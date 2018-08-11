After 48 overs,England 196/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 54 , Chris Woakes 29) Woakes gets off strike off the first ball with a single behind point. Bairstow runs two to mid wicket off the next after turning the strike past point. Woakes sees off the final three deliveries off the over without much trouble.

After 49 overs,England 200/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 55 , Chris Woakes 32) Ash continues. Bairstow bunts it to long on for a single. A brace past backward square leg and a single off the final ball by Woakes brings the 200 up for England. The pair has now added 69 valuable runs. England lead by 93.

FOUR! Bouncer with hardly any spite in it. In fact there was nothing in it from Ishant. Woakes pulls it to long leg fence for four.

A word for Bairstow... was watching from the stands as he notched up his half-century... some real grinding work from him after he couldn't put bat to ball in the first part of his innings... has turned the game around. But more than that... India have missed a third pacer... Pandya not the same quality as Stokes who had troubled India when Anderson/Broad/Curran stopped bowling. This is the difference so far in the series.

200 up for England. Looks good as game over with that 100-run lead... India need a humongous effort with bat and some help from rain to save this game from here.

After 50 overs,England 205/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 55 , Chris Woakes 37) After the bouncer, Ishant tries to outsmart Woakes with a yorker on middle, however Woakes was alert to dig it out. Harbhajan Singh on air thinks India is losing the plot. He believes they shouldn't get impatient as they are unable to break the partnership and the idea should be cutting down the runs, build pressure that will in turn lead to a wicket. To be fair the runs have come at a healthy clip. Five more runs off the 50th over. England lead by 98.

FOUR! Woakes gets down on his knee, gets outside the line of the ball and scoops it through leg slip for a boundary.

After 51 overs,England 212/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 56 , Chris Woakes 43) Change in the angle for Ravi Ashwin. He goes round the stumps for the first four deliveries. Woakes' scoop brings a change in the field as well. The short leg is removed and a leg slip is place. Three more singles after the boundary. The lead climbs over 100.

After 52 overs,England 213/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 56 , Chris Woakes 44) Ishant delivers a quiet over giving away just a single. We are into the final passage of play of the second session and it has been completely dominated by England. Woakes is inching towards his half-century as well. What a return for the all-rounder from Warwickshire.

Mohammed Shami has been brought back into the attack. He replaces R Ashwin.

FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Jonny Bairstow! Was on a good length outside off from Shami and Bairstow hits it on the up. Pierces the gap in the cover to collect a boundary.

After 53 overs,England 218/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 60 , Chris Woakes 45) Woakes camps back and steers it to wide third man for a single off the second ball of the over. Bairstow's top shot to cover boundary takes the home side's lead to 111. India desperate to break the partnership.

FIFTY! Woakes completes his fifty! Not the most convincing shot to get to his half-century as he gets a good old french cut to fine leg boundary, but nevertheless it has been a fine innings. A timely knock importantly, providing Bairstow good company and helping England swell the lead.

FOUR! Classy from Woakes. The ball angling away and Woakes laces a cover drive on the up. Superb batting this.

Fifty up for Chris Woakes... India's woeful luck continues... not a single inside edge has found the stumps... and I have lost count of how many inside edges there have been today...

England losing a Test at home while fielding first and having a lead of 100-plus after their first innings:

After 54 overs,England 228/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 60 , Chris Woakes 55) Woakes' second boundary off the over was a shot of confidence and it will keep rising with more time he spends in the middle. Ten runs off Ishant's over. India will have a lot to reassess when they take the tea interval.

After 55 overs,England 230/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 62 , Chris Woakes 55) Shami gets one to dart back in and hits Bairstow on the pads. There is a loud shout, but reckon it was too high. Only two runs off the over as Woakes and Bairstow remain unbeaten after adding 99 runs for this partnership. England will go into Tea with a massive advantage, in terms of runs it is 123.

Tea, Day 3 Only Jos Buttler's wicket for India in the afternoon session. The pair of Bairstow and Woakes have batted solidly giving England a huge lead of 123 runs in the first innings. In a little over 30 overs, India have leaked 141 runs. Lot to rethink and reassess before they come out for the final session. Do join us for that.

India are back on the field. So are Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes. Will be interesting to see what England's game plan is here.

Change of ends for Ravichandran Ashwin. Will it change India's fortunes? Woakes respects him for the first four balls and then milks a single to long on to complete the 100-run stand with Bairstow. Root sauntered towards the balcony to applaud the duo. Kind of explains the importance of this stand.

Shami continues. Only two slips for Woakes. The ball is reversing and Shami is trying his best to hide the ball from the batsman. Woakes sees it off successfully. Maiden.

Swann mentioned in the post-tea show that Ashwin was bowling from the wrong and he couldn't be more accurate. Ashwin beat Bairstow twice in the over. Jonny almost got castled on the second ball. Good signs these for India. Single came in the over.

Ashwin is bowling in tandem with Shami and Ishant... says everything you need to know where India are lacking at the moment...

100-partnership is up for Bairstow-Woakes.... dark dark clouds.... not rain-threatening although we might have some... but that's beside the point...

FOUR! Shami overpitches. Jonny doesn't mind. Lunges forward and drills it through cover.

Shami has been on the money in this session so far. But the wicket has eluded him. England lead by 129 runs.

FOUR! Another experiment from Ashwin. Short and slightly wide, Bairstow goes back and punches it wide of cover.

Typical Ashwin. Like so often, the Tamil Nadu player seems to be experimenting too much. Six came off the first three balls which were followed by three dots.

Shami has used the occasional bumper against Bairstow. But the batsman has managed to keep it out of his way successfully. Meanwhile, Kohli was seen stretching his legs. Is he fancying a bowl? I doubt. Three singles in the over.

FOUR! Ashwin flights it a lot and Woakes' eyes lit up. He kneels and slogs it over midwicket.

FOUR! This time through the off side. Ashwin drops it short and Woakes rocks back to cut it through cover-point.

Remember the over where Ashwin troubled Bairstow? Yeah, think Ashwin's forgotten whatever he did there. He's back to trying too many things. Nine come in the over.

FOUR! Ishant steams in and well... bowls a rubbish delivery. Short and outside off, Bairstow cuts it to deep point.

Ishant was well... inconsistent in his comeback over. Got good shape on a couple of deliveries but then he bowled short and wide too. Four in the over.

Chris Woakes has gone past his previous highest Test score of 66 which he made against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Chris Woakes is now batting on his highest Test score. England's lead has crossed the 150-run mark. If this continues for another hour, England can easily push for an innings win.

Ishant is back now... England in complete control though and India look bereft of ideas. Will Ashwin continue to bowl with him? The fact that Pandya - as third-choice pacer - has only bowled 10 overs is telling.

FOUR! Back of a length, width on offer. Ishant's asking to be punished and Woakes obliges. Guides it past gully and beats Kuldeep Yadav, who was fielding at deep point.

FOUR! Too full and on the sticks. Woakes drives it down the ground.

Right, nothing going India's way right now. The bowlers are losing their confidence. Ishant concedes 11 off his 18th over.

FOUR! Unlucky. Ashwin induces an edge off Woakes but it goes past the first slip and races away to the fence.

Ashwin looked threatening for an over but since then Bairstow and Woakes have played him pretty confidently.

Hardik comes back into the attack and rightly so. Three singles in the over. Where is the wicket going to come form? England are 21 runs away from 300. 193 runs more than India managed to score...

FOUR! Ashwin keeps it on the pads and Woakes tickles it fine and it races away to the fence.

England will need to declare if India are to bat again. At least that's what the feeling one gets after seeing the way India are bowling right now. Two singles and a boundary in the 68th over.

FOUR! Another delivery on the pads and Bairstow paddles it away to the fine leg fence.

Runs are leaking and how. It's the 70th over and bowlers are still bowling on the pads. India have lacked discipline today. Six come in the over.

Maiden century! Woakes mistimes a pull over midwicket but hits it well enough to run three. Ashwin slips in the deep as the batsmen complete the third run. Off comes the helmet and the celebration follows. All the English players are cheering Woakes, who is making a comeback in this match. Outstanding effort from Woakesy.

What a Test comeback for Woakes... maiden Test hundred at Lord's... he has special relationship with this ground... India's bowling has been pedestrian since England crossed 200... and Woakes has made it count... now for a quick double... by which I mean Bairstow is scheduled to get his hundred shortly too.

England batsmen batting at No.7 or lower scoring a century against India at Lord's in Tests:

Day 2, report: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.

Woakes, 29, missed out on England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.

"The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you've got world-class batsmen to come up against," said Anderson. "But he handled the task brilliantly."

'Lick your lips'

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.

"Some days it hoops round," Anderson told reporters.

"With the experience we've had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.

"We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world."

India's Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.

"I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on," he said.

"The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.

"I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit," Rahane added.

After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.

Run out

Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.

The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.

Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.

Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.

Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.

England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.

Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 -- his maiden Test century in England.

England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.

But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.

It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.

Anderson ended the day's play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord's honours board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

With inputs from AFP