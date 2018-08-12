After 8 overs,India 16/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Woakes gets it in the corridor straightaway and the ball goes just past the outside edge of Pujara. Pujara's soft hands ensure the edge doesn't carry to the slips off the next ball. After five dots in the over. Pujara tucks a short of length delivery on the onside for a single.

After 9 overs,India 17/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Again the inswinger from Anderson cause some trouble to Pujara, as the ball raps on the pads. Joe Root doesn't review it as the ball would have most probably missed the leg stump. We see some light drizzling in the background. Ajinkya edges, but again the deft hands ensure the ball doesn't carry to slips. End of another good over from Anderson.

Play interrupted due to rain. Covers come on and players walk off. Early Lunch taken on Day 4.

Players are off.... Marais Erasmus checked surface of pitch.... drizzle has got stronger and covers are coming on. India will be relieved. Once you go off... you cannot come back on until rain stops completely. You can play on in light drizzle but you cannot come back on.

Early lunch taken... scheduled restart at 1.09 pm local time... if rain stops that is.

🍽 An early lunch has been taken & given the menu, it may not come as a surprise! What would you choose? 🤔 #ENGvIND #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/2fk88Sdag7

In case you're wondering what was today's Lunch menu on Day 4

☔️ The covers are still on the pitch at the moment, with rain continuing to fall. Fingers crossed this will soon pass! 🤞 #ENGvIND #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/x9VdZOmUUZ

The drizzle is still on and the covers stay on the ground. Further delay.

Few umbrellas still around which is enough to show that rain has not stopped yet. Post lunch session is underway... meaning no play.

Umpires taking a walk now... more importantly... only one of the three has an umbrella.... we could see some action soon.

And yes... ground staff being called on... they are going to try and get the ground ready.

More info... playing time has been extended... upto 7pm today. Also, playing overs have been reduced from 98 to 93... which means approximately 74 overs still remain in the day. Huge task ahead of India this. But rain expected at 3pm. So they need to hang around till then.

Thing for India is to dig deep until play continues... seems an obvious statement but the point is that once you are on... and play restarts, it will continue through light drizzle... which can affect the pitch like in the first innings. Through this Test, India have drawn the short straw but that is not an excuse anymore. England batted through these conditions.

Players are back on the field. Chris Woakes continues. Nasser Hussain on air reckons we might short passage of play and England must get in as many overs as possible. It could even last for 10 minutes. Pujara on strike.

Anderson continues. Pujara prods forward to defend the first ball and the leaves the second alone. Another delivery outside off, Pujara opts to not mess with it. Cheteshwar retains the strike on the final.

Woakes has tried a couple of lengths in this over. He has mixed the back of the length deliveries with length balls. Rahane, though, has been remained undeterred along with Pujara. One came off the over.

Its spitting rain drops at Lord's... so whatever India do... they need to hang on.

Pujara after seeing out the first two balls plays loosely at a short delivery and got beaten. Takes a blow on the stomach on the fifth ball. No wicket for Jimmy though.

FOUR! Full, width. Woakes asks Rahane to drive and he obliges. Drills it through cover.

Woakes starts the over by tempting Rahane and the Mumbai batsman sends it to the cover fence. However, Woakes makes a brilliant comeback. First with the jaffa that sneaked past Rahane's outside edge. Then inducing an edge which died Cook, who is fielding at the first slip. Four off the over.

and just as I typed that... there comes the edge... but just drops short of first slip.

Superb from Woakes... drew Rahane for the drive and he spanked it for four... gorgeous shot... next ball, Woakes adjusted line a lot and length a little, and almost induced the edge from Rahane... superb reply from the bowler...

Anderson continues. He is 36 but has bowled eight overs unchanged. The break helped of course but it still underlines how threatening he is in these conditions that Root hasn't opted for Sam Curran yet by giving Jimmy a break. Pujara edges the fourth ball but it falls well shy of the second slip. Maiden over.

FOUR! Woakes strys one on the pads and Rahane trickles it to the fine leg fence.

Woakes beats Rahane a ball after the latter scored a boundary. No complacency shown from the English bowlers so far.

Stuart Broad returns to the attack. Concedes two singles and Pujara plays him watchfully to the end the over with four dots.

Long long way to go yet...with a lot of treachery in conditions and skill from England bowlers... but... Pujara and Rahane have started well. They are playing every ball on merit. Setting themselves up for a proper grind and they are capable of it.

Gradually, but surely, both the Indian batsmen have developed some comfort at the centre. They milk three singles in the over.

OUT! And Broad ends the frustration for India. Keeps one outside off and Rahane goes behind it. Chases it. Only to edge it to Keaton Jennings who takes a sharp catch at third slip. Third wicket falls.

Jinxed Jinx with that last update... not the best shot selection... and Rahane's reaction says it all...

Rahane departs and India's final hope in this Test walks out: Virat Kohli. Remember he has a stiff back. That might or might not affect his batting. Wicket maiden from Broad.

Kohli is struggling. He seems to be in pain. Grimaces after defending the final ball. Worrying signs for India...

A maiden from Broad. Pujara has played 67 balls for his 12 runs. Ironically, even this too can be called 'intent'.

FOUR! First boundary for Pujara, this after playing almost 11 overs. Curran goes full and Pujara punches it down the ground.

Virat Kohli defends the first three balls; collects a single on the third which runs away after finding his outside edge. Pujara scores his first bounady on the penultimate delivery. Beautiful shot from Che.

FOUR! Broad overpitches and offers width to Kohli, who drives it through cover to score his first boundary.

Broad did bowl a 'hit me' delivery in the over but ends it with a jaffa. Angles it in as Kohli tries to play inside the line and the ball jags away to beat him. On the toes are India and England aren't giving them any room.

Curran has bowled a couple of threatening deliveries in his second over. Moves the fourth ball off the seam and all Pujara managed was attempt defending it awkwardly... and fail. One came of the over.

What a lovely battle from Broad and Pujara. Broad bosses it. Pujara managed to survive. Hard to say who won it. But surely if this continues, we are an exciting passage of play.

OUT! Phew. Stuart Broad has won the battle and how. What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the in swinger and catches Pujara unawares. Hits the pad and then crashes onto the stump. His 87-ball long knock ends...

Kohli on strike. Curran to bowl. No runs from either ends at the moment. They have dried up completely. Two though come in this one. A single and a bye.

This will be over today unless rain intervenes soon. 50-up for India... Kohli looking good despite his obvious pain... Pujara looking the best he has on this tour. ... Pujara cleaned up. On the pad and on the stumps...

The battle resumes. It lasts only four balls though, thanks to a peach from Broady. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. England are six wickets away...

Rain Update : Light drizzle.... matter of time umpires decide to go off...

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed bowled 20 times in his Test career - the most among any Indian player since his Test debut. No other Indian player has been dismissed bowled more than 12 times during the period.

OUT! Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack and Curran holes out off his first ball. Angled across the left-hander and Curran backing away to loft it over covers, gets a thick outside edge that sails to the third man fielder and with his wicket Joe Root signals the declaration. S Curran c M Shami b Hardik Pandya 40(49)

England have declared for 396/7 with a lead of 289 . England batted for just 43 deliveries on Day 4 morning added 39 runs to the overnight score Joe Root has declared the innings at the fall of Curran's wicket. Chris Woakes deservedly remains unbeaten on 137 as he soaks in the applause from the spectators at Lord's, who are on their feet. Conditions are good for bowling with the ball nipping around. Anderson will be eager to come out, take the new duke and carry on from where he left in first innings. India have a mountain of 289 to scale first.

OUT! There's the edge. Anderson gets one to jag back in sharply. Vijay prods forward to defend, gets an inside edge to Jonny Bairstow, who was already following the trajectory of the inswinger. Vijay gets a pair at Lord's! 550th Test wicket for Jimmy Anderson and 100th at Lord's what a bowler. M Vijay c J Bairstow b J Anderson 0 (8)

OUT! Gone! Oh dear that's as straight as it can get. Gets the wicket with another sharp inswinger. Rahul was shuffling across and is unable get the bat in way. Doesn't think of reviewing it. Eyes turn to the clock and no Virat Kohli cannot come out to bat just yet. This is shambolic from India. Super from Anderson. KL Rahul lbw b J Anderson 10(16)

Day 3 report: Allrounder Chris Woakes displayed his batting ability with a first test century as he guided England to a commanding lead over India on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Woakes struck an unbeaten 120 to take England to 357-6 and a 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189 through to 320-6.

"It's still a bit of a blur — incredible feeling," said Woakes, who hit 18 boundaries and took 2-19 in India's first innings of 107. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream."

The 29-year-old Woakes is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray.

England's highest sixth-wicket partnership against India has given the hosts a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England had looked like wasting an inspired bowling performance that dismissed India so cheaply on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (3-74) removed Keaton Jennings (11) and then England captain Joe Root (19) with the last ball before lunch — both of them leg-before dismissals — to leave England 89-4 at the end of the opening session.

Inbetween Shami's strikes, Ishant Sharma had Alastair Cook (21) caught behind and Hardik Pandya (2-66) removed England debutant Ollie Pope for 28 to help bring India back into the match.

When Jos Buttler went for 24 — Shami's third leg-before wicket — England looked capable of crumbling again.

However, having become the first batsmen to pass 30 in the match, Woakes and Bairstow took England to 230-5 tea, before going on the attack in the evening session.

India's decision to replace pacer Umesh Yadav with slow left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav came into question as the tourists struggled to maintain control on a wicket that appeared better suited to seamers than spinners.

"As a bowling unit we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging," Pandya said. "And Woakes and Bairstow took the game away."

Woakes surged past Bairstow and was suddenly in sight of securing a place on the batting honors board at Lord's — to go along with his place on the bowling honors board after taking two five-wicket hauls at Lord's against Pakistan two years ago.

"I was probably getting a little bit nervous," Woakes said. "I went from 60 to 80 pretty quickly and all of a sudden you start thinking of three figures and you start wafting at things outside off-stump, which I hadn't been doing."

A quick word from Bairstow helped Woakes to compose himself and a pull shot over mid-wicket for three took him to the landmark off just 129 balls.

Bairstow fell agonizingly short of his second test century at Lord's, edging Pandya through to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the only wicket of the final session.

Sam Curran struck 22 not out from 24 balls as England chose to continue batting despite Sunday's forecast predicting rain.

England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

With inputs from AP