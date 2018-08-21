Right then, time for the final session of Day 4. India will be looking break Buttler and Stokes' resolve. The new ball is still 18 overs away and the old one was reversing. Bumrah will commence the evening session. Three slips for the right-hander.

Bumrah searches for that reversing swinging yorker, with a late tail back in. Buttler did extremely well to get the bat down in time taking the ball on full and then flicking it to deep mid wicket fence, Rahane gave it a chase and kept it down to three. Stokes fails to middle couple his drives. Three off it.

FOUR! Nothing delivery from Ishant Sharma. Back of a length and wide on off. Buttler calmly cuts in front of point to pick up a boundary

After 64 overs,England 180/4 ( Ben Stokes 42 , Jos Buttler 74) Ishant Sharma continues to hide the Duke's in his palm of his left hand while running in, only to transfer it into his bowling during his delivery stride, trying to hide the shiny side of the ball in pursuit of some reverse swing. Buttler's boundary the only runs in the over.

After 65 overs,England 180/4 ( Ben Stokes 42 , Jos Buttler 74) Tight lines from Jasprit Bumrah. Stokes thought about flirting with one before right withdrawing. Stokes plays out a maiden with fair amount of ease. Bumrah with the old ball looks more threatening when he is bowling to the right hander or when he bowls round the stumps to a lefty.

FOUR! Slanted on the pads from Ishant and Buttler plays it with angle. Helped the ball off his legs, gliding it to fine leg boundary

FOUR! Off the outside edge, but ball was all along the carpet, goes wide of second slip and into the third man boundary.

Two slips and a silly mid on in position as Ishant runs in to bowl. Sharma goes past Buttler's outside edge early in the over. Buttler does well to dig out a yorker that tailed in late. Couple of fours off the final two balls.

After 67 overs,England 191/4 ( Ben Stokes 45 , Jos Buttler 82) Bumrah goes to a more attacking line as he switches to round the stumps. Back of a length into Stokes and he is able to work it through mid wicket for a brace. Is able defend the next few deliveries with some solidity. Taps the final ball with a straight at hard into the ground. Bumrah in his follow through is only able to parry it to mid off for a single.

Just realised... Buttler doesn't have a Test hundred. He is on course here. And should get it if there is no more drama. Even the sun has come out so as to say, "You deserve a hundred".

Jos Buttler has scored 65-plus runs every time (8) whenever he has scored a fifty but he has never converted it into a century. Can he do it today?

After 68 overs,England 194/4 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Jos Buttler 82) Ishant continues. He goes round the wicket to Ben Stokes. A crisp cover drive from Ben earns him three runs needs two more for his fifty. Buttler is four runs away from his Test career's best score.

After 69 overs,England 195/4 ( Ben Stokes 49 , Jos Buttler 82) A slip and a short leg in place with Ashwin bowling from round the stumps. Ash tries the variation by pushing a quicker yorker length delivery. Stokes is able to jam it out. Forward presses to mid off for a single off the last ball.

After 70 overs,England 195/4 ( Ben Stokes 49 , Jos Buttler 82) Ben Stokes is no hurry to get to his fifty. He sees out a maiden from Ishant Sharma. So Buttler and Stokes have batted the first half hour of the evening session, just as the way they did in the second session. How much more fight is left in their belly?

FOUR! Ashwin gives it a little bit of an air. Buttler opens his body a little and transfers his weight forward to drive it handsomely through covers. That is Jos Buttler's highest Test score as well

After 71 overs,England 199/4 ( Ben Stokes 49 , Jos Buttler 86) Ashwin is getting some drift into the right hander, but Buttler continues to punish the bad deliveries. He is batting on 86*, his highest Test score. Can he battle his way to maiden century?

Ishant has been searching for reverse since the start of this session, and he is starting to find some. Stokes up to the task though... fends that incoming one right out. If Shami comes on at the other end and they get it going, things could get interesting in the final hour.

Jos Buttler has gone past his previous highest Test score of 85 which he made against India at Southampton in 2014.

FIFTY! A well-deserved half century for Ben Stokes. He had a tough last week spending time in the court attending the hearing against affray charges against him. Departed cheaply in the first innings but he has stood up for his team when his side had their backs against the wall. An uncharacteristic innings for him. Took him 147 balls to get to his fifty. That is his slowest fifty, coming at a strike rate of 34.69

After 72 overs,England 201/4 ( Ben Stokes 51 , Jos Buttler 86) After four dots in the over. Ishant slips in a full toss that was heading straight towards Stokes' family jewels. The batsman is able to get the bat in the way and flick it on the onside for a couple, that brings his fifty as well as team's 200.

Fifty for Stokes... and warm applause from the crowd. There is no worry about his stature in cricket, never mind that case. Stokes is back and good. Right now, India should be worried about where the next wicket is coming from. And thats his Stokes' slowest half-century in Test cricket. England needed it.

After 73 overs,England 202/4 ( Ben Stokes 51 , Jos Buttler 87) Ashwin with a big off break, that spun viciously. The closest India have come to breaking through in a while. Hits the rough outside off Buttler goes for a cover drive, sneaks through the gap between bat and pad misses the stumps by a whisker.

FOUR! Inward movement on the pads from Ishant and Buttler is able to clip it away to deep square leg boundary.

After 74 overs,England 208/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 91) Buttler moves into the 90s. There might be some nerves, especially after he saw the one turn from the rough in the previous. Six runs off the over.

After 75 overs,England 208/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 91) With every passing over, R Ashwin is becoming increasingly ominous. His trickery is causing some trouble. Was the variation off the final ball, seemed like it was the carrom ball, that came back in and drew an inside edge from Stokes. Maiden.

FOUR! Shami with the tail back into Buttler and he is able to flick it long leg boundary. Well-controlled shot!

FOUR! Surprise short ball from Shami and Buttler is able to not only pull the ball, but he manages to keep along the ground and into the gap as well. He goes to 99.

CENTURY! Maiden Test century for Jos Buttler . Down the legside from Shami and Buttler turns his body and clip it again into the gap between fine leg and backward square leg. Fantastic knock under the circumstances. He didn't too many runs in the series, dropped a few catches, then had to even keep wickets in this match and then now when his side is up against a daunting target in fourth innings. He comes out fighting! What an innings!

After 76 overs,England 220/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 103) Everybody including England selectors Ed Smith and James Taylor on their feet to applaud Buttler's magnificient century. Even opposition captain Virat Kohli claps. Emotional moment for Buttler, but he has a larger task at hand. So gets down and starts batting again. Three boundaries came in Shami's over.

Maiden Test hundred for Buttler. 152 balls for him. He picked up the pace of scoring in the latter half of his knock, but what a time to come up with this innings. And the job is not done yet. He has to dig even deeper now and carry on. These two have to take England to stumps if there is to be any hope of a draw.

After 77 overs,England 220/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 103) Stokes plays out a quiet maiden from Ashwin. Stokes seems to have improved his game against the off spinner as he handled with a lot of ease. New ball due in three overs for India

England players score a century batting at No.6 or lower in the 4th innings of a Test:

Jos Buttler-Ben Stokes is the only pair to have batted for 50-plus overs in this series so far.

After 78 overs,England 221/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 104) Hardik is brought into the attack. He is running into only his seventh over of the innings. Only a single from the over. England now require exactly 300 to win.

After 79 overs,England 222/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 105) Buttler and Stokes almost started their innings together, but Buttler has not only outscored his partner, but has stroked doubled the amount of runs. However, Stokes' role has been immense and equally important. Only a single off Ashwin over.

After 80 overs,England 223/4 ( Ben Stokes 52 , Jos Buttler 106) Pandya runs in and maintains the outside the off stump line, tempting Buttler to play at it. The centurion is watchful as he leave the ball alone. He knows the red cherry will be taken in the following over and needs to be cautious. A single off the final ball as he punches it to deep point.

The second new ball is taken. Bumrah into the attack.

India with the second new ball. Was an obvious call. They will be hoping the ball does more towards the end of this day, when its 10-12 overs old. For now, its Bumrah with the new ball. Has to be Ishant at the other end to the left hander. India have had a few set plans today that haven't worked.

Bumrah gets some excitement into this. The first one rears off the surface and Buttler leaves it alone. The England batsman then looks to punch one on the up but mistimes it on the bounce to mid off. Bumrah then bowls an inswinger which flies over the stumps as Butler leaves it alone. A maiden.

And Ishant is off the field. So Pandya has the new ball. You would think Shami would get it if Ishant is off the field. This is a bit ridiculous, never mind the five-wicket haul.

The 2nd new ball has done the trick. It's a big inswinger. Deviates a lot in the air and then jags back in. Buttler, looks to leave, just like he did in Bumrah's previous over but this time the length is a bit further. He gets rapped on the pads. The umpire straightaway lifts his finger on the appeal. Buttler opts for a review and replays show it was clipping top of the stumps.

And there's the breakthrough...why wouldn't you play a shot to an incoming Bumrah delivery? In fact it should be in the head that you should play to him all the time as a right hander because the incoming ball is his stock delivery. Error of judgment on Buttler's part, and only height could have saved him. Gone on umpire's call but Buttler walks off to a rousing and deserved applause. And that's two in two... Bairstow doesn't have to bat long. Bowled'em. Kept its line and gone. Bumrah on a hat-trick now.

What a delivery. Good length delivery angled in from outside off. It straightens after landing. Bairstow looks to defend from the crease bit is beaten by the deviation off the pitch. The ball rattles the timber.

Bumrah goes for a yorker but it turns into a low full toss, Woakes flicks it uppishly through mid-wicket.

Brilliant over from Bumrah. India had to make things happen and Bumrah put his hand up. He got good movement in that over. The Buttler wicket saw a big inswinger and then the next one straightened after landing to gobble Bairstow. The energy is instilled back into this Indian side. 5 runs and 2 wickets off the over.

Jos Buttler made 79.25% of his runs in boundaries in his innings of 106 runs - the third highest by any England batsman. (Min. 100 runs)

OUT! The plan has worked for Ishant as he comes from round the wicket, the ball pitched on off-stump line, shapes away, just enough to take Jennings' edge and the ball is collected cleanly by Pant. India have their first wicket. Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13(31)

OUT! Ishant is wrecking havoc with the ball, same plan as it was for Jennings, from round the wicket, takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to KL Rahul at second slip, who does not make a mistake, England are floundering away quickly. Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17(39)

OUT! A wicket was always lurking around. Bumrah's persistence in his extended spell has been rewarded. The in angler from wide of the crease has Root poking at it. Was back of a length, Root rocked on his backfoot to punch it through covers, ended up pushing at it with hard hands and KL Rahul at second slip takes a sharp catch and breaks into a celeberation. Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13(40)

OUT! And another one! Root's wicket triggered England's collapse in the first innings, it looks like it is going to be a repeat in their second essay. Shami with a wide full delivery outside off stump. Inviting the drive, but hint of away movement meant Pope only got an outside edge. The ball flew high and it is the Indian captain at third slip, leaps across to a ball that was flying over his head, completing another successful slip catch. Ollie Pope c Kohli b Shami 16(39)

DROPPED! Rishabh was caught wrong footed there. Bumrah keeps getting the inward movement. Pant takes one step to his left and he is unable to dive and pouch Buttler's edge. He sticks out his hand, but cannot grab it cleanly. Early days still. Good bowling from Bumrah to lure Buttler into the shot.

FOUR! FIFTY for Buttler ! He brings it up in style. It's full outside off, Buttler drives it through covers. No fielder moves. 50 off 93 balls with 10 fours.

The 100-run stand comes up between Stokes and Buttler..... The two have played really well and England, at last, get a partnership going.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters