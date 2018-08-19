It's looking good in the middle. The players are warming up.

Further delay in start of Day 2. The match will begin at 11:30 local time i.e 4 pm IST Lot of low cloud passing by... the covers have completely come off and preparations are on to get the game started at the new scheduled time. Ravi Shastri is spending time with the bowlers... especially Hardik Pandya. They will be bowling at some point today, and it is going to be a crucial first English innings in this Test.

There will be a further 15-minute delay for play . The ground perhaps is not ready. We haven't been given an official reason. But now play will start at 11.30am local time .. That's 22 minutes to go.

Play on Day 2 begins Stuart Broad will get the play underway on Day 2. Bit of cloud cover overhead. Ravichandran Ashwin joins Rishabh Pant. Three slips in waiting.

FOUR! Streaky! Back of a length outside off and Ashwin feels for it. Was probably on the sixth stump. No reason to play at it but Ash pokes it, fortunately for India it flies over the second slip.

After 88 overs,India 312/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 23 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4) Broad runs in from round the stumps to left-handed Pant. Starts off with a couple of balls in the channel outside off, which Pant calmly leaves alone. Rotates the strike with a single off his pads to mid wicket. Some late movement for Broad as the ball goes past the stumps. Ashwin gets off the mark with an edge over the slips.

Ashwin gets a life... not in the regular way but that was something very odd. Jos Buttler ducked under the ball in slip cordon. Broad could have had a first over wicket there.... one of the weird moments in cricket.

After 89 overs,India 313/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4) Anderson seems to be setting the debutant up for the one that he brings back in, as he continues to slant deliveries across Pant. Rishabh goes for the pull, looking at a short delivery, that he ended up dragging back onto his stumps. Takes the single on the onside for a single.

After 90 overs,India 315/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4) Broad slides the first delivery down the legside. Pant is unable to get bat on ball, thus the ball doesn't carry to the boundary. Adil Rashid at fine leg does well to save a couple of runs. After getting his lines right for a couple of deliveries. Broad ends with two deliveries gfoing down the leg stump, making Jonny Bairstow stretch and dive a bit. Two runs off it.

FOUR! Very well played by Ashwin! Waits for the ball to swing and plays the ball along with its movement. Opens the face of the bat to guide through point for boundary.

FOUR! Genuine edge this time. Anderson is unlucky the ball didn't fly into the hands of the three slip fielders or the gully, instead it went right through the gap and into the third man fence.

After 91 overs,India 323/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 12) Ashwin keeps playing inside the line of the ball. Waits for the away swinger from Anderson to reach him rather than getting drawn into it. Couple of boundaries in the over, the first one was intenionally played, while Ashwin wasn't in complete control of the second boundary.

But hold on... Pant has played on just as I type this... he looked good while he was there and has outscored DK's four innings in one... lot of promise there... but India perhaps needed a few more from him.

Broad has some issue... think with his shoes... makes Pant wait... then Pant makes him wait despite umpire asking him to get a move on....

OUT! Pant has played on. Looked to cover for the swing, Pant played outside the line off the full ball outside the offstump, looking to drive it through covers, instead gets the fatal inside edge back on to his wickets. Sad end to a promising start for the youngster. Stuart Broad has a lot to say to the departing batsman. R Pant b S Broad 24(51)

Broad continues from round the wicket to Pant. Slight hold up in play with Broad calling for a new pair of shoes from the dressing room. Pant had looked very calm in the middle until he dragged one back on to his stumps. Ishant Sharma gets a promotion, he comes ahead of Mohammed Shami. Some late inswingers to Ishant, with a leg gully in place. Sharma does well to keep the two balls out. Wicket maiden.

After 93 overs,India 326/7 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 14 , Ishant Sharma 1) Ashwin misses to an opportunity to drive through the covers off the first ball. He pushes it through covers for a single. Ishant jams on to point for his first run. Anderson has Ashwin edging once again and just about carries to Pope at fourth slip. Was a sharp chance. Ashwin gets a life at 13.

OUT! Ripper! Absolutely unplayable delivery that by Broad. Late (banana) inswing that kept tailing into the right-hander, just like the delivery that knocked over Pujara in the previous Test. Ashwin loses his middle pole. R Ashwin b S Broad 14(17)

And just as I type that... Broad decides not to rely on slips anymore... Ashwin cleaned up, off the pads and onto the stumps... bit like Pujara at Lord's...

After 94 overs,India 329/8 ( Ishant Sharma 1 , Mohammed Shami 3) A wicket of Rishabh Pant in his previous over and Broad found his rhythm back. Makes a mess of Ashwin's stumps in this over. Mohammed Shami doesn't care about swing, pace or his price of his wicket. Comes out and swings his bat to smack it through covers, Anderson in the field does the clean up to keep down to three. Broad ends with a beauty to Ishant.

Broad winning first hour for England by getting Pant and Ashwin. India unlikely to reach 400. But conditions in favour of bowlers so England batsmen could be under pressure too

OUT! Only a matter of time... wasn't it. Shami wasn't going to hang around defending. Trying to force the initiative, Shami aims to hit the ball out of the park over long on. Anderson aware off the same, doesn't provide him the length, just a touch behind and Shami is unable to hit the screws out of that. Skies it to mid on and Stuart Broad completes a simple catch. M Shami c S Broad b J Anderson 3(5)

OUT! Anderson whips off the tail quickly. Jasprit Bumrah facing the first ball in England, gets a corker from Anderson. Angles on the middle, straightens and hits the top off middle stump. No chance for the number 11 batsman and with that the Indian innings comes to a close. J Anderson b J Bumrah 0 (1)

India dismissed for 329 in their first innings. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad remove the last four Indian wickets in less than 8 overs of Day 2 morning. India would have wished to go past the 350-run mark, but nevertheless they have a good enough score on the board. Will be very interesting how Indian bowlers make use of the conditions that are available to them. Join us after a short break as the Indian fielders alongwith Cook and Jennings will walk out very soon.

Another desperate stat for India to showcase that their tail is not good at batting currently.... lost 4 wickets for 22 runs today morning... in just about 45 minutes. Anyway, time to bowl now... conditions are ripe for fast bowlers who can move the ball in air or off surface... very dark clouds about... Indian pacers have to show what they are made of... very vital English first innings in the context of India's fight back...

England's first innings start Out walk the Indian players along with England openers – Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings. Mohammed Shami has the new Dukes. Three slips and a gully in place.

FOUR! Cook edges but is away from Virat Kohli at third slip. Was pitched on length and slanted across from Shami. Cook pushes at it and the ball sneaks through the gap between third slip and gully.

After 1 overs,England 10/0 ( Alastair Cook 5 , Keaton Jennings 1) Although 10 runs came off the over, encoraging start for Mohammed Shami and India. Late swing on offer for the bowler. Had both the openers in problem. Cook got an outside edge off the first ball, while Jennings couldn't cover the late swing that straightened after the ball was angled in from round the wicket. Ends with one sliding down the leg side, no chance for Pant behind the stumps. Runs down for four byes

That's poor captaincy from Virat... in such conditions, you should tend to follow the host team... England always had four slips... always. But Virat has gone for three slips and a gully, and then Jennings edged it through that gap... missed opportunity.... and now the slip cordon is closed. Reactionary tactics...

FOUR! CHANCE GOES BEGGING! If Bumrah was dismissed off his first ball in England, he could have so easily had a wicket off the first ball he bowled. Back of a length with the ball climbing on Jennings, he pushed at it with hard hands, almost fending it away, and again the ball sneaks through the vacant gap between the cordon and Rahane at gully. Tell you what the replays show us the ball was extremely close to Rahane there.

Alastair Cook's batting average of 22.25 at Trent Bridge in Tests - the least for him at any venue in Tests in England.

After 2 overs,England 15/0 ( Alastair Cook 5 , Keaton Jennings 6) Despite closing the gap after Cook's edge that went through the space between cordon and gully, the ball doesn't go into Rahane's hands, though if he would dived or India positioned a fourth slip, Bumrah and India could have been celebrating with a wicket. England batsmen to finding it difficult to bat with the grey clouds overhead and the ball darting around

After 3 overs,England 15/0 ( Alastair Cook 5 , Keaton Jennings 6) Shami sends down a maiden to Jennings, who is well behind the line of the ball in this over. The slips cordon has now formed the umbrella with the second and third slips on the cover, trying to curb that vacant space.

Jasprit Bumrah just played three competitive matches in the last three months before this Test - One T20I against Ireland and two IPL matches.

Apart from 2-3 deliveries... Bumrah has been bowling predominantly a leg stump line... getting some good pace though and making batsmen jump... but needs to angle it better to make them play...

Bumrah continues from round the wicket. Keeps hitting the deck and causing some trouble to Cook. Couple of half shouts for leg before, but the ball was always going over. Cook gets off the strike with a quick single. Loud shout for another leg before, this time, against Jennings. India do not take the review as Bumrah reckons the ball was sliding down the leg side.

FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump from Shami and Cook was never going to miss out on that opportunity. Plays the square cut to perfection as the ball races to the point boundary.

FOUR! Tad short outside off from Shami and Jennings hangs back and punches it through cover point.

Shami continues to hold the ball slightly back of a length. Cook collected a boundary with good looking square cut, while Jennings got a four off the back foot through covers. In between Cook almost played on to his wickets. Nine runs off the over.

FOUR! Just about the off stump but overpitched from Bumrah and Cook extends his arms to drive it through mid off for a another pretty looking boundary.

After 6 overs,England 30/0 ( Alastair Cook 15 , Keaton Jennings 10) Indian bowlers have leaked runs at a quick rate, going at five runs an over at the moment. After conceding the boundary, Bumrah oversteps off the final ball. After the couple of edges in the initial overs, Cook and Jennings have been very positive.

FOUR! Slanted across Jennings. Was on the fifth stump and Jennings open the face of the bat to run the ball late and get it past the slip fielders. The ball runs across the turf and into the third man fence.

After 7 overs,England 38/0 ( Alastair Cook 15 , Keaton Jennings 18) Shami doesn't get his length right, despite changing the angle, as he goes back to over the wicket, Jennings forces off his back foot to pick a couple through covers. Runs continue to flow for England as Jennings opens the face off the bat a few times to first procure a boundary and then pushes it past point for a couple.

After 8 overs,England 41/0 ( Alastair Cook 16 , Keaton Jennings 20) Ash comes on to bowl and he starts off against Cook. Begins with a tossed up delivery outside off. Cook goes for the drive but, doesn't time it well, because it was in the gap, the batsman gets to the other end. Jennings works it on the legside but was extremely close to the short leg fielder. They run a brace. Ashwin maintains tight lines and Jennings is able to defend the deliveries. Tidy start.

India's opening pacers have completely lost control of proceedings now, going at 5/over. Shami and Bumrah have been less that effective. Ashwin at first change given that two left handers are at the crease.

After 9 overs,England 46/0 ( Alastair Cook 21 , Keaton Jennings 20) Bumrah begins with a beauty. Ideal length, perfect line that beat Cook's outside edge by just. But he couldn't repeat it. Cook collects five runs with a help off a double followed by a lovely flick to midwicket for three. Jennings leaves the last delivery safely as England go into Lunch with all 10 wickets intact.

Day 2, Lunch – After 9 overs,England 46/0 ( Alastair Cook 21 , Keaton Jennings 20) After rain delayed the start of play in the morning session, we did get plenty of play. England with the bragging rights as far as the first session is considered. They folded the Indian tail quickly and then their openers not only played out the tricky phase of nine overs before Lunch, but also scored runs at a healthy pace. Despite conditions being favourable to the bowlers, Shami, Bumrah and Ashwin, who just bowled one over, in the passage of play weren't able to get a breakthrough. Sure, they troubled Cook and Jennings early in the innings, but no wickets to show. The hosts will be mighty pleased. Join us for the afternoon session as we help ourselves with a quick bite.

Latest Updates: Day 2, Lunch

Day 1, report:

Kohli looked poised to mark the first test for 63 years in England to start on a Saturday with a serene ton until Adil Rashid’s spin beat him, but India’s champion batsman did most to guide them to 307-6 by close on a fascinating first day.

With England 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, Joe Root decided to launch another assault on India’s brittle top order after winning the toss and Chris Woakes obliged with three wickets in the morning session to reduce the tourists to 82-3.

Yet Kohli, who has shone amid his side’s batting ruins, once again dug deep and, ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane in a superb 159-run fourth-wicket partnership, led his side out of another perilous situation.

The pair batted throughout the afternoon session when the ball stopped jagging around, compiling by far India’s best partnership of the series until Rahane was snapped up after tea for 81 by Stuart Broad, courtesy of Alastair Cook’s dazzling left-handed slip catch.

Kohli, having compiled his 18th test fifty, carried on confidently and looked set for his 23rd test hundred, and second of the series, until tempted to drive at a rare Rashid turner which Ben Stokes gobbled up at slip.

It was Stokes’s major contribution on his return to the side four days after being cleared of affray. He had been given a ripple of applause as he came on to bowl in the morning but, not at his best, delivered 15 wicketless overs for 54 runs.

Instead it was England’s less heralded all-rounder Woakes, centurion and man of the match in the second test win at Lord’s, who took centre stage.

Shikhar Dhawan, restored to the side in place of Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul had started well enough with India’s highest partnership of the series — 60 — until the Kohli-Rahane link-up as England’s pacemen failed to make a breakthrough.

Woakes looked the potential game-changer again, having Dhawan caught at slip for 35, trapping Rahul lbw for 23 and tempting Cheteshwar Pujara (14) into a hook on the stroke of lunch which went straight into the hands of Rashid on the boundary.

Kohli was doubtless unimpressed as he faced the prospect of having to bail out a sinking ship again but he found an assured partner in 30-year-old Rahane.

After Kohli’s 152-ball stay, 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made an assured unbeaten 22 on debut alongside Hardik Pandya, who became James Anderson’s 100th Indian test victim to leave the match delicately poised.

With inputs from Reuters