down the leg side for a single. Woakes gets the line wrong for the penultimate delivery, spraying way down the legside. A diving Jonny Bairstow isn't able to save four runs, despite getting a hand to it. Kohli and Rahane punch fists as they leave the field unscathed. First session in this series were India were batting and no wickets fell.

Tea, Day 1 India's session with 107 runs for the loss of no wicket. The two senior most batsmen in the Indian team taking responsibility as they went to score their respective half-centuries and put India in a very good position.

For the first time in this Test series, a wicket didn't fall in a session. Absolute class batting from Kohli-Rahane!

India's session out and out... perhaps the first time we can say this since the Birmingham Test. But it feels like they are not out of the woods just yet. There is not much batting - in terms of form or reputation - to come after these two, so they must dig deeper. It is not to say that bowlers have had nothing, but this is the two batsmen's best chance to score hundreds here.

Welcome back for the final session. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are at the centre. Stuart Broad to bowl the first over of the final session.

FOUR! Good start for India. Broad pitches it up, Rahane leans forward and drives it through cover.

This is surely a bat-first pitch. Guess India's hopelessness in the previous match has played into their hand here. Have to power on to 400 from here, but there's no saying what could happen if one of these two gets out.

Stuart Broad starts on a poor note. Concedes a boundary on his first ball but doesn't give a run on the next five balls.

Dropped... England's chance has come and gone... Rahane is growing in confidence with each ball, and that cut shot was an example of it... but straight to Anderson at backward point who cannot hold on. Costly miss? Only time will tell, but first clear cut opportunity that this pair has given... first chance for England in almost three hours...

Woakes to bowl from the other end. Kohli taps this towards point and calls Rahane across, who responds early as they complete the single easily. Fantastic effort on the final delivery. Woakes bowls it short and wide as Rahane goes hard at the cut. Anderson times his jump to perfection, gets his hands to it but fails to pouch it. Saves a boundary nonetheless.

FOUR! Streaky boundary. Rahane goes for the drive but only manages to edge it past the slip cordon.

Six come in the over. India have kept the pressure on England since the start of the final session... The 200-run mark is up.

FOUR! Kohli plays it late. Opens the bat face and steers it past the third slip. Anderson gives it a chase from third man, even stops the ball. But his body was in contact with the ropes at the same time.

12 off the last two overs. England seem to be desperate for that wicket in the first hour of this session. The plan is correct but they should be aiming to keeping the run flow in check as well.

A fantastic over from Stuart Broad. He angled the second ball in and the ball jagged away off the seam, beating Kohli on the outside edge. Does the same on the final ball. Moves it away after bowling it in the corridor of uncertainty. Maiden.

FOUR! Woakes bowls a rubbish delivery. Width on offer and the length was short as well. Rahane stands firm and slaps it over the cover-point region.

England have been guilty of bowling slightly short today. Once again, Woakes goes short and Rahane punishes him with a boundary. Four off the over.

Cracking shot from Rahane in that over... another cut symbolising his confidence... Kohli has dropped his strike-rate a tad and is digging in deep against Broad who continues to trouble the batsmen. Rahane meanwhile has taken over the mantle to score more runs.

Broad keeps one on Kohli's pads and the Indian captain flicks it away with total control. Pope, though, hares across from deep square leg and cuts it off. Saves two runs for his side. Two off the over.

Woakes hasn't troubled the Indian batsmen at all in this spell. Maybe, Root would like to reintroduce Anderson?

FOUR! Short and around leg. Kohli moves across and helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.

The Indian duo has looked very comfortable post-Tea as well. Ominous signs these for England. They need someone to break this partnership...

FOUR! Another short delivery, around leg. Rahane pulls it, although with not full control, to the fine leg fence.

FOUR! Wow. Woakes bowls it marginally ahead of a good length, Kohli lunges forward and drives it down the ground.

FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Woakes offers width to Rahane, who pounces on it and hammers it through point.

The 150-run stand is up between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane...

This is the fifth 150-plus stand between Kohli and Rahane in Tests - the joint third most among Indian pairs. The record for the most is held by Dravid-Tendulkar (9).

17 off the over. Three boundaries, one three and two singles. Time to remove Woakes from the attack? Also, the 150-run stand is up. Both the batsmen are batting in their 70s now.

OUT! What a grab from Alastair Cook. 'Purely instinctive, almost magical.' Rahane goes to drive this Stuart Broad length ball but edges it and Cook sticks out his left hand to pouch an extraordinary catch. Rahane falls for a well made 81.

Broad seems to have gone off the boil... this could be the last over of his spell. Clouds about, lights are on but Kohli-Rahane looking to plunder as many runs as possible... England won't mind giving Anderson a spell here. Scratch that... Rahane is gone... Broad cannot believe it... nobody else can either... England have their slip catching problems but Cook has pulled off a one-handed blinder here... England have broken through and a sheer moment of magic has brought the wicket for them.... brilliant catch. Rahane playing one too many shots?

Broad finally gives England the much needed breakthrough. A sigh of relief for Joe Root and Co. They must build on this opening though.

FOUR! Back of a length ball from Anderson and outside off, Kohli opens his bat face and punches it through point.

As expected, Anderson comes back into the attack. And as luck would have it, Kohli will face him. A boundary comes off the third ball followed by a double and single. Hardik Pandya, facing his first delivery, shoulders his arms to an outside off ball.

FOUR! Too straight from Broad. Pandya moves slightly across and plays the on drive to perfection. Off the mark with a boundary.

He has got the start in each innings of this series.

Broad continues. Kohli gets off the strike on the first ball with a single to cover. Pandya opens his account with a boundary. Five come in the over.

And Jasprit Bumrah makes his Test return ahead of Kuldeep Yadav... Umesh Yadav misses out again...

Three changes for India... Murali Vijay is out after his pair at Lord's... Shikhar Dhawan is in.

Sanjay Manjrekar's pitch report: The first impression that I get is there is grass and there is bushy grass. There is also dried up grass. We have got a combination of dry and green but it looks like it's dry underneath so the spinners might come into play. But seamers should dominate the first three days. If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he would be tempted to bowl first.

Toss: England have won the toss again and have elected to bowl

The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Rahul. Second opening stand of the series for India. Dhawan has been a part of both of them. Rahul brings up the milestone with a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. On a length and swinging away, Dhawan defends from the crease and edges it. Buttler, at second slip, takes an easy catch.

OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

FIFTY! Third 50+ score for Kohli in five innings in England. Taps it on the off side through point to bring his half-century. Applause from the crowd at Trent Bridge, including his teammates. Responsible and well-constructed innings from the Indian captain to notch his 18th Test fifty.

FIFTY! A stylish shot over cover point from Rahane to raise his half-century! Little bit of width outside off, was back of a length and Rahane goes up and over. Fine innings from India's vice captain.

The 150-run stand is up between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane...

OUT! What a grab from Alastair Cook. 'Purely instinctive, almost magical.' Rahane goes to drive this Stuart Broad length ball but edges it and Cook sticks out his left hand to pouch an extraordinary catch. Rahane falls for a well made 81.

Latest updates: Broad continues. Kohli gets off the strike on the first ball with a single to cover. Pandya opens his account with a boundary. Five come in the over.

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad – who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS