Chris Woakes is the new man in

FOUR! Woakes gets off the mark with a boundary. Not the most convincing start for England's number seven. Shami almost squared him up as Woakes' head was falling on the offside trying to work it to mid on. Gets an outside edge that goes along the ground past the cordon to third man fence. Shami won't mind it.

And well, what do you know... the blue has disappeared... cloud cover at Lord's... no chance of rain though...

After 32 overs,England 135/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Chris Woakes 4) Shami is delivering a fantastic spell for his side. He has pinned three batsmen, the latest being Jos Buttler and is running in with a lot of vigor. With five wickets remaining, he will fancy the idea of earning a fifer and getting his name on the honour's board.

After 33 overs,England 137/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 21 , Chris Woakes 5) Ishant continues to cause problems to Bairstow, looks like any moment we might see him play on and lose his wicket. Sharma surprises Woakes with a very good bouncer. Ishant providing able support to Shami at the other end. Two singles in the over.

After 34 overs,England 141/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 24 , Chris Woakes 6) Seen few loose shots from Bairstow in last couple of overs. Misses the cut a couple of times. He earns two runs with back foot punch and then takes a single off the final ball to mid wicket.

Also, India might just be missing a third pacer... who bowls after Shami/Ishant are done with these spells? Under absolute grey clouds at the moment... Not Pandya, come on!

Superb pressure from Shami and Ishant here... don't know how Bairstow is still there... he has poked at almost everything...

After 35 overs,England 142/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 25 , Chris Woakes 6) How good has Ishant been bowling! He tries to mix it up with a yorker and we saw a sharp bouncer in the previous over. Signs of reverse swing for Ishant as well, as he goes past Bairstow's inside edge. Virat takes a referral for a caught and bowled, after the ball hit Bairstow's pads and bobbed up in the air to Ishant. No edge there. The ball darted back in, hit the pad and ballooned up. India lose one of their two reviews. Quick single off the next ball.

Jonny Bairstow's 30 is now the highest score of match, going past Ashwin's 29.

FOUR! Wristy bit of work from Woakes. He plays it with the swing as he whips it off his legs through mid wicket for a boundary.

After 36 overs,England 151/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 30 , Chris Woakes 10) Shami potency as a bowler doubles up with the ball reversing. Only two slips in place as Shami will be targetting the stumps. Bairstow presses forward and tries to defend but gets an inside edge to square leg. He hares back for the second run. Cries of 'Ohhhh' after a perilous leave from Jonny Bairstow. The ball was very close to the off stump there. Bairstow guides it past backward point for a couple. Gets off the strike with a single off the next ball to mid wicket. Woakes ends the over with a boundary.

After 37 overs,England 151/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 30 , Chris Woakes 10) Ishant continues. Bairstow with some confident leaves in the over as Ishant sends down a maiden. We have seen the visuals of Ashwin loosening up. He is yet to bowl in this match.

FOUR! Good length outside off and Woakes dabs it past the third slip to beat the wide third man as the ball races down the slope.

After 38 overs,England 157/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 30 , Chris Woakes 16) Pandya's new spell begins with a boundary to third man. Woakes presses forward and drives it past mid off for a brace. and takes England lead to 50. Hardik pitches one in the corridor to beat Woakes' outside edge. Six runs off the over. Drinks taken.

Ravichandran Ashwin introduced in the attack for the first time. A slip and short leg stationed.

After 39 overs,England 159/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 30 , Chris Woakes 17) Ashiwn into the attack straight away after drinks. The first hour of the play of the second session belonged England. India would want to keep the lead under 100. Can Ashwin's spin bring wickets? Well, at least no in his first over. Bairstow and Woakes collect couple of singles as Ashwin looks to find his rhythm.

After 40 overs,England 161/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 31 , Chris Woakes 18) Pandya's delivery stay a touch low. Went on the bounce to 'keeper Karthik or he collects it almost off the turf. Two singles off the last two deliveries. The innings run rate continues to be over and around four runs an over.

FOUR! Tossed up from Ashwin. Bairstow's eyes light up, gets under it and thumps it over mid on to long on boundary. One bounce and over the ropes.

After 41 overs,England 166/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 35 , Chris Woakes 18) We have seen a few stay low as another delivery from Ashwin barely rises after pitching. Little bit of drift from Ashwin to finish the over. A boundary to long on the only runs coming off it.

FOUR! Loose delivery from Pandya outside off and Bairstow throws his hands at it to thrash it through cover-point.

After 42 overs,England 173/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 41 , Chris Woakes 19) Loud grunt from Pandya as he bowls a bumper at 126 clicks that goes over Woakes's head. Umpire has to deem it wide. Another single off an inside edge, but this time Woakes is the batsman. Bairstow crushes it through cover-point for four. Eight runs come off the over. England lead by 66.

After 43 overs,England 174/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 41 , Chris Woakes 20) Ashwin angles one in and Woakes clips it off middle and leg to midwicket for a single. Bairstow attempts a sweep and misses, but he was way outside off stump, so there was no real danger. He gets forward and defends the penultimate delivery nicely. Some sort of an interest off the final ball and Bairstow works it to short leg. One run off it.

After 44 overs,England 179/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 43 , Chris Woakes 23) Kuldeep sticks to the plan of bowling floaters with a short leg and slip in place. Woakes and Bairstow tick the scoreboard as the lead swells to 72. Five runs come off the over. All English batsmen have got starts but haven't got a big one, in fact they haven't stitched big partnerships either. The current stand is worth 48 is the highest.

After 45 overs,England 179/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 43 , Chris Woakes 23) No real turn for Ashwin that would threaten these two. Woakes shows his defensive ability with the bat. Blocking the ball bringing the bat close to bat and pad. Maiden.

FOUR! Flighted outside off stump. Bairstow leans forward and cover drives it for four. Brings up the first 50-run stand of the match.

FIFTY! First fifty off the match. Jonny Bairstow gets to his half-century with a ravishing cover drive. Similar to the previous one, but this time the line was closer to the stumps, so Bairstow opens up a touch to play it into the gap. Bairstow was scratchy in the start but he has hung around playing some quality strokes to reach the landmark.

After 45 overs,England 179/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 43 , Chris Woakes 23) Bairstow's 19th Test fifty and the 50-run stand coming off two seperate boundaries as the lead increases to 80. Bairstow playing Kuldeep with relative easy. The young wrist-spinner has strayed in his lines a few times as well.

FOUR! Ashwin's variation goes horibbly wrong. Not sure was it the carrom ball or a seam up. It was short and wide outside off that Woakes put away to cover boundary.

After 47 overs,England 192/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 51 , Chris Woakes 28) England's sixth wicket stand keeps pushing India on the backfoot. The spinners aren't really causing any trouble, Kohli will soon have to turn to one of his pacers for some sort of an inspiration. At this moment it is all England. They are cantering towards 200. Ashwin's over costs five runs.

After 48 overs,England 196/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 54 , Chris Woakes 29) Woakes gets off strike off the first ball with a single behind point. Bairstow runs two to mid wicket off the next after turning the strike past point. Woakes sees off the final three deliveries off the over without much trouble.

After 49 overs,England 200/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 55 , Chris Woakes 32) Ash continues. Bairstow bunts it to long on for a single. A brace past backward square leg and a single off the final ball by Woakes brings the 200 up for England. The pair has now added 69 valuable runs. England lead by 93.

FOUR! Bouncer with hardly any spite in it. In fact there was nothing in it from Ishant. Woakes pulls it to long leg fence for four.

A word for Bairstow... was watching from the stands as he notched up his half-century... some real grinding work from him after he couldn't put bat to ball in the first part of his innings... has turned the game around. But more than that... India have missed a third pacer... Pandya not the same quality as Stokes who had troubled India when Anderson/Broad/Curran stopped bowling. This is the difference so far in the series.

200 up for England. Looks good as game over with that 100-run lead... India need a humongous effort with bat and some help from rain to save this game from here.

After 50 overs,England 205/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 55 , Chris Woakes 37) After the bouncer, Ishant tries to outsmart Woakes with a yorker on middle, however Woakes was alert to dig it out. Harbhajan Singh on air thinks India is losing the plot. He believes they shouldn't get impatient as they are unable to break the partnership and the idea should be cutting down the runs, build pressure that will in turn lead to a wicket. To be fair the runs have come at a healthy clip. Five more runs off the 50th over. England lead by 98.

FOUR! Woakes gets down on his knee, gets outside the line of the ball and scoops it through leg slip for a boundary.

After 51 overs,England 212/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 56 , Chris Woakes 43) Change in the angle for Ravi Ashwin. He goes round the stumps for the first four deliveries. Woakes' scoop brings a change in the field as well. The short leg is removed and a leg slip is place. Three more singles after the boundary. The lead climbs over 100.

After 52 overs,England 213/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 56 , Chris Woakes 44) Ishant delivers a quiet over giving away just a single. We are into the final passage of play of the second session and it has been completely dominated by England. Woakes is inching towards his half-century as well. What a return for the all-rounder from Warwickshire.

Mohammed Shami has been brought back into the attack. He replaces R Ashwin.

FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Jonny Bairstow! Was on a good length outside off from Shami and Bairstow hits it on the up. Pierces the gap in the cover to collect a boundary.

After 53 overs,England 218/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 60 , Chris Woakes 45) Woakes camps back and steers it to wide third man for a single off the second ball of the over. Bairstow's top shot to cover boundary takes the home side's lead to 111. India desperate to break the partnership.

FIFTY! Woakes completes his fifty! Not the most convincing shot to get to his half-century as he gets a good old french cut to fine leg boundary, but nevertheless it has been a fine innings. A timely knock importantly, providing Bairstow good company and helping England swell the lead.

FOUR! Classy from Woakes. The ball angling away and Woakes laces a cover drive on the up. Superb batting this.

Fifty up for Chris Woakes... India's woeful luck continues... not a single inside edge has found the stumps... and I have lost count of how many inside edges there have been today...

England losing a Test at home while fielding first and having a lead of 100-plus after their first innings:

After 54 overs,England 228/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 60 , Chris Woakes 55) Woakes' second boundary off the over was a shot of confidence and it will keep rising with more time he spends in the middle. Ten runs off Ishant's over. India will have a lot to reassess when they take the tea interval.

After 55 overs,England 230/5 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 62 , Chris Woakes 55) Shami gets one to dart back in and hits Bairstow on the pads. There is a loud shout, but reckon it was too high. Only two runs off the over as Woakes and Bairstow remain unbeaten after adding 99 runs for this partnership. England will go into Tea with a massive advantage, in terms of runs it is 123.

Day 2, report: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson's return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's.

Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.

In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.

Woakes, 29, missed out on England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.

"The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you've got world-class batsmen to come up against," said Anderson. "But he handled the task brilliantly."

'Lick your lips'

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.

"Some days it hoops round," Anderson told reporters.

"With the experience we've had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.

"We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world."

India's Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.

"I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on," he said.

"The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.

"I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit," Rahane added.

After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.

Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.

Run out

Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.

The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.

Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.

Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.

Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.

England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.

Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 -- his maiden Test century in England.

England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.

But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.

It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.

Anderson ended the day's play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord's honours board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the 'home of cricket'.

With inputs from AFP