FOUR! Stroke of luck for Ajinkya Rahane. Woakes bowls the outswinger from wide of the crease. The ball was aimed at the wickets with the shape taking it away from the right hander, cause of its line, Rahane was opened up, looking to work it through leg side, but got an leading edge. The ball goes through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary.

After 33 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) Extended spell for Woakes continues. Into his 10th over. Starts with a very good ball on the off stumps with a hint of inward drift. Kohli gets some bat before the ball thuds into the pads. India's 100th run comes off a leg bye. Kohli gets to the other end and practises a flick off the hips that he thinks he should have put it away. Woakes hard done for some good bowling as Rahane gets a lucky boundary. Half-shout off the final ball off the over against Kohli. He had big stride out and the fact he is batting outside the crease would have meant the ball had some distance to cover and would miss the stumps.

After 34 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) A very good maiden over by Stuart Broad. He keeps it outside off stumps for most off the over and Rahane did well to leave or defend the ball.

FOUR! Kohli pounces on the slightest opportunity available. Woakes provides some width and with the ball moving away from Kohli, he extends his arm as he beautifully creams it through covers

After 35 overs,India 109/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 13) A boundary off the first ball that should help Kohli gain a lot of confidence and not sure if it was the shot helped him, but left the ball in the over with much more certainty.

FOUR! Slight bit of extra bounce on that ocassion. Rahane looks to climb on top off that rising delivery. Rahane gets it almost off the handle and the outside edge falls just wide off Jennings and the ball runs to third man fence.

After 36 overs,India 114/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 18) Same field for Stokes. Three slips in position with Jennings still under the helmet, closer to the batsmen. That plan almost worked it. Sucker ball from Stokes and Kohli who was looking to jam it out through covers, mistimes it to cover.

After 37 overs,India 119/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 21) Rahane gets forward and times a drive through covers for three. Shot of a lot off confidence. Couple for Kohli as he guides it wide of third slip.

One of the interesting ploys England have used through this series is when third slip fielder wears a helmet and stands two steps forward.... mostly happens against Virat Kohli because he is looking to play with soft hands, especially when trying to guide the ball past slip.

FOUR! Short of a length from Stokes outside off and Rahane stabs it past point fielder. The ball was in the air for sometime but in the vacant space.

FOUR! Stokes was aiming for the stumps this time. Was a little too full, Kohli clips the full toss through mid wicket

After 38 overs,India 130/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Couple of boundaries for both batsmen in Stokes' over. This has been a good start for India in the second session. Poor delivery to end the over.

The last time James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli was in Manchester, 2014. Since then Kohli has faced 46.1 overs against him without getting dismissed.

After 39 overs,India 130/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Little uncertainty off the first ball from Rahane as the ball is brought back in. Luckily gets an inside edge. No doubts in negating the next five deliveries. Maiden from Anderson.

FOUR! Dragged halfway down the pitch from Rashid and Kohli swivels to put it to backward square leg boundary. Easiest four runs for Kohli.

FOUR! Touch too full and outside off from Rashid. Kohli gets low and drives it firmly through covers.

50-run partnership for Kohli and Rahane. They have done a fine rebuilding job but must continue... Kohli has been solid like always. Rahane had some difficulty initially leaving the ball but has regained his composure. He needs a big innings to get his confidence going and these are the best batting conditions of the series for them.

After 40 overs,India 140/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Poor start from Rashid. Some real filth in the over, giving away ten easy runs. The 50-run stand between Kohli and Rahane that slowly brings the Indian innings back on track.

Ajinkya Rahane involved in a fifty-plus stand in the last one year in Tests:

FOUR! Overpitched on middle and leg from Anderson and Rahane flicks it to mid wicket fence.

After 41 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 33) Six runs off Anderson's over. These two have batted with a lot of certainty in the first over after Lunch. Players take drinks.

After 42 overs,India 151/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Ajinkya Rahane 37) Rashid continues. No real turn on offer for Rashid as he has pushed the slider, rather than tossing it in the air. Kohli drives it to deep extra cover for single. Couple on the either side off the field for Rahane as he places the ball in the gap. Fielders in the deep with some neat work. Couple of decent deliveries on length to finish for Rashid.

FOUR! Little bit of width outside off and Kohli drives it through cover point. Top shot!

After 43 overs,India 155/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 37) Inswinger into Kohli's pads and an appeal follows. Erasmus denies it and England do not challenge. A well struck boundary the only runs in the over.

After 44 overs,India 158/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 38) Rahane drives for a single off the first ball. Kohli plays out four deliveries, driving it to cover. Two runs off the last ball as he work it through backward square leg.

After 45 overs,India 158/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 38) Anderson continues. Lot of positive defending from Jinx in the over. Throughout the series he has looked very solid but has fallen to some bizzare, uncharacterstic shots. Plays out a maiden from Anderson and does with so much assurity that it is difficult to make out, why this man hasn't got runs in the last year or so.

After 46 overs,India 161/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 40) Rashid into his fourth over. Rahane drives it past short cover for a couple, after Kohli got off the strike with a single off the first ball. Four dots to end the over.

After 47 overs,India 162/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 40) Little chat between Root and Jimmy before the start off the over. On the pads from Anderson and Kohli works it on the onside for a single. Rahane stonewalls the remaining five deliveries, followed by a loud 'NO'! Not that Kohli was looking for a run, but never a problem to give your partner the heads up.

FOUR! Poor delivery from Rashid. Dropped it halfway down the pitch and Kohli pulls it to fine leg helping himself with another boundary.

After 48 overs,India 170/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Ajinkya Rahane 41) Singles off the first two balls off the over, before Rashid bowls the 'hit me' delivery. Couple off the final ball as Kohli drives to sweeper cover. He moves to 49.

FOUR! Fraction short from Anderson. Rahane hops on the backfoot, arcs back and forces it through cover-point for a boundary. Super shot!

Rashid going for 6 an over... means England have to fall back on their pacers to get a breakthrough... first proper testing situation for England in a while now... perhaps more than their pre-lunch batting at Lord's on day three... Kohli-Rahane seem to have this under control. They just need to bat and bat.

After 49 overs,India 174/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Ajinkya Rahane 45) Rahane has played out Anderson really well. Kept Kohli away in the process always. There haven't been a lot of play and misses from him. Four off the 49th over.

FIFTY! Third 50+ score for Kohli in five innings in England. Taps it on the off side through point to bring his half-century. Applause from the crowd at Trent Bridge, including his teammates. Responsible and well-constructed innings from the Indian captain to notch his 18th Test fifty.

18th Test fifty for Kohli... he has a brilliant conversion rate with 22 hundreds.... India need him to convert this one. And carry Rahane along that mark with him...

After 50 overs,India 177/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 46) Three singles in the over separated by dots in between. A touch and run for Kohli to which his partner responds immediately, very good running there.

After 51 overs,India 177/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 46) Sixth maiden for James Anderson in the fifteen overs he has bowled so far. Kohli plays out the over with much comfort. The ball isn't swinging over seaming around to create any real problems.

FIFTY! A stylish shot over cover point from Rahane to raise his half-century! Little bit of width outside off, was back of a length and Rahane goes up and over. Fine innings from India's vice captain.

First fifty for Rahane in 14 innings since his hundred at Colombo last summer... it's been coming a long time and it has to be a big one. He has done all the hard work and needs to make it count and not throw it away.

Ajinkya Rahane scores a fifty after 13 innings in Tests. The last time he scored a fifty-plus score in a Test innings was against Sri Lanka last year at Colombo (SSC).

After 52 overs,India 181/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50) The boundary off the first ball from Rahane to reach his 13th Test half-century. He has been really solid today. Five dots from Woakes follow.

After 53 overs,India 182/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 50) A deep square, square leg, forward short leg, mid wicket in position. Not too difficult to guess what Stokes' length were in the over. Kohli chased one, but missed the pull. Kohli was looking to go on top of a climbing delivery, lucky to not have edged it. After five bumpers, the last ball is called wide, because it was the second ball over the head of the batsmen, brings the 100-run stand for the fourth wicket. Field comes in for the final ball as Stokes completes the over with a short of length delivery that Kohli gets behind and sets off for a quick single but Rahane denies it.

Most century stands for India in this decade in SENA countries in Tests:

Three changes for India... Murali Vijay is out after his pair at Lord's... Shikhar Dhawan is in.

Sanjay Manjrekar's pitch report: The first impression that I get is there is grass and there is bushy grass. There is also dried up grass. We have got a combination of dry and green but it looks like it's dry underneath so the spinners might come into play. But seamers should dominate the first three days. If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he would be tempted to bowl first.

Toss: England have won the toss again and have elected to bowl

The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Rahul. Second opening stand of the series for India. Dhawan has been a part of both of them. Rahul brings up the milestone with a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary.

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. On a length and swinging away, Dhawan defends from the crease and edges it. Buttler, at second slip, takes an easy catch.

OUT! Two wickets in three overs. India have lost both their openers. Looked plumb to the naked eye after Rahul gets rapped after he fails to defend an inswinger but Pujara urged his partner to review. Three reds and Rahul has to walk. India also lose their review.

OUT! Pujara has gifted his wicket to Chris Woakes here. Ravi Shastri isn't impressed. India lose their third wicket at the stroke of Lunch. Short from Woakes and Pujara fails to resist. Goes for the pull and Rashid takes it easily at fine leg.

India are three down with 82 runs on the board and it is Woakes, who has done all the damage.

Lunch, Day 1: India clearly edged England in the first hour of the session but England took three wickets in the next hour to give them the upperhand. Pujara will like to avoid both his captain and coach for sometime. Played an uncharacteristic to end what could clearly have been India's session.

Preview, 3rd Test: A desperate Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be hungry to keep themselves alive in the five-match Test cricket series against hosts England when they square-off in the third Test at the Trent Bridge starting on 18 August.

After losing the first two matches, the visitors face a must-win situation. India gave a very good fight before losing the first Test by 31 runs in Birmingham. In the second Test, they were outplayed by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's, succumbing within three days.

The Indian team management's major responsibility on Saturday morning would be to find a perfect team combination as players are going through fitness and out of form issues.

India's playing eleven is likely to witness few changes with Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant all set to make his Test debut replacing Dinesh Karthik, who has failed miserably so far in the tour, with scores of 0, 20, 1 and 0 in his four innings.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problem and is expected to lead his side once again. Also, if opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan returns on Saturday, either Lokesh Rahul or Murali Vijay will be axed from the playing eleven.

Coming to the bowling department, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah having fully recovered from a finger injury and coach Ravi Shastri admitting his side should have dropped chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, the Gujarat right-armer is likely find a place in the team.

And with the forecast being a cloudy first four days, it seems difficult for Kuldeep to make a cut because of the seam-friendly condition.

However, with Umesh Yadav, who was dropped at Lord's Test for Kuldeep, the skipper would have to make a choice between him and Bumrah. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are guaranteed to feature in the bowling department.

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the side replacing young seamer Sam Curran.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root was quoted as saying by England Cricket Board (ECB).

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play," he added.

Significantly Stokes, who returned with figures of 6/113 at Edgbaston Test, had missed the second Test owing to a court case. In his place, Chris Woakes played, scoring a 137 not out and picking four wickets. Based on these performances, Woakes has been given another opportunity.

Both seam-bowling all-rounders, Stokes and Woakes, will operate along with specialist seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad -- who have picked 13 and 7 wickets respectively in the first two Tests.

Stokes' inclusion will add more steel to batting of England, who have seen their opener Alastair Cook and KEaton Jennings failing regularly with cheap scores.

The last time these two sides clashed here was back in 2014 when India scored 457 and 391/9 on a batting friendly surface, while England, who batted once, scored 496 as the match ended in a draw.

However, with the pitch condition different from the last time and conditions too, the visitors' first task will be to find a balanced team combination in a do-or-die situation.

With inputs from IANS