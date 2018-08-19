Fewest balls to take five wickets in a Test innings for India:

First session extended by 30 min because of late start today and now a further 30 min extension because of England being nine-down...

England survive. Buttler takes a single off the penultimate ball. Bumrah nearly has Anderson as he darts it in short. The England pacer looks to fend and it falls short of the short leg fielder.

SIX! Murdered! It's full outside off from Sharma, Buttler smashes it over long off.

Buttler started off the over well, with a thumping six but then chased wide ones only to hit it straight to fielders. He again took a single off the penultimate ball. Anderson again survived the final ball to the cheers of the crowd.

Sam Curran out for 40 for Surrey against Lancashire at The Oval - in a total of 130 for 6.

It was very close to a front foot no ball though. The umpires checked it upstairs but Bumrah's toe was just inches behind. Buttler shaped up for a wild swing, Bumrah cleverly bowled a slower one, Buttler ended up mistiming it to long on where the fielder made no mistake.

OUT! England 161 all out. Buttler the last man to depart.

That spell of bowling by Hardik Pandya has turned it around for India. It all started after lunch when India sent back the openers early and then Pandya arrived in style to scalp a wicket off the first ball. That of Root and that set the tone. The English batsmen were found wanting against the swinging ball. Hardik hit full lengths and was rewarded. Buttler's added crucial runs with late surge but India still garner a very good lead. England bowlers need to come out firing on all cylinders.

Results for India when they get a first innings lead against England in England before today:

India have only lost one Test after taking a first innings lead of 100-plus in their Test history - against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2015.

Dhawan and Rahul are in to get India's second innings started. We are into the final session of play. James Anderson ready to bowl. three slips in position.

Right. India will bat on here. They would have done so anyway even when England wouldn't have saved follow-on. But the conditions haven't changed too much so it is all to play for at the moment. India have to be watchful again from the top order itself. Huge opportunity to bat England out of the game.

FOUR! Wide and full from Anderson and Dhawan with beautiful extension of the arms to drive it through covers. Nice start!

FOUR! Anderson squares Dhawan up with late swing, Dhawan gets the leading edge that takes the ball through the gap between slips and gully.

After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , KL Rahul 0) Swing available for Anderson as he mixes it with the one that leaves the left hander and brings them back in as well. Couple of boundaries and a LBW shout in the first over.

After 2 overs,India 13/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 3) Stuart Broad shares the new ball. Rahul has to be watchful with Broad getting the ball to dart in sharply. Few inside edges for Rahul, but he maintains a compact shape, ensuring the ball doesn't sneak through. Works off his hips to get his first runs in the second innings and Dhawan survives another leading edge that lands between cover and mid off after Broad came round the stumps and induced him to play it off his pads with the ball straightening after pitching.

FOUR! On the legs from Anderson and Rahul whips it through mid wicket for a boundary.

After 3 overs,India 18/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 8) After the boundary off the first ball, Anderson keeps it tight, until Rahul goes for an extremely rash stroke off the final delivery. He went for an unwarranted expansive drive, only to get an inside edge, lucky it didn't go back on to his stumps. Anderson smiles and shares a pleasantries with Rahul.

FOUR! Boundaries coming in every over so far. Soft hands from Rahul as he gets down the angled bat, with no third man in place there was no stopping it.

FOUR! Wide and a touch short from Broad, Rahul goes after it, cuts it up and over the point for another boundary.

After 4 overs,India 28/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 18) Lovely delivery from Broad to beat Rahul's outside edge. Rahul collects some runs in the third man region, before slapping it over point for a boundary. This is a very aggressive approach from the Indian openers. They clearly want to inflict more pain and dominate the game without giving any sort of opening for the hosts to comeback

After 5 overs,India 28/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 18) Jimmy Anderson goes round the wicket. The first two deliveries are outside off, moving away, Dhawan leaves them alone. Anderson gets one back and cuts him. Cries of appeal from few slip fielders, but the ball was going over. First maiden of the second innings.

After 6 overs,India 29/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 19) Rahul manages to negate the late inswing getting the bat close to the pads. The ball rolls to square as they exchange ends. Couple of deliveries go past Dhawan's outside edge, but no harm done.

FOUR! KL Rahul presents a full face of the bat and punches it past mid off for a boundary.

FOUR! Punched off the back foot now from Rahul. Was back of a length, the ball was shaped away, Rahul goes back lets the ball to complete the swing and crunches it through covers. Top batting!

In the context of the game, this is already a superb start for India. Dhawan has looked a changed batsman in this Test, playing so late and not reaching for the ball. Given India's position, this is a remarkable story of a turnaround.

After 7 overs,India 37/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , KL Rahul 27) Back-to-back boundaries from KL Rahul to James Anderson that take India's lead past the 200-run mark. Very positive from the Indian openers against the new ball, something we didn't see in the last five innings.

After 15 Tests, a team's opening wicket has added 100-plus runs in a Test match in England against England. The last time it was done by Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

FOUR! Another boundary in the third man region. Dhawan chases the wide delivery outside off, gets a thick edge. It was in the air for some time but lands safely.

FOUR! Length, wide outside off from Broad, Rahul throws his hands at it and bashes it through cover point.

After 8 overs,India 46/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , KL Rahul 31) Runs coming at a very quick rate for India. Two boundaries – one each for the batsmen – as England leak nine runs off the over. Going almost six an over.

50 up for India. Rahul has been in imperious mood here. He has looked to make use of the first 15 overs before the ball starts doing something. 31* already, he is scoring at 100-plus.

FOUR! In the air and just wide of cover point fielder's grasp. Dhawan cuts it through the offside, the fielder might have even got a fingetip there.

After 9 overs,India 50/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , KL Rahul 31) The boundary from Dhawan brings the 50-run stand up for the opening wicket. Back-to-back 50-run partnership for Rahul and Dhawan. Stifled appeal for a leg before shout in the over against Dhawan, the pitching was in question there.

After 10 overs,India 56/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , KL Rahul 36 ) Rahul drops and sets off for a quick single on the onside, bowler Ben Stokes runs towards the ball and collidies into Shikhar Dhawan, who takes a a tumble, loses his helmet, gets up and hares to get back in the crease. Nothing malicious as both players wear a smile followed by an handshake. Dhawan turns the strike off the fourth ball with a single to deep square leg and Rahul gets superb delivery that was angled in and kept coming at him, in fact goes through him taking a little inside edge that beats the diving Bairstow behind the wickets and into the fine leg. Stokes isn't amused.

After 11 overs,India 59/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , KL Rahul 36) Very good over there by Chris Woakes that asked the openers, Rahul in particular, a few questions with the ball darting in sharply. Couple of stifled leg before shouts, but on both ocassions the ball was missing the stumps. Three runs off it. Lead now 228.

OUT! Bowled'em! Rahul despite getting 36 was not looking certain in the middle. The inward movement did him. The ball goes through his defences. No real feet movement. KL Rahul b B Stokes 36 (33)

Bowled through the gate... Rahul was starting to take some liberty and not playing as tight. Stokes gets through. Pujara now out to bat. You get the feeling that this make or break for him with squad for the next two Tests to be picked after this match.

FOUR! Back of a length from Stokes and on the hips, Pujara works it fine to get his innings started with a boundary.

After 12 overs,India 66/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 23 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6) Eventful over that from ben Stokes. He has provided hosts with the first breakthrough. They need more of that. Can he deliver an Edgbaston-like spell here for his side? Seven runs including a boundary from Pujara in the over, ends with an edge past the slips for a couple

After 13 overs,India 67/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6) Dhawan rotates the strike with a single off the first ball to square leg. Pujara leaves and blocks the next five deliveries as Woakes maintains tight lines.

FOUR! SHOT! Straight and angled into Pujara by Stokes. He gets forward and unfurls a gorgeous straight drive past mid on. Beautiful shot!

OUT! Pant has played on. Looked to cover for the swing, Pant played outside the line off the full ball outside the offstump, looking to drive it through covers, instead gets the fatal inside edge back on to his wickets. Sad end to a promising start for the youngster. Stuart Broad has a lot to say to the departing batsman. R Pant b S Broad 24(51)

OUT! Ripper! Absolutely unplayable delivery that by Broad. Late (banana) inswing that kept tailing into the right-hander, just like the delivery that knocked over Pujara in the previous Test. Ashwin loses his middle pole. R Ashwin b S Broad 14(17)

OUT! Only a matter of time... wasn't it. Shami wasn't going to hang around defending. Trying to force the initiative, Shami aims to hit the ball out of the park over long on. Anderson aware off the same, doesn't provide him the length, just a touch behind and Shami is unable to hit the screws out of that. Skies it to mid on and Stuart Broad completes a simple catch. M Shami c S Broad b J Anderson 3(5)

OUT! Anderson whips off the tail quickly. Jasprit Bumrah facing the first ball in England, gets a corker from Anderson. Angles on the middle, straightens and hits the top off middle stump. No chance for the number 11 batsman and with that the Indian innings comes to a close. J Anderson b J Bumrah 0 (1)

Day 2, Lunch – After 9 overs,England 46/0 ( Alastair Cook 21 , Keaton Jennings 20) After rain delayed the start of play in the morning session, we did get plenty of play. England with the bragging rights as far as the first session is considered. They folded the Indian tail quickly and then their openers not only played out the tricky phase of nine overs before Lunch, but also scored runs at a healthy pace. Despite conditions being favourable to the bowlers, Shami, Bumrah and Ashwin, who just bowled one over, in the passage of play weren't able to get a breakthrough. Sure, they troubled Cook and Jennings early in the innings, but no wickets to show. The hosts will be mighty pleased. Join us for the afternoon session as we help ourselves with a quick bite.

DROPPED! Genuine outside edge as Ishant pitches one on off stump and gets one to move away. Cook edges it to first slip and Pujara fluffs it. Big miss this! A diving Pant must have distracted him a touch, but the ball arrived at a nice height that needed to be pouched.

OUT! India doesn't have to pay much as Cook gets a nick to Rishabh Pant. Forced to play at it. Ishant has been rewarded for continuing his probing lines. Pujara breathes a sigh of relief.

OUT! Another one! Jennings is caught behind. India have two in two! England openers back in the hut. Angled across by Bumrah and there was no real need to chase that, but by the time Jennings decided to pull out of the stroke, he got some bat to the 'keeper. Two catches for the debutant as well

Not the ball you want to get out to. It's angling in and going down the leg side. Pope stays in his crease and looks to flick. He ends up gloving it and Pant dives to his left and pouches a brilliant catch.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away a tad. Root pushes away from the body, he gets an outside edge, Rahul takes a low catch in the slip cordon and starts celebrating. Root wants the umpires to go upstairs. It looked very close but the third umpire too went with the onfield umpire whose soft signal was out. Root is livid with the decision as he walks off. Boos ring around the stadium.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away. Stokes pushes at it and gets an outside edge to the slips where Rahul grabs an easy catch. This is really good bowling from Indian pacers.

The ball is swinging a bit and the England batsmen seem to be struggling. It's full and outsid eoff, Bairstow pushes and gets an outside edge. Rahul at second slip takes another catch.

OUT! Pandya strikes again. It's the big one, Bairstow departs.

Good change of length and it surprises Woakes. It's short on the leg stump, Woakes goes for a pull but gets a slight edge. Pant, at first, goes the wrong way but then recovers well to pull off a brilliant one-handed catch. Woakes isn't sure and asks for a review. Replays show he indeed got an edge. England in deep trouble at 118/7 and they haven't avoided follow on yet!

Hardik is reaping rewards of bowling full. It's an outswinger. Rashid pushes and gets an outside edge to the keeper. Poor technique and very good bowling both combined. Hardik Pandya on a hat-trick.

OUT! Hardik gets his fourth. Rashid is sent back.

Day 1, report: Kohli looked poised to mark the first test for 63 years in England to start on a Saturday with a serene ton until Adil Rashid’s spin beat him, but India’s champion batsman did most to guide them to 307-6 by close on a fascinating first day.

With England 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, Joe Root decided to launch another assault on India’s brittle top order after winning the toss and Chris Woakes obliged with three wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 82-3.

Yet Kohli, who has shone amid his side’s batting ruins, once again dug deep and, ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane in a superb 159-run fourth-wicket partnership, led his side out of another perilous situation.

The pair batted throughout the afternoon session when the ball stopped jagging around, compiling by far India’s best partnership of the series until Rahane was snapped up after tea for 81 by Stuart Broad, courtesy of Alastair Cook’s dazzling left-handed slip catch.

Kohli, having compiled his 18th test fifty, carried on confidently and looked set for his 23rd test hundred, and second of the series, until tempted to drive at a rare Rashid turner which Ben Stokes gobbled up at slip.

It was Stokes’s major contribution on his return to the side four days after being cleared of affray. He had been given a ripple of applause as he came on to bowl in the morning but, not at his best, delivered 15 wicketless overs for 54 runs.

Instead it was England’s less heralded all-rounder Woakes, centurion and man of the match in the second test win at Lord’s, who took centre stage.

Shikhar Dhawan, restored to the side in place of Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul had started well enough with India’s highest partnership of the series — 60 — until the Kohli-Rahane link-up as England’s pacemen failed to make a breakthrough.

Woakes looked the potential game-changer again, having Dhawan caught at slip for 35, trapping Rahul lbw for 23 and tempting Cheteshwar Pujara (14) into a hook on the stroke of lunch which went straight into the hands of Rashid on the boundary.

Kohli was doubtless unimpressed as he faced the prospect of having to bail out a sinking ship again but he found an assured partner in 30-year-old Rahane.

After Kohli’s 152-ball stay, 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made an assured unbeaten 22 on debut alongside Hardik Pandya, who became James Anderson’s 100th Indian test victim to leave the match delicately poised.

With inputs from Reuters