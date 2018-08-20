A nice looking drive through covers from the Indian skipper earns him two more runs. He has looked comfortable leaving the ball outside off.

Brilliant spell so far from Anderson. He is bowling from Broad's end. Not entirely full, but he has beaten the batsmen on a few occasions. Got awkward bounce as well.

FOUR! Angled in by Anderson and Pujara loves anything on middle and leg. Maintains his compact shape, getting his head in the right position to whip it through midwicket

A boundary off the first ball of Anderson's over as he misses his lines. Bowls much better for the remaining over. He beat Pujara off the penultimate delivery and ever slowly turned around to start walking towards his mark, as if to say, 'Yep, that is another one that doesn't find the edge.'

FOUR! Off the leading edge off Kohli's bat as he looked to close the face of the bat, trying to drive it through mid wicket. Woakes puts his hand over his head.

After 39 overs,India 142/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) A lucky boundary for Virat Kohli off the first ball of the over. Woakes' off-cutter hits Kohli on his thighs as the ball jags past his inside edge. A short delivery outside off was left alone by Kohli to end the over.

DROPPED! You got to feel for Jimmy Anderson. He has given his everything this morning in pursuit of a wicket. Was a little back of a length delivery right over the offstump. Pujara was on his toes, hanging his bat out, that took the edge and Jos Buttler at second slip puts his left hand out to grab at a low catch. Puts it down.

After 40 overs,India 142/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Maiden from James Anderson, but he would have so desperately wanted a wicket to his name. Another catch put down in the slips, Buttler, who has taken Dawid Malan's position in the cordon gives Pujara a life at 40. Somebody from England needs to hug Anderson.

After 41 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Kohli taks a single off the first ball. Pujara with a wild uncharacteristic shot, trying to drive a wide ball with little footwork. Cannot understand why he was chasing it. Couple of more singles in the over.

After 42 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Huge shout for leg before wicket against Kohli off the first ball as the ball that was slanted into the right hander raps him around the knee roll, however, there was an inside edge that saved him. Kohli is beaten by Anderson again as he lures him forward. Guess what? It is another maiden from James.

by England : 332 v Australia at Melbourne in 1928 at Nottingham : 284 by England v New Zealand in 2004 against India : 339 by Australia at Perth in 1977

After 43 overs,India 145/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 21) Stokes beats Pujara a couple of times in the over, until he finds an outside off the last ball of the over. The ball falls just short of the third slip. Pardon the pun, but Pujara riding on the edge here. Some loose shots, fishing his bat outside the off stump is so unlike him. The ball that did find the edge was short of a length delivery that was banged in outside off. Pujara pushed at it with hard hands. Maiden for Stokes.

After 13 dots on the bounce, Kohli's thick inside edge to fine leg, earns India a run. Anderson tries to surprise Pujara with a bouncer, which the batsman easily ducks under. The final delivery swung after it past the stumps making it very difficult for Bairstow to gather. India collect a bye. Bairstow is in some pain and he is leaving the field . Guess is Buttler will don the gloves and this could be a blessing as some other player will stand at second slip. Hopefully, the injury is not serious, he has been England's best batsman this series.

So, this is worrisome for England. Jonny Bairstow has hurt his left hand and has gone off. Buttler to keep wickets. I think the greater worry right now is if Bairstow will bat, because England know they will need him.

After 45 overs,India 147/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 22) Joe Root fields himself at second slip. Stokes getting some inward movement going for himself. Pujara is able to block with a straight bat. Again, Pujara hangs his bat out to a ball slightly wide of off stump, fortunately for India, he doesn't edges it.

Stuart Broad in now into the attack. Anderson given a much-needed breather.

After 46 overs,India 148/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 23) Kohli with a big stride out taps it into the gap of backward point for a single off the first ball. No signs of the ball moving in for Broad so far. Will be very interesting to see if his big prodigious inswinger comes into play. Pujara will be well alert of it. Only one off the over.

After 47 overs,India 150/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Kohli gets forward and pushes it wide off mid on with straight bat. Kohli was eager for a second run, Pujara was not and he made it clear with a loud 'NO'. Kohli agrees. There is another occasion where Pujara works it to backward square leg and it was Pujara who was searching for a second, Kohli denies it. Hahaha. Didn't know running singles can be so entertaining. The run brought the 150 up for India.

After 48 overs,India 150/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Runs have been hard to comeby in this session. Particularly Pujara has taken a lot of balls for eight runs he has added to his overnight score, but Kohli and India wouldn't mind it as they are not in a hurry with more than two and half days of cricket left, they would feel they have lot of time, even if rain intervenes the Test. Although the weather forecast hasn't predicted any. Broad delivers a maiden.

