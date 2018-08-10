Inspection at 5 pm local time (21.30 IST). Here we go again... Still time though.

We could have two hours of play.

Inspection brought forward... Umpires taking a walk now.... covers are coming off... groundsmen have done an excellent job.

Official: Match to restart at 5.10 pm local time. That's 13 minutes.

Lots of cheers as Anderson gets into his run up to delivery the fourth ball off the 9th over. New man for India at number 5 is Ajinkya Rahane.

Hoping you haven't fell asleep. We have managed to pull through. The clouds have cleared for the gazillionth time, keep your fingers crossed that this they don't return again.

After 9 overs,India 15/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 3 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Anderson beats Rahane with an outswinger first up. You might get plenty of breaks during play, but nothing seems to disturb Anderson's discipline bowling and ability to move the ball around.

After 10 overs,India 16/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Broad's second delivery jags back sharply and cuts Kohli into half, the Indian captain did get a slight inside edge into his midriff. Just a reminder, in case you just joined us or having been living under the rock, we are into the final session of play. The play can be extended to 7:30 local time is what we are hearing. So that is a little over 2 hours from now. Kohli continues to bat outside the crease. Broad strays the last delivery on the leg side which Kohli is able to help it to fine leg for a single.

FOUR! Overpitched by Anderson and Kohli bends low to drive it to the cover boundary. Was in complete control there.

The last time Ajinkya Rahane played at Lord's, he scored a century. Interestingly, he has not scored a fifty in his last 11 Test innings.

Five slips for Anderson... four for Broad.... India are actually looking to restart their innings here... rain delays never help anyone, least of all batsmen... and Virat has to shrug off that run out too.

After 11 overs,India 22/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Anderson varies his length a touch as he sways between too full and slightly back of a length. Nothing too probing. Kohli is able to deal with the delivery with a lot of ease. Until the final delivery, where the Indian captain presses forward and gets an inside edge past the stumps. It was the one that comes back in. Kohli runs hard for a couple and wears a smile.

FOUR! Too full from Broad outside off and Rahane brings down his blade to squeeze it through cover point and the ball runs down the slope into the fence.

DROPPED! Joe Root puts down Rahane at fourth slip. Slightly full from Broad, trying to invite the drive. Rahane goes for it, gets a thick outside edge that flies to the fielder. Root sticks out his right hand, with slips standing close, difficult to hold on. But a big life for Rahane

After 12 overs,India 28/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 11 , Ajinkya Rahane 5) Broad continues. Rahane too is standing outside his crease.He opens his account with a boundary and then turns the strike over. Kohli too takes a quick single on the leg side off the following delivery. The ball is certainly not swirling the way it did earlier. Chance for Virat and Rahane to build.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in international cricket in this year eclipsing Jonny Bairstow's tally of 1389 runs.

After 13 overs,India 30/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 5) Barring that loose drive, Rahane has looked decent while Kohli has been very confident as Anderson sends down his seventh over. The sun is out and it doesn't look like we will see a lot of wickets in this session.

After 14 overs,India 34/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Couple of well-judged singles between these two. Four runs all coming from singles in this over. Positive start by India in the final session.

Lot of quick singles between Kohli and Rahane... dabbing and running, almost saying that "look this is how you run between the wickets....". The damage though has been done.

After 15 overs,India 34/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) No dark clouds? No swing on offer? Anderson chuckles. Runs into his eighth over beats the outside edge of World's number 1 batsman with couple of fantastic deliveries that gets the crowd going. All Virat does is smile, happy that he didn't nick it. Maiden.

After 16 overs,India 34/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Broad gets a couple to come back in, bowling it down the slope. Appeal for leg before on the second ball, the bowler was confident, umpire denied it. Bairstow suggests that it was going high. Root doesn't review it. Rahane taps one on the offside and looks for a quick single. Virat yells 'NO!', successfully avoids another mishap.

Just back from the coffee desk. Anderson bowling a couple of jaffas at Kohli who can only smile... but I caught replay of a confusion mid-wicket... just when I had praised them for running well between wickets...

After 17 overs,India 36/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Anderson continues to get the shape away, Virat gets a thick outside edge that goes along the ground and past the slip cordon allowing him to run a brace. Anderson throws his head back a few times in the over as he kept going past Virat's outside edge. Props to the Indian captain as he holds his shape and keeps playing the line instead of pushing at it. Two off the over.

We have a change in the bowling. Chris Woakes will begin his spell from Nursery end.

After 18 overs,India 36/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Woakes gets a hint of shape away from ball one. Holds the length slightly behind to test the batsman for the first two deliveries. Finds the right length and has Rahane fishing. Sangakkara on air fancies the idea of Woakes going wide of the crease to get the angle and asks Michael Holding the same, the West Indian great believes it is a great plan, if Woakes' body allows him to do so, he should once in a while. He bowls a maiden to Rahane.

He is too good a first change bowler in these conditions.

After 19 overs,India 39/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Anderson runs in to bowl his 10th over. Kohli opens the face of the late to run it past the right of fourth slip for two. Taps the last delivery on the off-side towards point and hares for a quick single. The fielder takes a shy at where Kohli is running (non-striker's end) but the batsman was comfortably in.

After 20 overs,India 39/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 7) Kohli edges... and the ball falls short of gully. The diving fielding did well to stop the ball. Woakes invites the drive with some serious outswing on display. Kohli plays a rash shot as he chases the wide delivery. Woakes gets another outside that doesn't carry to the slips. He keeps getting the curve away and Kohli keeps chasing it. Finsihes an excellent over with another delivery that was similar to the one bowled earlier that Kohli chase, just a touch inside this time, forcing the batsman to play, but the ball zips past the outside edge once again.

To some people in England...Woakes is the one to carry the torch when Anderson hangs up his boots... that last over just showed why. Superb stuff in getting past Kohli's edge repeatedly.

Change in bowling : Left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran is into the attack.

After 21 overs,India 44/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Curran gets the shape into the right hander possessing completely different attributes to his fellow fast bowlers. Rahane earns few runs with drives down the ground. Curran goes past Kohli's outside edge off the final ball.

OUT! BREAKING: England's slip fielder has managed to hang on to an edge from Virat Kohli's bat in 2018! GONE! Kohli was living dangerously and Woakes gets him. Woakes kept this full and on stumps, getting some late movement. Kohli closed the face of the bat a little early and the leading outside edge flies to Jos Buttler at second slip and takes a good low smart catch. Woakes deserved the wicket for some really good bowling. V Kohli c J Buttler b C Woakes 23(57)

Pandya ahead of DK and Ashwin.... well, an eminent Indian commentator says that it's time for him to earn his place... and he is right. Pandya is a bit of batsman and a bit of bowler... cannot play Test cricket like that. More on that debate later. Right now, he has to dig India out of a hole.

After 22 overs,India 49/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 12 , Hardik Pandya 0) Rahane gets on top off the bounce and taps it to cover point for a single off the first ball. Kohli rode his fortunate as he edged one off the third delivery off the over and the edge fell just short off the first slip, but Buttler standing at second slip did put in the dive but wasn't able to hold on. Kohli got a boundary. However, Kohli runs out of fortunate, edging it the very next ball to second slip. Hardik Pandya comes in ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

FOUR! Lucky! Pandya's inside edge evades the stumps by not much. The ball trickles to fine leg boundary. Curran had pitched up and the ball swung back in significantly. Not the best of shot selections from Hardik.

After 23 overs,India 57/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Hardik Pandya 7) Eight runs come off Curran's over. Rahane has looked pretty solid out there even though the ball is doing its bit. Pandya isn't looking very comfortable

DROPPED! Not quite sure what Hardik was doing there! Wide and swinging away from him. Pandya pokes at it, gets an healthy edge and goes through Buttler's hands. The ball runs into the boundary. Pandya living on the edge.

OUT! These drops aren't costing England a lot here! Woakes is middle of a superb spell. Slightly back of a length and hint of away movement is enough to get an edge from Hardik Pandya, with the ball going straight into the Buttler's hands at second slip. India in deep, deep trouble. Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11(10)

​Pandya gone for 11. After getting a life off the last ball... this has been a ridiculous passage of play. Not even commenting on the poor batting, but England's catching in slips is horrific. It would be a thing to laugh at, if India weren't so bad themselves. Absolutely ridiculous.

Six slips for DK.... This is madness redux from Birmingham.

After 24 overs,India 62/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 13 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 1) Woakes oin absolute fire here! After the wicket of Pandya. Root deploys six men in the slips, hard to differentiate between the cordon and gully, for Karthik. DK gets an edge straightaway but it falls just short.

OUT! Wowzza! Curran with a big inswinger to knock over Dinesh Karthik's stumps. Sharp movement to get throught the gap between bat and pad. India now six down. D Karthik b Sam Curran 1(3)

DK is bowled. Curran and Woakes are getting it to swing from the fourth stump.... and they are England's second line of attack. Jeez.

Hardik Pandya in his last eight innings away from home:

FOUR! Not the right line to Rahane. On the thigh pads and Rahane flicks it to fine leg fence.

After 25 overs,India 69/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3) Curran's inward movement was always going to be a threat that the batsman need to counter. DK didn't make a smart choice by going forward and the sharp movement back in was simply too good for Karthik. Ashwin drives through the covers for three to get off the mark. He gets it from the dead center of the bat. Typical Ash! Rahane clips the next ball off his hips to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Ashwin doesn't fear to throw his bat out. If the ball is pitched up, he will go for it. Drives it uppishly but all the men are placed behind the stumps so safe shot through cover point for four.

After 26 overs,India 73/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7) Woakes with his late outswingers delivers another good over. Gets Ashwin edging, that falls short of the cordon. A boundary the only runs in the over.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl at Lord's.

India bring in Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav. Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav miss out.

England have made two changes. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes come in the XI in place of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes.

OUT! Bowled! Neck and crop! Jimmy Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay with an absolute peach. Terrific delivery. Beautiful outswinger that started on the middle, was pitched up and the length drew Vijay forward, the swing went past Vijay's bat and into the off stump. Vijay gone for duck. Major setback for India. M Vijay b J Anderson 0 (5)

OUT! Another one! Anderson is relishing these conditions. KL Rahul gets a thin nick and Bairstow pouches it. Incredible bowling. Wonderful seam position with the ball that was angled in slightly, pitches.. straightens and Rahul was lured forward got an edge to keeper. KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14)

Blimey! Rain stops play After 6.3 overs: India 11-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 1, Virat Kohli 1) Kohli is beaten on his first delivery, which moves off the seam, and he gets off the mark with a quick single off his second ball. And again before we could see the ultimate battle of Anderson v Kohli in these conditions at Lord's, the rain gods have their say. Umpires hurry everyone off the field.

OUT! PUJARA HAS BEEN RUN OUT. AGAIN! We have had several interruptions today. But it just added to the drama and there is more as Pujara drops on the offside and sets off for a run, Virat responds and after taking couple of strides only to deny him after coming in touching distance with him. He runs back and returns to his crease. He makes it. Pujara doesn't. He is left stranded. Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1(25) India lose top three! 15/3

Day 1 report: Rain meant there was no play on the first day of the second Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday.

Early morning overcast skies in north London eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was sufficient to ensure the pitch and square remained fully covered.

The match had been due to start at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) but with rain still falling and the skies above Lord's increasingly dark, the umpires called it a day at 4:50pm (1550 GMT).

It was the first time a whole day's Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since 24 August 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day's Test play was washed out completely at Lord's came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on 17 May 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England lead the current five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

They will, however, make at least two changes to their side.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

Pope will become the fourth player under 21 to represent England in Test cricket this year, following Mason Crane, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran.

England will be without Ben Stokes at Lord's because of the all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

Stokes took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and last day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP