Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
OUT! PUJARA HAS BEEN RUN OUT. AGAIN! We have had several interruptions today. But it just added to the drama. Pujara drops on the offside and sets off for a run, Virat responds and after taking couple of strides he denies the run as returns to his crease. He makes it, Pujara left stranded.
Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1(25)
India lose top three! 15/3
Blimey! Rain stops play
After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1)
Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.
OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper.
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)
OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India.
M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)
India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.
India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.
England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.
Bright and sunny at one end. Dark and ominous at the other...
After 8 overs,India 15/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)
Still some serious movement on offer for the bowlers as Broad seams it around. Kohli is shying away. Running as quick as ever, trying to remain very positive with couple of braces in the over.
After 7 overs,India 11/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
Two short of a length deliveries followed by a good length ball that cut Pujara in half. Anderson still looks in fine rhythm...
Right, the players are back on the field. Anderson will finish his over. Pujara will resume with Kohli. Hope the rain stays away....
Blue skies in the distance... We could have cricket for more than 30 minutes here....
Rain has stopped. Covers being rolled in. Umpires have taken a look. Play could start at 1.25pm local time (rough estimate) after lunch break finishes.
Menu for Day 2
Current scenario.
As expected, early lunch has been taken...
Official: Play to resume at 12.45pm local time... that's in 20 minutes. Lunch at 1.45pm. Morning session extended by nearly an hour to get play in.
Great news! Here's an official word. We are 25 minutes away from start.
The umpires have walked out for an inspection and covers are been taken off
Rain has stopped... or down to the odd spitting... gone a lot brighter... We could be underway after an early lunch it seems.... awaiting official word.
Intense shower... Some puddles off covers... But a little clearance in the deep....
We could be on after an early lunch. If the rain stops soon of course...
Fine passage of play if you're English or even if you're a bowler. Nightmare for batsmen as the overcast conditions assisting swing and with Jimmy Anderson with the ball, unplayable deliveries become a humdrum affair. Will we see sun after the interruption and conditions become batsmen friendly or will the conditions remain favourable to bowlers is anybody's guess.
For now Indian openers are back in the Lord's balcony (perhaps not hanging out) after James Anderson helped his team take early advantage, though the BIG wicket of Kohli is where everyone's eyes will be on.
Edged and taken... Rahul gone for 8. India are 10/2. This is Anderson's play ground at the moment and he is now going to bowl at Virat Kohli... Round 3 of this battle is about to commence... And we have rain after 31 minutes of play... India are 11/2. Well...
Virat Kohli walks in at number 4.
OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper.
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)
After 6 overs,India 10/1 ( KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Broad aiming to get one nip back in as Pujara's compact frame is able to block the incoming delivery to sneak in. Four men catching to the right of wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Broad finishes with another ball that comes in and raps into Pujara's pads and there is a stifled appeal... stifled because there was an inside edge. An over-stepping the only run in the over.
After 5 overs,India 9/1 (KL Rahul 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
First runs from Anderson's bowling. Before leaking the boundary. Anderson bowled couple of gems to Pujara beating him with a superb outswinger. Five off it.
FOUR! Too straight from Anderson. Rahul clips it off his legs to fine leg boundary.
After 4 overs,India 4/1 ( KL Rahul 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
First runs on the board for India in the fourth over after Rahul laces it through the covers. Broad too getting to seam around, seems very little compared to the movement his partner is generating. He has missed his lengths few times as well. Rahul looking very composed in the middle.
Vijay in South Africa: 1, 13, 46, 9, 8, 25.
FOUR! Rahul gets India's scoreboard underway. Broad looking for some movement overpitches one and Rahul gets forward and drives it through cover for a boundary.
After 3 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
The dark cloud cover continues to hover over Lord's as Anderson delivers another fine maiden comprising some real good deliveries that Pujara is unable to edge it. Still very early but it is looking a great toss to win.
After 2 overs,India 0/1 ( KL Rahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Broad starts from the nursery end. There’s some seam movement for Broad, though his strays in line a bit allowing Rahul to leave most deliveries outside off stump. The last delivery is a beauty and beats the outside edge.
Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average in Tests:
Stuart Broad shares the new ball
After 1 over ,India 0/1 ( KLRahul 0 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Oh Jimmy! Master of swing! Terrific first over. Set up Vijay with the ones going away and kept bowling outside off and the Tamil Nadu opener was happy to shoulder arms, until Anderson pitched one up and targetted the wickets. A perfect outswinger to clean up Vijay. Pujara walks in at 3 and begins with a tentatively push, that takes the edge but falls short of third slip. Ideal start for England.
James Anderson now needs five wickets to become the first pacer to take 100 wickets at a venue in Tests. He got the big wicket of Vijay who last time made 95 runs in the second innings for India at Lord's.
OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India.
M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)
I wouldn't have picked Shikhar Dhawan (given his overseas record) at Edgbaston, ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara (who has been playing county cricket and is a better Test batsman than Dhawan on any overseas day). It was an absurd selection. But dropping him after one Test makes it look even more ridiculous.
A few minutes to go .. a lot of cloud cover has come up over Lord's. The ball will be doing a lot here in the first session.
Shikhar Dhawan was also dropped after playing the first Test against South Africa earlier this year.
England's win/loss ratio at Lord's in Tests:
Ollie Pope is the fourth England player to make his Test debut having an age less than 21 this year after Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran. They did not have more than two debutants in a single year having an age less than 21 previously.
India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Latest updates: Still some serious movement on offer for the bowlers as Broad seams it around. Kohli is shying away. Running as quick as ever, trying to remain very positive with couple of braces in the over.
Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.
Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies
The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).
It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.
The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.
Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.
England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.
They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.
England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.
Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.
England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.
Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.
England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.
Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.
With inputs from AFP
Aug 10, 2018