Hello and welcome to the third day's play of the third Test between India and England being played at Trent Bridge. The visitors are in a dominant position at the moment with a lead of 292 runs. Virat Kohli (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (33) are currently at the crease and will resume the proceedings today for India.

India have to play according to the merit of the ball rather the situation of the match. Putting as many runs on the board — even scoring 500 would be fine as their is a lot of time left in Test — and tiring out the English bowlers should be their target. Read here on what India need to do on Day 3 of the third Test.

The prospect looks very difficult for the English batting unit, given the highest successful fourth innings chase at this venue happens to 284, which the home team achieved against New Zealand back in 2004. Click here to read what England need to do on Day 3 of third Test.

Hardik Pandya is no cricketing prodigy, but he has been blessed with a touch of fortune. Click here to read Gaurav Joshi's take on how Pandya has emerged out from the disappointments in first two Tests.

Sanjay Manjrekar at Pitch report says that the conditions are overcast. "There are rough patches on both sides. This pitch will behave well. What happens up there (in sky), will decide what happens down here," he concluded.

England have an uphill battle on their hands... it's day 3.

Perfect setting for India to drive home their advantage... and they have the perfect batsmen at the crease for it... Virat Kohli at the top of his game and Cheteshwar Pujara, fighting to get back to the top of his...

A humid and quite warm day in the offing.... you can say these are the best conditions for batting.. even better than the first two days...

Interesting words from Hardik Pandya yesterday... asked everyone to stop comparisons with Kapil Dev and let him be Hardik Pandya... and then also jibed at his critics... said he didn't care (of course) and all that mattered was his team believed in him... there is a lot of criticism against this team management but at least they are bringing Pandya up right.

Day 3 begins The players make their way to the centre. England with their back to the walls. Virat Kohli's India in a commanding position and they will look to bat England out of the Test. Can England trigger a collapse? Here is James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli will want at least 450-500 on the board before declaring unless India get bowled out first. As captain, he likes to take one out of three results out of the equation in such situations where India have the advantage. No team has chased more than 292 at Nottingham, so it is all about grinding England down here.

Few back foot defence from Pujara tells us Anderson is holding the length slightly back. The one he pitches it slightly towards the batsman, beats his outside edge. Was a very good ball that kept climbing after it went past the edge. Maiden to start with.

FOUR! Kohli's shuffle inside the crease allows him to pick the ball from offstump and flick it through mid wicket. Ball runs over the practice wickets to beat the chasing fielder.

After 33 overs,India 128/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 12) Three slips in place for Kohli as Chris Woakes runs in with the ball. Kohli keeps moving around trying to negate the swing and makes Woakes change his line. Precisely the reason he was able to whip the ball bowled on on off stump through mid wicket. First runs on Day 3.

After 34 overs,India 129/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 12) Another outstanding over from the pro, that is James Anderson. Started with a ball jags in and rises sharply. Beats Pujara and goes just over the off stump. Follows it up with another special delivery that lures Pujara forward, who hangs his bat playing inside the line, but the ball moves the other way. Pujara is able turn the strike the next ball. Ends the over with another beauty to that curves away after landing and so nearly gets Kohli edging.

After 35 overs,India 131/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 12) Quiet over from Woakes as Pujara takes strike for all six deliveries. A brace in the over with Pujara clipping it through midwicket.

After 36 overs,India 132/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 13) Sedate start for India this. Andesron sends down another over, giving away just a single. Kohli takes one to long leg, bringing the lead up to 300.

A nice looking drive through covers from the Indian skipper earns him two more runs. He has looked comfortable leaving the ball outside off.

Brilliant spell so far from Anderson. He is bowling from Broad's end. Not entirely full, but he has beaten the batsmen on a few occasions. Got awkward bounce as well.

FOUR! Angled in by Anderson and Pujara loves anything on middle and leg. Maintains his compact shape, getting his head in the right position to whip it through midwicket

A boundary off the first ball of Anderson's over as he misses his lines. Bowls much better for the remaining over. He beat Pujara off the penultimate delivery and ever slowly turned around to start walking towards his mark, as if to say, 'Yep, that is another one that doesn't find the edge.'

FOUR! Off the leading edge off Kohli's bat as he looked to close the face of the bat, trying to drive it through mid wicket. Woakes puts his hand over his head.

After 39 overs,India 142/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) A lucky boundary for Virat Kohli off the first ball of the over. Woakes' off-cutter hits Kohli on his thighs as the ball jags past his inside edge. A short delivery outside off was left alone by Kohli to end the over.

DROPPED! You got to feel for Jimmy Anderson. He has given his everything this morning in pursuit of a wicket. Was a little back of a length delivery right over the offstump. Pujara was on his toes, hanging his bat out, that took the edge and Jos Buttler at second slip puts his left hand out to grab at a low catch. Puts it down.

And there goes Anderson's reward, etched out the nick only for Buttler to drop it at second slip. England's slip catching has been horrendous in this series. Anderson was superb through this spell and deserved that wicket.

After 40 overs,India 142/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Maiden from James Anderson, but he would have so desperately wanted a wicket to his name. Another catch put down in the slips, Buttler, who has taken Dawid Malan's position in the cordon gives Pujara a life at 40. Somebody from England needs to hug Anderson.

After 41 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Kohli taks a single off the first ball. Pujara with a wild uncharacteristic shot, trying to drive a wide ball with little footwork. Cannot understand why he was chasing it. Couple of more singles in the over.

After 42 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Huge shout for leg before wicket against Kohli off the first ball as the ball that was slanted into the right hander raps him around the knee roll, however, there was an inside edge that saved him. Kohli is beaten by Anderson again as he lures him forward. Guess what? It is another maiden from James.

Highest successful fourth innings chases by England : 332 v Australia at Melbourne in 1928 at Nottingham : 284 by England v New Zealand in 2004 against India : 339 by Australia at Perth in 1977

After 43 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Stokes beats Pujara a couple of times in the over, until he finds an outside off the last ball of the over. The ball falls just short of the third slip. Pardon the pun, but Pujara riding on the edge here. Some loose shots, fishing his bat outside the off stump is so unlike him. The ball that did find the edge was short of a length delivery that was banged in outside off. Pujara pushed at it with hard hands. Maiden for Stokes.

After 13 dots on the bounce, Kohli's thick inside edge to fine leg, earns India a run. Anderson tries to surprise Pujara with a bouncer, which the batsman easily ducks under. The final delivery swung after it past the stumps making it very difficult for Bairstow to gather. India collect a bye. Bairstow is in some pain and he is leaving the field . Guess is Buttler will don the gloves and this could be a blessing as some other player will stand at second slip.

Report, Day 2: Hardik Pandya took five wickets and debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant held five catches before India's batsmen piled on the agony for England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India were 124 for two in their second innings at stumps on Sunday's second day, an already commanding lead of 292 runs in a game where victory would see them keep the series alive at 2-1 down in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out and India captain Virat Kohli, whose 97 was key to his side's first-innings 329, eight not out with three days left in the game.

Earlier, England collapsed to 161 all out in a first innings that lasted a mere 38.2 overs.

All-rounder Pandya took five wickets for 28 runs in six overs as he revelled in the swing-friendly conditions.

This was the second time this year that England had lost all 10 wickets inside a session of Test cricket following an embarrassing 58 all out against New Zealand in Auckland in March.

The irony was that England didn't lose a wicket in 40 minutes before lunch where India bowled poorly and failed to make the most of the overcast conditions.

They were 54 without loss early in the second session but left-handed openers Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) both exited on that score, sparking a collapse that saw eight wickets lost for 74 runs.

Only Jos Buttler's 39 denied Kohli the chance of enforcing the follow-on.

'Tighten up'

"As a bowling unit we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas," Pandya told Sky Sports.

"The ball was swinging in the morning and we tried things with the new ball and they didn't work out," added the 24-year-old, playing just his tenth Test.

"Me and Ishant (Sharma) said we had to tighten the runs up and see what happens."

Sharma did just that when he drew a tentative outside edge from Cook that gave Pant an easy first catch in Test cricket.

Next ball, Jennings, one of 12 batsmen to have opened in Tests with Cook since Andrew Strauss retired six years ago, was squared up by Jasprit Bumrah and nicked to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Pope fell for 10 when a genuine glance off Sharma was well caught down the legside by the 20-year-old keeper.

England captain and star batsman Joe Root (16) then edged all-rounder Pandya's first ball low to KL Rahul at second slip.

The umpires called for a review but made a 'soft signal' of out and the on-field call was upheld.

Ben Stokes, recalled just days after being acquitted of an affray charge on Tuesday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year, walked out to a few boos from the crowd.

He could only manage 10 before he nicked Mohammed Shami to Rahul.

Chris Woakes had rescued England with a maiden Test century in an innings and 159-run win at Lord's last week.

But trying to hook Pandya on eight, he got a top edge and Pant, changing direction following the deflection, lept high to his right to hold a brilliant one-handed catch.

England were now 118 for seven.

The first ball of Pandya's next over saw Adil Rashid well-caught by Pant.

Stuart Broad survived the hat-trick ball but was still out for a duck, the left-hander plumb lbw to a Pandya inswinger.

At 128 for nine, England needed two more runs to avoid the follow-on.

They got them when Buttler's leading edge off Shami narrowly cleared Ajinkya Rahane at cover-point.

'Let it slip'

Buttler, with just last man James Anderson for company, hooked and drove sixes off Shami and Sharma respectively before he holed out off Bumrah.

"It's very disappointing — after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being fifty for none," Buttler told reporters. "We let that slip."

India's openers put on a brisk 60 before Rahul (36) played on to Stokes and Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped by Bairstow off leg-spinner Rashid.

But when play ended in bright sunshine, England needed to surpass the record fourth innings score to win a Test at Trent Bridge, their own 284 for six against New Zealand in 2004, to achieve an improbable success.

With inputs from AFP