FOUR! Kohli goes after the short ball that was on the rise from Stokes with a horizontal bat. He hops to get on top of it but the ball comes off a thick edge that is in the air for a while, but no backward point in place means he is safe.

After 49 overs,India 157/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 31) Kohli with a classic cover drive gets a couple of runs. The ball was racing towards the boundary but Pope at cover did well to get a hand to it. Kohli gets a boundary through backward point. A quick single to end the over. Broad gets a direct hit at the striker's end but Puajra was well in.

Jonny Bairstow is off for an x-ray on his left middle finger.

NOT OUT! The inswinger from Broad, raps Kohli on the pads and there is a huge appeal. Umpire Erasmus denies and England take the referral. UltraEdge shows there is tickle that Kohli got before the ball crashed into the pads. England lose one of their two reviews. Kohli carries on.

Also, that boundary came after 63 balls. Shows how excellent Anderson and Stokes were this morning.

After 50 overs,India 160/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 44 , Virat Kohli (C) 32) Broad still in search of that big inward drift that he gets and troubles the batsman, he hasn't got any. An leg before shout against Kohli off the first ball, but Kohli's inside edge saved him. Kohli moves to 32 with a single to fine leg, while Pujara moves to 44 with a brace past mid on.

at The Oval in 1936 at Chennai in 1985 at Lord's in 1990 at Lord's in 2011

FOUR! Loose delivery from Rashid. Short and wide, plenty of time and room for Puajra to cut it away to point boundary.

After 51 overs,India 165/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 33) Rashid starts off with a goggly that Kohli is able to see out with ease. He turns it behind square for a single. Pujara earns a boundary with square cut.

FOUR! Textbook cover drive from Virat Kohli. Length outside off from Broad and Kohli gets the front foot to the pitch of the ball. Stead head, back leg bent and nice follow through. The ball speds away to the cover fence.

FOUR! Kohli looking to drive once again. This time he was trying to hit it slightly straight. Got an inside edge that went past his stumps and into the fine leg boundary.

After 52 overs,India 175/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 43) After three dots to start with, Broad gives away ten runs off the second half off the over. A couple past cover point with boundary on either side for Kohli.

50-plus stands for each of 1st three wickets in an innings for India in SENA countries:

This is the first time after The Oval Test, 2007 (1st innings) that each of the first four Indian batsmen have scored 30-plus runs in an innings outside Asia in Tests.

After 53 overs,India 179/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 46) Thick outside edge for Kohli, it was similar to the shot he got out to in the first innings. Adil Rashid puts his hands on his head. He runs three. Four runs come off the over.

FIFTY! He had it due, didn't he?! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 18th Test half-century. Raises his bat towards the dressing room. Fine player. Took his time to get there (147), but should do wonders to his confidence.

After 54 overs,India 183/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 50 , Virat Kohli (C) 49) Kohli earns a couple with a flick to backward square, working it with the inswing. He rotates the stike with a single through backward point for a single. Pujara raises his half-century with a single to deep mid wicket. Lead now over 350.

FIFTY! Pushed to deep extra cover for a single and it is Virat Kohli's chance to raise his bat. That is Kohli's 19th Test fifty and the fourth 50+ score in six innings in England. Just cannot stop scoring runs, can he?

After 55 overs,India 185/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 50) Couple of singles followed by four dots in Rashid's over. Pujara skips down the track, looking to drive it through covers, fielder did well to keep down to one. Kohli got to his half-century with a single off the second ball of the over.

Most times scoring fifty-plus runs in each innings of a Test match among Indian captains:

After 56 overs,India 185/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 50) Into the last 10 minutes of play before lunch on Day 3. Will it be another wicketless session for the home side? Broad delivers a maiden.

After 57 overs,India 186/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 52 , Virat Kohli (C) 50) Kohli and Pujara playing down time and neither is any attacking tactic deployed by Joe Root, looking at the lead, he doesn't have too many opitions either. Pujara takes the only run off the over as he cuts to sweeper cover for a single.

Can Joe Root spin some magic. He brings himself to the bowling crease.

After 58 overs,India 189/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 51) Virat Kohli has the cap on as Root comes on to bowl. He starts off round the wicket. A slip, leg slip and short leg in place. Root sends down a fulltoss that Pujara flicks it on the onside for a single Virat nudges the ball around for one too.

