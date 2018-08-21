OUT! And another one! Root's wicket triggered England's collapse in the first innings, it looks like it is going to be a repeat in their second essay. Shami with a wide full delivery outside off stump. Inviting the drive, but hint of away movement meant Pope only got an outside edge. The ball flew high and it is the Indian captain at third slip, leaps across to a ball that was flying over his head, completing another successful slip catch. Ollie Pope c Kohli b Shami 16(39)

Pope flashes and flashes hard. After a brief passage, England have lost two in two wickets. Another bad shot and he is gone. Kohli with a diving catch. Probably should have left it for Rahul, but dived in front to take it. Either way, Pope is gone and that's what matters. India all over the hosts here. This will be over today.

After 26 overs,England 64/4 ( Ben Stokes 1 , Jos Buttler 1) Double-strike from India and it has England reeling, with Bairstow unlikely to bat, they are in real trouble. Shami too now has a wicket to his name. Kohli with an outstanding slip catch. All's well for India. Buttler and Stokes have just got off their mark.

Joe Root's 29 runs in this Test are the least runs scored by him since July, 2016 in a Test match in which he batted in both the innings. He played 29 Tests in between.

DROPPED! Rishabh was caught wrong footed there. Bumrah keeps getting the inward movement. Pant takes one step to his left and he is unable to dive and pouch Buttler's edge. He sticks out his hand, but cannot grab it cleanly. Early days still. Good bowling from Bumrah to lure Buttler into the shot.

After 27 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Bumrah continues. Couple of singles in the over for Stokes and Buttler. Buttler with a life courtesy Pant's dropped catch.

After 28 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Shami beats Buttler with a real good delivery there. Upright seam, full length, just holding the fourth stump line drawing Buttler forward. Second maiden in the short spell for Shami.

After 29 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Tight start from Hardik Pandya. He has three slips and a gully in place for the edge. Stokes is beaten with the ball that slants away. Maiden to begin with.

After 30 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Shami sends back-to-back maidens down to Buttler. Uneventful over with Buttler leaving and defending. Indecision from Pant while collecting a ball that was left alone, whether to go reverse cup or pouch it with the fingers pointed downwards. Crouches and prefers going reverse cup-way. Has a laugh about it.

After 31 overs,England 66/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 2) Last 15 minutes remaining in the morning session of play. Hardik Pandya goes around the wicket to the left-hander, hurling the ball with the angle. Stokes plays out another maiden.

FOUR! Buttler opens the face of the blade to guide past the cordon for a boundary. Runs come after a while.

After 32 overs,England 70/4 ( Ben Stokes 2 , Jos Buttler 6) Finally some movement on the scorecard. Shami keeps hunting for another wicket, bowling just around off stump line. Buttler guides for a boundary to third man.

With just eight minutes to go for lunch. Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought on.

After 33 overs,England 72/4 ( Ben Stokes 3 , Jos Buttler 7) Ashwin starts to Stokes with a lot of men around the bat. Two slips, leg gully and short leg and silly point. Stokes gets forward and defends the first four balls. Singles from inside edges for Stokes and Buttler off the final two balls. Don't think Ashwin is a 100% fit here.

FOUR! Shami tried to surprise Buttler with a short ball, but the batsman was ready for the challenge. Gets into position early and pulls it well to mid wicket boundary.

FOUR! A little streaky there from Buttler. The ball coming back a touch. Buttler was looking to glance it through mid wicket, instead gets a thick inside edge that directs it to backward square leg fence.

FOUR! Length outside off and Buttler has decided to go after it. Hits it in the air and has Ajinkya Rahane interested. He leaps and puts in the dive but the ball is just away from his grasp. Third boundary off the over.

After 34 overs,England 84/4 ( Ben Stokes 3 , Jos Buttler 19) Suddenly there is a slew of boundaries in the over. Buttler taking on Shami. After the third boundary. Shami holds the length a fraction short and length is outside off, Buttler shoulders arms and the ball seams in sharply. Hits the the back thigh with the ball on the rise, it would have missed the wickets.

After 35 overs,England 84/4 ( Ben Stokes 3 , Jos Buttler 19) Ashwin operating with couple of slips, leg gully and silly point for the last over before the lunch. Batsman Stokes is able to keep the six balls out with a dangerous leave to a ball that slides on. Ashwin ends the session with a maiden.

Lunch, Day 4 Another session that went India's way. Unbeaten England openers from overnight, departed early on Day 4. Ishant Sharma the bowler with both the wickets, post which England skipper and Ollie Pope offered some resistance, until Bumrah in his extended spell had Root playing a false stroke. Pope followed his captain soon after. Buttler and Stokes walking out ahead of the injured Jonny Bairstow managed to play out last half an hour without any further loss. Couple of spectacular catches in the slips as well by the Indians. India six wickets away. Join us for the next session in about 40 minutes from now. 6:10 IST the play resumes.

Buttler and Stokes prevented further damage before lunch. Pant was wrong footed and hence dropped Buttler, who is lucky to be there. But since then, he has looked solid. India are all over England at the moment and the moving ball is doing a lot of damage to English spirits. Post lunch, it should be more of the same as England face a herculean task ahead.

Right! Back for the post lunch session. Ishant will start off. Buttler on strike.

A very good start post lunch from Ishant. After three deliveries outside off which are left alone. He darts one in closer to Buttler who is beaten on the outside edge. He made Buttler play the next two balls by bringing them in. A maiden.

Right, restart after lunch and you just feel that this Buttler-Stokes partnership has to do the job for today. And we are not talking saving the game but eating up time.

The umpire has had a word with Pandya with regards to stepping on the danger area after his followthrough.

A decent over from Pandya. He concentrated on angling the ball across to Stokes. The umpire had a word with the Indian all-rounder about stepping on the danger area. Another maiden.

Ishant concentrated on bringing the ball into the batsman. He made Buttler play the first three balls but then darted in a couple outside off. The last one was full outside off, Buttler drove it and the mid off fielder made a good stop. Another maiden.

Every now and then, the Indian pacers keep beating the bat. Stokes took a single off the third ball for the first run after lunch and then off the very next ball, Pandya beat Buttler with a beautiful outswinger. One run off the over. Pandya is hitting decent lengths. Seems like the pitch is slowly easing up.

Shami is going off the field. He slipped while fielding a ball and seemed to have twisted his ankle.

FOUR! What timing! It's full from Ishant. Buttler just pushes it wide of mid off and it races away to the fence.

Ishant was a bit too full in that over. Buttler drove one to mid on for three and then pushed one wide of mid off for a boundary. 7 runs off the over. Shami was poor in the field and while trying to make up for a lazy effort to stop the ball at mid on, he ended up injuring himself. He is off the field.

After coming from over the wicket for first three balls, Pandya comes from round the wicket and oversteps first ball. He concentrated on bowling fuller in that over. Only off the last ball he tries to do something different and bowls a short one. Stokes pulls it to fine leg for a single. 2 runs off the over.

FOUR! Nicely done by Stokes. One middle and leg from Ishant, Stokes flicks it way through square leg.

FOUR! 2nd in the over. 100 up for England. Ben Stokes punches it down the ground off Ishant and it races away.

This is the first time that all top-five batsmen in each innings of a Test match scored 10-plus runs.

Ishant struggling with his lengths. Looks like he is trying too hard to go full. Stokes flicks one through mid-wicket and then drives one down the ground. The ball is not doing much and Ishant might want to have a re-think about the lengths to hit on this surface. 8 runs off the over.

FOUR! Lovely from Buttler. He is looking solid out in the middle. Leans and drives a full delivery through extra cover.

The moment Pandya pitches one full, he was driven handsomely for four. He pulled his length back a bit then and Buttler defended the rest four. One with a slight outside edge. 4 runs off the over.

Ishant not getting the ball to do any thing. Stokes drives one through mid off for three and then Buttler pushes one through cover for a single. 4 runs off the over. May be Kohli needs to rest Ishant a bit.

The 50-stand comes up. Buttler and Stokes have played really well here. Ashwin pitched it full and gave good flight but didn't get much turn. 3 runs off the over. Ashwin still struggling with his injury.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters