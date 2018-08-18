FOUR! Same ball and the same result, flicked to fine leg for a boundary. Broad is erring in line here.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has a new trigger movement against Broad at least... takes half a step towards off stump as he gets ready to face the ball... is this a new way to counter the away movement?

Anderson cranking it up against Rahul... almost an unplayable delivery in that over and Rahul could do nothing but dab at it...

Broad continues. From round the wicket to Dhawan he comes in again, trying to angle the ball in to the batsman and then next ball goes away. Rare bad balls from Broad to Dhawan and he has got two important boundaries. These boundaries are important for India at the start, will ease out the pressure.

Anderson continues. KL Rahul looked very edgy against him in the last over as he was beaten on a number of occasions. In this over, he has looked to leave more. He is 7 off 21 and is taking his good time to settle in.

FOUR! Bad ball from Stokes, he gives short, outside the off-stump delivery to Dhawan, who punches it through point for a boundary.

Stokes come in, replaces Broad. Dhawan is looking calm now, playing his shots when the bad deliveries are bowled. Rahul, on the other hand, is still confused between what to leave and what to play. 8 runs from first Stokes over.

First change of the morning... Ben Stokes and welcomed with a pull shot from Rahul... India are without loss, which should be deemed progress after what happened at Lord's... and smack... almost to celebrate it... Dhawan creams that through cover...

No change from the other end. Anderson continues. Dhawan has played him well again. Rahul looking to leave everything, shaping away from him. Guess Anderson will continue bowling for now.

FOUR! Stokes comes round the wicket and gives room to Dhawan, who rocks back and smashes it through the covers for a boundary.

Stokes into his second over. Dhawan has looked very positive so far. He is playing very close to his body. A bit of a friendly banter between Dhawan and Stokes after the last ball as both collided while a run was taken.

Anderson continues. He is erring in length here. Rahul looked to cut him on the very first ball. Who knows it is a ploy to give him that confidence to start playing those shots again.

Stokes continues. He is continuing to run in from round the wicket to Dhawan. The ball is doing a lot right now after pitching. Stokes can be very dangerous here. The openers have to watch out and not get complancent after having played so well so far.

Ball hasn't really swung much so far... word is that this batch of Dukes ball starts swinging more around the 15th over... there is a bit more cloud cover now. So let's wait and see what happens in the next 5-6 overs. India's start is good though. Anderson-Broad have bowled a tad shorter as well...

This is also the first time that Indian openers have lasted for 10-plus overs on the first morning of a Test outside Asia since Brisbane, 2014.

India have batted 14 overs in this Test without losing an opening wicket - the most that they have batted in this series so far.

Woakes is on now. Root wants wickets and his opening bowlers have not provided the breakthrough.

FOUR! Width on offer and Dhawan pounces on it. Rocks back and cuts it through cover-point.

Drinks break... India have negotiated the first hour of play without losing any wicket. Does that call for a mini celebration? On a more serious note, a bit of short length from England and lot more watchful cricket from the openers have brought us to 43/0 in 15 overs. Feels normal after Lord's.

Stokes induces a genuine edge off Dhawan on the second ball but the ball falls short of the third slip. Five dots and a boundary off the over.

The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Rahul. Second opening stand of the series for India. Dhawan has been a part of both of them. Rahul brings up the milestone with a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary.

FOUR! Two consecutive boundaries. Rahul looks to defend a length ball but it takes the outside edge and rolls away past the slip cordon.

Woakes and Stokes have conceded three boundaries in two overs. Compare this to the Lord's Test... oh the boundaries were a rarity. Nine in the 17th over. The partnership is worth 56 runs.

FOUR! Loose, very loose. Rahul flashes at a delivery outside off and the ball flies over the slip cordon.

The ongoing stand between Dhawan and Rahul is now India's highest stand of the series. The previous highest was 57 runs between Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav for the 10th wicket in the first Test.

Luck favours Rahul as he escapes after playing a terrible shot. And Stokes responds with a peach. Bowls the inswinger as Rahul defends inside the line.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. On a length and swinging away, Dhawan defends from the crease and edges it. Buttler, at second slip, takes an easy catch.

Fuller from Woakes and a wicket has come... Dhawan was having a little more trouble against him and now he is gone... you have to commend Dhawan's short innings today, but India needed more. Over to Pujara now.

Woakes breaks India's highest stand of the series, which brings Cheteshwar Pujara at the centre. Che gets off the mark with a push towards cover.

FOUR! Stokes strays on the pads. Easy runs for Pujara, who tickles it to the fine leg fence.

Stokes and Woakes have asked more questions than Anderson and Broad this morning. Stokes surprises Pujara with a inswinging yorker but Che manages to dig it out.

OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

Remember when I said the ball does more after 15 overs? India have lost two in two overs...

Pujara has cost India a review... Woakes has another... Rahul hit on the back leg and he knew it... straight away... started walking but called back by Pujara... ball was not doing much and three reds....

A top, top over from Chris Woakes. Kept Rahul on toes throughout the over. Beats the outside edge on the third ball and then has him trapped LBW for 23. India two down. Virat Kohli arrives at the centre.

Stokes is trying to bowl the magical inswinging yorker to Pujara. Concedes four byes in the process. Bowls another overpitched delivery and Pujara drills it through cover for three.

It's been 12 balls since Kohli arrived at the crease and he hasn't faced a ball yet. Pujara's doing both right now: scoring runs and eating up the balls as well.

Broad returns to the attack. Kohli to face his first ball and he gets beaten after reaching out for the ball. Another top delivery. Manages to generate late movement and Pujara looks to deadbat it but the ball bounces over the stumps. Broad can't believe how didn't that hit the stumps. Won't be wrong to assume that Pujara's thinking the same.

Woakes to continue. His 6th over. Kohli collects three runs on the second ball and Pujara sees off the rest of the over.

Is that out? Broad is confident like he always is during his bowling. Root takes a review after a long discussion with Bairstow. Kohli has been rapped on the pad. This could be a huge moment in the game. But the impact is outside off and England waste their review. Huge relief for Indian fans. Kohli plays out the rest of the over without any trouble.

Impact outside off and Kohli is safe... not been the most comfortable stay for him at the crease so far... Broad is in the middle of a sensational spell here.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

Two down would have been fine for India... but disaster again... Pujara has pulled that straight to Adil Rashid and Woakes has three... why would you play that shot just before lunch break? Where is the risk assessment? I don't remember the last time I saw Pujara play a pull stroke up in the air...

Three changes for India... Murali Vijay is out after his pair at Lord's... Shikhar Dhawan is in.

Sanjay Manjrekar's pitch report: The first impression that I get is there is grass and there is bushy grass. There is also dried up grass. We have got a combination of dry and green but it looks like it's dry underneath so the spinners might come into play. But seamers should dominate the first three days. If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he would be tempted to bowl first.

Toss: England have won the toss again and have elected to bowl

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad -- who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS