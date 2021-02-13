Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

90/3 (21.3 ov)

2nd Test
England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
90/3 (21.3 ov) - R/R 4.19

Play In Progress

Rohit Sharma - 0

Ajinkya Rahane - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 65 62 10 1
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 7 1 18 1
Moeen Ali 4.3 0 27 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 86/3 (21.2)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Virat Kohli (C) 0(5) S.R (0)

b Moeen Ali
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Pujara, Kohli depart in quick succession

11:14 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 85/2 ( Rohit Sharma 64 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Leach continues. And he gets the breakthrough, the second delivery takes an outside edge off Pujara’s bat and Stokes completes a nice reflex catch at first slip. Wicket maiden for Leach, superb bowling.

Full Scorecard
11:11 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and Pujara departs. Leach with the breakthrough. The right-hander wasn’t expecting the ball to spin that much as he committed to his forward prod. Stokes with a sharp catch at first slip. Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21(58)

Full Scorecard
11:08 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 84/1 ( Rohit Sharma 63 , Cheteshwar Pujara 21)

Moeen continues. Both the batsman are using their feet against him and this has caused him to shorten the length on a few occasions. But Rohit’s eyes light up as he spots width. In this over too, there was a short delivery outside off and Rohit cut that one through point for a boundary. Seven runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
11:06 (IST)

FOUR! Short from Moeen and Rohit cuts it with ease for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rohit.

Full Scorecard
11:04 (IST)

After 19 overs, India 77/1 ( Rohit Sharma 57 , Cheteshwar Pujara 20)

Leach continues. Beats Rohit off the third with extra bounce and a hint of turn as the ball takes an inside edge. Tidy over from Leach, just two runs off it.

Full Scorecard
11:02 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 75/1 ( Rohit Sharma 56 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)

Ali continues. He’s tossing it up and enticing Rohit to come down the track. Rohit edges the first delivery but once again, it lands short of the slip fielder. The Hitman collects a four off the last with a cut shot. Eight runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
11:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Width outside off from Moeen and Rohit cuts it through point. You cannot give too much width to batsman of Rohit's calibre. 

Full Scorecard
10:57 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 67/1 ( Rohit Sharma 51 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)

Three runs off Leach’s fifth over. Pujara cuts the final delivery backward of square on the off side off but Burns puts in a full length dive and saves a certain boundary.  Good to see the visitors giving it their all in the fielding department.

Full Scorecard
10:53 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 64/1 ( Rohit Sharma 50 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)

A boundary off Moeen's second over as Pujara dances down the track and whips it towards square leg. Pujara starting to use his feet a bit more now.

Full Scorecard
10:51 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pujara dances down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and whips it towards square leg for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

11:11 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and Pujara departs. Leach with the breakthrough. The right-hander wasn’t expecting the ball to spin that much as he committed to his forward prod. Stokes with a sharp catch at first slip. Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 21(58)
10:46 (IST)

50 for Rohit Sharma. And the Hitman gets there in style, with a sweep shot for a boundary. Brisk half century for the Mumbai batsman, will do wonders for his confidence.  
09:40 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Stone and England! Just a hint of inswing and the pacer traps Gill LBW. The Punjab batsman was in two minds, whether to play or leave it, paid the price eventually. Shubman Gill lbw b Olly Stone 0(3)

India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 2021 2nd Test at Chennai: Leach continues. And he gets the breakthrough, the second delivery takes an outside edge off Pujara’s bat and Stokes completes a nice reflex catch at first slip. Wicket maiden for Leach, superb bowling.

Second Test preview: England will field a new pace attack for the second Test with Jofra Archer ruled out due to elbow injury and James Anderson making way for Stuart Broad as part of the rotation policy. England announced their 12-man squad for the second Test match which also features Moeen Ali and Ben Foakes.

Foakes will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves for England in place of Jos Buttler who has flown back to England.

Archer has had an injection in the joint, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, and the team expects he will be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad starting on 24 February.

Archer felt discomfort in his elbow during the 227-run win in the first Test, which was also in Chennai.

“The issue is not related to any previous injury,” the ECB said, “and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly.”

India are most likely to include Axar Patel in the second Test, making way for Kuldeep Yadav as well. It will be interesting to see if the hosts make changes in the batting department.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, the track for the second Test is expected to be more friendly to spin. The pitch may start turning from Day 1 itself unlike the one in first Test to throw toss factor completely out of equation. In the first Test, the pitch was batting friendly with Ishant Sharma saying it was like bowling on a road. India struggled to pick wickets on the first two days and by the third day they came out to bat, the pitch had begun to spin. Losing the toss in the first Test caused India a Test match.

The second Test is of huge importance to India. They cannot go to Ahmedabad for last two Tests, trailing in series 0-2. Also, from the standpoint of the World Test Championship, India need a win. They need a 2-1 margin at least to set up final clash with New Zealand at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs England second Test match:

When will India vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The India vs England second Test will take place from 13 February to 17 February, 2021.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs England second Test match will be played in MA Chidamabaram stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs England second Test match will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasiprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: February 13, 2021 11:15:23 IST

