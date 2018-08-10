- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala rains LIVE updates: Situation in Idukki unlikely to improve before Monday as IMD predicts heavy rainfall
-
Last day of Parliament Monsoon Session: A look back at productivity in Parliament since NDA came to power in 2014
-
Premier League: Manchester City to defend title? Jose Mourinho's United to fall out of top four? Firstpost predicts new season
-
Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's inimitable style saves this mixed bag of a sequel
-
SBI Q1 results: Pain of NPAs continues; but with IBC picking up pace, banks can hope for higher recovery ahead
-
14 policemen dead, 20 wounded in Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Ghazni; residential areas of city targetted
-
Live, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 2nd Test at Lord's, DAY 2nd: बारिश के कारण खेल रुका, भारत ने 11 रन पर गंवाए दो विकट
-
मॉनसून सत्र: राज्यसभा में टला तीन तलाक बिल, शीतकालीन सत्र में होगा पेश
-
राहुल की जयपुर यात्रा: आपसी कलह से जूझती कांग्रेस में आएगा उत्साह ?
-
केजरीवाल ने मोदी विरोधी महागठबंधन में शामिल होने से क्यों तौबा कर ली?
-
राज्यसभा में तीन तलाक बिल: बीजेपी ने डिप्टी चेयरमैन तो बनवा लिया, क्या बिल पास करवा पाएगी?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
Blimey! Rain stops play
After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1)
Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.
OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper.
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)
OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India.
M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)
India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.
India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.
England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.
Official: Play to resume at 12.45pm local time... that's in 20 minutes. Lunch at 1.45pm. Morning session extended by nearly an hour to get play in.
Great news! Here's an official word. We are 25 minutes away from start.
The umpires have walked out for an inspection and covers are been taken off
Rain has stopped... or down to the odd spitting... gone a lot brighter... We could be underway after an early lunch it seems.... awaiting official word.
Intense shower... Some puddles off covers... But a little clearance in the deep....
We could be on after an early lunch. If the rain stops soon of course...
Fine passage of play if you're English or even if you're a bowler. Nightmare for batsmen as the overcast conditions assisting swing and with Jimmy Anderson with the ball, unplayable deliveries become a humdrum affair. Will we see sun after the interruption and conditions become batsmen friendly or will the conditions remain favourable to bowlers is anybody's guess.
For now Indian openers are back in the Lord's balcony (perhaps not hanging out) after James Anderson helped his team take early advantage, though the BIG wicket of Kohli is where everyone's eyes will be on.
Edged and taken... Rahul gone for 8. India are 10/2. This is Anderson's play ground at the moment and he is now going to bowl at Virat Kohli... Round 3 of this battle is about to commence... And we have rain after 31 minutes of play... India are 11/2. Well...
Blimey! Rain stops play
After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1)
Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 4.
OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper.
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)
After 6 overs,India 10/1 ( KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Broad aiming to get one nip back in as Pujara's compact frame is able to block the incoming delivery to sneak in. Four men catching to the right of wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Broad finishes with another ball that comes in and raps into Pujara's pads and there is a stifled appeal... stifled because there was an inside edge. An over-stepping the only run in the over.
After 5 overs,India 9/1 (KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
First runs from Anderson's bowling. Before leaking the boundary. Anderson bowled couple of gems to Pujara beating him with a superb outswinger. Five off it.
FOUR! Too straight from Anderson. Rahul clips it off his legs to fine leg boundary.
After 4 overs,India 4/1 ( KL Rahul 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
First runs on the board for India in the fourth over after Rahul laces it through the covers. Broad too getting to seam around, seems very little compared to the movement his partner is generating. He has missed his lengths few times as well. Rahul looking very composed in the middle.
Vijay in South Africa: 1, 13, 46, 9, 8, 25.
FOUR! Rahul gets India's scoreboard underway. Broad looking for some movement overpitches one and Rahul gets forward and drives it through cover for a boundary.
After 3 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
The dark cloud cover continues to hover over Lord's as Anderson delivers another fine maiden comprising some real good deliveries that Pujara is unable to edge it. Still very early but it is looking a great toss to win.
After 2 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Broad starts from the nursery end. There’s some seam movement for Broad, though his strays in line a bit allowing Rahul to leave most deliveries outside off stump. The last delivery is a beauty and beats the outside edge.
Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average in Tests:
Stuart Broad shares the new ball
After 1 over ,India 0/1 ( KLRahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Oh Jimmy! Master of swing! Terrific first over. Set up Vijay with the ones going away and kept bowling outside off and the Tamil Nadu opener was happy to shoulder arms, until Anderson pitched one up and targetted the wickets. A perfect outswinger to clean up Vijay. Pujara walks in at 3 and begins with a tentatively push, that takes the edge but falls short of third slip. Ideal start for England.
James Anderson now needs five wickets to become the first pacer to take 100 wickets at a venue in Tests. He got the big wicket of Vijay who last time made 95 runs in the second innings for India at Lord's.
OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India.
M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)
I wouldn't have picked Shikhar Dhawan (given his overseas record) at Edgbaston, ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara (who has been playing county cricket and is a better Test batsman than Dhawan on any overseas day). It was an absurd selection. But dropping him after one Test makes it look even more ridiculous.
A few minutes to go .. a lot of cloud cover has come up over Lord's. The ball will be doing a lot here in the first session.
Shikhar Dhawan was also dropped after playing the first Test against South Africa earlier this year.
England's win/loss ratio at Lord's in Tests:
Ollie Pope is the fourth England player to make his Test debut having an age less than 21 this year after Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran. They did not have more than two debutants in a single year having an age less than 21 previously.
India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
England won the toss and opted to bowl... no brainer really... when you are playing four full-time pacers... it's much like 2014 on a green top... but Anderson and Broad bowled poorly that day... the hosts will be hoping for something different.
England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.
India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.
Pitch report: It was under covers for a long time. Looks like a touch green but also a touch dry at the same time. It still wears a dry look to me. Looks like a one-spinner pitch. There's also a semi-circle kind of patch in middle of the pitch (that will not come into play). With a rain around in London it is a bit tricky. A pretty good batting wicket, One of those bat first pitch and put runs on the board, says Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.
England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.
Dhawan not playing... confirmed. He is in a group of Shardul, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah who are doing some fitness routines. Umesh is now bowling off-spin in the warm up... he is NOT playing.
Pujara in the slips, Rahul shadow practicing.... Ishant and Shami have marked their run ups... Kuldeep is warming up but there is no confirmation yet of him playing. Waiting to see if Umesh marks his run up.
India fought exceptionally well in the Birmingham Test... and yet failed to cross the finish line. In the lead-up to this second Test, skipper Virat Kohli has spoken about cutting down on mistakes and not thinking too much about technique... Perhaps that starts from team selection. Picking Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara was a blunder. Will they rectify it? Maybe, it looks like it...
No Dhawan in the slip cordon. Pujara standing at first slip this morning taking practice.
The other issue is whether a second spinner would come into picture. The square looks dry enough but the forecast for the entire weekend is a wet one. India's bowling attack did very well in the first Test, so you think that there is no need for a change. This is the question also perplexing England... Olliver Pope has been handed his Test cap but the toss up is between Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes...
There is a lot of grass on the wicket and it could be to hold the pitch together... yet, the day-long rain interval might have just spruced things up to decide things for India and England.
The host's record at Lord's isn't that great. Since 2014, they have only won 3 out of 9 Tests here, losing 4 including to India on their last trip here. Can the two teams serve up another classic following the brilliant Edgbaston Test?
Hold on to your hats... was the announcement as one walked out of St. John's Wood tube station... it is a windy day, a cloudy day and a sunny day... yes, all of that is possible in England...
We have 50 minutes to go... and the forecast isn't good... but we might just have some play...
Hellos from Lord's... it's the second Test... day 2!
Watch: Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi preview day 2 live with BBC commentator Prakash Wakankar from Lord's
Bat....Bat....Bat?
Curiosity is building up...
The toss will take place at 3 pm IST but before that there will be a lot of questions popping up in the mind. Can India repeat the heroics of the 2014 Lord's Test? Will Shikhar Dhawan be given another go? Will Pujara get a place? Will India go in with 2 spinners? There is a lot of curiosity building up.
Well, well.....Some good news to welcome you with. Lord's Twitter account posted this an hour ago!
Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 2 of the 2nd Test between England and India at Lord's. It was a damp start to the Test as day 1 was washed out without a ball being bowled. After a cracking first Test, the excitement is in the air and the fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the match. Our Man Chetan Narula will be sending in all the updates from the venue while in-house experts Vaibhav Shah and Devdutt Kshirsagar will be presenting you with analytical over by over updates. So stay tuned......
Latest updates: Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.
Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.
Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies
The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).
It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.
The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.
Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.
England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.
They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.
England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.
Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.
England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.
Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.
England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.
Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 10, 2018