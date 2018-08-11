Just two runs off Pandya’s second over, with Pope guiding the ball towards the midwicket off the last delivery, preventing the over from going as a maiden. Meanwhile, this partnership is already starting to look good, and would be a cause of worry for the Indians.

Maiden from Kuldeep, a much better over from the left-arm wrist-spinner, with the England captain opting to remain defensive in this over.

Singles exchanged off the first two deliveries of Pandya’s latest over, with Pope guiding the ball towards the midwicket region off the fourth delivery to collect two runs. Four off the over.

Pope guides the ball wide of slip off the second delivery, getting enough time to come back for a second run. Three singles collected off the remainder of the over, with five coming off the over.

Pandya continues from the Nursery End. Singles collected by Root and Pope off the last two deliveries of the over are all that are collected off the 20th over. England are just 37 runs short of the Indian total, with eight wickets in hand.

Mohammed Shami brought back in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Can he get a breakthrough for the Indians in the last 30 mins of the first session?

FOUR ! Not the best of starts by Shami in a new spell, bowling short and wide to Pope, who cuts it behind square to collect another boundary! ENG 74/2

Harlod Gimblett is the only debutant to score a fifty against India at Lord's. He did that in 1936. Ollie Pope is looking good today.

Shami is brought back in place of Kuldeep, and Pope greets him in a new spell with a cut towards deep backward point off a short, wide delivery for a four. Pope goes for another drive three balls later, but is intercepted by cover on this occasion, and gets only a single. Five off the over.

Pandya's trapped Pope LBW, and the youngster opts to go upstairs.

OUT! Pandya's the one who gets the breakthrough in the end, trapping Pope lbw with a delivery that skids through and catches the batsman unawares! Pope tries going upstairs, but gets three reds in return, as England lose their second review. ENG 77/3

Pandya has a wicket... lbw... Pope is gone... from the naked eye looked as if there could be some height issue... but no, it was out... Virat's celebration showed how much he believes in Pandya and guess that's what matters really... he has got the breakthrough... slow progress for India.

On the bright side for Eng the remaining batsmen are saved of the horror of bad reviews because there aren't any left #ENGvIND

Pandya continues from the other end, and gets the breakthrough right away, trapping Pope lbw off the first ball. The debutant goes upstairs, but England end up losing their second review. Another appeal for lbw, this time against new batsman Jonny Bairstow, but a faint outside edge saves him on this occasion. Just two runs and a wicket off a quality over from Pandya.

FOUR! Too full and on the pads, Root shuffles slightly and flicks it through square leg.

Phew. Root chases a wide delivery and almost nicks it to Karthik. An excited Kohli has a word or two to shout from the slip cordon. Shami once again attempts to trap Root LBW but he flicks it through midwicket for a single. The over ends with three dots.

The last time before today, Hardik Pandya took a wicket was in the first Test against South Africa at Cape Town. He bowled 58.3 overs after that to get a wicket today.

Yes, no. Yes, no. England have already found themselves in a couple of tight situations as far as running between the wickets is concerned. This time around an early no from Bairstow avoided any mix-up. A couple of runs in Hardik's sixth over.

OUT! Huge wicket. Mohammed Shami strikes at the stroke of lunch. Keeps it on a length and the ball stays low. Root fails to bring his bat down in time and is trapped in front. Erasmus raises the finger and Kohli's celebrations begun.

England are 89/4 and trailing by 18 runs. Fair to say that they are in ascendancy despite the morning session. India have to coninue their good work...

The icing on the cake though was Root's wicket.

Shami gave the breakthrough and Ishant then got rid of Alastair Cook with a peach. Hardik Pandya too was rewarded with Ollie Pope's wicket, who displayed his potentinal, after a decent spell.

Lunch: India started as poorly as it got. The lines were wayward and there was of talk of Ashwin's early introduction even before the fifth over. But as the match progressed, both Shami and Ishant found their rhythm.

Root gone at the stroke of lunch.. Terrific session for Shami this... ball is doing something and he has made it talk... the most important batsman in this England line-up is gone... 18 runs to play with still and believe it or not, India are still in with a shout here thanks to brilliant Shami.

Root gone at the stroke of lunch.. Terrific session for Shami this... ball is doing something and he has made it talk... the most important batsman in this England line-up is gone... 18 runs to play with still and believe it or not, India are still in with a shout here thanks to brilliant Shami.

Okay then! Time for the afternoon session to commence. Jonny Bairstow is joined by Jos Buttler. Shami will complete the remainder of the over after getting Root off the final ball of the morning session.

After 25 overs,England 92/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 5 , Jos Buttler 1) Shami breaks the stumps at the non-striker's end while getting into his delivery stride. He knocks the bails over and umpire Erasmus calls it a no-ball. Buttler works it off the middle stump to mid wicket for his first run. Bairstow returns the strike next ball. Shami finishes the over with a slight shape away, getting a the outer portion of Buttler's bat. England 15 runs away.

FOUR! Buttler just held the face of the bat open to steer it through gully as the ball rolls towards third man fence. Kuldeep loses the chase.

After 26 overs,England 99/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 6 , Jos Buttler 7) Hardik continues post Lunch. Will be interesting to see when Virat brings in Ravichandran Ashwin. Pandya finds Buttler's outside edge that goes on a bounce to KL Rahul at third slip. Buttler shimmies down the pitch and meets the ball, different approach to negate any movement or perhaps upset the length/ rhythm of the bowler than compared to the players who stand outside their crease.

FOUR! Full on the pads from Ishant and Buttler has no problems in clipping it away to mid wicket boundary.

After 27 overs,England 104/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 7 , Jos Buttler 11) Sharma with his natural inward movement causes some discomfort to Bairstow first and then Buttler. Bairstow gets the 100th run on the board for England with an insiude edge onto the pads as they scamper a quick single. Buttler shoulders arm to aball the nips in sharply, the ball does hit the pad but it was far away from stumps. Sharma strays in line and Buttler flicks it to the boundary. England now three runs away from India's first innings total.

FOUR! Lovely stroke down the ground from Bairstow. Shami aiming to bowl wicket-to-wicket pitches little too full and Bairstow crunches it past mid on

After 28 overs,England 110/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 11 , Jos Buttler 12) Change of ends for Shami. He runs in from the nursery end replacing Hardik Pandya. Concedes a boundary off the over that takes England ahead. Couple of more singles, including leg bye in the over.

FOUR! Slice of luck for Jos Buttler. Didn't cover for the inward seam movement Ishant is getting. The ball was close to the stumps after Buttler got an inside edge. The ball runs down to fine leg boundary.

Still no Ashwin... given there are two right-handers at the crease...

England in the lead after lunch... but India cannot afford to think about that... they are still attacking for good measure...

After 29 overs,England 116/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 12 , Jos Buttler 17) Ishant has all the right reasons to feel little unlucky here. Keeps getting the back to come back in late. He had both Buttler and Bairstow inside-edging in the same over, but on both occasions the ball evaded the stumps. England lead by 9.

FOUR! Length on middle and Bairstow once again gets forward, presents full face of the bat and to drive back past the bowler for another lovely boundary.

FOUR! This time through the covers. Shami bowls it in the slot outside off stump and Bairstow doesn't fail to stroke it through covers. Cracking sound on impact as well. Right from the middle of the bat.

Bairstow not having the best timing at the moment. Trying to cut away too much. Both Shami and Ishant looking to play on this... one with width (Shami) and one without width (Ishant)... And just as I typed that... two full balls from Shami dispatched for four... pressure released...

After 30 overs,England 124/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Jos Buttler 17) In the search of a bowled or a leg before, Shami keeps attacking the stumps, but at the same time runs the risk of going for runs. Couple of delightful shots to the boundary in the over by Bairstow. Runs continue to come at a quick rate. This partnership has already added 35 in just 33 deliveries.

FOUR! More runs! Again the open face of the bat from Buttler and the third man is wide, in fact he is almost standing at deep backward point. Ashwin puts in the dive, but isn't able to drag the ball back in play.

Lord's is the only venue where Bairstow has made 300-plus runs in Test cricket.

After 31 overs,England 131/4 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Jos Buttler 24) Buttler finds the fence early in the over slicing Sharma to third-man. Ajinkya Rahane with some excellent fielding in the covers as he saves two runs for his team.

OUT! With Buttler shuffling across a leg before was always on the cards. Straight and full from Shami, Buttler misses the flick and the ball thuds around the shin area. He was dead duck! A pretty straightforward decision for Aleem Dar. Shami has four. England lose five. J Buttler lbw Shami 24 (22)

LBW and gone... Shami with another... what a day he is having... India's best Test bowler across conditions is putting his hand up... England do not have any reviews so every time the umpire raises his finger, Kohli has that extra element of celebration...

Chris Woakes is the new man in

FOUR! Woakes gets off the mark with a boundary. Not the most convincing start for England's number seven. Shami almost squared him up as Woakes' head was falling on the offside trying to work it to mid on. Gets an outside edge that goes along the ground past the cordon to third man fence. Shami won't mind it.

And well, what do you know... the blue has disappeared... cloud cover at Lord's... no chance of rain though...

After 32 overs,England 135/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Chris Woakes 4) Shami is delivering a fantastic spell for his side. He has pinned three batsmen, the latest being Jos Buttler and is running in with a lot of vigor. With five wickets remaining, he will fancy the idea of earning a fifer and getting his name on the honour's board.

After 33 overs,England 137/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 21 , Chris Woakes 5) Ishant continues to cause problems to Bairstow, looks like any moment we might see him play on and lose his wicket. Sharma surprises Woakes with a very good bouncer. Ishant providing able support to Shami at the other end. Two singles in the over.

Day 2, report: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.

Woakes, 29, missed out on England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.

"The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you've got world-class batsmen to come up against," said Anderson. "But he handled the task brilliantly."

'Lick your lips'

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.

"Some days it hoops round," Anderson told reporters.

"With the experience we've had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.

"We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world."

India's Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.

"I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on," he said.

"The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.

"I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit," Rahane added.

After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.

Run out

Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.

The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.

Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.

Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.

Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.

England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.

Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 -- his maiden Test century in England.

England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.

But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.

It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.

Anderson ended the day's play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord's honours board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

With inputs from AFP