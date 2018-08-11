Can Virat Kohli and CO bounce back and stop England from gaining control? Follow our Live blog for all the updates from Lord's.

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 3 of 2nd Test between India and England at Lord's. The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 107 on a rain-affected Day 2 at the close of play. India will now look to match England's performance with the ball to remain in contention in this Test match.

It's a sell out... long queues to get in, outside coffee or beer (yes, they start drinking early here) stands...

Look at that picture and think hard about yesterday... it was hell for batsmen. Today could be heaven... a lot of blue, not a hint of rain about. India drew the short straw on toss and weather conditions... England have all the advantage as day three begins...

Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi previews the Day 3 of the Lord's Test with Prakash Wakankar.

Even so Ajinkya Rahane said yesterday that they will be looking at Kuldeep Yadav to deliver... should be an engrossing day with Virat Kohli's captaincy as well. Basically, a test of India's number one credentials.

A long, hard fight back for India in this Test... one look at the sky above is enough to dishearten the team. Coach Ravi Shastri said they want to be the best traveling side in world cricket... today is the day to show it. Only problem is that they are a pacer short. Hardik Pandya has to showcase his utility with the ball today.

As much as you want to criticise India for yesterday's batting display, don't... every batting line-up in world cricket would have failed in those conditions...

It is bright. It is sunny and it might well be a long day for India. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are the English openers. Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for India. Here we go...

It is bright. It is sunny and it might well be a long day for India. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are the English openers. Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for India. Here we go...

Off the mark is Cook straightaway after Ishant strays one on the pads. He clips it to midwicket for a single. Poor lines from Ishant thus far. Has either kept it on the pads or on the fifth-sixth stump line. That's not going to trouble the England openers. Another one on the pads and Jennings clips it away through midwicket and runs three.

Shami to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Shami, from round the wicket, bowls one on short and around middle and leg. Easy for Cook, who tucks it away through square leg.

One over and you can see how conditions have changed... India have to be on the money with everything today... every ball, every run... And that's a s*&t over from Ishant to start with... a very poor line...

The Indian pacers haven't found their lines yet. Shami is bowling too outside off. Switches to round the wicket after four balls. Maybe that will help. Five came off the over.

Ishant Sharma has taken 11 wickets at Lord's in Tests - the joint most for him at a venue in Tests. He picked up a seven-for at the venue to help India to win the match in 2014. Can he do it again?

FOUR! Horrible start this for India. Keeps it on the pads and Cook flick it past the diving square leg.

Jaffa first up from Ishant.... better line in this over... guess the first was a warm-up... gave away four runs though that India didn't have to play with...

If similar bowling continues, India might well want to introduce R Ashwin early into the attack. He was brilliant with the new ball in the first Test and his records against left-handers is well-documented.

If similar bowling continues, India might well want to introduce R Ashwin early into the attack. He was brilliant with the new ball in the first Test and his records against left-handers is well-documented.

Shami continues... albeit with no improvement. England collect three singles and a three from the fourth over. The run rate is 5 right now.

Shami continues... albeit with no improvement. England collect three singles and a three from the fourth over. The run rate is 5 right now.

Much, much better from Ishant Sharma. From round the wicket, he kept in the fourth to sixth stump line. Didn't trouble the batsman much but made him respect him. First maiden of the day.

Overhead conditions can't be the only factor behind a ball swinging. India have bowled straight this morning! Hopefully the Duke's ball swings more once the lacquer goes off

No real prodigious swing for the Indian new ball bowlers yet as the search for first wicket continues

Shami is keeping it on the stumps. Making the batsman play and Cook has trusted his defence. To be fair, the conditions are nowhere threatening as they were yesterday but the ball is seaming and swinging a bit. One off the over.

Latest updates: Much, much better from Ishant Sharma. From round the wicket, he kept in the fourth to sixth stump line. Didn't trouble the batsman much but made him respect him. First maiden of the day.

Day 2, report: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.

Woakes, 29, missed out on England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.

"The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you've got world-class batsmen to come up against," said Anderson. "But he handled the task brilliantly."

'Lick your lips'

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.

"Some days it hoops round," Anderson told reporters.

"With the experience we've had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.

"We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world."

India's Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.

"I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on," he said.

"The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.

"I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit," Rahane added.

After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.

Run out

Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.

The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.

Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.

Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.

Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.

England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.

Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 -- his maiden Test century in England.

England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.

But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.

It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.

Anderson ended the day's play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord's honours board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

With inputs from AFP