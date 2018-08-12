First Cricket
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Lord's, London: Broad rips through Pujara, Rahane

Date: Sunday, 12 August, 2018 19:51 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Lord's, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

107/10
Overs
35.2
R/R
3.04
Fours
14
Sixes
0
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Shami not out 10 3 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 13.2 5 20 5
Stuart Broad 10 2 37 1
396/7
Overs
88.1
R/R
4.49
Fours
51
Sixes
1
Extras
23
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Woakes not out 137 177 21 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 22 3 101 1
Mohammed Shami 23 4 96 3
51/4
Overs
28.0
R/R
1.82
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 7 18 1 0
Hardik Pandya Batting 0 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 8 5 9 2
Stuart Broad 9 5 13 2
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed bowled 20 times in his Test career - the most among any Indian player since his Test debut. No other Indian player has been dismissed bowled more than 12 times during the period.

  • Sharp comment there by senior journalist Ayaz Memon

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Rain Update: Light drizzle.... matter of time umpires decide to go off... 

  • After 27 overs,India 50/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    The battle resumes. It lasts only four balls though, thanks to a peach from Broady. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. England are six wickets away... 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    This will be over today unless rain intervenes soon. 

    50-up for India... Kohli looking good despite his obvious pain... Pujara looking the best he has on this tour.... Pujara cleaned up. On the pad and on the stumps... 

  • After 26 overs,India 50/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 6)

    Kohli on strike. Curran to bowl. No runs from either ends at the moment. They have dried up completely. Two though come in this one. A single and a bye. 

  • OUT! Phew. Stuart Broad has won the battle and how. What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the in swinger and catches Pujara unawares. Hits the pad and then crashes onto the stump. His 87-ball long knock ends... 

    Pujara b Broad 17(87) 

  • After 26 overs,India 50/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 6)

  • After 25 overs,India 48/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    What a lovely battle from Broad and Pujara. Broad bosses it. Pujara managed to survive. Hard to say who won it. But surely if this continues, we are an exciting passage of play. 

  • After 24 overs,India 48/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    Curran has bowled a couple of threatening deliveries in his second over. Moves the fourth ball off the seam and all Pujara managed was attempt defending it awkwardly... and fail. One came of the over. 

  • After 23 overs,India 47/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)

    Broad did bowl a 'hit me' delivery in the over but ends it with a jaffa. Angles it in as Kohli tries to play inside the line and the ball jags away to beat him. On the toes are India and England aren't giving them any room. 

  • FOUR! Broad overpitches and offers width to Kohli, who drives it through cover to score his first boundary. 

  • After 21 overs,India 38/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Virat Kohli defends the first three balls; collects a single on the third which runs away after finding his outside edge. Pujara scores his first bounady on the penultimate delivery. Beautiful shot from Che. 

  • FOUR! First boundary for Pujara, this after playing almost 11 overs. Curran goes full and Pujara punches it down the ground. 

  • After 21 overs,India 38/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    A maiden from Broad. Pujara has played 67 balls for his 12 runs. Ironically, even this too can be called 'intent'. 

  • After 20 overs,India 38/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Kohli is struggling. He seems to be in pain. Grimaces after defending the final ball. Worrying signs for India... 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players dismissing Ajinkya Rahane most times in international cricket:

    8 - STUART BROAD*
    7 - Steven Finn
    6 - Nathan Lyon

  • After 19 overs,India 35/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , )

    Rahane departs and India's final hope in this Test walks out: Virat Kohli. Remember he has a stiff back. That might or might not affect his batting. Wicket maiden from Broad. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Jinxed Jinx with that last update... not the best shot selection... and Rahane's reaction says it all... 

  • OUT! And Broad ends the frustration for India. Keeps one outside off and Rahane goes behind it. Chases it. Only to edge it to Keaton Jennings who takes a sharp catch at third slip. Third wicket falls. 

    Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13(33)

  • After 18 overs,India 35/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)

    Gradually, but surely, both the Indian batsmen have developed some comfort at the centre. They milk three singles in the over. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Long long way to go yet...with a lot of treachery in conditions and skill from England bowlers... but... Pujara and Rahane have started well. They are playing every ball on merit. Setting themselves up for a proper grind and they are capable of it. 

  • After 17 overs,India 32/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)

    Stuart Broad returns to the attack. Concedes two singles and Pujara plays him watchfully to the end the over with four dots. 

  • After 16 overs,India 30/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 8 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

    Woakes beats Rahane a ball after the latter scored a boundary. No complacency shown from the English bowlers so far. 

  • FOUR! Woakes strys one on the pads and Rahane trickles it to the fine leg fence.  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Pujara-Rahane partnership average in Tests:

    Asia : 65.42
    Outside Asia: 20.20

  • After 15 overs,India 24/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)

    Anderson continues. He is 36 but has bowled eight overs unchanged. The break helped of course but it still underlines how threatening he is in these conditions that Root hasn't opted for Sam Curran yet by giving Jimmy a break. Pujara edges the fourth ball but it falls well shy of the second slip. Maiden over. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Superb from Woakes... drew Rahane for the drive and he spanked it for four... gorgeous shot... next ball, Woakes adjusted line a lot and length a little, and almost induced the edge from Rahane... superb reply from the bowler... 

    and just as I typed that... there comes the edge... but just drops short of first slip.

  • After 14 overs,India 24/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)

    Woakes starts the over by tempting Rahane and the Mumbai batsman sends it to the cover fence. However, Woakes makes a brilliant comeback. First with the jaffa that sneaked past Rahane's outside edge. Then inducing an edge which died Cook, who is fielding at the first slip. Four off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average in SENA countries in Tests:

    Team's first innings - 23.50
    Team's second innings - 29.93

  • FOUR! Full, width. Woakes asks Rahane to drive and he obliges. Drills it through cover. 

  • After 13 overs,India 20/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

    Pujara after seeing out the first two balls plays loosely at a short delivery and got beaten. Takes a blow on the stomach on the fifth ball. No wicket for Jimmy though. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Its spitting rain drops at Lord's... so whatever India do... they need to hang on. 

  • After 12 overs,India 20/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

    Woakes has tried a couple of lengths in this over. He has mixed the back of the length deliveries with length balls. Rahane, though, has been remained undeterred along with Pujara. One came off the over.

  • After 11 overs,India 19/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

    Anderson continues. Pujara prods forward to defend the first ball and the leaves the second alone. Another delivery outside off, Pujara opts to not mess with it. Cheteshwar retains the strike on the final. 

  • Players are back on the field. Chris Woakes continues. Nasser Hussain on air reckons we might short passage of play and England must get in as many overs as possible. It could even last for 10 minutes. Pujara on strike.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Thing for India is to dig deep until play continues... seems an obvious statement but the point is that once you are on... and play restarts, it will continue through light drizzle... which can affect the pitch like in the first innings. Through this Test, India have drawn the short straw but that is not an excuse anymore. England batted through these conditions. 
     
     

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    More info... playing time has been extended... upto 7pm today. Also, playing overs have been reduced from 98 to 93... which means approximately 74 overs still remain in the day. Huge task ahead of India this. But rain expected at 3pm. So they need to hang around till then. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Official: Match restart at 2pm local time. That's 26 minutes. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    And yes... ground staff being called on... they are going to try and get the ground ready. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Umpires taking a walk now... more importantly... only one of the three has an umbrella.... we could see some action soon. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Few umbrellas still around which is enough to show that rain has not stopped yet. Post lunch session is underway... meaning no play. 
     
     

  • The drizzle is still on and the covers stay on the ground. Further delay.

  • In case you're wondering what was today's Lunch menu on Day 4

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Early lunch taken... scheduled restart at 1.09 pm local time... if rain stops that is. 
     
     

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Lords

    Players are off.... Marais Erasmus checked surface of pitch.... drizzle has got stronger and covers are coming on. India will be relieved. Once you go off... you cannot come back on until rain stops completely. You can play on in light drizzle but you cannot come back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Play interrupted due to rain. Covers come on and players walk off.

    Early Lunch taken on Day 4. 

  • After 9 overs,India 17/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

    Again the inswinger from Anderson cause some trouble to Pujara, as the ball raps on the pads. Joe Root doesn't review it as the ball would have most probably missed the leg stump. We see some light drizzling in the background. Ajinkya edges, but again the deft hands ensure the ball doesn't carry to slips. End of another good over from Anderson.

  • After 8 overs,India 16/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

    Woakes gets it in the corridor straightaway and the ball goes just past the outside edge of Pujara. Pujara's soft hands ensure the edge doesn't carry to the slips off the next ball. After five dots in the over. Pujara tucks a short of length delivery on the onside for a single.

Latest update: The battle resumes. It lasts only four balls though, thanks to a peach from Broady. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. England are six wickets away...

Day 3 report: Allrounder Chris Woakes displayed his batting ability with a first test century as he guided England to a commanding lead over India on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Woakes struck an unbeaten 120 to take England to 357-6 and a 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189 through to 320-6.

"It's still a bit of a blur — incredible feeling," said Woakes, who hit 18 boundaries and took 2-19 in India's first innings of 107. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream."

The 29-year-old Woakes is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray.

England's highest sixth-wicket partnership against India has given the hosts a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England had looked like wasting an inspired bowling performance that dismissed India so cheaply on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (3-74) removed Keaton Jennings (11) and then England captain Joe Root (19) with the last ball before lunch — both of them leg-before dismissals — to leave England 89-4 at the end of the opening session.

Inbetween Shami's strikes, Ishant Sharma had Alastair Cook (21) caught behind and Hardik Pandya (2-66) removed England debutant Ollie Pope for 28 to help bring India back into the match.

When Jos Buttler went for 24 — Shami's third leg-before wicket — England looked capable of crumbling again.

However, having become the first batsmen to pass 30 in the match, Woakes and Bairstow took England to 230-5 tea, before going on the attack in the evening session.

India's decision to replace pacer Umesh Yadav with slow left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav came into question as the tourists struggled to maintain control on a wicket that appeared better suited to seamers than spinners.

"As a bowling unit we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging," Pandya said. "And Woakes and Bairstow took the game away."

Woakes surged past Bairstow and was suddenly in sight of securing a place on the batting honors board at Lord's — to go along with his place on the bowling honors board after taking two five-wicket hauls at Lord's against Pakistan two years ago.

"I was probably getting a little bit nervous," Woakes said. "I went from 60 to 80 pretty quickly and all of a sudden you start thinking of three figures and you start wafting at things outside off-stump, which I hadn't been doing."

A quick word from Bairstow helped Woakes to compose himself and a pull shot over mid-wicket for three took him to the landmark off just 129 balls.

Bairstow fell agonizingly short of his second test century at Lord's, edging Pandya through to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the only wicket of the final session.

Sam Curran struck 22 not out from 24 balls as England chose to continue batting despite Sunday's forecast predicting rain.

England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4247 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

