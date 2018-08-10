Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 2 of the 2nd Test between England and India at Lord's. It was a damp start to the Test as day 1 was washed out without a ball being bowled. After a cracking first Test, the excitement is in the air and the fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the match. Our Man Chetan Narula will be sending in all the updates from the venue while in-house experts Vaibhav Shah and Devdutt Kshirsagar will be presenting you with analytical over by over updates. So stay tuned......

Well, well.....Some good news to welcome you with. Lord's Twitter account posted this an hour ago!

The toss will take place at 3 pm IST but before that there will be a lot of questions popping up in the mind. Can India repeat the heroics of the 2014 Lord's Test? Will Shikhar Dhawan be given another go? Will Pujara get a place? Will India go in with 2 spinners? There is a lot of curiosity building up.

Hellos from Lord's... it's the second Test... day 2!

We have 50 minutes to go... and the forecast isn't good... but we might just have some play...

Hold on to your hats... was the announcement as one walked out of St. John's Wood tube station... it is a windy day, a cloudy day and a sunny day... yes, all of that is possible in England...

The host's record at Lord's isn't that great. Since 2014, they have only won 3 out of 9 Tests here, losing 4 including to India on their last trip here. Can the two teams serve up another classic following the brilliant Edgbaston Test?

There is a lot of grass on the wicket and it could be to hold the pitch together... yet, the day-long rain interval might have just spruced things up to decide things for India and England.

The other issue is whether a second spinner would come into picture. The square looks dry enough but the forecast for the entire weekend is a wet one. India's bowling attack did very well in the first Test, so you think that there is no need for a change. This is the question also perplexing England... Olliver Pope has been handed his Test cap but the toss up is between Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes...

No Dhawan in the slip cordon. Pujara standing at first slip this morning taking practice.

India fought exceptionally well in the Birmingham Test... and yet failed to cross the finish line. In the lead-up to this second Test, skipper Virat Kohli has spoken about cutting down on mistakes and not thinking too much about technique... Perhaps that starts from team selection. Picking Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara was a blunder. Will they rectify it? Maybe, it looks like it...

Pujara in the slips, Rahul shadow practicing.... Ishant and Shami have marked their run ups... Kuldeep is warming up but there is no confirmation yet of him playing. Waiting to see if Umesh marks his run up.

Dhawan not playing... confirmed. He is in a group of Shardul, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah who are doing some fitness routines. Umesh is now bowling off-spin in the warm up... he is NOT playing.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.

Pitch report : It was under covers for a long time. Looks like a touch green but also a touch dry at the same time. It still wears a dry look to me. Looks like a one-spinner pitch. There's also a semi-circle kind of patch in middle of the pitch (that will not come into play). With a rain around in London it is a bit tricky. A pretty good batting wicket, One of those bat first pitch and put runs on the board, says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.

India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.

England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.

Kuldeep Yadav and Pujara in for India... two spinners for them. Someone is right and someone is wrong here.

Confirmation then... Chris Woakes is in for England... one spinner for them.

Also, run of matches where skipper Virat Kohli has not played the same playing eleven in consecutive Tests is now upto 37.

England won the toss and opted to bowl... no brainer really... when you are playing four full-time pacers... it's much like 2014 on a green top... but Anderson and Broad bowled poorly that day... the hosts will be hoping for something different.

Ollie Pope is the fourth England player to make his Test debut having an age less than 21 this year after Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran. They did not have more than two debutants in a single year having an age less than 21 previously.

However, there has been only one instance out of last 10 matches when a team chose to bowl first at Lord's and won the match. It was England who defeated Windies back in 2012.

Shikhar Dhawan was also dropped after playing the first Test against South Africa earlier this year.

A few minutes to go .. a lot of cloud cover has come up over Lord's. The ball will be doing a lot here in the first session.

Anyway... this will be an intense first hour for India's top-order... lot of grey above, green below... the grey sky sort of reminds me of Manchester 2014. India didn't do so well that day.

I wouldn't have picked Shikhar Dhawan (given his overseas record) at Edgbaston, ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara (who has been playing county cricket and is a better Test batsman than Dhawan on any overseas day). It was an absurd selection. But dropping him after one Test makes it look even more ridiculous.

OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India. M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)

Bowled him... Vijay bowled for a duck... completely misses the delivery pitched on middle and off and moving away to take the off stump... poor start for India... Manchester anyone?

James Anderson now needs five wickets to become the first pacer to take 100 wickets at a venue in Tests. He got the big wicket of Vijay who last time made 95 runs in the second innings for India at Lord's.

After 1 over ,India 0/1 ( KLRahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Oh Jimmy! Master of swing! Terrific first over. Set up Vijay with the ones going away and kept bowling outside off and the Tamil Nadu opener was happy to shoulder arms, until Anderson pitched one up and targetted the wickets. A perfect outswinger to clean up Vijay. Pujara walks in at 3 and begins with a tentatively push, that takes the edge but falls short of third slip. Ideal start for England.

Broad starts from the nursery end. There’s some seam movement for Broad, though his strays in line a bit allowing Rahul to leave most deliveries outside off stump. The last delivery is a beauty and beats the outside edge.

After 3 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) The dark cloud cover continues to hover over Lord's as Anderson delivers another fine maiden comprising some real good deliveries that Pujara is unable to edge it. Still very early but it is looking a great toss to win.

FOUR! Rahul gets India's scoreboard underway. Broad looking for some movement overpitches one and Rahul gets forward and drives it through cover for a boundary.

Take out that hundred and Vijay is averaging 14.22 against South Africa/England in 9 innings away from home. Worrying!

First runs on the board for India in the fourth over after Rahul laces it through the covers. Broad too getting to seam around, seems very little compared to the movement his partner is generating. He has missed his lengths few times as well. Rahul looking very composed in the middle.

FOUR! Too straight from Anderson. Rahul clips it off his legs to fine leg boundary.

After 5 overs,India 9/1 (KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1) First runs from Anderson's bowling. Before leaking the boundary. Anderson bowled couple of gems to Pujara beating him with a superb outswinger. Five off it.

It's gone really dark at Lord's... As you can make out from reflection on the press box glass window... Courtesy of that dark cloud.

After 6 overs,India 10/1 ( KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1) Broad aiming to get one nip back in as Pujara's compact frame is able to block the incoming delivery to sneak in. Four men catching to the right of wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Broad finishes with another ball that comes in and raps into Pujara's pads and there is a stifled appeal... stifled because there was an inside edge. An over-stepping the only run in the over.

OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper. KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)

Blimey! Rain stops play After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1) Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.

Edged and taken... Rahul gone for 8. India are 10/2. This is Anderson's play ground at the moment and he is now going to bowl at Virat Kohli... Round 3 of this battle is about to commence... And we have rain after 31 minutes of play... India are 11/2. Well...

Bowlers who have took 350-plus wickets at home in Tests:

The forecast isn't looking good here... lot of rain flying in thanks to strong wind... however, that last bit could be a saving factor... if it can carry away the clouds... but for now, rain has settled in. Heavy rain!

Fine passage of play if you're English or even if you're a bowler. Nightmare for batsmen as the overcast conditions assisting swing and with Jimmy Anderson with the ball, unplayable deliveries become a humdrum affair. Will we see sun after the interruption and conditions become batsmen friendly or will the conditions remain favourable to bowlers is anybody's guess. For now Indian openers are back in the Lord's balcony (perhaps not hanging out) after James Anderson helped his team take early advantage, though the BIG wicket of Kohli is where everyone's eyes will be on.

We could be on after an early lunch. If the rain stops soon of course...

Intense shower... Some puddles off covers... But a little clearance in the deep....

Rain has stopped... or down to the odd spitting... gone a lot brighter... We could be underway after an early lunch it seems.... awaiting official word.

The umpires have walked out for an inspection and covers are been taken off

It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. Play to resume at 12.45 local time. #ENGvIND

Great news! Here's an official word. We are 25 minutes away from start.

Official : Play to resume at 12.45pm local time... that's in 20 minutes. Lunch at 1.45pm. Morning session extended by nearly an hour to get play in.

Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.

The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.

England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP