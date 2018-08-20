After 57 overs,India 186/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 52 , Virat Kohli (C) 50) Kohli and Pujara playing down time and neither is any attacking tactic deployed by Joe Root, looking at the lead, he doesn't have too many opitions either. Pujara takes the only run off the over as he cuts to sweeper cover for a single.

Can Joe Root spin some magic. He brings himself to the bowling crease.

After 58 overs,India 189/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 51) Virat Kohli has the cap on as Root comes on to bowl. He starts off round the wicket. A slip, leg slip and short leg in place. Root sends down a fulltoss that Pujara flicks it on the onside for a single Virat nudges the ball around for one too.

After 59 overs,India 192/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 55 , Virat Kohli (C) 53) Jittery moment for Pujara at the start off the over. Was the one that slides on. Brought th bat touch late and the backspin on the ball almost went back onto his wickets. Kohli reads the googly and flicks it to backward square leg for a couple

After 60 overs,India 194/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 56 , Virat Kohli (C) 54) Root will bowl the last over off the first session, starts off with wayward delivery down the leg side. Pujara is not willing to chase that. Couple of singles follow, including a misfield at mid wicket, allowing Kohli to get to the other end. Another ball down the legside is left alone by Pujara. Two dots to finish. No wickets lost for India in the session

Lunch, Day 3 All smiles for India as they head into Lunch on Day 3. Pujara and Kohli might not have scored runs at a quick rate, but that was not needed either. They add 70 runs to their overnight score and that subsequently adds to lead, which England will be chasing in the fourth innings. The lead is a mammoth 362. Pujara was dropped off Anderson on 40 and Kohli survived a close leg before shout to what otherwise has been a very secured session of play for India. Their approach in the afternoon session will be very interesting. Do join us for the same in 40 minutes from now. Play resumes at ten minutes past six IST.

Umpires and England players along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara all casually amble out to the middle to get the second session of play underway. No news of Jonny Bairstow as yet. Adil Rashid will bowl the first over of the afternoon session. Kohli to face. One slip and short leg in position.

After 61 overs,India 196/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 57 , Virat Kohli (C) 55) Kohli leans in his drive to pick a single to deep cover. Pujara defends a googly and calls out 'No. No. No' immediately. Flicks another googly off the backfoot for a single through midwicket. Kohli jams out a full delivery from Rashid.

Chris Woakes to bowl from the other end

After 62 overs,India 198/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 58 , Virat Kohli (C) 56) Pujara works it off the middle stump to mid wicket for one. Kohli gets forward and gently taps to the right of mid on for a single. We see Bairstow siiting in the dressing room, but he is in his tracksuit, doesn't look like he is going to be on the field any soon. His injured finger is well immersed in a glass of water with ice in it.

FOUR! Short from Rashid, Pujara pulls it away through mid-wicket.

Rashid served up a hit-me ball in that over, Pujara obliged. Rashid looked to give flight but then erred in length off the penultimate ball and was punished. 5 runs off the over. The England bowlers need to do something different.

General consensus, among both Indian and English media, is that 600 will be good to break England's resolve. Bat till lunch tomorrow and still have five sessions to bowl at them.

SIX-HOLY-HUNDERD Lunch was all about calculating how many runs India will want. They already have what they need, but now it's about grinding England down.

There is a light drizzle. The umbrellas are out in the stands.

A disciplined over from Woakes. Pujara tucked one to mid-wicket for a single while Kohli patted one to point. two runs off the over. Woakes concentrated on bowling in the corridor of uncertainty.

A decent over from Rashid. He varied his pace well. There was one googly too which Pujara failed to read properly. But there was one hit-me ball too, Pujara cut it straight to the deep point fielder for just a single. 2 runs off the over.

Another good over from Woakes. He pitched the first one full and got driven for a couple through covers. Woakes then beat Kohli's outside edge with a beauty. He bowled accurately in that corridor of certainty to end the over. There was a hint of extra bounce off the last ball of the over.

No hit-me balls in that over. Rashid was accurate and concentrated on giving the ball some flight. There was one googly too in that over. Just one run off it. India still taking a very cautious approach.

Woakes is bowling with good rhythm and is getting the ball to do something off the pitch. He brings one back off the good length from outside off, Pujara misses his front foot prod and is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal is turned down by the umpire. Replays showed it was missing the stumps. He then bowled a very sharp bouncer and Pujara had to sway away. The last one moved away sharply and quite rightly Pujara didn't fiddle with it.

By the looks of it, it might be necessary if England are to make a match of this, especially if it comes down to a grinding draw

Update : Bairstow has a fracture on his left middle finger. He will bat if necessary.

Quite easy for both the batsmen in that over. Pujara used his feet to clip away singles, while Kohli waited on the back foot and whip it to the leg side for ones. 4 singles off the over. The 100-run stand has also come up.

Virat Kohli becomes the second Asian captain to score 400-plus runs in a Test series in England after Mohammad Azharuddin (426 runs in 1990).

Kohli punched one down the ground for three while Pujara too a single. The ball didn't do much off the surface. Woakes has bowled well so far in this session but the conditions look ideal for batting. Going to be a long day for England.

FOUR! There you go, a poor ball from Rashid. It's expected every over. Pujara pulls a half-tracker through mid-wicket.

If Rashid hadn't bowled that half-tracker, it would have been a decent over. He bowled a googly and some nicely flighted leggies but in between there was a short one which was dispatched to the fence by Pujara. 5 runs off the over.

A heaves a sigh of relief. Good length delivery outside off, angling in. It straightens after landing. Pujara looks to defend but there is some extra bounce and the ball takes the shoulder of the bat to first slip where Cook makes no mistake.

Two hours 40 minutes Pujara batted this third day... finally his vigil ends. 208 balls he faced in all, and stood at the end as if he had seen a ghost. But this should be a great confidence building knock for Pujara and India - and lest I say, potentially career saving.

A successful over for England. They finally got a wicket and Stokes was a relieved man. He bowled a couple of deliveries on the pads which were clipped for singles on both occasions. 2 runs off the over.

Not the best time to lose a wicket from India's point of view though. the ball may be old but it is still moving around. Dark cloud over the ground now and lights are on. One or two quick wickets and England could be lifted here.

Good tight over from Rashid. He bowled stump to stump and flighted the ball well. Rahane was cautious in his defence. A maiden.

Light drizzle in the air now... we might have an interruption here...

Kohli is still cautious. Stokes again concentrated on hitting back of a length to both the batsmen. Kohli clipped one to deep square leg for a single. Just one off the over.

Words exchanged in the middle. But a bit of banter. Kohli leaned forward for an expansive drive but didn't connect it well and hit it straight to cover. Stokes at first slip did have to say something, maybe reminding him of the first innings dismissal. Kohli too had a word or two. Rashid was again a bit short in that over and conceded a couple and two singles. 4 runs off the over.

Kohli struggling to hit right lines consistently. He is looking to bowl back of length too but it doesn't threaten Kohli. Stokes dragged one down and Kohli looked to clip but it brushed the thigh pad and flew away to the fine leg fence. Kohli ended the over with a single to point. 6 runs off the over.

He comes round the wicket to Kohli...

FOUR! Poor delivery. Short from round the wicket. Kohli hammers it through mid-wicket.

Rashid coming from round the wicket is to block the runs, instead he ends up conceding 7 off it. That mandatory short delivery was dispatched for four by Kohli and then Rahane swept one for a couple to end the over.

FOUR! Overpitched from Stokes, Kohli drives it through extra cover. Easy.

It's all too easy for the batsmen. Kohli is playing a very measured innings. He's started to dispatch the bad balls for four, just like he did with the overpitched one from Stokes. Two more singles make it 6 off the over.

Adil Rashid is back to over the wicket.

A decent over from Rashid. Just one run off it. He enticed Kohli into a drive dragging it wide. It spun away and Kohli missed his swat. Stokes caught it at first slip and the crowd appealed. No bat involved. Rashid should come from over the wicket, the round of wicket wasn't a good idea.

FOUR ! Full toss from Root. Rahane flicks it through mid-wicket and it races away.

Anderson and Stokes are having a word with the umpire. Seems like something to do with the shape of the ball.

Report, Day 2: Hardik Pandya took five wickets and debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant held five catches before India's batsmen piled on the agony for England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India were 124 for two in their second innings at stumps on Sunday's second day, an already commanding lead of 292 runs in a game where victory would see them keep the series alive at 2-1 down in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out and India captain Virat Kohli, whose 97 was key to his side's first-innings 329, eight not out with three days left in the game.

Earlier, England collapsed to 161 all out in a first innings that lasted a mere 38.2 overs.

All-rounder Pandya took five wickets for 28 runs in six overs as he revelled in the swing-friendly conditions.

This was the second time this year that England had lost all 10 wickets inside a session of Test cricket following an embarrassing 58 all out against New Zealand in Auckland in March.

The irony was that England didn't lose a wicket in 40 minutes before lunch where India bowled poorly and failed to make the most of the overcast conditions.

They were 54 without loss early in the second session but left-handed openers Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) both exited on that score, sparking a collapse that saw eight wickets lost for 74 runs.

Only Jos Buttler's 39 denied Kohli the chance of enforcing the follow-on.

'Tighten up'

"As a bowling unit we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas," Pandya told Sky Sports.

"The ball was swinging in the morning and we tried things with the new ball and they didn't work out," added the 24-year-old, playing just his tenth Test.

"Me and Ishant (Sharma) said we had to tighten the runs up and see what happens."

Sharma did just that when he drew a tentative outside edge from Cook that gave Pant an easy first catch in Test cricket.

Next ball, Jennings, one of 12 batsmen to have opened in Tests with Cook since Andrew Strauss retired six years ago, was squared up by Jasprit Bumrah and nicked to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Pope fell for 10 when a genuine glance off Sharma was well caught down the legside by the 20-year-old keeper.

England captain and star batsman Joe Root (16) then edged all-rounder Pandya's first ball low to KL Rahul at second slip.

The umpires called for a review but made a 'soft signal' of out and the on-field call was upheld.

Ben Stokes, recalled just days after being acquitted of an affray charge on Tuesday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year, walked out to a few boos from the crowd.

He could only manage 10 before he nicked Mohammed Shami to Rahul.

Chris Woakes had rescued England with a maiden Test century in an innings and 159-run win at Lord's last week.

But trying to hook Pandya on eight, he got a top edge and Pant, changing direction following the deflection, lept high to his right to hold a brilliant one-handed catch.

England were now 118 for seven.

The first ball of Pandya's next over saw Adil Rashid well-caught by Pant.

Stuart Broad survived the hat-trick ball but was still out for a duck, the left-hander plumb lbw to a Pandya inswinger.

At 128 for nine, England needed two more runs to avoid the follow-on.

They got them when Buttler's leading edge off Shami narrowly cleared Ajinkya Rahane at cover-point.

'Let it slip'

Buttler, with just last man James Anderson for company, hooked and drove sixes off Shami and Sharma respectively before he holed out off Bumrah.

"It's very disappointing — after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being fifty for none," Buttler told reporters. "We let that slip."

India's openers put on a brisk 60 before Rahul (36) played on to Stokes and Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped by Bairstow off leg-spinner Rashid.

But when play ended in bright sunshine, England needed to surpass the record fourth innings score to win a Test at Trent Bridge, their own 284 for six against New Zealand in 2004, to achieve an improbable success.

With inputs from AFP