Hello and welcome to Firstpost's Day 5 LIVE coverage of England vs India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

The first Test of this series has gone into the final day of the match and all it could last is just a single delivery. That's cricket for you. Adil Rashid alongside James Anderson battled 34 deliveries for the last wicket to keep India waiting. The Test was well over on the third day when India had set England an improbable 521 to win, England has stretched it into the final day. It has about going down fighting, it is about making the opposition earn their victory. First it was Buttler and Stokes on Day 4 that delayed India's win then the tail frustrated. The battle is more psychological having an edge over the other going ahead in the series.

So, there was stat on the broadcast suggesting that it is the 11th occasion where a Test has gone into the final day with one wicket left to determine the result and never the match has ended off the first ball.

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge. #TeamIndia one wicket away from victory. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OUsLqEdvVU

Pitch report: The weather is slightly cooler from yesterday, overcast conditions but no chances of rain. The pitch is dry. But it doesn't matter much with just one wicket left.

Right! The players have made their way out to the middle. Hardik Pandya will start off. Anderson on strike.

There aren't many people at the ground, despite free entry. The question is how long till that one ball?

For the first time on this tour, we have a day five. Both previous Tests finished early. Albeit this isn't going down to the wire.

Nottingham: A first test century from Jos Buttler and late resistance from Adil Rashid helped England take the third test against India into a final day despite having little chance of victory at Trent Bridge.

India took an extra half-hour at the end of the day's play in a bid to wrap up victory, but England survived and will return Wednesday on 311-9 — still needing 210 more runs for what would be a world-record chase.

England had two mini-collapses either side of a partnership of 169 between Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62), who both demonstrated the kind of discipline and patience the top order failed to produce in slumping from 27-0 to 62-4.

Buttler was one of three batsmen dismissed by India paceman Jasprit Bumrah in eight deliveries as England lost four wickets in 21 balls.

Rashid (30 not out) and Jimmy Anderson (8 not out) got through the final overs to frustrate the Indians, who are looking for a win to keep the series alive. Bumrah had figures of 5-85.

England leads 2-0 after wins in Edgbaston and Lord's but is highly likely to be 2-1 up heading to Southampton for the fourth test next week.

England resumed on its overnight score of 23-0 and, within an hour, it had turned into a damage-limitation exercise.

India paceman Ishant Sharma removed Keaton Jennings (13) with the fifth ball of the day and fellow opener Alastair Cook (17) in his next over, both to catches behind the wicket.

England captain Joe Root chased a wide delivery from Bumrah and edged to KL Rahul at second slip for 13, one of his seven catches so far in the match. India captain Virat Kohli, a century-maker on Monday, then produced a brilliant diving catch at third slip to remove Ollie Pope for 16 four balls later and England was 84-4 at lunch.

Stokes and Buttler scored 89 runs in a second session, showing patience despite being naturally aggressive batsmen. Soon after tea, Stokes reached his slowest test half-century — off 147 balls — before Buttler hit successive fours to register three figures for the first time in his 23 tests.

It was a timely innings from the limited-overs specialist, who had a top score of 39 in his four previous innings this series.

Buttler departed when he left a delivery from Bumrah that jagged back and trapped him lbw. England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, who broke a bone in the middle finger of his left hand on Monday, came out to bat with the finger heavily strapped but he was bowled first ball by Bumrah.

The paceman than made it three wickets in eight balls as Chris Woakes gloved him behind for 4. And when Stokes edged Hardik Pandya to Rahul in the slips, it seemed the English wouldn't survive to stumps.

With inputs from AP