14:53 (IST)

India fought exceptionally well in the Birmingham Test... and yet failed to cross the finish line. In the lead-up to this second Test, skipper Virat Kohli has spoken about cutting down on mistakes and not thinking too much about technique... Perhaps that starts from team selection. Picking Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara was a blunder. Will they rectify it? Maybe, it looks like it...

No Dhawan in the slip cordon. Pujara standing at first slip this morning taking practice.

The other issue is whether a second spinner would come into picture. The square looks dry enough but the forecast for the entire weekend is a wet one. India's bowling attack did very well in the first Test, so you think that there is no need for a change. This is the question also perplexing England... Olliver Pope has been handed his Test cap but the toss up is between Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes...

There is a lot of grass on the wicket and it could be to hold the pitch together... yet, the day-long rain interval might have just spruced things up to decide things for India and England.

The host's record at Lord's isn't that great. Since 2014, they have only won 3 out of 9 Tests here, losing 4 including to India on their last trip here. Can the two teams serve up another classic following the brilliant Edgbaston Test?