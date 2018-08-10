Fine passage of play if you're English or even if you're a bowler. Nightmare for batsmen as the overcast conditions assisting swing and with Jimmy Anderson with the ball, unplayable deliveries become a humdrum affair. Will we see sun after the interruption and conditions become batsmen friendly or will the conditions remain favourable to bowlers is anybody's guess. For now Indian openers are back in the Lord's balcony (perhaps not hanging out) after James Anderson helped his team take early advantage, though the BIG wicket of Kohli is where everyone's eyes will be on.

We could be on after an early lunch. If the rain stops soon of course...

Intense shower... Some puddles off covers... But a little clearance in the deep....

Rain has stopped... or down to the odd spitting... gone a lot brighter... We could be underway after an early lunch it seems.... awaiting official word.

The umpires have walked out for an inspection and covers are been taken off

It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. Play to resume at 12.45 local time. #ENGvIND

Great news! Here's an official word. We are 25 minutes away from start.

Official : Play to resume at 12.45pm local time... that's in 20 minutes. Lunch at 1.45pm. Morning session extended by nearly an hour to get play in.

There will be no scheduled restart... it is raining AGAIN! Covers went off and now are back on. Another huge dark cloud is over Lord's.

As expected, early lunch has been taken...

Shardul Thakur and Karun Nair heading for the indoor nets... expect more players to follow if the rains doesn't stop. It doesn't look like stopping.

Anyone feeling hungry? 😋 Well here's what the players are currently getting their teeth stuck into at lunch ⬇️ What would you choose? 🤔 #LoveLords #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4kZarkAVSe

Rain has stopped. Covers being rolled in. Umpires have taken a look. Play could start at 1.25pm local time (rough estimate) after lunch break finishes.

Official... Play to start at 1.40pm local time. That's 25 minutes.

Official... Play to start at 1.40pm local time. That's 25 minutes.

Another 10 minutes to go though for the restart...

Blue skies in the distance... We could have cricket for more than 30 minutes here....

Another 10 minutes to go though for the restart...

Blue skies in the distance... We could have cricket for more than 30 minutes here....

Right, the players are back on the field. Anderson will finish his over. Pujara will resume with Kohli. Hope the rain stays away....

Two short of a length deliveries followed by a good length ball that cut Pujara in half. Anderson still looks in fine rhythm...

Bright and sunny at one end. Dark and ominous at the other...

After 8 overs,India 15/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Still some serious movement on offer for the bowlers as Broad seams it around. Kohli is shying away. Running as quick as ever, trying to remain very positive with couple of braces in the over.

OUT! PUJARA HAS BEEN RUN OUT. AGAIN! We have had several interruptions today. But it just added to the drama and there is more as Pujara drops on the offside and sets off for a run, Virat responds and after taking couple of strides only to deny him after coming in touching distance with him. He runs back and returns to his crease. He makes it. Pujara doesn't. He is left stranded. Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1(25) India lose top three! 15/3

And after 12 balls... we are off again... Absolute pour at the moment.... This might will be a looooooooong delay.

Absolute disaster.... while I was trying to get more pics of the incoming rain... Virat sold Pujara in the middle of the wicket... and a casual run out... always the case... Olliver Pope in action...

Some strong winds blowing across the ground, sun trying to peak through the clouds and a slight drizzle in the background add a swinging ball with five slips in waiting. Add more drama! Rain gets heavier, batsmen cover their bats and scamper off. Anderson and England are reluctant to leave the field of play (no kidding) as the covers were called on... the rain stopped, perhaps a passing shower that goes with the wind. Pujara and Kohli jog back as Anderson bowls it outside off and Pujara shoulders arm before the fatal run out. Heavy run lashes down and the players run into Lord's long room. We have another delay.

Disastrous for India as yet. Rain has provided relief from agony. Pujara's wicket was a gift & Kohli wont be happy with his own role in it

No change in situation... no clearance... no ground staff... everyone is tired of this cat and mouse game I suppose... including me!

Cheteshwar Pujara has been involved in 8 out of India's last 13 runout dismissals.

Most times dismissed runout in the last 10 years in Test cricket:

The Kohli-Pujara run out will be discussed and dissected for a long long time...here are couple of angles that you can see and build your case on

Inspection is at 3pm BST. In 13 minutes from now. Play can go on till 7.30pm local time.

Meanwhile, clouds are gathering in the left again.

Umpires having a long chat... clearly they are not happy with something... one of them is checking the turf, so they are worried about wet patches in the outfield is my assumption...

Official : Play to restart at 3.30pm local time... That's 12 minutes from now!

More from the umpires.... Tea time at 5.20pm... that means two long sessions can be player rain permitting... play can go on till 7.30pm as mentioned earlier...

Scratch all of that.... its raining again. This is tiresome to a new level....

Absolutely pouring down here... Will go out on a limb and say we might be done for day two... There is just too much water around. Look at that slope of Lord's and you can see... It's actually a river flowing here now ... Groundstaff on emergency mode. Pumping water off the outfield... While it's raining.

Tea has been taken here.... it won't matter unless that flood is cleaned up, which will take atleast an hour or so. Then, we might have more rain. But atleast that's the best chance of getting play in. Wait and watch for now.

Bright sunshine now but look at the damage done.

Inspection at 5 pm local time (21.30 IST). Here we go again... Still time though.

Inspection at 5 pm local time (21.30 IST). Here we go again... Still time though.

Inspection at 5 pm local time (21.30 IST). Here we go again... Still time though.

We could have two hours of play.

Inspection brought forward... Umpires taking a walk now.... covers are coming off... groundsmen have done an excellent job.

Official: Match to restart at 5.10 pm local time. That's 13 minutes.

Lots of cheers as Anderson gets into his run up to delivery the fourth ball off the 9th over. New man for India at number 5 is Ajinkya Rahane.

Hoping you haven't fell asleep. We have managed to pull through. The clouds have cleared for the gazillionth time, keep your fingers crossed that this they don't return again.

After 9 overs,India 15/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Anderson beats Rahane with an outswinger first up. You might get plenty of breaks during play, but nothing seems to disturb Anderson's discipline bowling and ability to move the ball around.

After 10 overs,India 16/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Broad's second delivery jags back sharply and cuts Kohli into half, the Indian captain did get a slight inside edge into his midriff. Just a reminder, in case you just joined us or having been living under the rock, we are into the final session of play. The play can be extended to 7:30 local time is what we are hearing. So that is a little over 2 hours from now. Kohli continues to bat outside the crease. Broad strays the last delivery on the leg side which Kohli is able to help it to fine leg for a single.

FOUR! Overpitched by Anderson and Kohli bends low to drive it to the cover boundary. Was in complete control there.

The last time Ajinkya Rahane played at Lord's, he scored a century. Interestingly, he has not scored a fifty in his last 11 Test innings.

Five slips for Anderson... four for Broad.... India are actually looking to restart their innings here... rain delays never help anyone, least of all batsmen... and Virat has to shrug off that run out too.

After 11 overs,India 22/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Anderson varies his length a touch as he sways between too full and slightly back of a length. Nothing too probing. Kohli is able to deal with the delivery with a lot of ease. Until the final delivery, where the Indian captain presses forward and gets an inside edge past the stumps. It was the one that comes back in. Kohli runs hard for a couple and wears a smile.

FOUR! Too full from Broad outside off and Rahane brings down his blade to squeeze it through cover point and the ball runs down the slope into the fence.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.

India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.

England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.

OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India. M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)

OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper. KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)

Blimey! Rain stops play After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1) Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.

OUT! PUJARA HAS BEEN RUN OUT. AGAIN! We have had several interruptions today. But it just added to the drama and there is more as Pujara drops on the offside and sets off for a run, Virat responds and after taking couple of strides only to deny him after coming in touching distance with him. He runs back and returns to his crease. He makes it. Pujara doesn't. He is left stranded. Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1(25) India lose top three! 15/3

Latest updates: Anderson varies his length a touch as he sways between too full and slightly back of a length. Nothing too probing. Kohli is able to deal with the delivery with a lot of ease. Until the final delivery, where the Indian captain presses forward and gets an inside edge past the stumps. It was the one that comes back in. Kohli runs hard for a couple and wears a smile.

Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.

The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.

England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP