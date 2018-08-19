Ishant and Bumrah both looking lively. After probing lines and lengths, Bumrah brings one back in. It jags back sharply and cuts Pope into half. He hurried up Pope in that over but still, didn't get as much movement as Ishant in the previous over. Back to back maidens.

That's what you don't want. After building the pressure, you offer a loosener and the pressure is released. Ishant dragged one short on the leg side, it wasn't needed, why change the lengths? It was pulled away to fine leg. He then bowled another back of a length delivery next up, Pope punched it away through cover-point. They ran 3. Ishant corrected his lengths off the next three balls. But still, 7 runs off the over.

Confirmation that Ashwin is off with stiffness in hip and is being assessed by physio.

A very good over from Bumrah. Root got lucky in that over. Bumrah angles it in from wide of the crease and it straightened, Root played it with soft hands and it flew off the outside edge just wide of the diving keeper. Bumrah then beat Root's outside edge off the penultimate delivery of the over. Probing over from Bumrah.

Not the ball you want to get out to. It's angling in and going down the leg side. Pope stays in his crease and looks to flick. He ends up gloving it and Pant dives to his left and pouches a brilliant catch.

Ishant Sharma now needs three wickets to complete this 250 Tests wickets and also 50 Test wickets against England.

Ishant showing that Virat missed a trick by not starting the bowling with him. For a team that changes and chops so much, India are very rigid with strategy. Why must Bumrah take the new ball? Anyway, Pope is gone and England are following India's trajectory with the bat... nearly the same. 75/3.

Ishant might have got the wicket of Pope in that over but he was lucky with the delivery as it was heading down the leg side. He also bowled one down the leg side again in the over. He was accurate for the rest four balls. He still needs to get his lines perfect.

They have shown images of Ashwin bowling in the indoor nets. Maybe checking whether he is perfectly fine with his delivery stride and overall bowling.

Bumrah has done well to keep one end tight. And he has made things happen too now and then. He induced an outside edge off the second ball off the over, off Root but it fell short of the slip cordon. 2 runs off the over.

FOUR! Streaky! It's full on the pads, Bairstow flicks it uppishly over square leg.

Ashwin was out with physio Patrick Farhat on the sidelines but they made their way to the dressing room.

A couple of heart-in-mouth moments for Bairstow in that over. He flicked one and it fell short of the substitute fielder Jadeja at square leg and another flick flew over the square leg fielder. Four runs off the over.

UPDATE : Ashwin is back on the field... might have to wait a bit to bowl though...

Wicket-keepers taking a catch for the first three wickets on Test debut:

There were a couple of occasions on which Bumrah veered off his lines. He darted one wide outside off and Bairstow didn't connect his cut and got a single. And the last delivery was on the pads, Root flicked it to long leg for a couple. He overstepped too off the fourth ball. India needs to make sure they keep the pressure mounted and not give away easy runs. 5 runs off the Bumrah over.

Ashwin is back onto the field. And Mohammed Shami is into the attack.

A decent over from Shami. He got his lengths right and concentrated on bringing the ball into the batsman. Bairstow looked uncomfortable and was hurried up on a couple of occasions. Shami starts off with a maiden.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away a tad. Root pushes away from the body, he gets an outside edge, Rahul takes a low catch in the slip cordon and starts celebrating. Root wants the umpires to go upstairs. It looked very close but the third umpire too went with the onfield umpire whose soft signal was out. Root is livid with the decision as he walks off. Boos ring around the stadium.

Soft signal was out. So its very tough for third umpire to reverse that. He said that fingers are under the ball and from that point it was going to be uphill for Root. More importantly, Pandya has a wicket off the first ball. Unreal!

Good probing over from Hardik. He concentrated on hitting the good length area and bowled in that corridor of uncertainty. He got the wicket of Root off the first ball and then beat Stokes' inside edge off the penultimate ball. He, however, finished with a wide one, Stokes slashed it over the slip cordon. But Pandya won't mind that. It was still edgy

Conditions today are really good for swing/pace bowling..india have a good chance to get this England batting under 250... what say guys ??

Ben Stokes has played 15 innings against India before today and he has been dismissed six times out of those 15 by Ravi Ashwin. Will he come on to bowl?

FOUR! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket and it races away.

Good lines from Shami in that over. One full delivery swung in late and hit Bairstow on the pads on his flick but a stifled appeal was turned down. Stokes did flick one for four but it was manufactured shot.. Shami is getting decent movement off the pitch. 5 runs off the over.

The way India are bowling right now, especially with Pandya chipping in, it seems like India have enough on the board. England are still 232 runs away. This is serious pressure built up by this attack whose usp is taking 20 wickets. Superb session for India so far.

Another very good over from Pandya. He is got good shape on the outswinger and kept probing in the corridor of uncertainty. There was a huge appeal for an LBW but the umpire turned it down. Stokes walked down and looked to flick but missed. They all went up in a huge appeal, Pandya was convinced and asked Kohli to take a review. The captain did but replays show it was clipping off. Umpire's call. Stokes survives.

Umpire's call. Well, that's why you have it. The human element. Pandya misses it on umpire's call, but he has really turned up with the ball today.

A good tight over from Shami. Bairstow nearly edged a wide one, the only ball in which Shami strayed off line in the over. 100 comes up for England.

FOUR! Streaky. It's full outside off from Pandya, Bairstow looks to drive but gets an outside edge wide of the slip cordon.

FOUR! Thumped. Full and wide outside off, Bairstow smashes it through point.

Pandya is bowling really well. He drew an outside edge off the first ball which went away for four and then beat Bairstow's outside edge on the drive. He hit corridor of uncertainty off the next two balls before spraying one down the leg side and giving an embarrassing smile to Pant who did well to make the stop. He then overpitched one, and got hammered through point for a four off Bairstow. Pandya won't mind too much. 4 runs off the over.

Good length delivery outside off, nips away. Stokes pushes at it and gets an outside edge to the slips where Rahul grabs an easy catch. This is really good bowling from Indian pacers.

Shami puts India on top. Stokes looks at the wicket as he walks off. This is seriously impressive bowling from India. Their bowlers have improved lengths from the first session and England batsmen have no reply.

Another decent over for India. Shami got Stokes and very next ball nearly had Buttler, who edged an outswinger but it fell short of the third slip fielder. Two runs off the over. The Indian bowlers are bowling with good rhythm.

The ball is swinging a bit and the England batsmen seem to be struggling. It's full and outsid eoff, Bairstow pushes and gets an outside edge. Rahul at second slip takes another catch.

OUT! Pandya strikes again. It's the big one, Bairstow departs.

FOUR ! Woakes drives a full ball through gully. The fielder made half a stop but it still raced away.

FOUR! Another full delivery from Pandya, Woakes crunches it through point for the second four of the over.

OUT! Pant has played on. Looked to cover for the swing, Pant played outside the line off the full ball outside the offstump, looking to drive it through covers, instead gets the fatal inside edge back on to his wickets. Sad end to a promising start for the youngster. Stuart Broad has a lot to say to the departing batsman. R Pant b S Broad 24(51)

OUT! Ripper! Absolutely unplayable delivery that by Broad. Late (banana) inswing that kept tailing into the right-hander, just like the delivery that knocked over Pujara in the previous Test. Ashwin loses his middle pole. R Ashwin b S Broad 14(17)

OUT! Only a matter of time... wasn't it. Shami wasn't going to hang around defending. Trying to force the initiative, Shami aims to hit the ball out of the park over long on. Anderson aware off the same, doesn't provide him the length, just a touch behind and Shami is unable to hit the screws out of that. Skies it to mid on and Stuart Broad completes a simple catch. M Shami c S Broad b J Anderson 3(5)

OUT! Anderson whips off the tail quickly. Jasprit Bumrah facing the first ball in England, gets a corker from Anderson. Angles on the middle, straightens and hits the top off middle stump. No chance for the number 11 batsman and with that the Indian innings comes to a close. J Anderson b J Bumrah 0 (1)

Day 2, Lunch – After 9 overs,England 46/0 ( Alastair Cook 21 , Keaton Jennings 20) After rain delayed the start of play in the morning session, we did get plenty of play. England with the bragging rights as far as the first session is considered. They folded the Indian tail quickly and then their openers not only played out the tricky phase of nine overs before Lunch, but also scored runs at a healthy pace. Despite conditions being favourable to the bowlers, Shami, Bumrah and Ashwin, who just bowled one over, in the passage of play weren't able to get a breakthrough. Sure, they troubled Cook and Jennings early in the innings, but no wickets to show. The hosts will be mighty pleased. Join us for the afternoon session as we help ourselves with a quick bite.

DROPPED! Genuine outside edge as Ishant pitches one on off stump and gets one to move away. Cook edges it to first slip and Pujara fluffs it. Big miss this! A diving Pant must have distracted him a touch, but the ball arrived at a nice height that needed to be pouched.

OUT! India doesn't have to pay much as Cook gets a nick to Rishabh Pant. Forced to play at it. Ishant has been rewarded for continuing his probing lines. Pujara breathes a sigh of relief.

OUT! Another one! Jennings is caught behind. India have two in two! England openers back in the hut. Angled across by Bumrah and there was no real need to chase that, but by the time Jennings decided to pull out of the stroke, he got some bat to the 'keeper. Two catches for the debutant as well

Latest Updates: Another decent over for India. Shami got Stokes and very next ball nearly had Buttler, who edged an outswinger but it fell short of the third slip fielder. Two runs off the over. The Indian bowlers are bowling with good rhythm.

Day 1, report: Kohli looked poised to mark the first test for 63 years in England to start on a Saturday with a serene ton until Adil Rashid’s spin beat him, but India’s champion batsman did most to guide them to 307-6 by close on a fascinating first day.

With England 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, Joe Root decided to launch another assault on India’s brittle top order after winning the toss and Chris Woakes obliged with three wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 82-3.

Yet Kohli, who has shone amid his side’s batting ruins, once again dug deep and, ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane in a superb 159-run fourth-wicket partnership, led his side out of another perilous situation.

The pair batted throughout the afternoon session when the ball stopped jagging around, compiling by far India’s best partnership of the series until Rahane was snapped up after tea for 81 by Stuart Broad, courtesy of Alastair Cook’s dazzling left-handed slip catch.

Kohli, having compiled his 18th test fifty, carried on confidently and looked set for his 23rd test hundred, and second of the series, until tempted to drive at a rare Rashid turner which Ben Stokes gobbled up at slip.

It was Stokes’s major contribution on his return to the side four days after being cleared of affray. He had been given a ripple of applause as he came on to bowl in the morning but, not at his best, delivered 15 wicketless overs for 54 runs.

Instead it was England’s less heralded all-rounder Woakes, centurion and man of the match in the second test win at Lord’s, who took centre stage.

Shikhar Dhawan, restored to the side in place of Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul had started well enough with India’s highest partnership of the series — 60 — until the Kohli-Rahane link-up as England’s pacemen failed to make a breakthrough.

Woakes looked the potential game-changer again, having Dhawan caught at slip for 35, trapping Rahul lbw for 23 and tempting Cheteshwar Pujara (14) into a hook on the stroke of lunch which went straight into the hands of Rashid on the boundary.

Kohli was doubtless unimpressed as he faced the prospect of having to bail out a sinking ship again but he found an assured partner in 30-year-old Rahane.

After Kohli’s 152-ball stay, 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made an assured unbeaten 22 on debut alongside Hardik Pandya, who became James Anderson’s 100th Indian test victim to leave the match delicately poised.

With inputs from Reuters