OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

Remember when I said the ball does more after 15 overs? India have lost two in two overs...

Pujara has cost India a review... Woakes has another... Rahul hit on the back leg and he knew it... straight away... started walking but called back by Pujara... ball was not doing much and three reds....

A top, top over from Chris Woakes. Kept Rahul on toes throughout the over. Beats the outside edge on the third ball and then has him trapped LBW for 23. India two down. Virat Kohli arrives at the centre.

Stokes is trying to bowl the magical inswinging yorker to Pujara. Concedes four byes in the process. Bowls another overpitched delivery and Pujara drills it through cover for three.

It's been 12 balls since Kohli arrived at the crease and he hasn't faced a ball yet. Pujara's doing both right now: scoring runs and eating up the balls as well.

Broad returns to the attack. Kohli to face his first ball and he gets beaten after reaching out for the ball. Another top delivery. Manages to generate late movement and Pujara looks to deadbat it but the ball bounces over the stumps. Broad can't believe how didn't that hit the stumps. Won't be wrong to assume that Pujara's thinking the same.

Woakes to continue. His 6th over. Kohli collects three runs on the second ball and Pujara sees off the rest of the over.

Is that out? Broad is confident like he always is during his bowling. Root takes a review after a long discussion with Bairstow. Kohli has been rapped on the pad. This could be a huge moment in the game. But the impact is outside off and England waste their review. Huge relief for Indian fans. Kohli plays out the rest of the over without any trouble.

Impact outside off and Kohli is safe... not been the most comfortable stay for him at the crease so far... Broad is in the middle of a sensational spell here.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

Two down would have been fine for India... but disaster again... Pujara has pulled that straight to Adil Rashid and Woakes has three... why would you play that shot just before lunch break? Where is the risk assessment? I don't remember the last time I saw Pujara play a pull stroke up in the air...

Captain Virat Kohli strides out with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, along side him. Hopes will pinned on two of the most senior batsmen in the side to help India out of this difficult situation and perhaps bat through the afternoon session. Can the vice-captain be Kohli's biggest ally or will England bowlers continue to have the upper hand against Indian batsmen. Let's find out...

After 27 overs,India 82/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Woakes begins the afternoon session as he completes the success over that included Pujara's wicket with couple of outswingers that new man Rahane sees off. A Wicket maiden.

Ajinkya Rahane is the only top-order (1-7) player in the last one year in Test cricket with a batting average of under 15 among players who have batted at least 10 times.

After 28 overs,India 84/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Broad continues. After couple of dots, Kohli steers it past the slips and returns for the second run. Kohil gets a beauty from Broad that was slanted in and straightened after pitching. Kohli was drawn into playing it, lucky to have not edged it. Virat was in two minds - to play or to leave - while playing the final ball, he tried to take his bat out of the way, but was a little late, got an inside edge...but safe.

After 29 overs,India 86/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Woakes send down another good over to Rahane, who is leaving the ball confidently and is solid in defence. The two runs came off the over with a flick to deep square leg.

Ajinkya Rahane has to be careful here as no other bowler has dismissed him most times in international cricket than Stuart Broad (8).

After 30 overs,India 90/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Kohli presses forward and opens the face of the bat to push it past point for two. He tried that on the previous ball but was well stopped by Stokes. Another clip through midwicket earns a couple. Edges the final ball, but with soft hands, bounces few times before the ball gets to third slip.

FOUR! Teaser for the mid off fielder as Rahane strokes the full ball outside off from Woakes for his first boundary.

After 31 overs,India 98/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 11 , Ajinkya Rahane 9) Some runs in Woakes' over. Boundary off the second ball and after maintaining the outside the offstump line. Woakes tries to shape one from the middle and leg stump, a well-composed Rahane was able to meet the ball under his eye and firmly push to mid wicket fielder, however Anderson with some embarassing fielding, lets the ball through him, the batsmen run three. Single off the last ball from Kohli.

Ajinkya Rahane has to be careful here as no other bowler has dismissed him most times in international cricket than Stuart Broad (8).

The last time when they had a fifty-plus stand was in July, 2017 at Galle against Sri Lanka.

After 32 overs,India 99/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 9) Broad draws an edge from Kohli again. The ball once again drops short of Keaton Jennings at third slip. Jennings calls for an helmet and stands closer to the batsman. Little too straight from Broad and Kohli is able to flick it past mid on for one. Rahane taps off the back foot and shouts out a loud and clear 'NO!' to his partner. Dot to finish.

One of the interesting ploys England have used through this series is when third slip fielder wears a helmet and stands two steps forward.... mostly happens against Virat Kohli because he is looking to play with soft hands, especially when trying to guide the ball past slip.

