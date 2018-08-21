Hello and welcome to fourth day's coverage of the third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge. India need 10 wickets to win the Test and open their account in the series while England need 498 more runs to win the series. The situation of the match tell us that the former scenario looks more probable than the latter.

India were at their dominant best on Monday, the third day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. The batsmen were able to forge valuable partnerships to dominate for the most part of the day, and were able to set a daunting target of 521 for the home side. Read here about what India need to do on Day 4 of the third Test.

"Playing County cricket did help me. I've learnt a lot. Although I didn't score too many runs in County cricket I was playing on challenging pitches. I think I was always confident," said Pujara. Read more here on what he said after his 72-run innings on Day 3 of this Test.

On Monday at Trent Bridge, Pujara was testing his mind all the way along. He had resumed on his overnight score of 33. James Anderson and Stuart Broad tested his patience for an hour. He was beaten in the corridor of uncertainty a few times, but with each play and miss, he kept repelling the initial spells. Read more here on Cheteshwar Pujara from Gaurav Joshi, who saw him play on Day 3 LIVE at Trent Bridge.

The history of Indian cricket is littered with many contentious declarations; none more so than the one against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 where Rahul Dravid stood in as skipper after Sourav Ganguly pulled out of that first Test. Read here about the changing dynamics of declaration in Test cricket from the pen of Vedam Jaishankar.

England start day four of the 3rd test at Trent Bridge on 23-0 needing 498 runs to win. It's a lovely sunny 24C day in Nottingham. 🏏 #ENGvIND #cricket

England’s @jbairstow21 is having a net before play to see if he will be able to bat. #bbccricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gNacuO5SVW

Pitch report: There is a rough developing at the outside the off stump on one of the ends, nothing too much exciting but yet very interesting. This would interest Ashwin for sure.

Looks like there is finally some good news for England!

Will it be the final day of this Test or will England grind? Very sparse crowd walking in today to Trent Bridge, so you know English fans have given up hope.

Some blue sky, some cloud and a bit of sun... Conditions favour the ball as we get down to day four of this third Test.

The England openers are out in the middle. Keaton Jennings will take strike. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over of the day. Here we go!

OUT! The plan has worked for Ishant as he comes from round the wicket, the ball pitched on off-stump line, shapes away, just enough to take Jennings' edge and the ball is collected cleanly by Pant. India have their first wicket. Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13(31)

And India are on their way. BBC comms talking about Jennings' credentials and he didn't do himself any favour. Edges Ishant Sharma and caught behind. England needed a good start, they haven't got it. Superb start for India though.

Ishant Sharma with the ball in hand, coming round the wicket to Jennings and takes it away from the batsman on the first ball, cleanly collected by Pant.It was the dress rehearsal of what was to be followed on the punultimate ball of the over as Jennings fell to a similar kind of delivery. India have picked the first wicket in only the first over. Nine more wikcets to go.

Bumrah to bowl from the other end. He is using the same plan as Ishant, bowling round the wicket to the left-handed Cook and almost managed an edge off his bat on the second ball of the over. There is a huge pressure on Cook, not only to save this match but to also make sure he does something concrete with the bat to justify his presence in the team. He could not have asked for a better platform as this.

FOUR! Fullish in length, Cook draws his foot forward and steers it through the covers for a beautiful looking boundary.

OUT! Ishant is wrecking havoc with the ball, same plan as it was for Jennings, from round the wicket, takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to KL Rahul at second slip, who does not make a mistake, England are floundering away quickly. Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17(39)

Ishant continues and has gotten rid of Cook in almost the same fashion as Jennings. He is looking in good rhythm in this morning spell. The Indian slip cordon is chirpy as well. Tells you about the positive feeling in the team, they can sense a win closeby.

Bumrah continues from the other end. England already on the back foot and it has just been 3 overs today. Both openers gone and Bumrah was excellent in the last over as a few went past near to the edge off Root.

FOUR! Fullish in length again from Ishant and Pope opens the full face of the bat and hit is straight past the bowler for a boundary.

FOUR! Not convincing at all, this may be a boundary but it will fill Ishant with confidence, not too full, but Pope draws ahead and edges it through gully for a boundary.

Ishant comes in and goes for a boundary, on the next ball, he almost got a wicket. Pope is living at the edge of the sword at the moment, trying to look for runs. He is trying to touch every delivery with the bat, the same mistake that the Indians kept repeating in the first two Tests. Two boundaries in the over but more hope for India from them than for England.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters