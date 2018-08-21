Hello and welcome to fourth day's coverage of the third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge. India need 10 wickets to win the Test and open their account in the series while England need 498 more runs to win the series. The situation of the match tell us that the former scenario looks more probable than the latter.

India were at their dominant best on Monday, the third day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. The batsmen were able to forge valuable partnerships to dominate for the most part of the day, and were able to set a daunting target of 521 for the home side. Read here about what India need to do on Day 4 of the third Test.

"Playing County cricket did help me. I've learnt a lot. Although I didn't score too many runs in County cricket I was playing on challenging pitches. I think I was always confident," said Pujara. Read more here on what he said after his 72-run innings on Day 3 of this Test.

On Monday at Trent Bridge, Pujara was testing his mind all the way along. He had resumed on his overnight score of 33. James Anderson and Stuart Broad tested his patience for an hour. He was beaten in the corridor of uncertainty a few times, but with each play and miss, he kept repelling the initial spells. Read more here on Cheteshwar Pujara from Gaurav Joshi, who saw him play on Day 3 LIVE at Trent Bridge.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