FOUR! Stroke of luck for Ajinkya Rahane. Woakes bowls the outswinger from wide of the crease. The ball was aimed at the wickets with the shape taking it away from the right hander, cause of its line, Rahane was opened up, looking to work it through leg side, but got an leading edge. The ball goes through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary.

After 33 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) Extended spell for Woakes continues. Into his 10th over. Starts with a very good ball on the off stumps with a hint of inward drift. Kohli gets some bat before the ball thuds into the pads. India's 100th run comes off a leg bye. Kohli gets to the other end and practises a flick off the hips that he thinks he should have put it away. Woakes hard done for some good bowling as Rahane gets a lucky boundary. Half-shout off the final ball off the over against Kohli. He had big stride out and the fact he is batting outside the crease would have meant the ball had some distance to cover and would miss the stumps.

After 34 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) A very good maiden over by Stuart Broad. He keeps it outside off stumps for most off the over and Rahane did well to leave or defend the ball.

FOUR! Kohli pounces on the slightest opportunity available. Woakes provides some width and with the ball moving away from Kohli, he extends his arm as he beautifully creams it through covers

After 35 overs,India 109/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) A boundary off the first ball that should help Kohli gain a lot of confidence and not sure if it was the shot helped him, but left the ball in the over with much more certainty.

FOUR! Slight bit of extra bounce on that ocassion. Rahane looks to climb on top off that rising delivery. Rahane gets it almost off the handle and the outside edge falls just wide off Jennings and the ball runs to third man fence.

After 36 overs,India 114/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 18) Same field for Stokes. Three slips in position with Jennings still under the helmet, closer to the batsmen. That plan almost worked it. Sucker ball from Stokes and Kohli who was looking to jam it out through covers, mistimes it to cover.

Another bowling change: James Anderson is back into the attack. He replaces Chris Woakes.

After 37 overs,India 119/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 21) Rahane gets forward and times a drive through covers for three. Shot of a lot off confidence. Couple for Kohli as he guides it wide of third slip.

One of the interesting ploys England have used through this series is when third slip fielder wears a helmet and stands two steps forward.... mostly happens against Virat Kohli because he is looking to play with soft hands, especially when trying to guide the ball past slip.

FOUR! Short of a length from Stokes outside off and Rahane stabs it past point fielder. The ball was in the air for sometime but in the vacant space.

FOUR! Stokes was aiming for the stumps this time. Was a little too full, Kohli clips the full toss through mid wicket

After 38 overs,India 130/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Couple of boundaries for both batsmen in Stokes' over. This has been a good start for India in the second session. Poor delivery to end the over.

The last time James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli was in Manchester, 2014. Since then Kohli has faced 46.1 overs against him without getting dismissed.

After 39 overs,India 130/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Little uncertainty off the first ball from Rahane as the ball is brought back in. Luckily gets an inside edge. No doubts in negating the next five deliveries. Maiden from Anderson.

FOUR! Dragged halfway down the pitch from Rashid and Kohli swivels to put it to backward square leg boundary. Easiest four runs for Kohli.

FOUR! Touch too full and outside off from Rashid. Kohli gets low and drives it firmly through covers.

50-run partnership for Kohli and Rahane. They have done a fine rebuilding job but must continue... Kohli has been solid like always. Rahane had some difficulty initially leaving the ball but has regained his composure. He needs a big innings to get his confidence going and these are the best batting conditions of the series for them.

After 40 overs,India 140/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Poor start from Rashid. Some real filth in the over, giving away ten easy runs. The 50-run stand between Kohli and Rahane that slowly brings the Indian innings back on track.

Ajinkya Rahane involved in a fifty-plus stand in the last one year in Tests:

FOUR! Overpitched on middle and leg from Anderson and Rahane flicks it to mid wicket fence.

After 41 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 33) Six runs off Anderson's over. These two have batted with a lot of certainty in the first over after Lunch. Players take drinks.

And Jasprit Bumrah makes his Test return ahead of Kuldeep Yadav... Umesh Yadav misses out again...

Three changes for India... Murali Vijay is out after his pair at Lord's... Shikhar Dhawan is in.

Sanjay Manjrekar's pitch report: The first impression that I get is there is grass and there is bushy grass. There is also dried up grass. We have got a combination of dry and green but it looks like it's dry underneath so the spinners might come into play. But seamers should dominate the first three days. If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he would be tempted to bowl first.

Toss: England have won the toss again and have elected to bowl

The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Rahul. Second opening stand of the series for India. Dhawan has been a part of both of them. Rahul brings up the milestone with a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. On a length and swinging away, Dhawan defends from the crease and edges it. Buttler, at second slip, takes an easy catch.

OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

Latest updates: Six runs off Anderson's over. These two have batted with a lot of certainty in the first over after Lunch. Players take drinks.

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad -- who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS