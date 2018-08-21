Bumrah to bowl from the other end. He is using the same plan as Ishant, bowling round the wicket to the left-handed Cook and almost managed an edge off his bat on the second ball of the over. There is a huge pressure on Cook, not only to save this match but to also make sure he does something concrete with the bat to justify his presence in the team. He could not have asked for a better platform as this.

FOUR! Fullish in length, Cook draws his foot forward and steers it through the covers for a beautiful looking boundary.

OUT! Ishant is wrecking havoc with the ball, same plan as it was for Jennings, from round the wicket, takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to KL Rahul at second slip, who does not make a mistake, England are floundering away quickly. Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17(39)

Ishant continues and has gotten rid of Cook in almost the same fashion as Jennings. He is looking in good rhythm in this morning spell. The Indian slip cordon is chirpy as well. Tells you about the positive feeling in the team, they can sense a win closeby.

Bumrah continues from the other end. England already on the back foot and it has just been 3 overs today. Both openers gone and Bumrah was excellent in the last over as a few went past near to the edge off Root.

FOUR! Fullish in length again from Ishant and Pope opens the full face of the bat and hit is straight past the bowler for a boundary.

FOUR! Not convincing at all, this may be a boundary but it will fill Ishant with confidence, not too full, but Pope draws ahead and edges it through gully for a boundary.

Ishant comes in and goes for a boundary, on the next ball, he almost got a wicket. Pope is living at the edge of the sword at the moment, trying to look for runs. He is trying to touch every delivery with the bat, the same mistake that the Indians kept repeating in the first two Tests. Two boundaries in the over but more hope for India from them than for England.

Cook gone. Edged and taken at second slip. This is brilliant bowling from Ishant. He has been the scourge of England's left-handers in this series. India have lost no time in getting the openers. Looks a matter of time from this vantage point. Indian pacers' angle to left hand batsmen has been a talking point throughout this series. Wonder if we will see a totally different opening pair for England in the next Test. Might be a tough call to drop Cook who has had a torrid time in this series, because it looks 2-1 at the moment. They might do it for the Oval Test, if they win 3-1 in Southampton. But Jennings looks like dead man walking.

Bumrah continues, the ball goes past the bat on the second ball and Pant, like a kid in the park, jumps in excitement. First Test match of his career in England and he is seeing a win, from behind the wickets. Both the batsmen still unsure in the middle and India should not let these two get their eyes in.

Ishant continues and he has been asking questions after questions to Pope. Excellent line and length from the lanky bowler, asking the batsman to play every ball. Tricky situation continues for Root and Pope.

Bumrah continues and continues to struggle Root and Pope. He has consistently trouble the batters. Pope looks the most susceptible among the two. Guess, Bumrah-Ishant will continue for a few more overs before Shami and Pandya get a go at the England batsmen.

After 18 overs,England 47/2 ( Joe Root (C) 2 , Ollie Pope 12) Ishant continues with three slips and a leg gully for the ball that darts in. Few quick singles from Root and Pope in the over as they muster four runs off it.

FOUR! Wrong lines from Bumrah. Back of a length on the hips and Pope nudges it to fine leg boundary.

After 19 overs,England 51/2 ( Joe Root (C) 2 , Ollie Pope 16) Pope showcasing some solidity in his defence and leaving the ball with confidence. Big opportunity for Pope early in his career to play a fighting knock for his team, who are in a very difficult situation. It will bea test of character for him. Bowler Bumrah too needs some wickets against his name going ahead in the Test series. So, good battle this. Bumrah has Pope jumping a short ball slanted in. Pope fends it off the splice, fortunately for the batsman the ball doesn't fly to the slips. Boundary off the last ball brings up England's 50.

Mohammed Shami into in the attack for this first time in second innings

Been a nice little partnership between Olliver Pope and Joe Root. They have to put in a hard grind. Pope started by flashing, but since then has settled down to show more maturity. For India, it is a matter of patience. Batsmen will find some grit, but there is simply too much time remaining in the Test.

FOUR! A little too straight and full from Shami. Root is in nice position to play the flick off his legs to mid wicket fence.

FOUR! More runs. Exquisite cover drive from Joe Root. Was the length ball outside off and Root just laid into it. Very good balance and full flow of the bat.

After 20 overs,England 60/2 ( Joe Root (C) 11 , Ollie Pope 16) Not the best of the starts for Mohammed Shami, giving away couple of boundaries, but that has always been the case with Shami, he is expensive at times but the good thing is he wants wickets and keeps attacking the stumps. Nine runs off his first over. Credit to the England skipper for playing couple of really good shots. With a single off the last ball, he retains the strike.

After 21 overs,England 61/2 ( Joe Root (C) 12 , Ollie Pope 16) Bumrah starts off with a bouncer to Root, the batsman does very well to deal with it. Gets into a good position to hook the ball from over his head and rolls his wrists to keep it along the ground for a single. Bumrah causes some problem for Pope with a full ball that was angled in. Pope got an inside edge before the ball rapped on the pads. Seeing which Kohli moves the gully to short mid wicket. One run off it.

After 22 overs,England 62/2 ( Joe Root (C) 13 , Ollie Pope 16) Much better second over from Mohammed Shami. Keeping in the channel outside the off stump, almost inducing a false stroke from Joe Root. The Yorkshire lad chased a wide one, was little late on it and could so easily ended up edging it. Kohli likes it. Root runs it past slips for a single off the final ball. Drinks have been taken.

After 23 overs,England 62/2 ( Joe Root (C) 13 , Ollie Pope 16) Every once in a while Bumrah slips in a fuller delivery that has caught the batsmen by surprise. For most of his spell he has held it back. He bowls a wide yorker to Root, who is late to jam the ball out and there is a half appeal from Pant and the cordon. After beating Root's outside edge with a terrific delivery. Bumrah misses his length and bowls a full toss and Root isn't able to put it away, in fact he is lucky his tame mistimed push doesn't carry to Ashwin at mid on. That would be been very embarrassing.

After 24 overs,England 62/2 ( Joe Root (C) 13 , Ollie Pope 16) Excellent over from Shami. He has found his rhythm and improving with every over. He is getting the ball to seam around, which isn't making it any easy for Pope. Beats his outside edge, gets an inside edge. Maiden.

OUT! A wicket was always lurking around. Bumrah's persistence in his extended spell has been rewarded. The in angler from wide of the crease has Root poking at it. Was back of a length, Root rocked on his backfoot to punch it through covers, ended up pushing at it with hard hands and KL Rahul at second slip takes a sharp catch and breaks into a celeberation. Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13(40)

Good on Kohli to keep Bumrah bowling from one end and the bowler has delivered breaking the resistance of Pope and Root, with the wicket of the latter. Ben Stokes comes in at five.

Just when you were thinking, England are having a good passage of play, Root is gone. He had been troubled throughout by Bumrah's angle of delivery to the right hander, but that was a nothing short. Just left his bat out to hang to a wide ball. Have heard "Terrible Shot" a few times since that shot in the press box. And it was. India are plugging away.

OUT! And another one! Root's wicket triggered England's collapse in the first innings, it looks like it is going to be a repeat in their second essay. Shami with a wide full delivery outside off stump. Inviting the drive, but hint of away movement meant Pope only got an outside edge. The ball flew high and it is the Indian captain at third slip, leaps across to a ball that was flying over his head, completing another successful slip catch. Ollie Pope c Kohli b Shami 16(39)

Pope flashes and flashes hard. After a brief passage, England have lost two in two wickets. Another bad shot and he is gone. Kohli with a diving catch. Probably should have left it for Rahul, but dived in front to take it. Either way, Pope is gone and that's what matters. India all over the hosts here. This will be over today.

After 26 overs,England 64/4 ( Ben Stokes 1 , Jos Buttler 1) Double-strike from India and it has England reeling, with Bairstow unlikely to bat, they are in real trouble. Shami too now has a wicket to his name. Kohli with an outstanding slip catch. All's well for India. Buttler and Stokes have just got off their mark.

Joe Root's 29 runs in this Test are the least runs scored by him since July, 2016 in a Test match in which he batted in both the innings. He played 29 Tests in between.

DROPPED! Rishabh was caught wrong footed there. Bumrah keeps getting the inward movement. Pant takes one step to his left and he is unable to dive and pouch Buttler's edge. He sticks out his hand, but cannot grab it cleanly. Early days still. Good bowling from Bumrah to lure Buttler into the shot.

After 27 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Bumrah continues. Couple of singles in the over for Stokes and Buttler. Buttler with a life courtesy Pant's dropped catch.

After 28 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Shami beats Buttler with a real good delivery there. Upright seam, full length, just holding the fourth stump line drawing Buttler forward. Second maiden in the short spell for Shami.

After 29 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Tight start from Hardik Pandya. He has three slips and a gully in place for the edge. Stokes is beaten with the ball that slants away. Maiden to begin with.

After 30 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Shami sends back-to-back maidens down to Buttler. Uneventful over with Buttler leaving and defending. Indecision from Pant while collecting a ball that was left alone, whether to go reverse cup or pouch it with the fingers pointed downwards. Crouches and prefers going reverse cup-way. Has a laugh about it.

After 31 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Last 15 minutes remaining in the morning session of play. Hardik Pandya goes around the wicket to the left-hander, hurling the ball with the angle. Stokes plays out another maiden.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters