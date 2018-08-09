India won at Lord's on the last tour and will be hoping to replicate the result to set up the rest of the series. With Chetan Narula providing updates from Lord's we will bring you extensive coverage of the game. So stick around for the fun!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of opening day of the 2nd Test between India and England from Lord's. England beat India in a thriller at Edgbaston, but Virat Kohli and Co will be looking to settle scores in the second Test at Lord's

The excitement is in the air as both the teams gear up for the 2nd Test at the historic Lord's. Will it serve up a similar memorable clash like Birmingham? Well, this is one of many questions that constantly keep ringing in every fans' ears. Will Kohli bring in another spinner? Will Pujara get a chance? Can India drop Dhawan after just one Test? Can England improve their performance at Lord's? W ell, click here and read our man Chetan Narula's preview from London to get a hint of what's in store for the Lord's Test.

It's been a rainy morning here in London and looks like we'll have to play the waiting game for a bit. Stay tuned for further updates. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JVwBYeF7Bw

Well, not the sort of news you want to start the day with!

Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi previews the first day of the Lord's Test with Sunandan Lele.

It's the second Test... it's Lord's!

Sadly, we are quite far away from the game at the moment... players not even out for warm-ups...

It threatens cricket but hey... the Dukes ball and cloud cover bring a smile to the pacers' faces. There is a hell lot of cloud cover about and not a speck of blue in the sky...

London looks different and more beautiful when there is a dash of rain about... The jackets come out and coffee gets back in vogue...

Am told the drainage is quite excellent so we could be underway within 30 minutes as and when rain stops....

That's the current scenario... Nothing much happening... we are just waiting for something to happen actually...

Then again, don't take my word for it. I will never stake a bet against English weather... ever!

More rain is forecast for Friday, Saturday and Monday... that's four days out of five for this second Test... good luck getting a result here...

It is also supposed to be a relatively wet weekend... temperatures on Monday and Tuesday were as high as 31 degrees... and it all cooled down since Wednesday afternoon... rained all night as well... Probably the reason both captains decided to delay the decision on second spinner or extra pacer...

It doesn't look good for the day actually... Intermittent rain throughout... and I am talking about St.John's Wood or Marylebone area... where Lord's is situated...

Quite some crowd at Lord's given the rain... in that stand alone though. And for good reason, it's the brand new Warner Stand (not after David Warner but after Sir Plum Warner) opened last year by the Duke of Edinburgh in his last public engagement.

Even as the crowd continues to come in... It's raining a lot harder now... This will be a long, long wait... The toss has been delayed.

We are past the scheduled time of play and we are told there is some drizzle around so there will be a further delay.

I looked at the weather forecast for the Test yesterday morning and it was showing nice sunshine for the whole test. And now we have rain forecast all day today... #ENGvIND

Preview: England will be without Ben Stokes while India could make changes too for the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Stokes played a starring role in England's 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston last week, including taking the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who had been anchoring the tourists' run-chase.

But Stokes was omitted by England because he is in court this week on a criminal charge of affray.

Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been called up in his place to the England squad, with uncapped Surrey batsman Ollie Pope selected instead of Dawid Malan, dropped after a run of low scores.

But in a dry English summer that has seen pitches more receptive to slow bowling than usual, England could recall off-spinner Moeen Ali to partner leg-break bowler Adil Rashid even though England captain Joe Root bowls occasional off-breaks.

Root confirmed Wednesday that Pope would bat at number four but that England would delay a decision on whether to play Ali or Woakes instead of Stokes until the morning of the match, with the uncapped Jamie Porter released from the 13-man squad.

"Ollie Pope will come in and bat at four," said Root.

That England won their 1,000th Test owed much to Pope's fellow 20-year-old Surrey rising star Sam Curran.

As well as taking five wickets in his main role as a left-arm swing bowler, Curran's sparkling second-innings 63, his maiden Test fifty, enabled England to set India a tricky target of 194.

It proved beyond the tourists, despite Kohli making 51 to follow his first-innings 149 -- the star batsman's maiden Test century on English soil.

Neither side made 300 in the match, England posting 287 before India replied with 274 in the first innings.

India struggled against the swinging ball, with England finding it difficult to combat Ravichandran Ashwin's off-spin.

In 17 Tests since Root became captain in July 2017, England have managed just nine hundreds between them and, even more concerningly for their fans, have been dismissed for under 300 in their first innings seven times and for under 250 in the second innings nine times.

In Pope they have a batsman who has been in superb form for County Championship leaders Surrey so far this season with 684 runs at a huge average of 85.50, including three centuries and a top score of 158 not out.

Root, frustratingly run out for 80 in England's first innings at Edgbaston, said it was important to put the side's batting struggles into perspective.

"I think it's sometimes easy to criticise the batting group but I thought the way both seaming groups in particular bowled was outstanding."

- 'Tough choice' -

India too could make a top-order change with the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara waiting in the wings if struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan is omitted.

They also have the option of playing a second-spinner, be it orthodox left-armer Ravindra Jadeja or left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya the man most likely to miss out if either slow bowler is selected.

"It's a good choice, a tough one too," Bharat Arun, India's bowling coach, told reporters at Lord's on Tuesday.

"We really need to look at any change in strategy, depending on the wicket."

But Arun said Jasprit Bumrah was "out of contention", the paceman still sidelined after missing the first Test with the broken thumb he suffered during a Twenty20 international against Ireland in June.

As for India needing more runs from their batsmen, Arun said: "If you look at the (Edgbaston) scores, it's only Virat Kohli and Joe Root who have been able to contend with the moving ball.

"The conditions were trying. The challenge is there for us to adapt even better and we have our plans in place."

But he was wary of playing an extra batsman at Lord's.

"I would consider that as a conservative move," Arun added.

"Everything depends on the conditions -- and if the conditions are not going to be as friendly as in the first Test, it makes more sense to play five bowlers."

With inputs from AFP