After 59 overs,India 192/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 55 , Virat Kohli (C) 53) Jittery moment for Pujara at the start off the over. Was the one that slides on. Brought th bat touch late and the backspin on the ball almost went back onto his wickets. Kohli reads the googly and flicks it to backward square leg for a couple

After 60 overs,India 194/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 56 , Virat Kohli (C) 54) Root will bowl the last over off the first session, starts off with wayward delivery down the leg side. Pujara is not willing to chase that. Couple of singles follow, including a misfield at mid wicket, allowing Kohli to get to the other end. Another ball down the legside is left alone by Pujara. Two dots to finish. No wickets lost for India in the session

Lunch, Day 3 All smiles for India as they head into Lunch on Day 3. Pujara and Kohli might not have scored runs at a quick rate, but that was not needed either. They add 70 runs to their overnight score and that subsequently adds to lead, which England will be chasing in the fourth innings. The lead is a mammoth 362. Pujara was dropped off Anderson on 40 and Kohli survived a close leg before shout to what otherwise has been a very secured session of play for India. Their approach in the afternoon session will be very interesting. Do join us for the same in 40 minutes from now. Play resumes at ten minutes past six IST.

Report, Day 2: Hardik Pandya took five wickets and debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant held five catches before India's batsmen piled on the agony for England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India were 124 for two in their second innings at stumps on Sunday's second day, an already commanding lead of 292 runs in a game where victory would see them keep the series alive at 2-1 down in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out and India captain Virat Kohli, whose 97 was key to his side's first-innings 329, eight not out with three days left in the game.

Earlier, England collapsed to 161 all out in a first innings that lasted a mere 38.2 overs.

All-rounder Pandya took five wickets for 28 runs in six overs as he revelled in the swing-friendly conditions.

This was the second time this year that England had lost all 10 wickets inside a session of Test cricket following an embarrassing 58 all out against New Zealand in Auckland in March.

The irony was that England didn't lose a wicket in 40 minutes before lunch where India bowled poorly and failed to make the most of the overcast conditions.

They were 54 without loss early in the second session but left-handed openers Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) both exited on that score, sparking a collapse that saw eight wickets lost for 74 runs.

Only Jos Buttler's 39 denied Kohli the chance of enforcing the follow-on.

'Tighten up'

"As a bowling unit we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas," Pandya told Sky Sports.

"The ball was swinging in the morning and we tried things with the new ball and they didn't work out," added the 24-year-old, playing just his tenth Test.

"Me and Ishant (Sharma) said we had to tighten the runs up and see what happens."

Sharma did just that when he drew a tentative outside edge from Cook that gave Pant an easy first catch in Test cricket.

Next ball, Jennings, one of 12 batsmen to have opened in Tests with Cook since Andrew Strauss retired six years ago, was squared up by Jasprit Bumrah and nicked to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Pope fell for 10 when a genuine glance off Sharma was well caught down the legside by the 20-year-old keeper.

England captain and star batsman Joe Root (16) then edged all-rounder Pandya's first ball low to KL Rahul at second slip.

The umpires called for a review but made a 'soft signal' of out and the on-field call was upheld.

Ben Stokes, recalled just days after being acquitted of an affray charge on Tuesday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year, walked out to a few boos from the crowd.

He could only manage 10 before he nicked Mohammed Shami to Rahul.

Chris Woakes had rescued England with a maiden Test century in an innings and 159-run win at Lord's last week.

But trying to hook Pandya on eight, he got a top edge and Pant, changing direction following the deflection, lept high to his right to hold a brilliant one-handed catch.

England were now 118 for seven.

The first ball of Pandya's next over saw Adil Rashid well-caught by Pant.

Stuart Broad survived the hat-trick ball but was still out for a duck, the left-hander plumb lbw to a Pandya inswinger.

At 128 for nine, England needed two more runs to avoid the follow-on.

They got them when Buttler's leading edge off Shami narrowly cleared Ajinkya Rahane at cover-point.

'Let it slip'

Buttler, with just last man James Anderson for company, hooked and drove sixes off Shami and Sharma respectively before he holed out off Bumrah.

"It's very disappointing — after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being fifty for none," Buttler told reporters. "We let that slip."

India's openers put on a brisk 60 before Rahul (36) played on to Stokes and Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped by Bairstow off leg-spinner Rashid.

But when play ended in bright sunshine, England needed to surpass the record fourth innings score to win a Test at Trent Bridge, their own 284 for six against New Zealand in 2004, to achieve an improbable success.

With inputs from AFP