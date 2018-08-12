Gradually, but surely, both the Indian batsmen have developed some comfort at the centre. They milk three singles in the over.

OUT! And Broad ends the frustration for India. Keeps one outside off and Rahane goes behind it. Chases it. Only to edge it to Keaton Jennings who takes a sharp catch at third slip. Third wicket falls.

Jinxed Jinx with that last update... not the best shot selection... and Rahane's reaction says it all...

Rahane departs and India's final hope in this Test walks out: Virat Kohli. Remember he has a stiff back. That might or might not affect his batting. Wicket maiden from Broad.

Kohli is struggling. He seems to be in pain. Grimaces after defending the final ball. Worrying signs for India...

A maiden from Broad. Pujara has played 67 balls for his 12 runs. Ironically, even this too can be called 'intent'.

FOUR! First boundary for Pujara, this after playing almost 11 overs. Curran goes full and Pujara punches it down the ground.

Virat Kohli defends the first three balls; collects a single on the third which runs away after finding his outside edge. Pujara scores his first bounady on the penultimate delivery. Beautiful shot from Che.

FOUR! Broad overpitches and offers width to Kohli, who drives it through cover to score his first boundary.

Broad did bowl a 'hit me' delivery in the over but ends it with a jaffa. Angles it in as Kohli tries to play inside the line and the ball jags away to beat him. On the toes are India and England aren't giving them any room.

Curran has bowled a couple of threatening deliveries in his second over. Moves the fourth ball off the seam and all Pujara managed was attempt defending it awkwardly... and fail. One came of the over.

What a lovely battle from Broad and Pujara. Broad bosses it. Pujara managed to survive. Hard to say who won it. But surely if this continues, we are an exciting passage of play.

OUT! Phew. Stuart Broad has won the battle and how. What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the in swinger and catches Pujara unawares. Hits the pad and then crashes onto the stump. His 87-ball long knock ends...

Kohli on strike. Curran to bowl. No runs from either ends at the moment. They have dried up completely. Two though come in this one. A single and a bye.

This will be over today unless rain intervenes soon. 50-up for India... Kohli looking good despite his obvious pain... Pujara looking the best he has on this tour. ... Pujara cleaned up. On the pad and on the stumps...

The battle resumes. It lasts only four balls though, thanks to a peach from Broady. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. England are six wickets away...

Rain Update : Light drizzle.... matter of time umpires decide to go off...

4 gone, total barely past 50, becoming more embarrassing than 1st innings rouy when conditions were difficult.This suggests abject surrender

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed bowled 20 times in his Test career - the most among any Indian player since his Test debut. No other Indian player has been dismissed bowled more than 12 times during the period.

Quite a few umbrellas have gone up in the crowd during this drinks' break.... remains to be seen when the umpires decide that the drizzle is heavy enough. There is also a storm system building up in the deep behind the stadium. But that is a long time away from getting here...

Virat Kohli tucks the first delivery behind square. Single taken. Hardik hogs the strike for the rest of the over. One came off it.

We are back after drinks. Broad raps Kohli on the thigh pad and all the English players shout in unison. Nothing from the umpire. They decide against reviewing it. One came off the over.

FOUR! Crisp. Strides forward and drives it through mid off. Root gives it a chase but comes second.

Virat looks in serious trouble here.... on his knees and now lying down as he gets medical attention.... only mounts India's troubles...

Curran concedes seven in his 5th over. So far, he has not managed to threaten India as much as Broad.

OUT! Wow. The quality umpring in this match continues. Broad bowls it short and Kohli tries to fend it away. It hits his body and Pope takes a diving catch at short leg. England think they have got their man and appeal. Dar raises the finger. Kohli reviews almost immediately and replays show that it brushed off Kohli's edge before hitting his tummy. The end is nigh for India.

OUT! Two wickets in two balls. Not a good time to be Dinesh Karthik. India are in shambles. He keeps it full and ball nips back in. Karthi fails to read the swing and gets rapped on the pad. Aleem Dar thinks it's out once again. Karthik reviews it after a long discussion with Pandya. HawkEye suggests umpire's call on impact. DK has to walk for a golden duck.

And the time it took me to write that... DK has come and gone. Broad on a hat trick.

Virat gone... was in pain but a fantastic catch to dismiss him... DRS detected a faint glove...

And we are off... Drizzle and lights coming on... similar conditions to Friday.... India again drawing the short straw. This could be over before tea unless we have a heavy downpour.

Six balls that will Stuart Broad will not forget along with Aleem Dar. Top notch umpiring. We are often hard on the umpires but this over highlighted how good Dar really is. Six off the over as Broad bowls four byes on the hat-trick ball.

It's drizzling. England will not like this. A single in the over.

Rain strikes once again. Play has been stopped . India are 223 runs behind. But does it matter? The key is survival and India are hardly managing to do that.

Tea taken... Game to restart at 4.20 pm local time i.e. 17 minutes from now. 8:50 pm IST

The players are back on the field. Broad has got some rest. He will be eyeing fore wickets. Here we go...

Two outside off deliveries followed by an in swinger, which Pandya defends off his front foot. Leaves the fourth one carefully and then cops the fifth one on his right glove. The physio is out at the centre. Right, Pandya seems fine and is ready to face the final ball. Lunges forward in forward defence.

Pandya walking off might not be an option here. Despite that hit to his fingers..

Ashwin trying to see if he can grip the bat... He can. India cannot afford to have him walk off either. Sun has come out. This is going to be a painful session in many ways.

FOUR! Curran bowls on Pandya's pads, who presents the full face of the bat to stroke it through mid wicket for a boundary.

After 34 overs,India 73/6 ( Hardik Pandya 6 , Ravichandran Ashwin 2) Curran runs in. Ashwin unleashes a crisp cover drive that is half-stopped by the fielder, Ash has to settle for one. Hardik covers the inswing from Curran nicely to work it to mid on for another single. Ashwin is rapped on the knuckles off a delivery from Curran that nips in sharp. The ball rolls to mid off and the batsmen exchange ends, but the real concern is Ashwin's bowling hand, more importantly how much damage it has done to his fingers, also which ones. India's physio runs with his medical kit. Play resumes after Ash gets some medical attention. He is good to continue. Pandya ends the over with a boundary.

FOUR! Broad's inswing targetting the stumps allows Ashwin to use the angle and whip it through mid wicket. Despite couple of short mid wicket the ball is placed in gap for another boundary.

FOUR! Pandya with a pristine on drive. Full and angled in again by Broad. Straight comes down Pandya's bat to send the ball scurrying to long on fence

After 35 overs,India 84/6 ( Hardik Pandya 10 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Runs in that over from Stuart Broad. Couple of delightful shots to the fence off each batsman. Ashwin steers one through gully for three as well.

After 35 overs,India 84/6 ( Hardik Pandya 10 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Curran continues to get the ball to bend into the right hander, Ashwin is watchful, playing it late, not getting too across, more importantly offering the complete face off the bat, while doing so a shot returns one to bowler Curran, who grabs and takes a shy at the batsman's end. Hits too, but Ashwin is safely in. Maiden.

FOUR! This one holds its line from Stuart Broad, Pandya expected it to come in. Is squared up in end, but manages a thick outside edge that goes past the cordon for a boundary.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack and Curran holes out off his first ball. Angled across the left-hander and Curran backing away to loft it over covers, gets a thick outside edge that sails to the third man fielder and with his wicket Joe Root signals the declaration. S Curran c M Shami b Hardik Pandya 40(49)

England have declared for 396/7 with a lead of 289 . England batted for just 43 deliveries on Day 4 morning added 39 runs to the overnight score Joe Root has declared the innings at the fall of Curran's wicket. Chris Woakes deservedly remains unbeaten on 137 as he soaks in the applause from the spectators at Lord's, who are on their feet. Conditions are good for bowling with the ball nipping around. Anderson will be eager to come out, take the new duke and carry on from where he left in first innings. India have a mountain of 289 to scale first.

OUT! There's the edge. Anderson gets one to jag back in sharply. Vijay prods forward to defend, gets an inside edge to Jonny Bairstow, who was already following the trajectory of the inswinger. Vijay gets a pair at Lord's! 550th Test wicket for Jimmy Anderson and 100th at Lord's what a bowler. M Vijay c J Bairstow b J Anderson 0 (8)

OUT! Gone! Oh dear that's as straight as it can get. Gets the wicket with another sharp inswinger. Rahul was shuffling across and is unable get the bat in way. Doesn't think of reviewing it. Eyes turn to the clock and no Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat just yet. This is shambolic from India. Super from Anderson. KL Rahul lbw b J Anderson 10(16)

Play interrupted due to rain. Covers come on and players walk off. Early Lunch taken on Day 4.

Early lunch taken... scheduled restart at 1.09 pm local time... if rain stops that is.

Day 3 report: Allrounder Chris Woakes displayed his batting ability with a first test century as he guided England to a commanding lead over India on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Woakes struck an unbeaten 120 to take England to 357-6 and a 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189 through to 320-6.

"It's still a bit of a blur — incredible feeling," said Woakes, who hit 18 boundaries and took 2-19 in India's first innings of 107. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream."

The 29-year-old Woakes is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray.

England's highest sixth-wicket partnership against India has given the hosts a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England had looked like wasting an inspired bowling performance that dismissed India so cheaply on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (3-74) removed Keaton Jennings (11) and then England captain Joe Root (19) with the last ball before lunch — both of them leg-before dismissals — to leave England 89-4 at the end of the opening session.

Inbetween Shami's strikes, Ishant Sharma had Alastair Cook (21) caught behind and Hardik Pandya (2-66) removed England debutant Ollie Pope for 28 to help bring India back into the match.

When Jos Buttler went for 24 — Shami's third leg-before wicket — England looked capable of crumbling again.

However, having become the first batsmen to pass 30 in the match, Woakes and Bairstow took England to 230-5 tea, before going on the attack in the evening session.

India's decision to replace pacer Umesh Yadav with slow left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav came into question as the tourists struggled to maintain control on a wicket that appeared better suited to seamers than spinners.

"As a bowling unit we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging," Pandya said. "And Woakes and Bairstow took the game away."

Woakes surged past Bairstow and was suddenly in sight of securing a place on the batting honors board at Lord's — to go along with his place on the bowling honors board after taking two five-wicket hauls at Lord's against Pakistan two years ago.

"I was probably getting a little bit nervous," Woakes said. "I went from 60 to 80 pretty quickly and all of a sudden you start thinking of three figures and you start wafting at things outside off-stump, which I hadn't been doing."

A quick word from Bairstow helped Woakes to compose himself and a pull shot over mid-wicket for three took him to the landmark off just 129 balls.

Bairstow fell agonizingly short of his second test century at Lord's, edging Pandya through to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the only wicket of the final session.

Sam Curran struck 22 not out from 24 balls as England chose to continue batting despite Sunday's forecast predicting rain.

England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

With inputs from AP