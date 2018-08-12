FOUR! This time Woakes was well within control of that shot through backward point. Kuldeep Yadav at deep point made a fine effort, but he made contact when he put in the dive trying to pull the back in

After 85 overs,England 374/6 ( Chris Woakes 130 , Sam Curran 25) Ishant's over cost India 10 more runs as Woakes hits couple of boundaries in the over. Albeit, one was off the edge. Woakes keeps strike with a single off the final ball.

50-up for this partnership.... it is staggering that Shami has not taken 2-3 wickets this morning... absolutely staggering... what brilliant deliveries... England have not run away with quick runs at the moment... perhaps down to Shami's bowling.

After 86 overs,England 376/6 ( Chris Woakes 131 , Sam Curran 26) Shami continues. Singles off the first two deliveries followed by another gem in the corridor for Shami, again Woakes came so close to edging it...but didn't. Only two off it.

After 87 overs,England 379/6 ( Chris Woakes 131 , Sam Curran 29) Curran gets on top of the short ball and pulls it straight. Murali Vijay at mid on puts in the dive and is able half-stop it, saving couple runs for his side. Curran attempts a wild slog after clearing front leg and aiming to tonk it down the ground. The cameraman pans to Lord's balcony almost on cue. Joe Root seems to relaxed. Curran flays it uppishly to deep backward point for a single.

FOUR! Curran's intentions are very clear here. He is the designated aggresor. Creates some room by backing away on the leg side and drives it through covers for boundary

SIX! If the previous shot didn't giveaway what England's plan is, this surely will.Short ball from Shami Curran hooks for a big six over deep square. He was ducking and going for the shot all at the same time.

FOUR! Woakes looks to go over mid off but he gets the outside edge that flies over the cordon for a boundary. India continue bleed runs.

A drive and a smacking pull... finally some intent from England batsmen... Sam Curran has got a move on.... are they looking to declare? Lead is edging to 300.

Curran and Woakes have decided to whirl their bats around and press towards the 400-run mark. Seventeen runs off the over, including a biggie. The lead to inching towards 300.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack and Curran holes out off his first ball. Angled across the left-hander and Curran backing away to loft it over covers, gets a thick outside edge that sails to the third man fielder and with his wicket Joe Root signals the declaration. S Curran c M Shami b Hardik Pandya 40(49)

England have declared for 396/7 with a lead of 289 . England batted for just 43 deliveries on Day 4 morning added 39 runs to the overnight score Joe Root has declared the innings at the fall of Curran's wicket. Chris Woakes deservedly remains unbeaten on 137 as he soaks in the applause from the spectators at Lord's, who are on their feet. Conditions are good for bowling with the ball nipping around. Anderson will be eager to come out, take the new duke and carry on from where he left in first innings. India have a mountain of 289 to scale first.

Shami does all the hard work and Pandya gets a wicket. Curran out with a slog... Root on the balcony and England have declared with rain forecast soon. Lead of 289 runs... Virat down with back stiffness and there is no update if he can bat... this is going to be a huuuuuuge test for India's credentials.

The average third innings score at Lord's in Tests is 258. England's lead is 289 runs now.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are out in the middle. Remember, Vijay is on a pair. Who else but James Anderson has the ball. India's second innings begins.

2016 was the last time when Murali Vijay scored a fifty in the second innings of a Test. He did that against New Zealand at Kanpur in 2016. Since then he has played 13 second innings knocks.

Importantly, Virat Kohli will not be able to bat for first 37 minutes of the innings. say the commentators on air.In case you just joined in, this is because he was have some back trouble and didn't take field for 37 minutes on Day 4 morning. Good thing is he is fit to bat

After 1 over, India 0/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , KL Rahul 0) Atypical over from Anderson first up. No real swing off the first ball, gets the shape away off the following, which Vijay is able handle it easily. Anderson even slipped one down the leg side. Maiden to start with.

After 2 overs,India 0/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , KL Rahul 0) Stuart Broad begins with a maiden as well! We see some drizzle in the background.

OUT! There's the edge. Anderson gets one to jag back in sharply. Vijay prods forward to defend, gets an inside edge to Jonny Bairstow, who was already following the trajectory of the inswinger. Vijay gets a pair at Lord's! 550th Test wicket for Jimmy Anderson and 100th at Lord's what a bowler. M Vijay c J Bairstow b J Anderson 0 (8)

Meanwhile, Kohli cannot bat until 37 minutes into the Indian innings... if he can bat at all.

Vijay gone... edged behind... bit of gap between bat and pad... another failure for Vijay against opposition of strength this year... Pujara in next...

James Anderson becomes the first pacer to take 100 wickets at a venue in Test. He has done it at Lord's.

After 3 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Another lovely over for James Anderson, again relishing the conditions available. Gets Vijay in both innings. Waves the Duke ball after taking his 100th wicket at the venue. Pujara is in at number three.

FOUR! Slightly overpitched and KL Rahul gets the first runs on the board with a delightful cover drive

I love how quick Jimmy is between deliveries. No stares, no words, no fuss. Gets back to his mark, bowls with intent, intelligence and great energy. Man knows what he wants (wkts) and most of all, he knows how to get them. Impressive bro 👍🏼

After 4 overs,India 4/1 ( KL Rahul 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) First runs for Rahul, first runs for India in the over thanks to lovely cover drive from him. Broad gets one to come back into Rahul earlier in the over and the ball thuds on then there is an appeal for leg before but was hit him high.

FOUR! Anderson slides one down the leg side and Rahul helps it along its way to fine leg fence.

Very light drizzle at Lord's now.... not enough to take the players off.... it will spruce up the pitch though.... India won't like this.

- 550th in Tests - 150th of an opener in Tests - 100th at Lord's in Tests

Instances of India losing their first wicket in each innings of a Test without scoring a runs:

After 5 overs,India 10/1 ( KL Rahul 9 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1) Lucky break for Cheteshwar Pujara as his inside edge evaded his stumps by not much. He would also have a blob to his name and Kohli wouldn't be allowed to bat at his favoured number 4. Ends the over with a real beauty that starts from the off stump and curves away just enough. Pujara hangs his bat out and that is as good any batsman can do. Doesn't get the edge.

After 6 overs,India 13/1 ( KL Rahul 10 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3) Rahul taps it on off side to rotate the strike off the first ball. After couple dots, Pujara turns it over from his hips for a brace. Three runs off Broad's over.

OUT! Gone! Oh dear that's as straight as it can get. Gets the wicket with another sharp inswinger. Rahul was shuffling across and is unable get the bat in way. Doesn't think of reviewing it. Eyes turn to the clock and no Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat just yet. This is shambolic from India. Super from Anderson. KL Rahul lbw b J Anderson 10(16)

Rahane is the new batsman... not sure 37 minutes have passed. Michael Holding says he is not allowed to bat yet.

Confirmation: Four more minutes before Virat Kohli is eligible to bat.... that's 12.23 pm local time.

After 7 overs,India 15/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Such a fine bowler Anderson is. He mesmerised with the ball that goes away in Edgbaston even in the first innings at Lord's and now has had both openers of two well controlled inswingers. India in a hole here. Rahane gets off the with a confident push on the offside, moving his bat along with the pad perfectly. Two batsmen that can grind and graft their way are in the middle. India is in crisis but presents a great opportunity for Che and Jinks to stand up and put a valiant fight for India.

After 8 overs,India 16/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Woakes gets it in the corridor straightaway and the ball goes just past the outside edge of Pujara. Pujara's soft hands ensure the edge doesn't carry to the slips off the next ball. After five dots in the over. Pujara tucks a short of length delivery on the onside for a single.

After 9 overs,India 17/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Again the inswinger from Anderson cause some trouble to Pujara, as the ball raps on the pads. Joe Root doesn't review it as the ball would have most probably missed the leg stump. We see some light drizzling in the background. Ajinkya edges, but again the deft hands ensure the ball doesn't carry to slips. End of another good over from Anderson.

Play interrupted due to rain. Covers come on and players walk off. Early Lunch taken on Day 4.

Players are off.... Marais Erasmus checked surface of pitch.... drizzle has got stronger and covers are coming on. India will be relieved. Once you go off... you cannot come back on until rain stops completely. You can play on in light drizzle but you cannot come back on.

Early lunch taken... scheduled restart at 1.09 pm local time... if rain stops that is.

🍽 An early lunch has been taken & given the menu, it may not come as a surprise! What would you choose? 🤔 #ENGvIND #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/2fk88Sdag7

Latest update: Woakes gets it in the corridor straightaway and the ball goes just past the outside edge of Pujara. Pujara's soft hands ensure the edge doesn't carry to the slips off the next ball. After five dots in the over. Pujara tucks a short of length delivery on the onside for a single.

Day 3 report: Allrounder Chris Woakes displayed his batting ability with a first test century as he guided England to a commanding lead over India on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Woakes struck an unbeaten 120 to take England to 357-6 and a 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189 through to 320-6.

"It's still a bit of a blur — incredible feeling," said Woakes, who hit 18 boundaries and took 2-19 in India's first innings of 107. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream."

The 29-year-old Woakes is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray.

England's highest sixth-wicket partnership against India has given the hosts a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England had looked like wasting an inspired bowling performance that dismissed India so cheaply on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (3-74) removed Keaton Jennings (11) and then England captain Joe Root (19) with the last ball before lunch — both of them leg-before dismissals — to leave England 89-4 at the end of the opening session.

Inbetween Shami's strikes, Ishant Sharma had Alastair Cook (21) caught behind and Hardik Pandya (2-66) removed England debutant Ollie Pope for 28 to help bring India back into the match.

When Jos Buttler went for 24 — Shami's third leg-before wicket — England looked capable of crumbling again.

However, having become the first batsmen to pass 30 in the match, Woakes and Bairstow took England to 230-5 tea, before going on the attack in the evening session.

India's decision to replace pacer Umesh Yadav with slow left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav came into question as the tourists struggled to maintain control on a wicket that appeared better suited to seamers than spinners.

"As a bowling unit we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging," Pandya said. "And Woakes and Bairstow took the game away."

Woakes surged past Bairstow and was suddenly in sight of securing a place on the batting honors board at Lord's — to go along with his place on the bowling honors board after taking two five-wicket hauls at Lord's against Pakistan two years ago.

"I was probably getting a little bit nervous," Woakes said. "I went from 60 to 80 pretty quickly and all of a sudden you start thinking of three figures and you start wafting at things outside off-stump, which I hadn't been doing."

A quick word from Bairstow helped Woakes to compose himself and a pull shot over mid-wicket for three took him to the landmark off just 129 balls.

Bairstow fell agonizingly short of his second test century at Lord's, edging Pandya through to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the only wicket of the final session.

Sam Curran struck 22 not out from 24 balls as England chose to continue batting despite Sunday's forecast predicting rain.

England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

With inputs from AP